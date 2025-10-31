PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
First Round=
Region 1=
Perrysburg 24, Cle. St Ignatius 17, OT
Region 2=
Huber Hts. Wayne 36, Galloway Westland 6
Region 3=
Cols. Upper Arlington 37, Westerville Cent. 0
Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Newark 14
Region 4=
Cin. Winton Woods 39, Morrow Little Miami 6
W. Chester Lakota W. 30, Hamilton 0
Division II=
First Round=
Region 7=
Ashland 56, Mt. Vernon 21
N. Can. Hoover 50, Cols. Northland 6
Westerville S. 14, Louisville 10
Division III=
First Round=
Region 9=
Chagrin Falls Kenston 34, Madison 8
Region 10=
Lima Shawnee 19, Parma Hts. Holy Name 10
Tol. Cent. Cath. 35, Ontario 0
Region 11=
Bloom-Carroll 21, Cols. Linden-McKinley 14
Region 12=
Cin. McNicholas 34, Chillicothe 7
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 49, Hillsboro 8
Division IV=
First Round=
Region 13=
Norton 63, Ashtabula Edgewood 13
Salem 21, Canal Fulton Northwest 15
Streetsboro 35, Chesterland W. Geauga 21
Region 14=
Bellevue 12, Clyde 6, OT
Orrville 35, Bellville Clear Fork 28
Sandusky Perkins 51, Lorain Clearview 7
Region 15=
Circleville 31, Philo 14
Lancaster Fairfield Union 22, Heath 3
Region 16=
Brookville 30, Bishop Fenwick 12
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 51, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 21
Division V=
First Round=
Region 17=
Canfield S. Range 46, Burton Berkshire 7
Region 19=
Chillicothe Zane Trace 48, Lucasville Valley 0
McConnelsville Morgan 43, Dawson-Bryant 22
Region 20=
Carlisle 35, W. Liberty-Salem 0
Cin. Mariemont 31, Cin. N. College Hill 12
Richwood N. Union 21, Jamestown Greeneview 6
Division VI=
First Round=
Region 21=
Dalton 43, Columbiana 7
Sugarcreek Garaway 49, Mineral Ridge 7
Wickliffe 17, New Middletown Spring. 15
Region 22=
Attica Seneca E. 15, Elmore Woodmore 13
Carey 16, Hamler Patrick Henry 7
Sherwood Fairview 42, Defiance Tinora 6
Region 23=
Caldwell 42, Grove City Christian 7
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 35, Reedsville Eastern 7
Toronto 41, Cols. Grandview Hts. 0
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 28, Newcomerstown 6
Region 24=
Coldwater 48, Covington 0
Division VII=
First Round=
Region 25=
Malvern 34, Ashtabula St John 0
Region 26=
Gibsonburg 61, Morral Ridgedale 8
Pandora-Gilboa 42, Arlington 20
Sycamore Mohawk 41, Montpelier 6
Region 27=
Danville 54, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 0
Region 28=
Ft. Recovery 34, Cin. College Prep. 8
New Bremen 36, Ansonia 8
___
