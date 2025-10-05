Flyers trade Ryan Ellis to Sharks after injury-riddled tenure

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers rid themselves of defenseman Ryan Ellis’ contract in a trade with the San Jose…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers rid themselves of defenseman Ryan Ellis’ contract in a trade with the San Jose Sharks, ending his tenure at just four games played in four seasons.

Ellis and a conditional sixth-round draft pick were traded to San Jose on Sunday for forward Carl Grundstrom and defenseman Artem Guryev. The condition on the sixth-round pick is that San Jose shall receive the earlier of two picks Philadelphia currently owns in the 2026 sixth round, its own and Columbus’.

The Flyers now have five picks in the 2026 draft. They own one pick in each of the first three rounds, one in the sixth and one in the seventh round.

The Flyers thought they acquired one of the NHL’s best defenseman when they landed Ellis from Nashville ahead of the 2021 season. Ellis was selected by Nashville with the No. 11 pick in the 2009 draft and helped the Predators win the Stanley Cup in 2017. He had 270 points in 562 career games at the time of the trade.

Ellis played four games in 2021 until he suffered a pelvis injury believed to be career-threatening. The Sharks likely will place Ellis on long-term injured reserve. He has two seasons left on an eight-year, $50 million contract that carries an annual cap hit of $6.25 million through 2027.

Grundstrom scored nine points in 56 games with San Jose last season.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.