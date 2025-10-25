FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|4
|0
|133
|91
|6
|0
|219
|129
|Tulane
|3
|0
|81
|50
|6
|1
|181
|156
|Memphis
|3
|1
|158
|95
|7
|1
|301
|159
|North Texas
|3
|1
|190
|138
|7
|1
|369
|200
|South Florida
|3
|1
|196
|109
|6
|2
|323
|195
|East Carolina
|2
|1
|88
|59
|4
|3
|212
|120
|Temple
|2
|1
|107
|67
|4
|3
|231
|171
|FAU
|2
|2
|119
|157
|3
|4
|210
|248
|Army
|2
|3
|116
|117
|3
|4
|167
|168
|UTSA
|1
|2
|99
|95
|3
|4
|224
|216
|Rice
|1
|3
|75
|126
|4
|4
|173
|224
|UAB
|1
|3
|101
|146
|3
|4
|208
|272
|Tulsa
|0
|4
|71
|159
|2
|5
|139
|199
|Charlotte
|0
|5
|84
|209
|1
|7
|140
|298
___
Thursday’s Games
Tulane at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Memphis at Rice, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Navy at North Texas, Noon
Army at Air Force, Noon
UAB at Uconn, Noon
East Carolina at Temple, 2 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 24
North Texas 54, Charlotte 20
Saturday, Oct. 25
Memphis 34, South Florida 31
Rice 37, Uconn 34, 2OT
Temple 38, Tulsa 37, OT
Navy 42, FAU 32
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Tech
|5
|0
|157
|104
|8
|0
|288
|160
|Virginia
|4
|0
|141
|101
|7
|1
|297
|179
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|139
|85
|5
|2
|269
|142
|SMU
|3
|1
|112
|65
|5
|3
|251
|171
|Duke
|3
|1
|146
|84
|4
|3
|237
|180
|Louisville
|2
|1
|85
|78
|5
|1
|204
|126
|Miami
|1
|1
|49
|46
|5
|1
|196
|92
|Wake Forest
|2
|2
|96
|99
|5
|2
|187
|132
|California
|2
|2
|104
|129
|5
|3
|200
|195
|Stanford
|2
|2
|80
|115
|3
|4
|133
|194
|Virginia Tech
|2
|2
|108
|120
|3
|5
|203
|239
|Clemson
|2
|3
|145
|113
|3
|4
|182
|146
|NC State
|1
|2
|88
|92
|4
|3
|210
|186
|Syracuse
|1
|4
|84
|161
|3
|5
|203
|250
|Florida St.
|0
|4
|104
|128
|3
|4
|278
|158
|North Carolina
|0
|3
|44
|76
|2
|5
|128
|167
|Boston College
|0
|4
|61
|147
|1
|6
|190
|237
___
Friday’s Games
North Carolina at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Duke at Clemson, Noon
Georgia Tech at NC State, TBA
Miami at SMU, TBA
Notre Dame at Boston College, TBA
Virginia at California, TBA
Louisville at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 24
Virginia Tech 42, California 34, 2OT
Saturday, Oct. 25
Wake Forest 13, SMU 12
Georgia Tech 41, Syracuse 16
Virginia 17, North Carolina 16, OT
Pittsburgh 53, NC State 34
Stanford at Miami, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|4
|0
|119
|93
|7
|0
|249
|109
|Cincinnati
|4
|0
|144
|92
|6
|1
|265
|132
|Houston
|3
|1
|117
|100
|6
|1
|206
|133
|Texas Tech
|3
|1
|133
|64
|6
|1
|307
|99
|Arizona St.
|3
|1
|90
|112
|5
|2
|182
|170
|Kansas St.
|3
|2
|172
|124
|4
|4
|248
|206
|Iowa St.
|2
|2
|110
|97
|5
|2
|205
|133
|TCU
|2
|2
|129
|125
|5
|2
|254
|184
|Utah
|2
|2
|121
|82
|5
|2
|258
|107
|Baylor
|2
|2
|140
|130
|4
|3
|254
|220
|Kansas
|2
|3
|136
|151
|4
|4
|244
|207
|Arizona
|1
|3
|110
|116
|4
|3
|221
|142
|UCF
|1
|3
|96
|94
|4
|3
|215
|120
|Colorado
|1
|3
|86
|112
|3
|4
|174
|166
|West Virginia
|0
|4
|61
|172
|2
|5
|147
|216
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|4
|74
|174
|1
|6
|116
|269
___
Saturday’s Games
Arizona St. at Iowa St., TBA
Texas Tech at Kansas St., TBA
Cincinnati at Utah, TBA
West Virginia at Houston, TBA
UCF at Baylor, TBA
Arizona at Colorado, TBA
Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Kansas St. 42, Kansas 17
BYU 41, Iowa St. 27
Texas Tech 42, Oklahoma St. 0
Cincinnati 41, Baylor 20
TCU at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Houston at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
Colorado at Utah, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|4
|0
|160
|112
|8
|0
|332
|193
|UC Davis
|4
|0
|140
|79
|6
|1
|231
|207
|Montana St.
