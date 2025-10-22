FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|4
|0
|133
|91
|6
|0
|219
|129
|South Florida
|3
|0
|165
|75
|6
|1
|292
|161
|Tulane
|3
|0
|81
|50
|6
|1
|181
|156
|Memphis
|2
|1
|124
|64
|6
|1
|267
|128
|North Texas
|2
|1
|136
|118
|6
|1
|315
|180
|East Carolina
|2
|1
|88
|59
|4
|3
|212
|120
|Temple
|2
|1
|107
|67
|4
|3
|231
|171
|FAU
|2
|2
|119
|157
|3
|4
|210
|248
|Army
|2
|3
|116
|117
|3
|4
|167
|168
|UTSA
|1
|2
|99
|95
|3
|4
|224
|216
|Rice
|1
|3
|75
|126
|3
|4
|136
|190
|UAB
|1
|3
|101
|146
|3
|4
|208
|272
|Tulsa
|0
|4
|71
|159
|2
|5
|139
|199
|Charlotte
|0
|4
|64
|155
|1
|6
|120
|244
___
Thursday’s Games
Tulane at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Memphis at Rice, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Navy at North Texas, Noon
Army at Air Force, Noon
UAB at Uconn, Noon
East Carolina at Temple, 2 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 24
North Texas at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
South Florida at Memphis, Noon
Uconn at Rice, 3 p.m.
Temple at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Tech
|4
|0
|116
|88
|7
|0
|247
|144
|Virginia
|3
|0
|124
|85
|6
|1
|280
|163
|SMU
|3
|0
|100
|52
|5
|2
|239
|158
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|139
|85
|5
|2
|269
|142
|Duke
|3
|1
|146
|84
|4
|3
|237
|180
|Louisville
|2
|1
|85
|78
|5
|1
|204
|126
|California
|2
|1
|70
|87
|5
|2
|166
|153
|Miami
|1
|1
|49
|46
|5
|1
|196
|92
|Stanford
|2
|2
|80
|115
|3
|4
|133
|194
|Clemson
|2
|3
|145
|113
|3
|4
|182
|146
|Wake Forest
|1
|2
|83
|87
|4
|2
|174
|120
|NC State
|1
|2
|88
|92
|4
|3
|210
|186
|Virginia Tech
|1
|2
|66
|86
|2
|5
|161
|205
|Syracuse
|1
|3
|68
|120
|3
|4
|187
|209
|Florida St.
|0
|4
|104
|128
|3
|4
|278
|158
|North Carolina
|0
|2
|28
|59
|2
|4
|112
|150
|Boston College
|0
|4
|61
|147
|1
|6
|190
|237
___
Friday’s Games
North Carolina at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Duke at Clemson, Noon
Georgia Tech at NC State, TBA
Miami at SMU, TBA
Notre Dame at Boston College, TBA
Virginia at California, TBA
Louisville at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 24
California at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
SMU at Wake Forest, Noon
Syracuse at Georgia Tech, Noon
Virginia at North Carolina, Noon
NC State at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Stanford at Miami, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|4
|0
|119
|93
|7
|0
|249
|109
|Cincinnati
|4
|0
|144
|92
|6
|1
|265
|132
|Houston
|3
|1
|117
|100
|6
|1
|206
|133
|Texas Tech
|3
|1
|133
|64
|6
|1
|307
|99
|Arizona St.
|3
|1
|90
|112
|5
|2
|182
|170
|Iowa St.
|2
|2
|110
|97
|5
|2
|205
|133
|TCU
|2
|2
|129
|125
|5
|2
|254
|184
|Utah
|2
|2
|121
|82
|5
|2
|258
|107
|Baylor
|2
|2
|140
|130
|4
|3
|254
|220
|Kansas
|2
|2
|119
|109
|4
|3
|227
|165
|Kansas St.
