Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City against Atlanta after 55-point performance

Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0, second in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (1-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -6.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City visits the Atlanta Hawks after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 55 points in the Thunder’s 141-135 overtime victory against the Indiana Pacers.

Atlanta went 40-42 overall a season ago while going 21-19 at home. The Hawks averaged 9.7 steals, 5.1 blocks and 14.7 turnovers per game last season.

Oklahoma City finished 68-14 overall, 39-13 in Western Conference games and 32-8 on the road a season ago. The Thunder averaged 120.5 points per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher: day to day (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (flu).

Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (groin), Cason Wallace: day to day (knee), Alex Caruso: out (concussion), Chet Holmgren: day to day (back), Jalen Williams: out (wrist), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Isaiah Joe: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

