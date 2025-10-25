FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 4 0 133…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Navy 4 0 133 91 6 0 219 129 Tulane 3 0 81 50 6 1 181 156 Memphis 3 1 158 95 7 1 301 159 North Texas 3 1 190 138 7 1 369 200 South Florida 3 1 196 109 6 2 323 195 East Carolina 2 1 88 59 4 3 212 120 Temple 2 1 107 67 4 3 231 171 FAU 2 2 119 157 3 4 210 248 Army 2 3 116 117 3 4 167 168 UTSA 1 2 99 95 3 4 224 216 Rice 1 3 75 126 4 4 173 224 UAB 1 3 101 146 3 4 208 272 Tulsa 0 4 71 159 2 5 139 199 Charlotte 0 5 84 209 1 7 140 298

___

Thursday’s Games

Tulane at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Memphis at Rice, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Navy at North Texas, Noon

Army at Air Force, Noon

UAB at Uconn, Noon

East Carolina at Temple, 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24

North Texas 54, Charlotte 20

Saturday, Oct. 25

Memphis 34, South Florida 31

Rice 37, Uconn 34, 2OT

Temple 38, Tulsa 37, OT

Navy 42, FAU 32

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Tech 5 0 157 104 8 0 288 160 Virginia 4 0 141 101 7 1 297 179 Pittsburgh 3 1 139 85 5 2 269 142 SMU 3 1 112 65 5 3 251 171 Duke 3 1 146 84 4 3 237 180 Louisville 2 1 85 78 5 1 204 126 Miami 1 1 49 46 5 1 196 92 Wake Forest 2 2 96 99 5 2 187 132 California 2 2 104 129 5 3 200 195 Stanford 2 2 80 115 3 4 133 194 Virginia Tech 2 2 108 120 3 5 203 239 Clemson 2 3 145 113 3 4 182 146 NC State 1 2 88 92 4 3 210 186 Syracuse 1 4 84 161 3 5 203 250 Florida St. 0 4 104 128 3 4 278 158 North Carolina 0 3 44 76 2 5 128 167 Boston College 0 4 61 147 1 6 190 237

___

Friday’s Games

North Carolina at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Duke at Clemson, Noon

Georgia Tech at NC State, TBA

Miami at SMU, TBA

Notre Dame at Boston College, TBA

Virginia at California, TBA

Louisville at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24

Virginia Tech 42, California 34, 2OT

Saturday, Oct. 25

Wake Forest 13, SMU 12

Georgia Tech 41, Syracuse 16

Virginia 17, North Carolina 16, OT

Pittsburgh 53, NC State 34

Stanford at Miami, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 4 0 119 93 7 0 249 109 Cincinnati 4 0 144 92 6 1 265 132 Houston 3 1 117 100 6 1 206 133 Texas Tech 3 1 133 64 6 1 307 99 Arizona St. 3 1 90 112 5 2 182 170 Kansas St. 3 2 172 124 4 4 248 206 Iowa St. 2 2 110 97 5 2 205 133 TCU 2 2 129 125 5 2 254 184 Utah 2 2 121 82 5 2 258 107 Baylor 2 2 140 130 4 3 254 220 Kansas 2 3 136 151 4 4 244 207 Arizona 1 3 110 116 4 3 221 142 UCF 1 3 96 94 4 3 215 120 Colorado 1 3 86 112 3 4 174 166 West Virginia 0 4 61 172 2 5 147 216 Oklahoma St. 0 4 74 174 1 6 116 269

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. at Iowa St., TBA

Texas Tech at Kansas St., TBA

Cincinnati at Utah, TBA

West Virginia at Houston, TBA

UCF at Baylor, TBA

Arizona at Colorado, TBA

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Kansas St. 42, Kansas 17

BYU 41, Iowa St. 27

Texas Tech 42, Oklahoma St. 0

Cincinnati 41, Baylor 20

TCU at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Houston at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Colorado at Utah, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 4 0 160 112 8 0 332 193 UC Davis 4 0 140 79 6 1 231 207 Montana St. 3 0 139 27 5 2 234 123 E. Washington 3 1 82 118 4 4 183 248 Sacramento St. 2 2 154 143 4 4 268 227 N. Arizona 1 2 65 96 4 3 205 237 Cal Poly 1 2 68 86 3 4 191 208 Idaho St. 1 2 78 108 2 5 245 224 N. Colorado 1 3 118 126 3 5 195 197 Weber St. 1 3 102 139 3 5 195 297 Idaho 0 3 77 111 2 5 172 191 Portland St. 0 3 71 109 0 7 94 293

