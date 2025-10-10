FIFA investigates Equatorial Guinea for not traveling to World Cup qualifying game in chaotic group

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Equatorial Guinea on Friday after the team didn’t travel to a…

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Equatorial Guinea on Friday after the team didn’t travel to a World Cup qualifying game, the latest incident in an increasingly chaotic campaign.

FIFA said its disciplinary committee will investigate why the Equatorial Guinea men’s team did not go to Malawi for a game scheduled Thursday. Both teams were still in contention to advance to a playoffs by finishing runner-up in the group behind winner Tunisia.

Equatorial Guinea already forfeited its first two games last November as 3-0 losses after FIFA ruled that veteran captain Emilio Nsue was not eligible to represent the country. Nsue had scored the goals in 1-0 wins against Namibia and Liberia.

A post on the team’s official Instagram account said the players voted in favor of not traveling to the game because their health was put at risk by being asked to fly overnight and land in Malawi on the morning of the game in Lilongwe.

The national soccer federation suspended coach Juan Michá over the incident and said on its own Instagram account that the players and coach had shown disrespect to the people of Equatorial Guinea.

The Malawi soccer federation said in a statement simply that the game was canceled “due to unforeseen travel complications affecting the visiting team.”

FIFA typically would punish a team that does not fulfil its World Cup qualifying fixtures with a default loss.

Federations whose teams do not play a scheduled game also can be ordered to pay costs and compensation to opposing teams and FIFA.

Nsue was finally cleared by FIFA this year to resume playing for Equatorial Guinea despite the Spain-born player previously being technically ineligible for his entire international career with the west African country, which started in 2013. Nsue, now 36, had played for Spain’s Under-21 team, including at a European Championship.

Equatorial Guinea should complete its qualifying group in a game Monday at home to Liberia.

