PREP FOOTBALL= MSHSAA Playoffs= Class 1= Quarterfinal= District 2= Louisiana 42, Veritas 7 District 3= Miller 46, Cabool 0 Pierce…

PREP FOOTBALL=

MSHSAA Playoffs=

Class 1=

Quarterfinal=

District 2=

Louisiana 42, Veritas 7

District 3=

Miller 46, Cabool 0

Pierce City 38, Ash Grove 26

District 4=

Skyline 63, Linn 18

District 5=

Polo 46, Cass-Midway 36

District 7=

Fayette 28, Westran 26

District 8=

Highland 42, Milan 7

Class 2=

Quarterfinal=

District 1=

NMCC 46, Jefferson (Festus) 22

St. Vincent 36, Kelly 0

District 2=

Hermann 32, Cuba 20

District 3=

Forsyth 56, Houston 35

District 4=

Butler 14, Sarcoxie 7

Stockton 29, El Dorado Springs 6

District 5=

Centralia 56, Versailles 12

South Callaway 14, Warsaw 7

Tolton Catholic 38, North Callaway 6

District 6=

Lafayette County 51, Hogan 8

District 7=

Macon 48, Mark Twain 6

Palmyra 69, Clark County 18

Class 3=

Quarterfinal=

District 2=

Herculaneum 36, Burroughs 21

Ste. Genevieve 13, Normandy 0

District 4=

Hallsville 35, Eldon 27

Moberly 45, California 15

District 5=

Clever 48, Pleasant Hope 0

Salem 20, Buffalo 14

District 6=

East Newton 21, Hollister 12

District 8=

Chillicothe 19, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 14

Class 4=

Quarterfinal=

District 1=

Hillsboro 35, Sikeston 21

North County 21, DeSoto 6

Perryville 39, Windsor (Imperial) 14

District 3=

Jennings 13, Confluence 0

District 4=

University City 46, Lutheran (St. Charles) 0

District 5=

Mexico 28, Kirksville 21, OT

District 6=

Carl Junction 35, Bolivar 14

Logan-Rogersville 29, Marshfield 7

District 7=

Pleasant Hill 21, Harrisonville 14

Class 5=

Quarterfinal=

District 3=

Cardinal Ritter 78, McCluer 0

District 4=

Parkway West 49, Parkway Central 13

District 5=

Glendale 57, Waynesville 14

District 6=

Neosho 42, Branson 20

Webb City 52, Parkview 21

Class 6=

Quarterfinal=

District 6=

Blue Springs 24, Rock Bridge 7

8-man=

Quarterfinal=

District 2=

Drexel 56, Rich Hill 18

Lincoln 56, Osceola 26

District 3=

St Paul Lutheran 61, Slater 30

District 4=

Orrick 32, Northland Christian 14

District 6=

Mound City 52, North Andrew 8

District 7=

Albany 76, Stanberry 54

King City 62, Princeton 32

District 8=

Schuyler County 26, Keytesville 24