___

Friday’s Games

Idaho at N. Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Montana at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24

Montana 49, Sacramento St. 35

Saturday, Oct. 25

UC Davis 27, N. Colorado 16

E. Washington 23, Weber St. 20

Idaho 45, Portland St. 6

N. Arizona at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Montana St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee Tech 5 0 222 92 8 0 404 123 Gardner-Webb 3 1 106 94 5 3 228 263 UT Martin 3 1 117 78 3 5 161 226 Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 2 113 142 3 5 169 262 SE Missouri 2 2 103 101 3 5 202 264 E. Illinois 2 3 101 110 3 5 169 204 Charleston Southern 2 3 114 132 3 6 155 248 W. Illinois 1 4 115 174 2 7 207 350 Tennessee St. 0 4 43 111 2 6 115 221

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Tennessee Tech 42, SE Missouri 23

Charleston Southern 17, E. Illinois 16

W. Illinois 17, Tennessee St. 16

Gardner-Webb 48, Lindenwood (Mo.) 20

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 5 0 207 64 8 0 363 87 Ohio St. 4 0 134 25 7 0 255 41 Iowa 4 1 156 75 6 2 250 105 Oregon 3 1 140 78 6 1 309 101 Michigan 3 1 91 75 5 2 201 119 Southern Cal 3 1 141 95 5 2 297 162 Nebraska 3 2 133 133 6 2 280 157 Minnesota 3 2 88 137 5 3 191 174 Northwestern 3 2 93 97 5 3 180 134 UCLA 3 2 120 140 3 5 163 248 Illinois 2 2 103 156 5 2 238 178 Washington 2 2 75 87 5 2 242 142 Maryland 1 3 95 88 4 3 198 121 Rutgers 1 4 112 187 4 4 251 245 Michigan St. 0 4 84 159 3 4 190 229 Penn St. 0 4 106 119 3 4 238 136 Wisconsin 0 4 20 122 2 5 93 170 Purdue 0 5 88 149 2 6 183 222

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. at Ohio St., Noon

Rutgers at Illinois, Noon

Indiana at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Southern Cal at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Rutgers 27, Purdue 24

Indiana 56, UCLA 6

Nebraska 28, Northwestern 21

Washington 42, Illinois 25

Iowa 41, Minnesota 3

Wisconsin at Oregon, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Monmouth (NJ) 4 0 170 95 7 1 345 242 Rhode Island 5 0 196 98 7 2 268 187 Villanova 5 1 215 133 6 2 245 202 Maine 3 1 133 86 4 4 187 185 New Hampshire 3 2 116 115 5 4 211 202 William & Mary 3 2 140 147 4 4 211 232 Stony Brook 2 2 112 111 4 4 215 211 NC A&T 2 2 125 129 2 6 189 305 Elon 2 3 114 113 4 5 239 222 Campbell 2 3 142 152 2 7 214 334 Towson 1 3 79 110 3 5 178 214 Bryant 0 4 103 148 2 6 194 228 Hampton 0 5 95 196 2 7 184 312 Albany (NY) 0 4 51 158 1 7 120 263

___

Saturday’s Games

Towson at NC A&T, Noon

Stony Brook at Maine, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Maine 35, Elon 14

Rhode Island 38, Bryant 17

NC A&T 28, Campbell 24

New Hampshire 34, William & Mary 24

Monmouth (NJ) 28, Hampton 10

Stony Brook 27, Towson 19

Villanova 29, Albany (NY) 16

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 3 0 104 49 5 2 177 149 Jacksonville St. 3 0 101 76 4 3 215 186 W. Kentucky 4 1 129 122 6 2 236 189 Missouri St. 2 1 68 64 4 3 154 195 Liberty 2 1 73 69 3 4 134 151 Delaware 2 2 118 109 4 3 204 198 Louisiana Tech 2 2 113 88 4 3 174 131 FIU 1 2 67 89 3 4 157 211 UTEP 1 2 54 66 2 5 147 169 New Mexico St. 1 3 95 113 3 4 155 168 Middle Tennessee 0 3 64 77 1 6 130 208 Sam Houston St. 0 4 78 142 0 7 119 272

