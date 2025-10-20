Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill leaves game in first period with injury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Knights starting goaltender Adin Hill left Monday’s game against Carolina with an apparent leg injury…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Knights starting goaltender Adin Hill left Monday’s game against Carolina with an apparent leg injury midway through the first period with the Knights up 1-0.

After making a save, Hill went down to the ice and stayed there for several minutes.

After a brief discussion on the ice with team trainer Kyle Moore, teammates Zach Whitecloud and William Karlsson helped Hill to the bench. Hill maneuvered his way to the tunnel but struggled to put weight on his left leg.

Hill left the Golden Knights’ game in Calgary on Oct. 14 after the first period and missed the team’s next game against Boston.

He picked up his first win of the season Saturday, when he stopped 26 shots during a 6-1 win over Calgary.

Hill was replaced by Akira Schmid, who is 3-0 with a 3.00 goals-against average and .879 save percentage.

The Golden Knights open a three-game road trip at Florida on Saturday. If Hill cannot travel, the team would likely call up Carl Lindbom from its AHL club, the Silver Knights.

The Golden Knights were already dealing with other injuries, after placing captain Mark Stone on injured reserve just before the game, and missing forward Brett Howden and defenseman Noah Hanifin.

Vegas recently signed Carter Hart to a professional tryout contract, as he became the first of the five 2018 Canada world junior hockey players to land an NHL contract since they were acquitted of sexual assault in a high-profile case.

They are not eligible to play until Dec. 1 as part of the league’s reinstatement process for Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton.

