FBC Glance

The Associated Press

October 25, 2025, 9:03 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Navy 4 0 133 91 6 0 219 129
Tulane 3 0 81 50 6 1 181 156
Memphis 3 1 158 95 7 1 301 159
North Texas 3 1 190 138 7 1 369 200
South Florida 3 1 196 109 6 2 323 195
East Carolina 2 1 88 59 4 3 212 120
Temple 2 1 107 67 4 3 231 171
FAU 2 2 119 157 3 4 210 248
Army 2 3 116 117 3 4 167 168
UTSA 1 2 99 95 3 4 224 216
Rice 1 3 75 126 4 4 173 224
UAB 1 3 101 146 3 4 208 272
Tulsa 0 4 71 159 2 5 139 199
Charlotte 0 5 84 209 1 7 140 298

___

Thursday’s Games

Tulane at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Memphis at Rice, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Navy at North Texas, Noon

Army at Air Force, Noon

UAB at Uconn, Noon

East Carolina at Temple, 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24

North Texas 54, Charlotte 20

Saturday, Oct. 25

Memphis 34, South Florida 31

Rice 37, Uconn 34, 2OT

Temple 38, Tulsa 37, OT

Navy 42, FAU 32

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia Tech 5 0 157 104 8 0 288 160
Virginia 4 0 141 101 7 1 297 179
Pittsburgh 3 1 139 85 5 2 269 142
SMU 3 1 112 65 5 3 251 171
Duke 3 1 146 84 4 3 237 180
Louisville 2 1 85 78 5 1 204 126
Miami 1 1 49 46 5 1 196 92
Wake Forest 2 2 96 99 5 2 187 132
California 2 2 104 129 5 3 200 195
Stanford 2 2 80 115 3 4 133 194
Virginia Tech 2 2 108 120 3 5 203 239
Clemson 2 3 145 113 3 4 182 146
NC State 1 2 88 92 4 3 210 186
Syracuse 1 4 84 161 3 5 203 250
Florida St. 0 4 104 128 3 4 278 158
North Carolina 0 3 44 76 2 5 128 167
Boston College 0 4 61 147 1 6 190 237

___

Friday’s Games

North Carolina at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Duke at Clemson, Noon

Georgia Tech at NC State, TBA

Miami at SMU, TBA

Notre Dame at Boston College, TBA

Virginia at California, TBA

Louisville at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24

Virginia Tech 42, California 34, 2OT

Saturday, Oct. 25

Wake Forest 13, SMU 12

Georgia Tech 41, Syracuse 16

Virginia 17, North Carolina 16, OT

Pittsburgh 53, NC State 34

Stanford at Miami, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 4 0 119 93 7 0 249 109
Cincinnati 4 0 144 92 6 1 265 132
Houston 3 1 117 100 6 1 206 133
Texas Tech 3 1 133 64 6 1 307 99
Arizona St. 3 1 90 112 5 2 182 170
Kansas St. 3 2 172 124 4 4 248 206
Iowa St. 2 2 110 97 5 2 205 133
TCU 2 2 129 125 5 2 254 184
Utah 2 2 121 82 5 2 258 107
Baylor 2 2 140 130 4 3 254 220
Kansas 2 3 136 151 4 4 244 207
Arizona 1 3 110 116 4 3 221 142
UCF 1 3 96 94 4 3 215 120
Colorado 1 3 86 112 3 4 174 166
West Virginia 0 4 61 172 2 5 147 216
Oklahoma St. 0 4 74 174 1 6 116 269

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. at Iowa St., TBA

Texas Tech at Kansas St., TBA

Cincinnati at Utah, TBA

West Virginia at Houston, TBA

UCF at Baylor, TBA

Arizona at Colorado, TBA

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Kansas St. 42, Kansas 17

BYU 41, Iowa St. 27

Texas Tech 42, Oklahoma St. 0

Cincinnati 41, Baylor 20

TCU at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Houston at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Colorado at Utah, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana 4 0 160 112 8 0 332 193
UC Davis 4 0 140 79 6 1 231 207
Montana St. 3 0 139 27 5 2 234 123
E. Washington 3 1 82 118 4 4 183 248
Sacramento St. 2 2 154 143 4 4 268 227
N. Arizona 1 2 65 96 4 3 205 237
Cal Poly 1 2 68 86 3 4 191 208
Idaho St. 1 2 78 108 2 5 245 224
N. Colorado 1 3 118 126 3 5 195 197
Weber St. 1 3 102 139 3 5 195 297
Idaho 0 3 77 111 2 5 172 191
Portland St. 0 3 71 109 0 7 94 293