|3
|0
|139
|27
|5
|2
|234
|123
|E. Washington
|3
|1
|82
|118
|4
|4
|183
|248
|Sacramento St.
|2
|2
|154
|143
|4
|4
|268
|227
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|65
|96
|4
|3
|205
|237
|Cal Poly
|1
|2
|68
|86
|3
|4
|191
|208
|Idaho St.
|1
|2
|78
|108
|2
|5
|245
|224
|N. Colorado
|1
|3
|118
|126
|3
|5
|195
|197
|Weber St.
|1
|3
|102
|139
|3
|5
|195
|297
|Idaho
|0
|3
|77
|111
|2
|5
|172
|191
|Portland St.
|0
|3
|71
|109
|0
|7
|94
|293
___
Friday’s Games
Idaho at N. Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Montana St. at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Montana at Weber St., 3 p.m.
Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 24
Montana 49, Sacramento St. 35
Saturday, Oct. 25
UC Davis 27, N. Colorado 16
E. Washington 23, Weber St. 20
Idaho 45, Portland St. 6
N. Arizona at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Montana St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee Tech
|5
|0
|222
|92
|8
|0
|404
|123
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|1
|106
|94
|5
|3
|228
|263
|UT Martin
|3
|1
|117
|78
|3
|5
|161
|226
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|2
|113
|142
|3
|5
|169
|262
|SE Missouri
|2
|2
|103
|101
|3
|5
|202
|264
|E. Illinois
|2
|3
|101
|110
|3
|5
|169
|204
|Charleston Southern
|2
|3
|114
|132
|3
|6
|155
|248
|W. Illinois
|1
|4
|115
|174
|2
|7
|207
|350
|Tennessee St.
|0
|4
|43
|111
|2
|6
|115
|221
___
Saturday’s Games
Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.
UT Martin at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Tennessee Tech 42, SE Missouri 23
Charleston Southern 17, E. Illinois 16
W. Illinois 17, Tennessee St. 16
Gardner-Webb 48, Lindenwood (Mo.) 20
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|5
|0
|207
|64
|8
|0
|363
|87
|Ohio St.
|4
|0
|134
|25
|7
|0
|255
|41
|Iowa
|4
|1
|156
|75
|6
|2
|250
|105
|Oregon
|3
|1
|140
|78
|6
|1
|309
|101
|Michigan
|3
|1
|91
|75
|5
|2
|201
|119
|Southern Cal
|3
|1
|141
|95
|5
|2
|297
|162
|Nebraska
|3
|2
|133
|133
|6
|2
|280
|157
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|88
|137
|5
|3
|191
|174
|Northwestern
|3
|2
|93
|97
|5
|3
|180
|134
|UCLA
|3
|2
|120
|140
|3
|5
|163
|248
|Illinois
|2
|2
|103
|156
|5
|2
|238
|178
|Washington
|2
|2
|75
|87
|5
|2
|242
|142
|Maryland
|1
|3
|95
|88
|4
|3
|198
|121
|Rutgers
|1
|4
|112
|187
|4
|4
|251
|245
|Michigan St.
|0
|4
|84
|159
|3
|4
|190
|229
|Penn St.
