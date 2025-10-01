Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell sent to hospital for leg cramping in Game 5 loss to Aces

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell was sent to a hospital for fluids after going to the…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell was sent to a hospital for fluids after going to the floor with serious leg cramping in the third quarter of Tuesday night’s 107-98 overtime loss to Las Vegas in the decisive Game 5 of the WNBA semifinal series.

Mitchell seemed to sustain the non-contact injury with 5:05 left in the period. Her teammates quickly surrounded her, giving Mitchell privacy. She lay on the court for at least five minutes. A stretcher was brought out, but Mitchell left the floor without it and was helped to the locker room.

Mitchell had been the Fever’s top player this postseason, averaging 23.3 points on a team decimated by injuries. They entered this game without six players, including star Caitlin Clark.

“Unfortunately, we have a lot of experience rallying around teammates,” Fever coach Stephanie White said. “This group is all heart.”

Mitchell scored 15 points, making all three 3-pointers, before leaving the game. She averaged 20.2 points in the regular season and was a finalist for WNBA MVP.

“She’s just had a phenomenal season,” said Aces star A’ja Wilson, the four-time league MVP. “I really hope the Indiana Fever take care of her. She’s a phenomenal person, and I hate seeing her go down.”

The Fever’s season ended. Las Vegas moves on to play Phoenix on Friday in the first game of the WNBA Finals.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.