___

Friday’s Games

Idaho at N. Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Montana at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24

Montana 49, Sacramento St. 35

Saturday, Oct. 25

UC Davis 27, N. Colorado 16

E. Washington 23, Weber St. 20

Idaho 45, Portland St. 6

N. Arizona at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Montana St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tennessee Tech 5 0 222 92 8 0 404 123
Gardner-Webb 3 1 106 94 5 3 228 263
UT Martin 3 1 117 78 3 5 161 226
Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 2 113 142 3 5 169 262
SE Missouri 2 2 103 101 3 5 202 264
E. Illinois 2 3 101 110 3 5 169 204
Charleston Southern 2 3 114 132 3 6 155 248
W. Illinois 1 4 115 174 2 7 207 350
Tennessee St. 0 4 43 111 2 6 115 221

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Tennessee Tech 42, SE Missouri 23

Charleston Southern 17, E. Illinois 16

W. Illinois 17, Tennessee St. 16

Gardner-Webb 48, Lindenwood (Mo.) 20

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 5 0 207 64 8 0 363 87
Ohio St. 4 0 134 25 7 0 255 41
Iowa 4 1 156 75 6 2 250 105
Oregon 3 1 140 78 6 1 309 101
Michigan 3 1 91 75 5 2 201 119
Southern Cal 3 1 141 95 5 2 297 162
Nebraska 3 2 133 133 6 2 280 157
Minnesota 3 2 88 137 5 3 191 174
Northwestern 3 2 93 97 5 3 180 134
UCLA 3 2 120 140 3 5 163 248
Illinois 2 2 103 156 5 2 238 178
Washington 2 2 75 87 5 2 242 142
Maryland 1 3 95 88 4 3 198 121
Rutgers 1 4 112 187 4 4 251 245
Michigan St. 0 4 84 159 3 4 190 229
Penn St. 0 4 106 119 3 4 238 136
Wisconsin 0 4 20 122 2 5 93 170
Purdue 0 5 88 149 2 6 183 222

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. at Ohio St., Noon

Rutgers at Illinois, Noon

Indiana at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Southern Cal at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Rutgers 27, Purdue 24

Indiana 56, UCLA 6

Nebraska 28, Northwestern 21

Washington 42, Illinois 25

Iowa 41, Minnesota 3

Wisconsin at Oregon, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Monmouth (NJ) 4 0 170 95 7 1 345 242
Rhode Island 5 0 196 98 7 2 268 187
Villanova 5 1 215 133 6 2 245 202
Maine 3 1 133 86 4 4 187 185
New Hampshire 3 2 116 115 5 4 211 202
William & Mary 3 2 140 147 4 4 211 232
Stony Brook 2 2 112 111 4 4 215 211
NC A&T 2 2 125 129 2 6 189 305
Elon 2 3 114 113 4 5 239 222
Campbell 2 3 142 152 2 7 214 334
Towson 1 3 79 110 3 5 178 214
Bryant 0 4 103 148 2 6 194 228
Hampton 0 5 95 196 2 7 184 312
Albany (NY) 0 4 51 158 1 7 120 263

___

Saturday’s Games

Towson at NC A&T, Noon

Stony Brook at Maine, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Maine 35, Elon 14

Rhode Island 38, Bryant 17

NC A&T 28, Campbell 24

New Hampshire 34, William & Mary 24

Monmouth (NJ) 28, Hampton 10

Stony Brook 27, Towson 19

Villanova 29, Albany (NY) 16

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 3 0 104 49 5 2 177 149
Jacksonville St. 3 0 101 76 4 3 215 186
W. Kentucky 4 1 129 122 6 2 236 189
Missouri St. 2 1 68 64 4 3 154 195
Liberty 2 1 73 69 3 4 134 151
Delaware 2 2 118 109 4 3 204 198
Louisiana Tech 2 2 113 88 4 3 174 131
FIU 1 2 67 89 3 4 157 211
UTEP 1 2 54 66 2 5 147 169
New Mexico St. 1 3 95 113 3 4 155 168
Middle Tennessee 0 3 64 77 1 6 130 208
Sam Houston St. 0 4 78 142 0 7 119 272