|0
|4
|106
|119
|3
|4
|238
|136
|Wisconsin
|0
|4
|20
|122
|2
|5
|93
|170
|Purdue
|0
|5
|88
|149
|2
|6
|183
|222
___
Saturday’s Games
Penn St. at Ohio St., Noon
Rutgers at Illinois, Noon
Indiana at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Southern Cal at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Rutgers 27, Purdue 24
Indiana 56, UCLA 6
Nebraska 28, Northwestern 21
Washington 42, Illinois 25
Iowa 41, Minnesota 3
Wisconsin at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|4
|0
|170
|95
|7
|1
|345
|242
|Rhode Island
|5
|0
|196
|98
|7
|2
|268
|187
|Villanova
|5
|1
|215
|133
|6
|2
|245
|202
|Maine
|3
|1
|133
|86
|4
|4
|187
|185
|New Hampshire
|3
|2
|116
|115
|5
|4
|211
|202
|William & Mary
|3
|2
|140
|147
|4
|4
|211
|232
|Stony Brook
|2
|2
|112
|111
|4
|4
|215
|211
|NC A&T
|2
|2
|125
|129
|2
|6
|189
|305
|Elon
|2
|3
|114
|113
|4
|5
|239
|222
|Campbell
|2
|3
|142
|152
|2
|7
|214
|334
|Towson
|1
|3
|79
|110
|3
|5
|178
|214
|Bryant
|0
|4
|103
|148
|2
|6
|194
|228
|Hampton
|0
|5
|95
|196
|2
|7
|184
|312
|Albany (NY)
|0
|4
|51
|158
|1
|7
|120
|263
___
Saturday’s Games
Towson at NC A&T, Noon
Stony Brook at Maine, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Maine 35, Elon 14
Rhode Island 38, Bryant 17
NC A&T 28, Campbell 24
New Hampshire 34, William & Mary 24
Monmouth (NJ) 28, Hampton 10
Stony Brook 27, Towson 19
Villanova 29, Albany (NY) 16
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|0
|104
|49
|5
|2
|177
|149
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|0
|101
|76
|4
|3
|215
|186
|W. Kentucky
|4
|1
|129
|122
|6
|2
|236
|189
|Missouri St.
|2
|1
|68
|64
|4
|3
|154
|195
|Liberty
|2
|1
|73
|69
|3
|4
|134
|151
|Delaware
|2
|2
|118
|109
|4
|3
|204
|198
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|2
|113
|88
|4
|3
|174
|131
|FIU
|1
|2
|67
|89
|3
|4
|157
|211
|UTEP
|1
|2
|54
|66
|2
|5
|147
|169
|New Mexico St.
|1
|3
|95
|113
|3
|4
|155
|168
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|3
|64
|77
|1
|6
|130
|208
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|4
|78
|142
|0
|7
|119
|272
___
Tuesday’s Games
UTEP at Kennesaw St., 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville St. at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
FIU at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Sam Houston St. at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Delaware at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 21
Kennesaw St. 45, FIU 26
W. Kentucky 28, Louisiana Tech 27, OT
Wednesday, Oct. 22
Delaware 31, Middle Tennessee 28
Missouri St. 24, New Mexico St. 17, OT
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3
|200
|214
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|131
|161
___
Saturday’s Games
New Haven at Sacred Heart, Noon
Merrimack at Colgate, 1 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|3
|0
|110
|31
|6
|0
|259
|69
|Dartmouth
|2
|1
|90
|55
|5
|1
|182
|116
|Penn
|2
|1
|84
|80
|4
|2
|166
|154
|Yale
|2
|1
|92
|54
|4
|2
|180
|102
|Princeton
|2
|1
|71
|66
|3
|3
|158
|174
|Cornell
|1
|2
|64
|99
|2
|4
|125
|173
|Brown
|0
|3
|52
|111
|3
|3
|155
|151
|Columbia
|0
|3
|34
|101
|1
|5
|74
|180
___
Friday’s Games
Brown at Penn, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Columbia at Yale, Noon
Princeton at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Harvard, 3 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 24
Dartmouth 49, Columbia 3
Saturday, Oct. 25
Harvard 35, Princeton 14
Yale 35, Penn 13
Cornell 30, Brown 24, 2OT
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|0
|115
|68
|5
|3
|208
|171
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|1
|111
|60
|5
|3
|196
|192
|Ohio
|3
|1
|125
|82
|5
|3
|234
|198
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|106
|103
|4
|4
|195
|173
|W. Michigan
|3
|1
|94
|42
|4
|4
|177
|150
|Toledo
|2
|2
|126
|55
|4
|3
|247
|100
|Ball St.
|2
|2
|69
|105
|3
|5
|131
|238
|Kent St.
