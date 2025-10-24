Genesis Championship Scores

Friday At Woo Jeong Hills Country Club Cheonan, South Korea Purse: $4 million Yardage: 7,367; Par: 71 Second Round Nacho…

Friday

At Woo Jeong Hills Country Club

Cheonan, South Korea

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 7,367; Par: 71

Second Round

Nacho Elvira, Spain 68-68—136 Alex Fitzpatrick, England 69-67—136 Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 67-69—136 Sungjae Im, South Korea 69-67—136 Junghwan Lee, South Korea 71-65—136 Hao-Tong Li, China 65-71—136 Minhyuk Song, South Korea 69-67—136 Tom Vaillant, France 67-69—136 Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 70-67—137 Yongjun Bae, South Korea 68-69—137 Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 71-66—137 Minkyu Kim, South Korea 65-72—137 Andrea Pavan, Italy 69-68—137 Andy Sullivan, England 68-69—137 Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain 71-67—138 Jung-gon Hwang, South Korea 68-70—138 Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 69-69—138 Mikael Lindberg, Sweden 70-68—138 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 70-68—138 Johannes Veerman, United States 71-67—138 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 70-68—138 Seungbin Choi, South Korea 70-69—139 Joe Dean, England 67-72—139 Thomas Detry, Belgium 68-71—139 Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 67-72—139 Jordan Gumberg, United States 70-69—139 Scott Jamieson, Scotland 72-67—139 Laurie Canter, England 67-73—140 Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 71-69—140 Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 68-72—140 Calum Hill, Scotland 70-70—140 Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 68-72—140 Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand 70-70—140 Dongmin Kim, South Korea 69-71—140 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 69-71—140 Baekjun Kim, South Korea 69-71—140 Yetaek Lim, South Korea 71-69—140 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Spain 70-70—140 Joost Luiten, Netherlands 71-69—140 David Micheluzzi, Australia 67-73—140 Doyeob Mun, South Korea 70-70—140 Keita Nakajima, Japan 68-72—140 Richard Sterne, South Africa 69-71—140 Marcus Armitage, England 70-71—141 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 69-72—141 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 69-72—141 Galam Jeon, South Korea 70-71—141 Yujun Jung, South Korea 73-68—141 Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 70-71—141 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 73-68—141 Adrian Otaegui, United Arab Emirates 71-70—141 Adam Scott, Australia 74-67—141 Wooyoung Cho, South Korea 69-73—142 Martin Couvra, France 70-72—142 Alejandro Del Rey, Spain 66-76—142 Doyeon Hwang, South Korea 72-70—142 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 72-70—142 Hongtaek Kim, South Korea 70-72—142 Francesco Laporta, Italy 73-69—142 Richard T. Lee, Canada 73-69—142 Sang-hee Lee, South Korea 69-73—142 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark 69-73—142 Benjamin Schmidt, England 70-72—142 Jorge Campillo, Spain 75-68—143 Ugo Coussaud, France 70-73—143 Casey Jarvis, South Africa 73-70—143 Andrew Johnston, England 73-70—143 Kyungnam Kang, South Korea 74-69—143 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 71-72—143 Taehoon Ok, South Korea 69-74—143 Jacob Skov Olesen, Denmark 68-75—143 David Ravetto, France 70-73—143 Jason Scrivener, Australia 72-71—143 Connor Syme, Scotland 74-69—143

Missed Cut

Byeong Hun An, South Korea 76-68—144 Gavin Green, Malaysia 71-73—144 Angel Hidalgo, Spain 72-72—144 Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand 69-75—144 Frederic Lacroix, France 74-70—144 Romain Langasque, France 72-72—144 Elvis Smylie, Australia 67-77—144 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 72-72—144 Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 73-71—144 Jinho Choi, South Korea 73-72—145 Manuel Elvira, Spain 75-70—145 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 77-68—145 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 72-73—145 Matthias Schwab, Austria 74-71—145 Shubhankar Sharma, India 77-68—145 Yonggu Shin, South Korea 76-69—145 Ashun Wu, China 76-69—145 Matthew Baldwin, England 72-74—146 Todd Clements, England 70-76—146 Jeongwoo Ham, South Korea 70-76—146 Yunseok Kang, South Korea 72-74—146 Bio Kim, South Korea 72-74—146 Kyongjun Moon, South Korea 75-71—146 Eunshin Park, South Korea 74-72—146 Songgyu Yoo, South Korea 73-73—146 Jens Dantorp, Sweden 78-69—147 Ross Fisher, England 74-73—147 Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 74-73—147 Taehee Lee, South Korea 69-78—147 Minchel Choi, South Korea 73-75—148 Shaun Norris, South Africa 76-72—148 Sungkug Park, South Korea 75-73—148 Hyunseo Park, South Korea 74-74—148 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain 75-74—149 Yeongsu Kim, South Korea 74-75—149 Marcel Siem, Germany 68-81—149 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 74-75—149 Jeong-Weon Ko, France 78-72—150 Yannik Paul, Germany 79-71—150 Dale Whitnell, England 70-80—150 Robin Williams, South Africa 75-75—150 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 75-76—151 Sean Crocker, United States 74-77—151 Simon Forsstrom, Sweden 76-75—151 Hyungjoon Lee, South Korea 72-79—151 Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 78-73—151 Julien Guerrier, France 78-75—153 Jaehan Chun, South Korea 76-78—154 Ryggs Johnston, United States 79-75—154 Zander Lombard, South Africa 79-75—154 Hanmil Jung, South Korea 81-76—157

