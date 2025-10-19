Back in Toronto’s lineup, Springer walks in 2-run second for Blue Jays against Mariners

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto’s George Springer was back in the lineup two days after being hit on a knee by…

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto’s George Springer was back in the lineup two days after being hit on a knee by a fastball, fouling out on a nine-pitch at bat in the first inning and walking in a two-run second of AL Championship Series Game 6 against Seattle on Sunday night.

Toronto was attempting to rebound from a 3-2 deficit in the best-of-seven matchup.

Springer was hit on the right kneecap by a 95.6 mph pitch from Bryan Woo in the seventh inning of Toronto’s 6-2 loss on Friday in Game 5.

X-ray and a CT scan did not reveal a fracture. Manager John Schneider said Springer was able to test his knee by running at a workout on Saturday.

“I talked to him last night, texted him this morning and he was like ‘Stop asking, I’m good,’” Schneider said of his exchange with Springer.

The 36-year-old Springer, a four-time All-Star and the 2017 World Series MVP with Houston, came into Sunday’s game hitting .256 with three home runs and five doubles this postseason. His 22 career playoff homers are tied with Bernie Williams for fourth.

Springer’s 42 extra base hits in 76 postseason games are fifth most, 15 behind Derek Jeter’s record. Springer had at least one extra base hit in six consecutive postseason games, one shy of Devon White’s 1993 Blue Jays record.

Springer entered 14 for 49 in 11 regular season and postseason games against the Mariners this season, with six doubles, three homers and eight RBIs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.