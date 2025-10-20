Golden Knights captain Mark Stone considered week-to-week due to wrist injury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is considered week-to-week with a wrist injury, coach Bruce Cassidy…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is considered week-to-week with a wrist injury, coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday.

Stone was injured in the third period of the Golden Knights’ 6-1 win over Calgary on Saturday. He has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) this season, two points behind teammate and NHL leader Jack Eichel, who has 15 points.

“I feel for him,” Cassidy said. “He’s always bounced back well, that’s the good news. When we do get him back, whether that’s the short, medium, or long term — we don’t know yet.”

Brandon Saad will shift to the top line in place of Stone, joining Eichel and Ivan Barbashev, who will move to right wing.

Eight of Stone’s points have come on Vegas’ power play, which ranks second in the league.

Mitch Marner will step in for Stone at the goal line on the power play, while defenseman Shea Theodore will move to the top unit.

The Knights (4-0-2) head into their toughest test of the young season, at home against the undefeated Carolina Hurricanes (5-0-0), short-handed with their forward lines and at the blue line.

Stone joins forward Brett Howden and defenseman Noah Hanifin, who are both out.

Howden, sidelined with a lower-body injury, has resumed skating but won’t be available against the Hurricanes. Hanifin hasn’t resumed skating since Vegas’ 6-5 shootout loss to Los Angeles in the season opener on due to an undisclosed injury.

