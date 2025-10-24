Friday’s College Hockey Scores

MIDWEST Sacred Heart 2, Ohio St. 1, OT Notre Dame 6, Robert Morris 3 W. Michigan 5, Michigan 2 Michigan…

MIDWEST

Sacred Heart 2, Ohio St. 1, OT

Notre Dame 6, Robert Morris 3

W. Michigan 5, Michigan 2

Michigan Tech 5, Ferris St. 1

Michigan St. 4, N. Michigan 0

Bowling Green 4, Lake Superior St. 1

Minn. Duluth 3, Minnesota 0

St. Cloud St. 5, Alaska-Anchorage 2

Wisconsin 5, Alaska-Fairbanks 3

UMass 5, Omaha 4

Minnesota St. (Mankato) 4, RPI 2

Bemidji St. 1, Augustana Vikings 0, OT

Providence 2, St. Thomas (Minn.) 2, 2OT

Miami (Ohio) 5, Lindenwood (Mo.) 4, OT

EAST

Denver 7, Boston College 3

New Hampshire 3, LIU Post 2, OT

UConn 8, Boston U. 4

Mass.-Lowell 4, Mercyhurst 0

Army 5, Holy Cross 2

Colgate 3, Maine 2

Clarkson 5, North Dakota 2

Bentley 4, Canisius 1

Penn St. 3, Stonehill 2

Merrimack 4, Quinnipiac 1

RIT 5, Air Force 1