|2
|2
|130
|107
|3
|4
|206
|189
|Arizona
|1
|3
|110
|116
|4
|3
|221
|142
|UCF
|1
|3
|96
|94
|4
|3
|215
|120
|Colorado
|1
|3
|86
|112
|3
|4
|174
|166
|West Virginia
|0
|4
|61
|172
|2
|5
|147
|216
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|4
|74
|174
|1
|6
|116
|269
___
Saturday’s Games
Arizona St. at Iowa St., TBA
Texas Tech at Kansas St., TBA
Cincinnati at Utah, TBA
West Virginia at Houston, TBA
UCF at Baylor, TBA
Arizona at Colorado, TBA
Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Kansas St. at Kansas, Noon
BYU at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Baylor at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
TCU at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Houston at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
Colorado at Utah, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|3
|0
|111
|77
|7
|0
|283
|158
|UC Davis
|3
|0
|113
|63
|5
|1
|204
|191
|Montana St.
|3
|0
|139
|27
|5
|2
|234
|123
|Sacramento St.
|2
|1
|119
|94
|4
|3
|233
|178
|E. Washington
|2
|1
|59
|98
|3
|4
|160
|228
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|65
|96
|4
|3
|205
|237
|Cal Poly
|1
|2
|68
|86
|3
|4
|191
|208
|N. Colorado
|1
|2
|102
|99
|3
|4
|179
|170
|Weber St.
|1
|2
|82
|116
|3
|4
|175
|274
|Idaho St.
|1
|2
|78
|108
|2
|5
|245
|224
|Idaho
|0
|3
|77
|111
|2
|5
|172
|191
|Portland St.
|0
|3
|71
|109
|0
|7
|94
|293
___
Friday’s Games
Idaho at N. Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Montana St. at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Montana at Weber St., 3 p.m.
Sacramento St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 24
Montana at Sacramento St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
UC Davis at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
E. Washington at Weber St., 3 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Montana St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee Tech
|4
|0
|180
|69
|7
|0
|362
|100
|UT Martin
|3
|1
|117
|78
|3
|5
|161
|226
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|1
|58
|74
|4
|3
|180
|243
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|1
|93
|94
|3
|4
|149
|214
|SE Missouri
|2
|1
|80
|59
|3
|4
|179
|222
|E. Illinois
|2
|2
|85
|93
|3
|4
|153
|187
|Charleston Southern
|1
|3
|97
|116
|2
|6
|138
|232
|Tennessee St.
|0
|3
|27
|94
|2
|5
|99
|204
|W. Illinois
|0
|4
|98
|158
|1
|7
|190
|334
___
Saturday’s Games
Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.
UT Martin at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
E. Illinois at Charleston Southern, 2 p.m.
W. Illinois at Tennessee St., 2:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Lindenwood (Mo.), 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|4
|0
|151
|58
|7
|0
|307
|81
|Ohio St.
|4
|0
|134
|25
|7
|0
|255
|41
|Oregon
|3
|1
|140
|78
|6
|1
|309
|101
|Iowa
|3
|1
|115
|72
|5
|2
|209
|102
|Michigan
|3
|1
|91
|75
|5
|2
|201
|119
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|85
|96
|5
|2
|188
|133
|Northwestern
|3
|1
|72
|69
|5
|2
|159
|106
|Southern Cal
|3
|1
|141
|95
|5
|2
|297
|162
|UCLA
|3
|1
|114
|84
|3
|4
|157
|192
|Illinois
|2
|2
|103
|156
|5
|2
|238
|178
|Nebraska
|2
|2
|105
|112
|5
|2
|252
|136
|Washington
|2
|2
|75
|87
|5
|2
|242
|142
|Maryland
|1
|3
|95
|88
|4
|3
|198
|121
|Michigan St.
|0
|4
|84
|159
|3
|4
|190
|229
|Penn St.