|2
|2
|104
|103
|3
|5
|149
|292
|Akron
|2
|3
|90
|145
|3
|6
|169
|261
|Bowling Green
|1
|3
|75
|109
|3
|5
|161
|203
|N. Illinois
|1
|3
|66
|96
|2
|6
|107
|177
|E. Michigan
|1
|4
|110
|137
|2
|7
|217
|296
___
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Bowling Green, Noon
Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Kent St. 24, Bowling Green 21
Ohio 28, E. Michigan 21
Akron 24, Buffalo 16
Cent. Michigan 38, Umass 13
Miami (Ohio) 26, W. Michigan 17
N. Illinois 21, Ball St. 7
Washington St. 28, Toledo 7
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|1
|0
|35
|26
|5
|3
|303
|224
|SC State
|1
|0
|51
|20
|5
|3
|241
|230
|NC Central
|0
|1
|26
|35
|5
|3
|279
|218
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|122
|150
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|162
|175
|Norfolk St.
|0
|1
|20
|51
|1
|7
|160
|290
___
Thursday’s Games
Delaware St. vs. Norfolk St. at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. at SC State, 2 p.m.
NC Central at Howard, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Delaware St. 35, NC Central 26
SC State 51, Norfolk St. 20
Howard 33, Morgan St. 27, OT
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|167
|53
|7
|0
|305
|70
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|101
|47
|7
|0
|239
|102
|North Dakota
|3
|0
|108
|43
|5
|2
|274
|132
|South Dakota
|3
|2
|111
|124
|5
|4
|197
|237
|Illinois St.
|2
|2
|118
|118
|5
|3
|242
|232
|S. Illinois
|2
|2
|122
|127
|5
|3
|284
|205
|Youngstown St.
|2
|2
|138
|122
|5
|3
|273
|223
|Indiana St.
|0
|3
|48
|112
|2
|5
|147
|286
|N. Iowa
|0
|4
|41
|114
|2
|6
|112
|193
|Murray St.
|0
|4
|87
|181
|0
|8
|159
|353
___
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
S. Illinois at Murray St., 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Youngstown St. 51, Murray St. 17
Illinois St. 21, South Dakota 13
S. Illinois 31, N. Iowa 17
North Dakota 46, Indiana St. 17
N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|89
|34
|5
|1
|184
|73
|Boise St.
|4
|0
|170
|96
|6
|2
|282
|186
|Hawaii
|3
|1
|140
|103
|6
|2
|229
|186
|UNLV
|2
|1
|113
|121
|6
|1
|260
|234
|Fresno St.
|2
|1
|64
|87
|5
|2
|205
|166
|New Mexico
|2
|2
|110
|112
|5
|3
|232
|198
|Utah St.
|2
|2
|119
|132
|4
|4
|252
|254
|Wyoming
|1
|2
|73
|83
|3
|4
|140
|158
|Colorado St.
|1
|2
|92
|97
|2
|5
|153
|189
|San Jose St.
|1
|2
|88
|93
|2
|5
|169
|205
|Air Force
|1
|4
|174
|214
|2
|5
|254
|261
|Nevada
|0
|4
|52
|112
|1
|7
|112
|220
___
Saturday’s Games
Army at Air Force, Noon
New Mexico at UNLV, 3 p.m.
Fresno St. at Boise St., 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at San Diego St., 7 p.m.
Hawaii at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 24
Boise St. 24, Nevada 3
Saturday, Oct. 25
New Mexico 33, Utah St. 14
San Diego St. 23, Fresno St. 0
Colorado St. at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|3
|0
|79
|36
|5
|3
|210
|188
|Duquesne
|3
|1
|136
|45
|5
|4
|272
|224
|Stonehill
|2
|1
|46
|52
|3
|5
|120
|187
|LIU Brooklyn
|1
|2
|33
|39
|3
|5
|127
|185
|Robert Morris
|1
|2
|43
|55
|2
|6
|112
|211
|Wagner
|1
|2
|48
|56
|2
|6
|113
|216
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|3
|28
|107
|0
|7
|67
|250
___
Saturday’s Games
Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
LIU Brooklyn at CCSU, Noon
Robert Morris at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Wagner 24, Duquesne 13
Stonehill 22, Mercyhurst 15
LIU Brooklyn 38, New Haven 16
Robert Morris 24, St. Francis (Pa.) 14
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|144
|190
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|169
|262
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Washington St. 28, Toledo 7
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|3
|0
|89
|44
|8
|0
|258
|125
|Lafayette
|3
|0
|128
|71
|5
|3
|256
|220
|Georgetown
|2
|1
|89
|83
|5
|3
|208
|206
|Colgate
|2
|2
|109
|94
|3
|5
|230
|247
|Holy Cross
|1
|2
|77
|77
|1
|7
|151
|211
|Richmond
|1
|3
|88
|101
|4
|4
|159
|178
|Bucknell
|1
|3
|105
|162
|4
|5
|237
|315
|Fordham
|1
|3
|63
|116
|1
|7
|132
|302
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon
Lafayette at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Georgetown 31, Bucknell 24
Colgate 29, Holy Cross 28
Lehigh 27, Fordham 6
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|4
|0
|136
|33
|5
|2
|219
|119
|Dayton
|4
|1
|176
|94
|6
|2
|245
|132
|Presbyterian
|3
|1
|133
|67
|7
|1
|305
|132
|Butler
|3
|1
|100
|90
|5
|3
|191
|200
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|3
|2
|205
|91
|5
|3
|290
|148
|San Diego
|2
|2
|100
|93
|4
|4
|196
|237
|Morehead St.