___

Tuesday’s Games

UTEP at Kennesaw St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

FIU at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 21

Kennesaw St. 45, FIU 26

W. Kentucky 28, Louisiana Tech 27, OT

Wednesday, Oct. 22

Delaware 31, Middle Tennessee 28

Missouri St. 24, New Mexico St. 17, OT

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 5 3 200 214
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 3 5 131 161

___

Saturday’s Games

New Haven at Sacred Heart, Noon

Merrimack at Colgate, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Harvard 3 0 110 31 6 0 259 69
Dartmouth 2 1 90 55 5 1 182 116
Penn 2 1 84 80 4 2 166 154
Yale 2 1 92 54 4 2 180 102
Princeton 2 1 71 66 3 3 158 174
Cornell 1 2 64 99 2 4 125 173
Brown 0 3 52 111 3 3 155 151
Columbia 0 3 34 101 1 5 74 180

___

Friday’s Games

Brown at Penn, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Columbia at Yale, Noon

Princeton at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard, 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24

Dartmouth 49, Columbia 3

Saturday, Oct. 25

Harvard 35, Princeton 14

Yale 35, Penn 13

Cornell 30, Brown 24, 2OT

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami (Ohio) 4 0 115 68 5 3 208 171
Cent. Michigan 3 1 111 60 5 3 196 192
Ohio 3 1 125 82 5 3 234 198
Buffalo 3 1 106 103 4 4 195 173
W. Michigan 3 1 94 42 4 4 177 150
Toledo 2 2 126 55 4 3 247 100
Ball St. 2 2 69 105 3 5 131 238
Kent St. 2 2 104 103 3 5 149 292
Akron 2 3 90 145 3 6 169 261
Bowling Green 1 3 75 109 3 5 161 203
N. Illinois 1 3 66 96 2 6 107 177
E. Michigan 1 4 110 137 2 7 217 296

___

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Bowling Green, Noon

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Kent St. 24, Bowling Green 21

Ohio 28, E. Michigan 21

Akron 24, Buffalo 16

Cent. Michigan 38, Umass 13

Miami (Ohio) 26, W. Michigan 17

N. Illinois 21, Ball St. 7

Washington St. 28, Toledo 7

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Delaware St. 1 0 35 26 5 3 303 224
SC State 1 0 51 20 5 3 241 230
NC Central 0 1 26 35 5 3 279 218
Howard 0 0 0 0 3 4 122 150
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 3 4 162 175
Norfolk St. 0 1 20 51 1 7 160 290

___

Thursday’s Games

Delaware St. vs. Norfolk St. at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at SC State, 2 p.m.

NC Central at Howard, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Delaware St. 35, NC Central 26

SC State 51, Norfolk St. 20

Howard 33, Morgan St. 27, OT

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 4 0 167 53 7 0 305 70
S. Dakota St. 3 0 101 47 7 0 239 102
North Dakota 3 0 108 43 5 2 274 132
South Dakota 3 2 111 124 5 4 197 237
Illinois St. 2 2 118 118 5 3 242 232
S. Illinois 2 2 122 127 5 3 284 205
Youngstown St. 2 2 138 122 5 3 273 223
Indiana St. 0 3 48 112 2 5 147 286
N. Iowa 0 4 41 114 2 6 112 193
Murray St. 0 4 87 181 0 8 159 353

___

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at Murray St., 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Youngstown St. 51, Murray St. 17

Illinois St. 21, South Dakota 13

S. Illinois 31, N. Iowa 17

North Dakota 46, Indiana St. 17

N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego St. 2 0 89 34 5 1 184 73
Boise St. 4 0 170 96 6 2 282 186
Hawaii 3 1 140 103 6 2 229 186
UNLV 2 1 113 121 6 1 260 234
Fresno St. 2 1 64 87 5 2 205 166
New Mexico 2 2 110 112 5 3 232 198
Utah St. 2 2 119 132 4 4 252 254
Wyoming 1 2 73 83 3 4 140 158
Colorado St. 1 2 92 97 2 5 153 189
San Jose St. 1 2 88 93 2 5 169 205
Air Force 1 4 174 214 2 5 254 261
Nevada 0 4 52 112 1 7 112 220

___

Saturday’s Games

Army at Air Force, Noon

New Mexico at UNLV, 3 p.m.