|0
|4
|106
|119
|3
|4
|238
|136
|Rutgers
|0
|4
|85
|163
|3
|4
|224
|221
|Purdue
|0
|4
|64
|122
|2
|5
|159
|195
|Wisconsin
|0
|4
|20
|122
|2
|5
|93
|170
___
Saturday’s Games
Penn St. at Ohio St., Noon
Rutgers at Illinois, Noon
Indiana at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Southern Cal at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Rutgers at Purdue, Noon
UCLA at Indiana, Noon
Northwestern at Nebraska, Noon
Illinois at Washington, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|0
|142
|85
|6
|1
|317
|232
|Rhode Island
|4
|0
|158
|81
|6
|2
|230
|170
|Villanova
|4
|1
|186
|117
|5
|2
|216
|186
|William & Mary
|3
|1
|116
|113
|4
|3
|187
|198
|Maine
|2
|1
|98
|72
|3
|4
|152
|171
|Elon
|2
|2
|100
|78
|4
|4
|225
|187
|New Hampshire
|2
|2
|82
|91
|4
|4
|177
|178
|Campbell
|2
|2
|118
|124
|2
|6
|190
|306
|Stony Brook
|1
|2
|85
|92
|3
|4
|188
|192
|Towson
|1
|2
|60
|83
|3
|4
|159
|187
|NC A&T
|1
|2
|97
|105
|1
|6
|161
|281
|Bryant
|0
|3
|86
|110
|2
|5
|177
|190
|Hampton
|0
|4
|85
|168
|2
|6
|174
|284
|Albany (NY)
|0
|3
|35
|129
|1
|6
|104
|234
___
Saturday’s Games
Towson at NC A&T, Noon
Stony Brook at Maine, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Elon at Maine, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Campbell at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Towson at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|0
|104
|49
|5
|2
|177
|149
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|0
|101
|76
|4
|3
|215
|186
|W. Kentucky
|4
|1
|129
|122
|6
|2
|236
|189
|Liberty
|2
|1
|73
|69
|3
|4
|134
|151
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|2
|113
|88
|4
|3
|174
|131
|Missouri St.
|1
|1
|44
|47
|3
|3
|130
|178
|Delaware
|1
|2
|87
|81
|3
|3
|173
|170
|New Mexico St.
|1
|2
|78
|89
|3
|3
|138
|144
|FIU
|1
|2
|67
|89
|3
|4
|157
|211
|UTEP
|1
|2
|54
|66
|2
|5
|147
|169
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|2
|36
|46
|1
|5
|102
|177
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|4
|78
|142
|0
|7
|119
|272
___
Tuesday’s Games
UTEP at Kennesaw St., 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville St. at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
FIU at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Sam Houston St. at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Delaware at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 21
Kennesaw St. 45, FIU 26
W. Kentucky 28, Louisiana Tech 27, OT
Wednesday, Oct. 22
Middle Tennessee at Delaware, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3
|200
|214
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|131
|161
___
Saturday’s Games
New Haven at Sacred Heart, Noon
Merrimack at Colgate, 1 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|2
|0
|75
|17
|5
|0
|224
|55
|Penn
|2
|0
|71
|45
|4
|1
|153
|119
|Princeton
|2
|0
|57
|31
|3
|2
|144
|139
|Dartmouth
|1
|1
|41
|52
|4
|1
|133
|113
|Yale
|1
|1
|57
|41
|3
|2
|145
|89
|Brown
|0
|2
|28
|81
|3
|2
|131
|121
|Columbia
|0
|2
|31
|52
|1
|4
|71
|131
|Cornell
|0
|2
|34
|75
|1
|4
|95
|149
___
Friday’s Games
Brown at Penn, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Columbia at Yale, Noon
Princeton at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Harvard, 3 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 24
Columbia at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Harvard at Princeton, Noon
Penn at Yale, Noon
Brown at Cornell, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|3
|0
|90
|79
|4
|3
|179
|149
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|0
|89
|51
|4
|3
|182
|154
|W. Michigan
|3
|0
|77
|16
|4
|3
|160
|124
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|1
|73
|47
|4
|3
|158
|179
|Ohio
|2
|1
|97
|61
|4
|3
|206
|177
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|62
|84
|3
|4
|124
|217
|Toledo
|2
|2
|126
|55
|4
|3
|247
|100
|Bowling Green
|1
|2
|54
|85
|3
|4
|140
|179
|Kent St.
|1
|2
|80
|82
|2
|5
|125
|271
|Akron
|1
|3
|66
|129
|2
|6
|145
|245
|E. Michigan
|1
|3
|89
|109
|2
|6
|196
|268
|N. Illinois
|0
|3
|45
|89
|1
|6
|86
|170
___
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Bowling Green, Noon
Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Bowling Green at Kent St., Noon
Ohio at E. Michigan, Noon
Akron at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Umass at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|253
|183
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|268
|198
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|190
|210
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|122
|150
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|162
|175
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|140
|239
___
Thursday’s Games
Delaware St. vs. Norfolk St. at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. at SC State, 2 p.m.
