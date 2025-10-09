Golden Knights visit the Sharks after Dorofeyev’s hat trick

Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks San Jose, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -190,…

Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -190, Sharks +157; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the San Jose Sharks after Pavel Dorofeyev recorded a hat trick in the Golden Knights’ 6-5 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

San Jose had a 20-50-12 record overall while going 4-18-4 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Sharks scored 208 goals while giving up 310 last season for a -102 goal differential.

Vegas had a 50-22-10 record overall and went 20-7-4 in Pacific Division play last season. The Golden Knights averaged 3.3 goals on 30.2 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.