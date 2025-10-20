Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome out for at least four weeks with calf strain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies will be without shooting guard Ty Jerome for at least four weeks with…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies will be without shooting guard Ty Jerome for at least four weeks with a high-grade right calf strain.

The Grizzlies announced Monday that Jerome will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Jerome hurt his calf in the first quarter of the Grizzlies’ preseason win at Miami. The 24th overall pick in the 2019 draft joined the Grizzlies this offseason. Jerome has played for Phoenix, Oklahoma City, Golden State and Cleveland.

This is just the latest injury for the Grizzlies. Center Zach Edey is recovery from ankle surgery. Guard Scotty Pippen Jr. will miss the start of the season needing a procedure on his left big toe. Brandon Clarke is recovering from knee surgery.

Memphis opens the season Wednesday night hosting New Orleans.

