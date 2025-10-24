Live Radio
Genesis Championship Scores

The Associated Press

October 24, 2025, 6:22 AM

Friday

At Woo Jeong Hills Country Club

Cheonan, South Korea

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 7,367; Par: 71

Second Round

Nacho Elvira, Spain 68-68—136
Alex Fitzpatrick, England 69-67—136
Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 67-69—136
Sungjae Im, South Korea 69-67—136
Junghwan Lee, South Korea 71-65—136
Hao-Tong Li, China 65-71—136
Minhyuk Song, South Korea 69-67—136
Tom Vaillant, France 67-69—136
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 70-67—137
Yongjun Bae, South Korea 68-69—137
Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 71-66—137
Minkyu Kim, South Korea 65-72—137
Andrea Pavan, Italy 69-68—137
Andy Sullivan, England 68-69—137
Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain 71-67—138
Jung-gon Hwang, South Korea 68-70—138
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 69-69—138
Mikael Lindberg, Sweden 70-68—138
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 70-68—138
Johannes Veerman, United States 71-67—138
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 70-68—138
Seungbin Choi, South Korea 70-69—139
Joe Dean, England 67-72—139
Thomas Detry, Belgium 68-71—139
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 67-72—139
Jordan Gumberg, United States 70-69—139
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 72-67—139
Laurie Canter, England 67-73—140
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 71-69—140
Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 68-72—140
Calum Hill, Scotland 70-70—140
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 68-72—140
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand 70-70—140
Dongmin Kim, South Korea 69-71—140
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 69-71—140
Baekjun Kim, South Korea 69-71—140
Yetaek Lim, South Korea 71-69—140
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Spain 70-70—140
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 71-69—140
David Micheluzzi, Australia 67-73—140
Doyeob Mun, South Korea 70-70—140
Keita Nakajima, Japan 68-72—140
Richard Sterne, South Africa 69-71—140
Marcus Armitage, England 70-71—141
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 69-72—141
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 69-72—141
Galam Jeon, South Korea 70-71—141
Yujun Jung, South Korea 73-68—141
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 70-71—141
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 73-68—141
Adrian Otaegui, United Arab Emirates 71-70—141
Adam Scott, Australia 74-67—141
Wooyoung Cho, South Korea 69-73—142
Martin Couvra, France 70-72—142
Alejandro Del Rey, Spain 66-76—142
Doyeon Hwang, South Korea 72-70—142
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 72-70—142
Hongtaek Kim, South Korea 70-72—142
Francesco Laporta, Italy 73-69—142
Richard T. Lee, Canada 73-69—142
Sang-hee Lee, South Korea 69-73—142
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark 69-73—142
Benjamin Schmidt, England 70-72—142
Jorge Campillo, Spain 75-68—143
Ugo Coussaud, France 70-73—143
Casey Jarvis, South Africa 73-70—143
Andrew Johnston, England 73-70—143
Kyungnam Kang, South Korea 74-69—143
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 71-72—143
Taehoon Ok, South Korea 69-74—143
Jacob Skov Olesen, Denmark 68-75—143
David Ravetto, France 70-73—143
Jason Scrivener, Australia 72-71—143
Connor Syme, Scotland 74-69—143

Missed Cut

Byeong Hun An, South Korea 76-68—144
Gavin Green, Malaysia 71-73—144
Angel Hidalgo, Spain 72-72—144
Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand 69-75—144
Frederic Lacroix, France 74-70—144
Romain Langasque, France 72-72—144
Elvis Smylie, Australia 67-77—144
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 72-72—144
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 73-71—144
Jinho Choi, South Korea 73-72—145
Manuel Elvira, Spain 75-70—145
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 77-68—145
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 72-73—145
Matthias Schwab, Austria 74-71—145
Shubhankar Sharma, India 77-68—145
Yonggu Shin, South Korea 76-69—145
Ashun Wu, China 76-69—145
Matthew Baldwin, England 72-74—146
Todd Clements, England 70-76—146
Jeongwoo Ham, South Korea 70-76—146
Yunseok Kang, South Korea 72-74—146
Bio Kim, South Korea 72-74—146
Kyongjun Moon, South Korea 75-71—146
Eunshin Park, South Korea 74-72—146
Songgyu Yoo, South Korea 73-73—146
Jens Dantorp, Sweden 78-69—147
Ross Fisher, England 74-73—147
Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 74-73—147
Taehee Lee, South Korea 69-78—147
Minchel Choi, South Korea 73-75—148
Shaun Norris, South Africa 76-72—148
Sungkug Park, South Korea 75-73—148
Hyunseo Park, South Korea 74-74—148
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain 75-74—149
Yeongsu Kim, South Korea 74-75—149
Marcel Siem, Germany 68-81—149
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 74-75—149
Jeong-Weon Ko, France 78-72—150
Yannik Paul, Germany 79-71—150
Dale Whitnell, England 70-80—150
Robin Williams, South Africa 75-75—150
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 75-76—151
Sean Crocker, United States 74-77—151
Simon Forsstrom, Sweden 76-75—151
Hyungjoon Lee, South Korea 72-79—151
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 78-73—151
Julien Guerrier, France 78-75—153
Jaehan Chun, South Korea 76-78—154
Ryggs Johnston, United States 79-75—154
Zander Lombard, South Africa 79-75—154
Hanmil Jung, South Korea 81-76—157

