Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. sidelined at least 12 weeks after toe surgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. will be re-evaluated in 12 weeks after having a procedure on his left big toe Tuesday.

The Grizzlies announced Saturday that Pippen needed a sesamoidectomy to deal with what they called “ongoing discomfort.” Pippen is expected to make a full recovery, but Tuesday’s update means the guard won’t be re-evaluated until mid-January at the earliest.

Memphis hosts New Orleans on Wednesday night to open the season.

This is the latest injury update for the Grizzlies who announced Monday that shooting guard Ty Jerome will be out at least four weeks with a high-grade right calf strain before being re-evaluated. Center Zach Edey is recovery from ankle surgery, and Brandon Clarke is recovering from knee surgery.

Pippen started his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022-23 season. He spent the past two seasons with the Grizzlies. He has played 100 games with Memphis and is averaging 10 points with 4.2 assists in his career.

