Genesis Championship Scores

Thursday
At Woo Jeong Hills Country Club
Cheonan, South Korea
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,367; Par: 71
First Round
|Minkyu Kim, South Korea
|32-33—65
|Hao-Tong Li, China
|33-32—65
|Alejandro Del Rey, Spain
|31-35—66
|Laurie Canter, England
|34-33—67
|Joe Dean, England
|32-35—67
|Ewen Ferguson, Scotland
|32-35—67
|Daniel Hillier, New Zealand
|32-35—67
|David Micheluzzi, Australia
|34-33—67
|Elvis Smylie, Australia
|32-35—67
|Tom Vaillant, France
|34-33—67
|Yongjun Bae, South Korea
|34-34—68
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|35-33—68
|Nacho Elvira, Spain
|34-34—68
|Joel Girrbach, Switzerland
|33-35—68
|Rikuya Hoshino, Japan
|36-32—68
|Jung-gon Hwang, South Korea
|34-34—68
|Keita Nakajima, Japan
|36-32—68
|Jacob Skov Olesen, Denmark
|35-33—68
|Marcel Siem, Germany
|34-34—68
|Andy Sullivan, England
|35-33—68
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain
|34-35—69
|Wooyoung Cho, South Korea
|33-36—69
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|36-33—69
|Alex Fitzpatrick, England
|33-36—69
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|33-36—69
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|34-35—69
|Baekjun Kim, South Korea
|36-33—69
|Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand
|34-35—69
|Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa
|33-36—69
|Taehee Lee, South Korea
|34-35—69
|Sang-hee Lee, South Korea
|34-35—69
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark
|36-33—69
|Taehoon Ok, South Korea
|34-35—69
|Andrea Pavan, Italy
|32-37—69
|Minhyuk Song, South Korea
|36-33—69
|Richard Sterne, South Africa
|36-33—69
|Dongmin Kim, South Korea
|34-31—65
|Dale Whitnell, England
|36-29—65
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand
|35-35—70
|Marcus Armitage, England
|35-35—70
|Seungbin Choi, South Korea
|36-34—70
|Todd Clements, England
|34-36—70
|Ugo Coussaud, France
|37-33—70
|Martin Couvra, France
|35-35—70
|Jordan Gumberg, United States
|36-34—70
|Jeongwoo Ham, South Korea
|36-34—70
|Calum Hill, Scotland
|34-36—70
|Galam Jeon, South Korea
|35-35—70
|Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand
|36-34—70
|Hongtaek Kim, South Korea
|35-35—70
|Joakim Lagergren, Sweden
|35-35—70
|Mikael Lindberg, Sweden
|36-34—70
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Spain
|34-36—70
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|35-35—70
|Doyeob Mun, South Korea
|36-34—70
|David Ravetto, France
|34-36—70
|Benjamin Schmidt, England
|38-32—70
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany
|39-31—70
|Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain
|35-36—71
|Dylan Frittelli, South Africa
|39-32—71
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|35-36—71
|Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan
|33-38—71
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|36-35—71
|Junghwan Lee, South Korea
|35-36—71
|Yetaek Lim, South Korea
|35-36—71
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|34-37—71
|Adrian Otaegui, United Arab Emirates
|36-35—71
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|36-35—71
|Matthew Baldwin, England
|35-37—72
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain
|37-35—72
|Doyeon Hwang, South Korea
|35-37—72
|Scott Jamieson, Scotland
|37-35—72
|Yunseok Kang, South Korea
|34-38—72
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|35-37—72
|Bio Kim, South Korea
|36-36—72
|Romain Langasque, France
|35-37—72
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|36-36—72
|Hyungjoon Lee, South Korea
|37-35—72
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|36-36—72
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden
|36-36—72
|Jinho Choi, South Korea
|35-38—73
|Minchel Choi, South Korea
|36-37—73
|Casey Jarvis, South Africa
|38-35—73
|Andrew Johnston, England
|36-37—73
|Yujun Jung, South Korea
|36-37—73
|Francesco Laporta, Italy
|39-34—73
|Richard T. Lee, Canada
|37-36—73
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|38-35—73
|Bernd Wiesberger, Austria
|34-39—73
|Songgyu Yoo, South Korea
|38-35—73
|Sean Crocker, United States
|39-35—74
|Ross Fisher, England
|37-37—74
|Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal
|40-34—74
|Kyungnam Kang, South Korea
|39-35—74
|Yeongsu Kim, South Korea
|39-35—74
|Frederic Lacroix, France
|36-38—74
|Eunshin Park, South Korea
|37-37—74
|Hyunseo Park, South Korea
|38-36—74
|Matthias Schwab, Austria
|38-36—74
|Adam Scott, Australia
|37-37—74
|Connor Syme, Scotland
|36-38—74
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|40-34—74
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|39-36—75
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain
|41-34—75
|Manuel Elvira, Spain
|39-36—75
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain
|36-39—75
|Kyongjun Moon, South Korea
|38-37—75
|Sungkug Park, South Korea
|37-38—75
|Robin Williams, South Africa
|37-38—75
|Byeong Hun An, South Korea
|36-40—76
|Jaehan Chun, South Korea
|37-39—76
|Simon Forsstrom, Sweden
|39-37—76
|Shaun Norris, South Africa
|37-39—76
|Yonggu Shin, South Korea
|38-38—76
|Ashun Wu, China
|39-37—76
|Pablo Larrazabal, Spain
|41-36—77
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|42-35—77
|Jens Dantorp, Sweden
|41-37—78
|Julien Guerrier, France
|38-40—78
|Jeong-Weon Ko, France
|37-41—78
|Darius Van Driel, Netherlands
|37-41—78
|Hanmil Jung, South Korea
|38-36—74
|Ryggs Johnston, United States
|42-37—79
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|39-40—79
|Yannik Paul, Germany
|40-39—79
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland
|WD
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.