___

Tuesday’s Games

UTEP at Kennesaw St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

FIU at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 21

Kennesaw St. 45, FIU 26

W. Kentucky 28, Louisiana Tech 27, OT

Wednesday, Oct. 22

Delaware 31, Middle Tennessee 28

Missouri St. 24, New Mexico St. 17, OT

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 5 3 200 214 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 3 5 131 161

___

Saturday’s Games

New Haven at Sacred Heart, Noon

Merrimack at Colgate, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 3 0 110 31 6 0 259 69 Dartmouth 2 1 90 55 5 1 182 116 Penn 2 1 84 80 4 2 166 154 Yale 2 1 92 54 4 2 180 102 Princeton 2 1 71 66 3 3 158 174 Cornell 1 2 64 99 2 4 125 173 Brown 0 3 52 111 3 3 155 151 Columbia 0 3 34 101 1 5 74 180

___

Friday’s Games

Brown at Penn, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Columbia at Yale, Noon

Princeton at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard, 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24

Dartmouth 49, Columbia 3

Saturday, Oct. 25

Harvard 35, Princeton 14

Yale 35, Penn 13

Cornell 30, Brown 24, 2OT

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami (Ohio) 4 0 115 68 5 3 208 171 Cent. Michigan 3 1 111 60 5 3 196 192 Ohio 3 1 125 82 5 3 234 198 Buffalo 3 1 106 103 4 4 195 173 W. Michigan 3 1 94 42 4 4 177 150 Toledo 2 2 126 55 4 3 247 100 Ball St. 2 2 69 105 3 5 131 238 Kent St. 2 2 104 103 3 5 149 292 Akron 2 3 90 145 3 6 169 261 Bowling Green 1 3 75 109 3 5 161 203 N. Illinois 1 3 66 96 2 6 107 177 E. Michigan 1 4 110 137 2 7 217 296

___

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Bowling Green, Noon

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Kent St. 24, Bowling Green 21

Ohio 28, E. Michigan 21

Akron 24, Buffalo 16

Cent. Michigan 38, Umass 13

Miami (Ohio) 26, W. Michigan 17

N. Illinois 21, Ball St. 7

Washington St. 28, Toledo 7

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware St. 1 0 35 26 5 3 303 224 SC State 1 0 51 20 5 3 241 230 NC Central 0 1 26 35 5 3 279 218 Howard 0 0 0 0 3 4 122 150 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 3 4 162 175 Norfolk St. 0 1 20 51 1 7 160 290

___

Thursday’s Games

Delaware St. vs. Norfolk St. at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at SC State, 2 p.m.

NC Central at Howard, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Delaware St. 35, NC Central 26

SC State 51, Norfolk St. 20

Howard 33, Morgan St. 27, OT

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 4 0 167 53 7 0 305 70 S. Dakota St. 3 0 101 47 7 0 239 102 North Dakota 3 0 108 43 5 2 274 132 South Dakota 3 2 111 124 5 4 197 237 Illinois St. 2 2 118 118 5 3 242 232 S. Illinois 2 2 122 127 5 3 284 205 Youngstown St. 2 2 138 122 5 3 273 223 Indiana St. 0 3 48 112 2 5 147 286 N. Iowa 0 4 41 114 2 6 112 193 Murray St. 0 4 87 181 0 8 159 353

___

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at Murray St., 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Youngstown St. 51, Murray St. 17

Illinois St. 21, South Dakota 13

S. Illinois 31, N. Iowa 17

North Dakota 46, Indiana St. 17

N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego St. 2 0 89 34 5 1 184 73 Boise St. 4 0 170 96 6 2 282 186 Hawaii 3 1 140 103 6 2 229 186 UNLV 2 1 113 121 6 1 260 234 Fresno St. 2 1 64 87 5 2 205 166 New Mexico 2 2 110 112 5 3 232 198 Utah St. 2 2 119 132 4 4 252 254 Wyoming 1 2 73 83 3 4 140 158 Colorado St. 1 2 92 97 2 5 153 189 San Jose St. 1 2 88 93 2 5 169 205 Air Force 1 4 174 214 2 5 254 261 Nevada 0 4 52 112 1 7 112 220

___

Saturday’s Games

Army at Air Force, Noon

New Mexico at UNLV, 3 p.m.

