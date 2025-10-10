Filip Chytil scores twice as the Canucks open with a 5-1 victory over the Flames

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Filip Chytil scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks opened their season with a 5-1 victory…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Filip Chytil scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks opened their season with a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

The Czech center batted a puck into the net at 2:53 of the third period after it went off the back of Calgary defenseman Kevin Bahl’s head.

Chytil followed up just under six minutes later, collecting a puck from Arshdeep Bains and streaking up the ice, then firing a shot up and over Dustin Wolf.

Kiefer Sherwood, Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Brock Boeser also scored for the Canucks, and Thatcher Demko stopped 17 shots.

Morgan Frost scored for Calgary, beating Demko with 6:54 left.

Wolf made 21 saves for the Flames, who were coming off a 4-3 shootout win in Edmonton on Wednesday night.

