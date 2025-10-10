Flames and Blues hit the ice in Western Conference action

St. Louis Blues (0-1, in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (1-1, in the Pacific Division) Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 4…

St. Louis Blues (0-1, in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (1-1, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames and the St. Louis Blues hit the ice in Western Conference action.

Calgary had a 41-27-14 record overall and a 23-12-6 record in home games last season. The Flames scored 220 goals while giving up 236 last season for a -16 goal differential.

St. Louis went 44-30-8 overall and 20-19-6 on the road a season ago. The Blues committed 3.1 penalties per game and served 7.5 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

