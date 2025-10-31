PREP FOOTBALL=
MSHSAA Playoffs=
Class 1=
Quarterfinal=
District 2=
Louisiana 42, Veritas 7
District 3=
Miller 46, Cabool 0
Pierce City 38, Ash Grove 26
District 4=
Skyline 63, Linn 18
District 5=
Polo 46, Cass-Midway 36
District 7=
Fayette 28, Westran 26
District 8=
Highland 42, Milan 7
Class 2=
Quarterfinal=
District 1=
NMCC 46, Jefferson (Festus) 22
St. Vincent 36, Kelly 0
District 2=
Hermann 32, Cuba 20
District 3=
Forsyth 56, Houston 35
District 4=
Butler 14, Sarcoxie 7
Stockton 29, El Dorado Springs 6
District 5=
Centralia 56, Versailles 12
South Callaway 14, Warsaw 7
Tolton Catholic 38, North Callaway 6
District 6=
Lafayette County 51, Hogan 8
District 7=
Macon 48, Mark Twain 6
Palmyra 69, Clark County 18
Class 3=
Quarterfinal=
District 2=
Herculaneum 36, Burroughs 21
Ste. Genevieve 13, Normandy 0
District 4=
Hallsville 35, Eldon 27
Moberly 45, California 15
District 5=
Clever 48, Pleasant Hope 0
Salem 20, Buffalo 14
District 6=
East Newton 21, Hollister 12
District 8=
Chillicothe 19, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 14
Class 4=
Quarterfinal=
District 1=
Hillsboro 35, Sikeston 21
North County 21, DeSoto 6
Perryville 39, Windsor (Imperial) 14
District 3=
Jennings 13, Confluence 0
District 4=
University City 46, Lutheran (St. Charles) 0
District 5=
Mexico 28, Kirksville 21, OT
District 6=
Carl Junction 35, Bolivar 14
Logan-Rogersville 29, Marshfield 7
District 7=
Pleasant Hill 21, Harrisonville 14
Class 5=
Quarterfinal=
District 3=
Cardinal Ritter 78, McCluer 0
District 4=
Parkway West 49, Parkway Central 13
District 5=
Glendale 57, Waynesville 14
District 6=
Neosho 42, Branson 20
Webb City 52, Parkview 21
Class 6=
Quarterfinal=
District 6=
Blue Springs 24, Rock Bridge 7
8-man=
Quarterfinal=
District 2=
Drexel 56, Rich Hill 18
Lincoln 56, Osceola 26
District 3=
St Paul Lutheran 61, Slater 30
District 4=
Orrick 32, Northland Christian 14
District 6=
Mound City 52, North Andrew 8
District 7=
Albany 76, Stanberry 54
King City 62, Princeton 32
District 8=
Schuyler County 26, Keytesville 24
