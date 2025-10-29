Flamengo advances to Copa Libertadores final after scoreless draw with Racing Club

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Flamengo is into the Copa Libertadores final after salvaging a scoreless draw against Racing Club…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Flamengo is into the Copa Libertadores final after salvaging a scoreless draw against Racing Club on Wednesday in the second leg of their semifinal series.

The Brazilian club managed to hold on to the 1-0 lead it took in the first leg, and will be aiming to win the prestigious South American soccer tournament for the fourth time.

Flamengo won the Copa Libertadores in 1981, 2019 and 2022. Another win for Flemengo would give Brazil an eighth title in the past nine editions of the tournament.

The final is scheduled for Nov. 29 in estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru.

Flamengo held on to clinch a final spot despite playing most of the second half with 10 men after Gonzalo Plata was sent off in the 56th minute.

Ecuador’s Liga de Quito has a 3-0 lead over Brazil’s Palmeiras in the other semifinal series.