Fresno St. at Boise St., 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at San Diego St., 7 p.m.

Hawaii at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24

Boise St. 24, Nevada 3

Saturday, Oct. 25

New Mexico 33, Utah St. 14

San Diego St. 23, Fresno St. 0

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 3 0 79 36 5 3 210 188 Duquesne 3 1 136 45 5 4 272 224 Stonehill 2 1 46 52 3 5 120 187 LIU Brooklyn 1 2 33 39 3 5 127 185 Robert Morris 1 2 43 55 2 6 112 211 Wagner 1 2 48 56 2 6 113 216 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 3 28 107 0 7 67 250

___

Saturday’s Games

Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

LIU Brooklyn at CCSU, Noon

Robert Morris at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Wagner 24, Duquesne 13

Stonehill 22, Mercyhurst 15

LIU Brooklyn 38, New Haven 16

Robert Morris 24, St. Francis (Pa.) 14

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 3 4 144 190 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 1 7 169 262

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Washington St. 28, Toledo 7

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 3 0 89 44 8 0 258 125 Lafayette 3 0 128 71 5 3 256 220 Georgetown 2 1 89 83 5 3 208 206 Colgate 2 2 109 94 3 5 230 247 Holy Cross 1 2 77 77 1 7 151 211 Richmond 1 3 88 101 4 4 159 178 Bucknell 1 3 105 162 4 5 237 315 Fordham 1 3 63 116 1 7 132 302

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon

Lafayette at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Georgetown 31, Bucknell 24

Colgate 29, Holy Cross 28

Lehigh 27, Fordham 6

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 4 0 136 33 5 2 219 119 Dayton 4 1 176 94 6 2 245 132 Presbyterian 3 1 133 67 7 1 305 132 Butler 3 1 100 90 5 3 191 200 St. Thomas (Minn.) 3 2 205 91 5 3 290 148 San Diego 2 2 100 93 4 4 196 237 Morehead St. 2 3 82 131 4 5 185 287 Stetson 2 3 87 188 3 6 174 354 Marist 1 3 85 99 3 5 169 185 Davidson 0 4 73 177 1 7 156 355 Valparaiso 0 4 40 154 1 7 151 283

___

Saturday’s Games

Davidson at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Drake at Butler, 1 p.m.

Marist at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Dayton at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Dayton 35, Presbyterian 19

Drake 31, Marist 17

San Diego 40, Davidson 28

St. Thomas (Minn.) 52, Stetson 10

Morehead St. 17, Valparaiso 13

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas A&M 4 0 126 78 7 0 253 164 Alabama 4 0 118 79 6 1 246 124 Mississippi 4 1 164 146 7 1 296 184 Georgia 4 1 163 124 6 1 236 137 Missouri 2 1 76 64 6 1 273 117 Vanderbilt 2 1 76 61 6 1 290 140 Texas 2 1 60 48 5 2 187 79 Oklahoma 2 2 82 81 6 2 227 100 LSU 2 2 83 75 5 2 179 102 Tennessee 2 2 136 146 5 2 309 213 Florida 2 2 79 96 3 4 157 140 Auburn 1 4 87 107 4 4 198 149 South Carolina 1 4 79 119 3 4 141 140 Mississippi St. 0 3 64 95 4 3 223 142 Kentucky 0 4 63 116 2 4 135 155 Arkansas 0 4 132 153 2 6 284 262

___

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt at Texas, Noon

Oklahoma at Tennessee, TBA

South Carolina at Mississippi, TBA

Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Mississippi 34, Oklahoma 26

Auburn 33, Arkansas 24

Alabama 29, South Carolina 22

Vanderbilt 17, Missouri 10

Texas 45, Mississippi St. 38, OT

Texas A&M at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 5 0 205 76 6 1 253 105 W. Carolina 4 0 170 101 5 3 298 267 Chattanooga 3 1 122 93 4 4 236 235 Furman 3 2 106 132 5 3 195 216 ETSU 2 3 153 131 4 5 272 271 The Citadel 2 3 120 130 3 5 171 205 Wofford 1 3 83 72 2 6 145 154 Samford 1 5 119 237 1 7 129 313 VMI 0 4 46 152 1 7 137 284

___

Saturday’s Games

Samford at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at Furman, 2 p.m.

