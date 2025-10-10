Golden Knights take on the Kraken after overtime victory

Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (1-0, in the Pacific Division) Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (1-0, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Vegas Golden Knights after the Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in overtime.

Seattle went 35-41-6 overall and 12-12-2 in division games a season ago. The Kraken scored 245 total goals last season (3.0 per game on 27.3 shots per game).

Vegas had a 50-22-10 record overall and went 20-7-4 in Pacific Division games last season. The Golden Knights committed 2.4 penalties per game and served 5.6 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