|2
|3
|82
|131
|4
|5
|185
|287
|Stetson
|2
|3
|87
|188
|3
|6
|174
|354
|Marist
|1
|3
|85
|99
|3
|5
|169
|185
|Davidson
|0
|4
|73
|177
|1
|7
|156
|355
|Valparaiso
|0
|4
|40
|154
|1
|7
|151
|283
___
Saturday’s Games
Davidson at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Drake at Butler, 1 p.m.
Marist at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Dayton at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Dayton 35, Presbyterian 19
Drake 31, Marist 17
San Diego 40, Davidson 28
St. Thomas (Minn.) 52, Stetson 10
Morehead St. 17, Valparaiso 13
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas A&M
|4
|0
|126
|78
|7
|0
|253
|164
|Alabama
|4
|0
|118
|79
|6
|1
|246
|124
|Mississippi
|4
|1
|164
|146
|7
|1
|296
|184
|Georgia
|4
|1
|163
|124
|6
|1
|236
|137
|Missouri
|2
|1
|76
|64
|6
|1
|273
|117
|Vanderbilt
|2
|1
|76
|61
|6
|1
|290
|140
|Texas
|2
|1
|60
|48
|5
|2
|187
|79
|Oklahoma
|2
|2
|82
|81
|6
|2
|227
|100
|LSU
|2
|2
|83
|75
|5
|2
|179
|102
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|136
|146
|5
|2
|309
|213
|Florida
|2
|2
|79
|96
|3
|4
|157
|140
|Auburn
|1
|4
|87
|107
|4
|4
|198
|149
|South Carolina
|1
|4
|79
|119
|3
|4
|141
|140
|Mississippi St.
|0
|3
|64
|95
|4
|3
|223
|142
|Kentucky
|0
|4
|63
|116
|2
|4
|135
|155
|Arkansas
|0
|4
|132
|153
|2
|6
|284
|262
___
Saturday’s Games
Vanderbilt at Texas, Noon
Oklahoma at Tennessee, TBA
South Carolina at Mississippi, TBA
Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Kentucky at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Mississippi 34, Oklahoma 26
Auburn 33, Arkansas 24
Alabama 29, South Carolina 22
Vanderbilt 17, Missouri 10
Texas 45, Mississippi St. 38, OT
Texas A&M at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|5
|0
|205
|76
|6
|1
|253
|105
|W. Carolina
|4
|0
|170
|101
|5
|3
|298
|267
|Chattanooga
|3
|1
|122
|93
|4
|4
|236
|235
|Furman
|3
|2
|106
|132
|5
|3
|195
|216
|ETSU
|2
|3
|153
|131
|4
|5
|272
|271
|The Citadel
|2
|3
|120
|130
|3
|5
|171
|205
|Wofford
|1
|3
|83
|72
|2
|6
|145
|154
|Samford
|1
|5
|119
|237
|1
|7
|129
|313
|VMI
|0
|4
|46
|152
|1
|7
|137
|284
___
Saturday’s Games
Samford at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Mercer at Furman, 2 p.m.