VMI at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Furman 24, The Citadel 14

Mercer 62, VMI 0

ETSU 14, Wofford 10

Chattanooga 49, Samford 13

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lamar 4 0 121 75 7 1 207 178 SE Louisiana 4 0 170 45 6 2 281 152 Stephen F. Austin 3 0 99 41 5 2 217 113 East Texas A&M 2 1 115 88 2 5 201 288 UT Rio Grande Valley 1 2 79 75 5 2 313 109 McNeese St. 1 2 44 72 2 5 156 205 Nicholls 1 2 44 64 1 6 84 198 Houston Christian 1 3 41 109 2 6 150 214 Incarnate Word 0 3 68 103 2 5 180 210 Northwestern St. 0 4 41 150 1 7 85 323

___

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Houston Christian at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

East Texas A&M at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

UT Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

SE Louisiana 38, Houston Christian 14

Lamar 41, Northwestern St. 14

Nicholls 31, McNeese St. 7

Stephen F. Austin at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at UT Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 3 0 133 71 5 1 211 123 Bethune-Cookman 3 1 152 114 4 4 240 265 Alabama St. 2 1 128 87 4 2 237 155 Florida A&M 1 1 47 70 2 4 110 206 Alabama A&M 1 2 103 123 4 3 223 234 MVSU 0 3 55 100 1 6 139 249

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 4 0 87 49 6 2 190 138 Texas Southern 3 1 116 69 4 3 187 145 Grambling St. 1 2 53 65 4 3 176 201 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 3 61 122 3 5 198 248 Alcorn St. 1 3 92 80 2 6 175 204 Southern U. 0 3 30 107 1 6 92 253

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Prairie View 38, Lincoln University (CA) 0

Alcorn St. 32, MVSU 10

Bethune-Cookman 31, Ark.-Pine Bluff 14

Alabama St. 56, Alabama A&M 13

Florida A&M 43, Southern U. 35

Jackson St. vs. Grambling St. at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 4 0 136 58 6 1 226 109 Coastal Carolina 3 1 113 112 4 3 133 198 Marshall 2 1 139 115 4 3 246 216 Old Dominion 2 2 122 139 5 3 256 205 Georgia Southern 1 2 86 97 3 4 206 249 Appalachian St. 1 3 121 127 4 4 216 221 Georgia St. 0 4 82 134 1 7 163 326

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Miss. 4 0 147 88 6 2 264 197 Troy 3 0 116 79 5 2 198 171 Arkansas St. 2 1 62 72 3 4 155 204 Louisiana-Lafayette 1 2 78 97 2 5 165 207 Louisiana-Monroe 1 3 71 125 3 5 138 265 South Alabama 1 3 96 115 2 6 202 236 Texas State 0 3 108 119 3 4 253 219

___

Tuesday’s Games

James Madison at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Marshall at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Old Dominion at Louisiana-Monroe, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Troy, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 23

South Alabama 38, Georgia St. 31

Saturday, Oct. 25

Old Dominion 24, Appalachian St. 21

Southern Miss. 49, Louisiana-Monroe 21

Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 5 0 225 92 9 0 408 146 Abilene Christian 3 1 151 98 4 4 214 233 West Georgia 3 3 131 172 6 3 234 216 Austin Peay 2 2 137 119 4 3 233 168 Cent. Arkansas 2 2 99 112 3 5 194 270 North Alabama 1 2 79 115 2 5 191 259 S. Utah 1 2 97 103 2 5 253 259 E. Kentucky 1 3 67 119 3 5 138 225 Utah Tech 0 3 50 106 1 6 131 204

___

Saturday’s Games

North Alabama at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

West Georgia 18, Cent. Arkansas 17

Tarleton St. 31, E. Kentucky 7

Austin Peay 56, North Alabama 28

S. Utah at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 5 2 274 149 Uconn 5 3 294 196 Umass 0 8 92 287

___

Saturday’s Games

UAB at Uconn, Noon

Notre Dame at Boston College, TBA

Saturday, Oct. 25

Rice 37, Uconn 34, 2OT

Cent. Michigan 38, Umass 13

