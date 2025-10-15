Former All Black Pita Gus Sowakula named in Fiji’s squad for a northern European tour

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Former All Blacks backrower Pita Gus Sowakula has been included in a Fiji rugby squad…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Former All Blacks backrower Pita Gus Sowakula has been included in a Fiji rugby squad that will play three tests in Britain and Europe in November.

The 30-year-old is one of three newcomers to the squad along with props Tim Hoyt and Atunaisa Sokobale. Hoyt currently plays in England for the Worcester Warriors and Sokomuri in France for Castres.

Sowakula played two tests for New Zealand in 2022 before changing allegiance to Fiji. He completed his three-year residential stand-down on July 9. Sowakula also has played international basketball for Fiji.

Head coach Mick Byrne named the 32-player squad in Suva on Thursday. Fiji will play England at Twickenham on Nov. 9, France on Nov. 16 and Spain on Nov. 22.

____

Fiji squad: Haereti Hetet, Mesake Doge, Eroni Mawi, Samuela Tawake, Tim Hoyt, Tevita Ikanivere, Zuriel Togiatama, Kavaia Tagivetaua, Isoa Nasilasila, Mesake Vocevoce, Temo Mayanvanua, Setareki Turagacoke, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Elia Canakaivata, Viliame Mata, Pita Gus Sowakula, Simione Kuruvoli, Philip Baselala, Sam Wye, Caleb Muntz, Isaiah Armstong Ravula, Josua Tuisova, Vilimoni Botitu, Sireli Maqala, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Selesitino Ravutaumada, Ponipate Loganimasi, Salesi Rayasi, Motikiai Murray, Iosefo Masi, Atunaisa Sokobale.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.