Getafe wins and leaves Girona rooted to the bottom of La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Getafe scored twice in the last quarter and beat bottom club Girona 2-1 in La Liga on Friday.

Mario Martin, the midfielder on loan from Real Madrid, put Getafe ahead when he headed home a free kick from the right with 19 minutes left on the clock.

Then striker Borja Mayoral slid in at the back post four minutes from time to double the lead.

Cristhian Stuani converted a stoppage-time penalty for Girona but it was too late to stop Getafe from a first home win in four games.

The Madrid club climbed into sixth place on the table.

The win also put the brakes on Girona’s mini revival. The Catalan club took just three points from a possible 21 at the start of the season but had lost only one of its last five matches before Friday. It remained on the bottom.

