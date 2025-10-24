Friday’s College Hockey Scores

MIDWEST
Sacred Heart 2, Ohio St. 1, OT
Notre Dame 6, Robert Morris 3
W. Michigan 5, Michigan 2
Michigan Tech 5, Ferris St. 1
Michigan St. 4, N. Michigan 0
Bowling Green 4, Lake Superior St. 1
Minn. Duluth 3, Minnesota 0
St. Cloud St. 5, Alaska-Anchorage 2
Wisconsin 5, Alaska-Fairbanks 3
UMass 5, Omaha 4
Minnesota St. (Mankato) 4, RPI 2
Bemidji St. 1, Augustana Vikings 0, OT
Providence 2, St. Thomas (Minn.) 2, 2OT
Miami (Ohio) 5, Lindenwood (Mo.) 4, OT
EAST
Denver 7, Boston College 3
New Hampshire 3, LIU Post 2, OT
UConn 8, Boston U. 4
Mass.-Lowell 4, Mercyhurst 0
Army 5, Holy Cross 2
Colgate 3, Maine 2
Clarkson 5, North Dakota 2
Bentley 4, Canisius 1
Penn St. 3, Stonehill 2
Merrimack 4, Quinnipiac 1
RIT 5, Air Force 1
