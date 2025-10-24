Flames take 7-game losing streak into matchup with the Jets

Calgary Flames (1-6-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (5-2, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m.…

Calgary Flames (1-6-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (5-2, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -161, Flames +135; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames head into the matchup with the Winnipeg Jets after losing seven games in a row.

Winnipeg has gone 2-2-0 in home games and 5-2 overall. The Jets have allowed 16 goals while scoring 23 for a +7 scoring differential.

Calgary has a 1-6-1 record overall and a 1-3-0 record in road games. The Flames have a 1-2-0 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams match up Friday for the second time this season. The Jets won 2-1 in the previous matchup.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

