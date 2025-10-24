Gabriel Vilardi has a goal and assist to help the Jets beat Flames 5-3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and assist, backup Eric Comrie made 30 saves and the Winnipeg…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and assist, backup Eric Comrie made 30 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Friday night.

Jonathan Toews, Alex Iafallo, Vladislav Namestnikov and Kyle Connor also scored to help the Jets improve to 6-2-0. Josh Morrissey had three assists.

Blake Coleman, Mikael Backlund and Nazem Kadri scored Calgary, and Dustin Wolf stopped 27 shots. The Flames are winless in their last eight games and 1-7-1 overall.

Toews gave the Jets a 2-1 lead at 6:24 of the second when he deflected Morrissey’s pass past Wolf.

