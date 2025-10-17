Fleetwood leads, McIlroy fights to stay in contention in India in front of cricket great Tendulkar

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood kept up his strong finish to the season by shooting 8-under 64 to take…

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood kept up his strong finish to the season by shooting 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead at the halfway point of the DP World India Championship as Ryder Cup teammate Rory McIlroy battled to stay in contention on Friday.

Over the last two months, Fleetwood has won the Tour Championship for his first PGA Tour title — picking up $10 million as the FedEx Cup champion in the process — and been the top points scorer at the Ryder Cup retained by Team Europe.

Now the Englishman — up to No. 5 in the world rankings — is leading perhaps the most prestigious golf tournament ever to be staged in India after making eight birdies in a bogey-free second round to jump to 12-under par for the week.

Fleetwood’s last birdie — from 8 feet at his last, No. 9 — left him clear of former British Open champions Shane Lowry (69) and Brian Harman (65), who were tied for second place.

Fleetwood described the course at the tight, tree-lined Delhi Golf Club as a “unique challenge for all of us.”

“I haven’t hit more than a 5-wood,” he said.

“It’s a test of patience … if you hit it good off the tee you’re going to have some short irons and wedges, and (you) feel like you’ve always got a chance to get it wrong. It’s such a waiting game.”

A further three shots back was Ben Griffin, a rookie for the Americans at the recent Ryder Cup, in a tie for seventh place on 8 under.

McIlroy, who again didn’t put his driver in his bag, had back-to-back bogeys early in his back nine but responded by making birdie at four of his final six holes to shoot a second straight 69 and was at 6 under, along with fellow European team member Viktor Hovland (67).

As No. 2-ranked McIlroy walked off No. 18, he removed his cap and shook hands with India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar — a special guest for the tournament — at the back of the green.

“It was a strong finish, got myself sort of back in the tournament. I need a strong start tomorrow,” McIlroy said.

Asked if he would be changing his strategy off the tee over the weekend to get more aggressive in a bid to chase down Fleetwood, McIlroy said: “I don’t think so. I think if I’m struggling to hit fairways with my 2-iron, I’m not going to hit it with my driver.

“Same strategy. Just have to hit it a little closer with my second shots and not miss as many putts.”

