Genesis Championship Scores

The Associated Press

October 23, 2025, 11:27 AM

Thursday

At Woo Jeong Hills Country Club

Cheonan, South Korea

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 7,367; Par: 71

First Round

Minkyu Kim, South Korea 32-33—65
Hao-Tong Li, China 33-32—65
Alejandro Del Rey, Spain 31-35—66
Laurie Canter, England 34-33—67
Joe Dean, England 32-35—67
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 32-35—67
Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 32-35—67
David Micheluzzi, Australia 34-33—67
Elvis Smylie, Australia 32-35—67
Tom Vaillant, France 34-33—67
Yongjun Bae, South Korea 34-34—68
Thomas Detry, Belgium 35-33—68
Nacho Elvira, Spain 34-34—68
Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 33-35—68
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 36-32—68
Jung-gon Hwang, South Korea 34-34—68
Keita Nakajima, Japan 36-32—68
Jacob Skov Olesen, Denmark 35-33—68
Marcel Siem, Germany 34-34—68
Andy Sullivan, England 35-33—68
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 34-35—69
Wooyoung Cho, South Korea 33-36—69
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 36-33—69
Alex Fitzpatrick, England 33-36—69
Sungjae Im, South Korea 33-36—69
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 34-35—69
Baekjun Kim, South Korea 36-33—69
Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand 34-35—69
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 33-36—69
Taehee Lee, South Korea 34-35—69
Sang-hee Lee, South Korea 34-35—69
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark 36-33—69
Taehoon Ok, South Korea 34-35—69
Andrea Pavan, Italy 32-37—69
Minhyuk Song, South Korea 36-33—69
Richard Sterne, South Africa 36-33—69
Dongmin Kim, South Korea 34-31—65
Dale Whitnell, England 36-29—65
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 35-35—70
Marcus Armitage, England 35-35—70
Seungbin Choi, South Korea 36-34—70
Todd Clements, England 34-36—70
Ugo Coussaud, France 37-33—70
Martin Couvra, France 35-35—70
Jordan Gumberg, United States 36-34—70
Jeongwoo Ham, South Korea 36-34—70
Calum Hill, Scotland 34-36—70
Galam Jeon, South Korea 35-35—70
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand 36-34—70
Hongtaek Kim, South Korea 35-35—70
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 35-35—70
Mikael Lindberg, Sweden 36-34—70
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Spain 34-36—70
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 35-35—70
Doyeob Mun, South Korea 36-34—70
David Ravetto, France 34-36—70
Benjamin Schmidt, England 38-32—70
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 39-31—70
Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain 35-36—71
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 39-32—71
Gavin Green, Malaysia 35-36—71
Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 33-38—71
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 36-35—71
Junghwan Lee, South Korea 35-36—71
Yetaek Lim, South Korea 35-36—71
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 34-37—71
Adrian Otaegui, United Arab Emirates 36-35—71
Johannes Veerman, United States 36-35—71
Matthew Baldwin, England 35-37—72
Angel Hidalgo, Spain 37-35—72
Doyeon Hwang, South Korea 35-37—72
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 37-35—72
Yunseok Kang, South Korea 34-38—72
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 35-37—72
Bio Kim, South Korea 36-36—72
Romain Langasque, France 35-37—72
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 36-36—72
Hyungjoon Lee, South Korea 37-35—72
Jason Scrivener, Australia 36-36—72
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 36-36—72
Jinho Choi, South Korea 35-38—73
Minchel Choi, South Korea 36-37—73
Casey Jarvis, South Africa 38-35—73
Andrew Johnston, England 36-37—73
Yujun Jung, South Korea 36-37—73
Francesco Laporta, Italy 39-34—73
Richard T. Lee, Canada 37-36—73
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 38-35—73
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 34-39—73
Songgyu Yoo, South Korea 38-35—73
Sean Crocker, United States 39-35—74
Ross Fisher, England 37-37—74
Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 40-34—74
Kyungnam Kang, South Korea 39-35—74
Yeongsu Kim, South Korea 39-35—74
Frederic Lacroix, France 36-38—74
Eunshin Park, South Korea 37-37—74
Hyunseo Park, South Korea 38-36—74
Matthias Schwab, Austria 38-36—74
Adam Scott, Australia 37-37—74
Connor Syme, Scotland 36-38—74
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 40-34—74
Jorge Campillo, Spain 39-36—75
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 41-34—75
Manuel Elvira, Spain 39-36—75
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain 36-39—75
Kyongjun Moon, South Korea 38-37—75
Sungkug Park, South Korea 37-38—75
Robin Williams, South Africa 37-38—75
Byeong Hun An, South Korea 36-40—76
Jaehan Chun, South Korea 37-39—76
Simon Forsstrom, Sweden 39-37—76
Shaun Norris, South Africa 37-39—76
Yonggu Shin, South Korea 38-38—76
Ashun Wu, China 39-37—76
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 41-36—77
Shubhankar Sharma, India 42-35—77
Jens Dantorp, Sweden 41-37—78
Julien Guerrier, France 38-40—78
Jeong-Weon Ko, France 37-41—78
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 37-41—78
Hanmil Jung, South Korea 38-36—74
Ryggs Johnston, United States 42-37—79
Zander Lombard, South Africa 39-40—79
Yannik Paul, Germany 40-39—79
Richie Ramsay, Scotland WD

