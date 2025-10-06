France calls up Florian Thauvin to replace injured Bradley Barcola for World Cup qualifiers

PARIS (AP) — France called up veteran winger Florian Thauvin on Monday to replace the injured Bradley Barcola for the…

PARIS (AP) — France called up veteran winger Florian Thauvin on Monday to replace the injured Bradley Barcola for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Barcola was ruled out with a right hamstring injury after consulting team doctor Franck Le Gall, the French soccer federation said. Barcola is one of several Paris Saint-Germain players who have been injured this season.

The 32-year-old Thauvin has made a bright start to the campaign with new club Lens. He was a squad player for the France team that won the 2018 World Cup and made the last of his 10 appearances for Les Bleus the following year.

Group D leader France hosts Azerbaijan on Friday at Parc des Princes in Paris and travels to play Iceland in Reykjavik on Monday.

France coach Didier Deschamps is awaiting a further update from his medical staff on Kylian Mbappé’s right ankle injury. after he limped off playing for Real Madrid on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.