Golden State hosts Memphis in conference matchup

Memphis Grizzlies (2-1, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (2-1, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Golden State and Memphis meet.

Golden State went 48-34 overall, 29-23 in Western Conference play and 24-17 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Warriors allowed opponents to score 110.5 points per game and shoot 46.5% from the field last season.

Memphis finished 48-34 overall and 27-24 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Grizzlies averaged 121.7 points per game last season, 56.0 in the paint, 18.5 off of turnovers and 16.7 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Warriors: Alex Toohey: day to day (knee), De’Anthony Melton: out (knee), Al Horford: day to day (toe).

Grizzlies: Zach Edey: out (ankle), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Vince Williams Jr.: out (heel).

