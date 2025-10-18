Friday’s College Hockey Scores

MIDWEST Notre Dame 3, St. Lawrence 0 Michigan 10, Robert Morris 2 Colorado College 2, N. Michigan 1, OT Vermont…

MIDWEST

Notre Dame 3, St. Lawrence 0

Michigan 10, Robert Morris 2

Colorado College 2, N. Michigan 1, OT

Vermont 2, St. Cloud St. 1, OT

Minnesota St. (Mankato) 2, Wisconsin 2, 2OT

North Dakota 5, Minnesota 2

Augustana Vikings 4, Arizona St. 2

Minn. Duluth 7, Bemidji St. 3

Lindenwood (Mo.) 4, Denver 3

EAST

UConn 3, Ohio St. 2

Northeastern 4, UMass 2

Boston College 5, RPI 1

Michigan St. 4, Boston U. 2

Maine 4, Quinnipiac 4, 2OT

Canisius 4, Colgate 2

W. Michigan 2, Mass.-Lowell 1

Penn St. 5, LIU Post 4, OT

Union (NY) 3, Niagara 2

FAR WEST

St. Thomas (Minn.) 11, Air Force 2

Michigan Tech 3, Alaska-Fairbanks 1