VMI at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Furman 24, The Citadel 14
Mercer 62, VMI 0
ETSU 14, Wofford 10
Chattanooga 49, Samford 13
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lamar
|4
|0
|121
|75
|7
|1
|207
|178
|SE Louisiana
|4
|0
|170
|45
|6
|2
|281
|152
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|0
|99
|41
|5
|2
|217
|113
|East Texas A&M
|2
|1
|115
|88
|2
|5
|201
|288
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|1
|2
|79
|75
|5
|2
|313
|109
|McNeese St.
|1
|2
|44
|72
|2
|5
|156
|205
|Nicholls
|1
|2
|44
|64
|1
|6
|84
|198
|Houston Christian
|1
|3
|41
|109
|2
|6
|150
|214
|Incarnate Word
|0
|3
|68
|103
|2
|5
|180
|210
|Northwestern St.
|0
|4
|41
|150
|1
|7
|85
|323
___
Saturday’s Games
Lamar at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Houston Christian at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
East Texas A&M at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
UT Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
SE Louisiana 38, Houston Christian 14
Lamar 41, Northwestern St. 14
Nicholls 31, McNeese St. 7
Stephen F. Austin at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at UT Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|3
|0
|133
|71
|5
|1
|211
|123
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|1
|152
|114
|4
|4
|240
|265
|Alabama St.
|2
|1
|128
|87
|4
|2
|237
|155
|Florida A&M
|1
|1
|47
|70
|2
|4
|110
|206
|Alabama A&M
|1
|2
|103
|123
|4
|3
|223
|234
|MVSU
|0
|3
|55
|100
|1
|6
|139
|249
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|4
|0
|87
|49
|6
|2
|190
|138
|Texas Southern
|3
|1
|116
|69
|4
|3
|187
|145
|Grambling St.
|1
|2
|53
|65
|4
|3
|176
|201
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|3
|61
|122
|3
|5
|198
|248
|Alcorn St.
|1
|3
|92
|80
|2
|6
|175
|204
|Southern U.
|0
|3
|30
|107
|1
|6
|92
|253
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Prairie View 38, Lincoln University (CA) 0
Alcorn St. 32, MVSU 10
Bethune-Cookman 31, Ark.-Pine Bluff 14
Alabama St. 56, Alabama A&M 13
Florida A&M 43, Southern U. 35
Jackson St. vs. Grambling St. at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|4
|0
|136
|58
|6
|1
|226
|109
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|1
|113
|112
|4
|3
|133
|198
|Marshall
|2
|1
|139
|115
|4
|3
|246
|216
|Old Dominion
|2
|2
|122
|139
|5
|3
|256
|205
|Georgia Southern
|1
|2
|86
|97
|3
|4
|206
|249
|Appalachian St.
|1
|3
|121
|127
|4
|4
|216
|221
|Georgia St.
|0
|4
|82
|134
|1
|7
|163
|326
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Miss.
|4
|0
|147
|88
|6
|2
|264
|197
|Troy
|3
|0
|116
|79
|5
|2
|198
|171
|Arkansas St.
|2
|1
|62
|72
|3
|4
|155
|204
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|2
|78
|97
|2
|5
|165
|207
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|3
|71
|125
|3
|5
|138
|265
|South Alabama
|1
|3
|96
|115
|2
|6
|202
|236
|Texas State
|0
|3
|108
|119
|3
|4
|253
|219
___
Tuesday’s Games
James Madison at Texas State, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Marshall at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Old Dominion at Louisiana-Monroe, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Troy, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 23
South Alabama 38, Georgia St. 31
Saturday, Oct. 25
Old Dominion 24, Appalachian St. 21
Southern Miss. 49, Louisiana-Monroe 21
Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|5
|0
|225
|92
|9
|0
|408
|146
|Abilene Christian
|3
|1
|151
|98
|4
|4
|214
|233
|West Georgia
|3
|3
|131
|172
|6
|3
|234
|216
|Austin Peay
|2
|2
|137
|119
|4
|3
|233
|168
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|2
|99
|112
|3
|5
|194
|270
|North Alabama
|1
|2
|79
|115
|2
|5
|191
|259
|S. Utah
|1
|2
|97
|103
|2
|5
|253
|259
|E. Kentucky
|1
|3
|67
|119
|3
|5
|138
|225
|Utah Tech
|0
|3
|50
|106
|1
|6
|131
|204
___
Saturday’s Games
North Alabama at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Austin Peay at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
West Georgia 18, Cent. Arkansas 17
Tarleton St. 31, E. Kentucky 7
Austin Peay 56, North Alabama 28
S. Utah at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|5
|2
|274
|149
|Uconn
|5
|3
|294
|196
|Umass
|0
|8
|92
|287
___
Saturday’s Games
UAB at Uconn, Noon
Notre Dame at Boston College, TBA
Saturday, Oct. 25
Rice 37, Uconn 34, 2OT
Cent. Michigan 38, Umass 13