Fresno St. at Boise St., 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Hawaii at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24

Boise St. 24, Nevada 3

Saturday, Oct. 25

New Mexico 33, Utah St. 14

San Diego St. 23, Fresno St. 0

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
CCSU 3 0 79 36 5 3 210 188
Duquesne 3 1 136 45 5 4 272 224
Stonehill 2 1 46 52 3 5 120 187
LIU Brooklyn 1 2 33 39 3 5 127 185
Robert Morris 1 2 43 55 2 6 112 211
Wagner 1 2 48 56 2 6 113 216
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 3 28 107 0 7 67 250

___

Saturday’s Games

Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

LIU Brooklyn at CCSU, Noon

Robert Morris at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Wagner 24, Duquesne 13

Stonehill 22, Mercyhurst 15

LIU Brooklyn 38, New Haven 16

Robert Morris 24, St. Francis (Pa.) 14

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 3 4 144 190
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 1 7 169 262

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Washington St. 28, Toledo 7

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lehigh 3 0 89 44 8 0 258 125
Lafayette 3 0 128 71 5 3 256 220
Georgetown 2 1 89 83 5 3 208 206
Colgate 2 2 109 94 3 5 230 247
Holy Cross 1 2 77 77 1 7 151 211
Richmond 1 3 88 101 4 4 159 178
Bucknell 1 3 105 162 4 5 237 315
Fordham 1 3 63 116 1 7 132 302

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon

Lafayette at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Georgetown 31, Bucknell 24

Colgate 29, Holy Cross 28

Lehigh 27, Fordham 6

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Drake 4 0 136 33 5 2 219 119
Dayton 4 1 176 94 6 2 245 132
Presbyterian 3 1 133 67 7 1 305 132
Butler 3 1 100 90 5 3 191 200
St. Thomas (Minn.) 3 2 205 91 5 3 290 148
San Diego 2 2 100 93 4 4 196 237
Morehead St. 2 3 82 131 4 5 185 287
Stetson 2 3 87 188 3 6 174 354
Marist 1 3 85 99 3 5 169 185
Davidson 0 4 73 177 1 7 156 355
Valparaiso 0 4 40 154 1 7 151 283

___

Saturday’s Games

Davidson at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Drake at Butler, 1 p.m.

Marist at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Dayton at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Dayton 35, Presbyterian 19

Drake 31, Marist 17

San Diego 40, Davidson 28

St. Thomas (Minn.) 52, Stetson 10

Morehead St. 17, Valparaiso 13

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas A&M 4 0 126 78 7 0 253 164
Alabama 4 0 118 79 6 1 246 124
Mississippi 4 1 164 146 7 1 296 184
Georgia 4 1 163 124 6 1 236 137
Missouri 2 1 76 64 6 1 273 117
Vanderbilt 2 1 76 61 6 1 290 140
Texas 2 1 60 48 5 2 187 79
Oklahoma 2 2 82 81 6 2 227 100
LSU 2 2 83 75 5 2 179 102
Tennessee 2 2 136 146 5 2 309 213
Florida 2 2 79 96 3 4 157 140
Auburn 1 4 87 107 4 4 198 149
South Carolina 1 4 79 119 3 4 141 140
Mississippi St. 0 3 64 95 4 3 223 142
Kentucky 0 4 63 116 2 4 135 155
Arkansas 0 4 132 153 2 6 284 262

___

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt at Texas, Noon

Oklahoma at Tennessee, TBA

South Carolina at Mississippi, TBA

Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Mississippi 34, Oklahoma 26

Auburn 33, Arkansas 24

Alabama 29, South Carolina 22

Vanderbilt 17, Missouri 10

Texas 45, Mississippi St. 38, OT

Texas A&M at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mercer 5 0 205 76 6 1 253 105
W. Carolina 4 0 170 101 5 3 298 267
Chattanooga 3 1 122 93 4 4 236 235
Furman 3 2 106 132 5 3 195 216
ETSU 2 3 153 131 4 5 272 271
The Citadel 2 3 120 130 3 5 171 205
Wofford 1 3 83 72 2 6 145 154
Samford 1 5 119 237 1 7 129 313
VMI 0 4 46 152 1 7 137 284

___

Saturday’s Games

Samford at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at Furman, 2 p.m.

