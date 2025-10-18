Friday’s College Hockey Scores

MIDWEST
Notre Dame 3, St. Lawrence 0
Michigan 10, Robert Morris 2
Colorado College 2, N. Michigan 1, OT
Vermont 2, St. Cloud St. 1, OT
Minnesota St. (Mankato) 2, Wisconsin 2, 2OT
North Dakota 5, Minnesota 2
Augustana Vikings 4, Arizona St. 2
Minn. Duluth 7, Bemidji St. 3
Lindenwood (Mo.) 4, Denver 3
EAST
UConn 3, Ohio St. 2
Northeastern 4, UMass 2
Boston College 5, RPI 1
Michigan St. 4, Boston U. 2
Maine 4, Quinnipiac 4, 2OT
Canisius 4, Colgate 2
W. Michigan 2, Mass.-Lowell 1
Penn St. 5, LIU Post 4, OT
Union (NY) 3, Niagara 2
FAR WEST
St. Thomas (Minn.) 11, Air Force 2
Michigan Tech 3, Alaska-Fairbanks 1
