Flames take losing streak into home matchup against the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens (5-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (1-6, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames will try to stop a six-game slide when they play the Montreal Canadiens.

Calgary is 1-6 overall and 0-3-0 in home games. The Flames are second in the league serving 13.4 penalty minutes per game.

Montreal is 2-1-0 in road games and 5-2 overall. The Canadiens are 3-1-0 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