VMI at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Furman 24, The Citadel 14

Mercer 62, VMI 0

ETSU 14, Wofford 10

Chattanooga 49, Samford 13

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lamar 4 0 121 75 7 1 207 178
SE Louisiana 4 0 170 45 6 2 281 152
Stephen F. Austin 3 0 99 41 5 2 217 113
East Texas A&M 2 1 115 88 2 5 201 288
UT Rio Grande Valley 1 2 79 75 5 2 313 109
McNeese St. 1 2 44 72 2 5 156 205
Nicholls 1 2 44 64 1 6 84 198
Houston Christian 1 3 41 109 2 6 150 214
Incarnate Word 0 3 68 103 2 5 180 210
Northwestern St. 0 4 41 150 1 7 85 323

___

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Houston Christian at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

East Texas A&M at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

UT Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

SE Louisiana 38, Houston Christian 14

Lamar 41, Northwestern St. 14

Nicholls 31, McNeese St. 7

Stephen F. Austin at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at UT Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 3 0 133 71 5 1 211 123
Bethune-Cookman 3 1 152 114 4 4 240 265
Alabama St. 2 1 128 87 4 2 237 155
Florida A&M 1 1 47 70 2 4 110 206
Alabama A&M 1 2 103 123 4 3 223 234
MVSU 0 3 55 100 1 6 139 249

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 4 0 87 49 6 2 190 138
Texas Southern 3 1 116 69 4 3 187 145
Grambling St. 1 2 53 65 4 3 176 201
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 3 61 122 3 5 198 248
Alcorn St. 1 3 92 80 2 6 175 204
Southern U. 0 3 30 107 1 6 92 253

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Prairie View 38, Lincoln University (CA) 0

Alcorn St. 32, MVSU 10

Bethune-Cookman 31, Ark.-Pine Bluff 14

Alabama St. 56, Alabama A&M 13

Florida A&M 43, Southern U. 35

Jackson St. vs. Grambling St. at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 4 0 136 58 6 1 226 109
Coastal Carolina 3 1 113 112 4 3 133 198
Marshall 2 1 139 115 4 3 246 216
Old Dominion 2 2 122 139 5 3 256 205
Georgia Southern 1 2 86 97 3 4 206 249
Appalachian St. 1 3 121 127 4 4 216 221
Georgia St. 0 4 82 134 1 7 163 326

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Miss. 4 0 147 88 6 2 264 197
Troy 3 0 116 79 5 2 198 171
Arkansas St. 2 1 62 72 3 4 155 204
Louisiana-Lafayette 1 2 78 97 2 5 165 207
Louisiana-Monroe 1 3 71 125 3 5 138 265
South Alabama 1 3 96 115 2 6 202 236
Texas State 0 3 108 119 3 4 253 219

___

Tuesday’s Games

James Madison at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Marshall at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion at Louisiana-Monroe, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Troy, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 23

South Alabama 38, Georgia St. 31

Saturday, Oct. 25

Old Dominion 24, Appalachian St. 21

Southern Miss. 49, Louisiana-Monroe 21

Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tarleton St. 5 0 225 92 9 0 408 146
Abilene Christian 3 1 151 98 4 4 214 233
West Georgia 3 3 131 172 6 3 234 216
Austin Peay 2 2 137 119 4 3 233 168
Cent. Arkansas 2 2 99 112 3 5 194 270
North Alabama 1 2 79 115 2 5 191 259
S. Utah 1 2 97 103 2 5 253 259
E. Kentucky 1 3 67 119 3 5 138 225
Utah Tech 0 3 50 106 1 6 131 204

___

Saturday’s Games

North Alabama at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

West Georgia 18, Cent. Arkansas 17

Tarleton St. 31, E. Kentucky 7

Austin Peay 56, North Alabama 28

S. Utah at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 5 2 274 149
Uconn 5 3 294 196
Umass 0 8 92 287

___

Saturday’s Games

UAB at Uconn, Noon

Notre Dame at Boston College, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 25

Rice 37, Uconn 34, 2OT

Cent. Michigan 38, Umass 13

