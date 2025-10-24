Genesis Championship Scores

Friday At Woo Jeong Hills Country Club Cheonan, South Korea Purse: $4 million Yardage: 7,367; Par: 71 Second Round Nacho…
Friday
At Woo Jeong Hills Country Club
Cheonan, South Korea
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,367; Par: 71
Second Round
|Nacho Elvira, Spain
|68-68—136
|Alex Fitzpatrick, England
|69-67—136
|Daniel Hillier, New Zealand
|67-69—136
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|69-67—136
|Junghwan Lee, South Korea
|71-65—136
|Hao-Tong Li, China
|65-71—136
|Minhyuk Song, South Korea
|69-67—136
|Tom Vaillant, France
|67-69—136
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand
|70-67—137
|Yongjun Bae, South Korea
|68-69—137
|Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan
|71-66—137
|Minkyu Kim, South Korea
|65-72—137
|Andrea Pavan, Italy
|69-68—137
|Andy Sullivan, England
|68-69—137
|Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain
|71-67—138
|Jung-gon Hwang, South Korea
|68-70—138
|Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa
|69-69—138
|Mikael Lindberg, Sweden
|70-68—138
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|70-68—138
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|71-67—138
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany
|70-68—138
|Seungbin Choi, South Korea
|70-69—139
|Joe Dean, England
|67-72—139
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|68-71—139
|Ewen Ferguson, Scotland
|67-72—139
|Jordan Gumberg, United States
|70-69—139
|Scott Jamieson, Scotland
|72-67—139
|Laurie Canter, England
|67-73—140
|Dylan Frittelli, South Africa
|71-69—140
|Joel Girrbach, Switzerland
|68-72—140
|Calum Hill, Scotland
|70-70—140
|Rikuya Hoshino, Japan
|68-72—140
|Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand
|70-70—140
|Dongmin Kim, South Korea
|69-71—140
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|69-71—140
|Baekjun Kim, South Korea
|69-71—140
|Yetaek Lim, South Korea
|71-69—140
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Spain
|70-70—140
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|71-69—140
|David Micheluzzi, Australia
|67-73—140
|Doyeob Mun, South Korea
|70-70—140
|Keita Nakajima, Japan
|68-72—140
|Richard Sterne, South Africa
|69-71—140
|Marcus Armitage, England
|70-71—141
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain
|69-72—141
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|69-72—141
|Galam Jeon, South Korea
|70-71—141
|Yujun Jung, South Korea
|73-68—141
|Joakim Lagergren, Sweden
|70-71—141
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|73-68—141
|Adrian Otaegui, United Arab Emirates
|71-70—141
|Adam Scott, Australia
|74-67—141
|Wooyoung Cho, South Korea
|69-73—142
|Martin Couvra, France
|70-72—142
|Alejandro Del Rey, Spain
|66-76—142
|Doyeon Hwang, South Korea
|72-70—142
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|72-70—142
|Hongtaek Kim, South Korea
|70-72—142
|Francesco Laporta, Italy
|73-69—142
|Richard T. Lee, Canada
|73-69—142
|Sang-hee Lee, South Korea
|69-73—142
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark
|69-73—142
|Benjamin Schmidt, England
|70-72—142
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|75-68—143
|Ugo Coussaud, France
|70-73—143
|Casey Jarvis, South Africa
|73-70—143
|Andrew Johnston, England
|73-70—143
|Kyungnam Kang, South Korea
|74-69—143
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|71-72—143
|Taehoon Ok, South Korea
|69-74—143
|Jacob Skov Olesen, Denmark
|68-75—143
|David Ravetto, France
|70-73—143
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|72-71—143
|Connor Syme, Scotland
|74-69—143
Missed Cut
|Byeong Hun An, South Korea
|76-68—144
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|71-73—144
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain
|72-72—144
|Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand
|69-75—144
|Frederic Lacroix, France
|74-70—144
|Romain Langasque, France
|72-72—144
|Elvis Smylie, Australia
|67-77—144
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden
|72-72—144
|Bernd Wiesberger, Austria
|73-71—144
|Jinho Choi, South Korea
|73-72—145
|Manuel Elvira, Spain
|75-70—145
|Pablo Larrazabal, Spain
|77-68—145
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|72-73—145
|Matthias Schwab, Austria
|74-71—145
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|77-68—145
|Yonggu Shin, South Korea
|76-69—145
|Ashun Wu, China
|76-69—145
|Matthew Baldwin, England
|72-74—146
|Todd Clements, England
|70-76—146
|Jeongwoo Ham, South Korea
|70-76—146
|Yunseok Kang, South Korea
|72-74—146
|Bio Kim, South Korea
|72-74—146
|Kyongjun Moon, South Korea
|75-71—146
|Eunshin Park, South Korea
|74-72—146
|Songgyu Yoo, South Korea
|73-73—146
|Jens Dantorp, Sweden
|78-69—147
|Ross Fisher, England
|74-73—147
|Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal
|74-73—147
|Taehee Lee, South Korea
|69-78—147
|Minchel Choi, South Korea
|73-75—148
|Shaun Norris, South Africa
|76-72—148
|Sungkug Park, South Korea
|75-73—148
|Hyunseo Park, South Korea
|74-74—148
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain
|75-74—149
|Yeongsu Kim, South Korea
|74-75—149
|Marcel Siem, Germany
|68-81—149
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|74-75—149
|Jeong-Weon Ko, France
|78-72—150
|Yannik Paul, Germany
|79-71—150
|Dale Whitnell, England
|70-80—150
|Robin Williams, South Africa
|75-75—150
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain
|75-76—151
|Sean Crocker, United States
|74-77—151
|Simon Forsstrom, Sweden
|76-75—151
|Hyungjoon Lee, South Korea
|72-79—151
|Darius Van Driel, Netherlands
|78-73—151
|Julien Guerrier, France
|78-75—153
|Jaehan Chun, South Korea
|76-78—154
|Ryggs Johnston, United States
|79-75—154
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|79-75—154
|Hanmil Jung, South Korea
|81-76—157
