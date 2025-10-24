Golden Knights bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Panthers

Vegas Golden Knights (5-0-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (4-5, in the Atlantic Division) Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6…

Vegas Golden Knights (5-0-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (4-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights seek to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory against the Florida Panthers.

Florida is 3-1-0 at home and 4-5 overall. The Panthers are 10th in league play serving 9.3 penalty minutes per game.

Vegas has a 2-0-1 record on the road and a 5-0-2 record overall. The Golden Knights are 2-0-1 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.