Ghana qualifies for 2026 World Cup

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana became the fifth African nation to qualify for the 2026 World Cup on Sunday.

The 2010 quarterfinalist joins Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia at next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ghana needed a point against Comoros in its final game in Group I to be certain of qualifying for back-to-back World Cups and sealed its place with a 1-0 win at Accra Sports Stadium.

In the end it didn’t even need that after second-placed Madagascar lost 4-1 at Mali.

Tottenham forward Mohammed Kudus scored the decisive goal in the 47th minute to ensure Ghana qualified in style.

Madagascar still finished second, but victory would have improved its chances of being one of the four best runners-up, which compete for a place in the playoffs.

The nine group winners automatically qualify for the World Cup. The four best runners-up play in a mini tournament of two semifinals and a final in November.

The winning team advances to FIFA’s playoff tournament against opponents from Asia, CONCACAF, South America and Oceania.

Burkina Faso, second in Group A behind Egypt, rounded off its campaign with a 3-1 win against Ethiopia, with substitute Pierre Landry Kabore scoring a second-half hat trick.

Egypt had already qualified and picked up another win by beating Guinea-Bissau 1-0.

In Group E Niger beat Zambia 1-0 and finished second.

