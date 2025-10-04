Gavin McKenna breaks late tie with first goal for Penn State in a 4-2 win over Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gavin McKenna scored his first goal for Penn State on a power play with 1:53 left…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gavin McKenna scored his first goal for Penn State on a power play with 1:53 left to give the Nittany Lions the lead in a 4-2 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night

Expected to be the No. 1 pick next year in the NHL draft, the 17-year-old McKenna beat goalie Connor Hasley with a one-timer from the right side off a cross-ice pass from Mac Gadowsky.

On Friday night in his college debut, McKenna had two first-period assists in a 6-3 victory over the Sun Devils.

McKenna left the Western Hockey League champion Medicine Hat Tigers to play for Penn State after the NCAA lifted its ban on Canadian Hockey League players.

From Whitehorse, Yukon, McKenna is a member of the Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin First Nation. He was the WHL’s player of the year last season, finishing with 41 goals and 88 assists in 56 regular-season games.

