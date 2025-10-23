Genesis Championship Scores

Thursday At Woo Jeong Hills Country Club Cheonan, South Korea Purse: $4 million Yardage: 7,367; Par: 71 First Round Minkyu…

Thursday

At Woo Jeong Hills Country Club

Cheonan, South Korea

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 7,367; Par: 71

First Round

Minkyu Kim, South Korea 32-33—65 Hao-Tong Li, China 33-32—65 Alejandro Del Rey, Spain 31-35—66 Laurie Canter, England 34-33—67 Joe Dean, England 32-35—67 Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 32-35—67 Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 32-35—67 David Micheluzzi, Australia 34-33—67 Elvis Smylie, Australia 32-35—67 Tom Vaillant, France 34-33—67 Yongjun Bae, South Korea 34-34—68 Thomas Detry, Belgium 35-33—68 Nacho Elvira, Spain 34-34—68 Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 33-35—68 Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 36-32—68 Jung-gon Hwang, South Korea 34-34—68 Keita Nakajima, Japan 36-32—68 Jacob Skov Olesen, Denmark 35-33—68 Marcel Siem, Germany 34-34—68 Andy Sullivan, England 35-33—68 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 34-35—69 Wooyoung Cho, South Korea 33-36—69 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 36-33—69 Alex Fitzpatrick, England 33-36—69 Sungjae Im, South Korea 33-36—69 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 34-35—69 Baekjun Kim, South Korea 36-33—69 Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand 34-35—69 Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 33-36—69 Taehee Lee, South Korea 34-35—69 Sang-hee Lee, South Korea 34-35—69 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark 36-33—69 Taehoon Ok, South Korea 34-35—69 Andrea Pavan, Italy 32-37—69 Minhyuk Song, South Korea 36-33—69 Richard Sterne, South Africa 36-33—69 Dongmin Kim, South Korea 34-31—65 Dale Whitnell, England 36-29—65 Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 35-35—70 Marcus Armitage, England 35-35—70 Seungbin Choi, South Korea 36-34—70 Todd Clements, England 34-36—70 Ugo Coussaud, France 37-33—70 Martin Couvra, France 35-35—70 Jordan Gumberg, United States 36-34—70 Jeongwoo Ham, South Korea 36-34—70 Calum Hill, Scotland 34-36—70 Galam Jeon, South Korea 35-35—70 Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand 36-34—70 Hongtaek Kim, South Korea 35-35—70 Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 35-35—70 Mikael Lindberg, Sweden 36-34—70 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Spain 34-36—70 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 35-35—70 Doyeob Mun, South Korea 36-34—70 David Ravetto, France 34-36—70 Benjamin Schmidt, England 38-32—70 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 39-31—70 Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain 35-36—71 Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 39-32—71 Gavin Green, Malaysia 35-36—71 Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 33-38—71 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 36-35—71 Junghwan Lee, South Korea 35-36—71 Yetaek Lim, South Korea 35-36—71 Joost Luiten, Netherlands 34-37—71 Adrian Otaegui, United Arab Emirates 36-35—71 Johannes Veerman, United States 36-35—71 Matthew Baldwin, England 35-37—72 Angel Hidalgo, Spain 37-35—72 Doyeon Hwang, South Korea 35-37—72 Scott Jamieson, Scotland 37-35—72 Yunseok Kang, South Korea 34-38—72 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 35-37—72 Bio Kim, South Korea 36-36—72 Romain Langasque, France 35-37—72 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 36-36—72 Hyungjoon Lee, South Korea 37-35—72 Jason Scrivener, Australia 36-36—72 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 36-36—72 Jinho Choi, South Korea 35-38—73 Minchel Choi, South Korea 36-37—73 Casey Jarvis, South Africa 38-35—73 Andrew Johnston, England 36-37—73 Yujun Jung, South Korea 36-37—73 Francesco Laporta, Italy 39-34—73 Richard T. Lee, Canada 37-36—73 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 38-35—73 Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 34-39—73 Songgyu Yoo, South Korea 38-35—73 Sean Crocker, United States 39-35—74 Ross Fisher, England 37-37—74 Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 40-34—74 Kyungnam Kang, South Korea 39-35—74 Yeongsu Kim, South Korea 39-35—74 Frederic Lacroix, France 36-38—74 Eunshin Park, South Korea 37-37—74 Hyunseo Park, South Korea 38-36—74 Matthias Schwab, Austria 38-36—74 Adam Scott, Australia 37-37—74 Connor Syme, Scotland 36-38—74 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 40-34—74 Jorge Campillo, Spain 39-36—75 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 41-34—75 Manuel Elvira, Spain 39-36—75 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain 36-39—75 Kyongjun Moon, South Korea 38-37—75 Sungkug Park, South Korea 37-38—75 Robin Williams, South Africa 37-38—75 Byeong Hun An, South Korea 36-40—76 Jaehan Chun, South Korea 37-39—76 Simon Forsstrom, Sweden 39-37—76 Shaun Norris, South Africa 37-39—76 Yonggu Shin, South Korea 38-38—76 Ashun Wu, China 39-37—76 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 41-36—77 Shubhankar Sharma, India 42-35—77 Jens Dantorp, Sweden 41-37—78 Julien Guerrier, France 38-40—78 Jeong-Weon Ko, France 37-41—78 Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 37-41—78 Hanmil Jung, South Korea 38-36—74 Ryggs Johnston, United States 42-37—79 Zander Lombard, South Africa 39-40—79 Yannik Paul, Germany 40-39—79 Richie Ramsay, Scotland WD

