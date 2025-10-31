PREP FOOTBALL= OHSAA Playoffs= Division I= First Round= Region 1= Perrysburg 24, Cle. St Ignatius 17, OT Region 2= Huber…

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

First Round=

Region 1=

Perrysburg 24, Cle. St Ignatius 17, OT

Region 2=

Huber Hts. Wayne 36, Galloway Westland 6

Region 3=

Cols. Upper Arlington 37, Westerville Cent. 0

Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Newark 14

Region 4=

Cin. Winton Woods 39, Morrow Little Miami 6

W. Chester Lakota W. 30, Hamilton 0

Division II=

First Round=

Region 7=

Ashland 56, Mt. Vernon 21

N. Can. Hoover 50, Cols. Northland 6

Westerville S. 14, Louisville 10

Division III=

First Round=

Region 9=

Chagrin Falls Kenston 34, Madison 8

Region 10=

Lima Shawnee 19, Parma Hts. Holy Name 10

Tol. Cent. Cath. 35, Ontario 0

Region 11=

Bloom-Carroll 21, Cols. Linden-McKinley 14

Region 12=

Cin. McNicholas 34, Chillicothe 7

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 49, Hillsboro 8

Division IV=

First Round=

Region 13=

Norton 63, Ashtabula Edgewood 13

Salem 21, Canal Fulton Northwest 15

Streetsboro 35, Chesterland W. Geauga 21

Region 14=

Bellevue 12, Clyde 6, OT

Orrville 35, Bellville Clear Fork 28

Sandusky Perkins 51, Lorain Clearview 7

Region 15=

Circleville 31, Philo 14

Lancaster Fairfield Union 22, Heath 3

Region 16=

Brookville 30, Bishop Fenwick 12

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 51, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 21

Division V=

First Round=

Region 17=

Canfield S. Range 46, Burton Berkshire 7

Region 19=

Chillicothe Zane Trace 48, Lucasville Valley 0

McConnelsville Morgan 43, Dawson-Bryant 22

Region 20=

Carlisle 35, W. Liberty-Salem 0

Cin. Mariemont 31, Cin. N. College Hill 12

Richwood N. Union 21, Jamestown Greeneview 6

Division VI=

First Round=

Region 21=

Dalton 43, Columbiana 7

Sugarcreek Garaway 49, Mineral Ridge 7

Wickliffe 17, New Middletown Spring. 15

Region 22=

Attica Seneca E. 15, Elmore Woodmore 13

Carey 16, Hamler Patrick Henry 7

Sherwood Fairview 42, Defiance Tinora 6

Region 23=

Caldwell 42, Grove City Christian 7

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 35, Reedsville Eastern 7

Toronto 41, Cols. Grandview Hts. 0

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 28, Newcomerstown 6

Region 24=

Coldwater 48, Covington 0

Division VII=

First Round=

Region 25=

Malvern 34, Ashtabula St John 0

Region 26=

Gibsonburg 61, Morral Ridgedale 8

Pandora-Gilboa 42, Arlington 20

Sycamore Mohawk 41, Montpelier 6

Region 27=

Danville 54, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 0

Region 28=

Ft. Recovery 34, Cin. College Prep. 8

New Bremen 36, Ansonia 8