NC Central at Howard, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Delaware St. at NC Central, 1 p.m.
SC State at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Morgan St. at Howard, 3:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|167
|53
|7
|0
|305
|70
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|101
|47
|7
|0
|239
|102
|North Dakota
|3
|0
|108
|43
|5
|2
|274
|132
|South Dakota
|3
|1
|98
|103
|5
|3
|184
|216
|Illinois St.
|1
|2
|97
|105
|4
|3
|221
|219
|S. Illinois
|1
|2
|91
|110
|4
|3
|253
|188
|Youngstown St.
|1
|2
|87
|105
|4
|3
|222
|206
|Indiana St.
|0
|3
|48
|112
|2
|5
|147
|286
|N. Iowa
|0
|3
|24
|83
|2
|5
|95
|162
|Murray St.
|0
|3
|70
|130
|0
|7
|142
|302
___
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
S. Illinois at Murray St., 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Murray St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Indiana St. at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|89
|34
|5
|1
|184
|73
|Boise St.
|3
|0
|146
|93
|5
|2
|258
|183
|Hawaii
|3
|1
|140
|103
|6
|2
|229
|186
|UNLV
|2
|1
|113
|121
|6
|1
|260
|234
|Fresno St.
|2
|1
|64
|87
|5
|2
|205
|166
|Utah St.
|2
|1
|105
|99
|4
|3
|238
|221
|New Mexico
|1
|2
|77
|98
|4
|3
|199
|184
|Wyoming
|1
|2
|73
|83
|3
|4
|140
|158
|Colorado St.
|1
|2
|92
|97
|2
|5
|153
|189
|San Jose St.
|1
|2
|88
|93
|2
|5
|169
|205
|Air Force
|1
|4
|174
|214
|2
|5
|254
|261
|Nevada
|0
|3
|49
|88
|1
|6
|109
|196
___
Saturday’s Games
Army at Air Force, Noon
New Mexico at UNLV, 3 p.m.
Fresno St. at Boise St., 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at San Diego St., 7 p.m.
Hawaii at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 24
Boise St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Utah St. at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
San Diego St. at Fresno St., 3:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|3
|0
|79
|36
|5
|3
|210
|188
|Duquesne
|3
|0
|123
|21
|5
|3
|259
|200
|Stonehill
|1
|1
|24
|37
|2
|5
|98
|172
|LIU Brooklyn
|1
|2
|33
|39
|2
|5
|89
|169
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|19
|41
|1
|6
|88
|197
|Wagner
|0
|2
|24
|43
|1
|6
|89
|203
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|2
|14
|83
|0
|6
|53
|226
___
Saturday’s Games
Wagner at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
LIU Brooklyn at CCSU, Noon
Robert Morris at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Duquesne at Wagner, Noon
Stonehill at Mercyhurst, Noon
New Haven at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|144
|190
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|169
|262
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Toledo at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|2
|0
|62
|38
|7
|0
|231
|119
|Lafayette
|3
|0
|128
|71
|5
|3
|256
|220
|Georgetown
|1
|1
|58
|59
|4
|3
|177
|182
|Holy Cross
|1
|1
|49
|48
|1
|6
|123
|182
|Bucknell
|1
|2
|81
|131
|4
|4
|213
|284
|Colgate
|1
|2
|80
|66
|2
|5
|201
|219
|Fordham
|1
|2
|57
|89
|1
|6
|126
|275
|Richmond
|1
|3
|88
|101
|4
|4
|159
|178
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon
Lafayette at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Georgetown at Bucknell, Noon
Colgate at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Lehigh at Fordham, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Presbyterian
|3
|0
|114
|32
|7
|0
|286
|97
|Drake
|3
|0
|105
|16
|4
|2
|188
|102
|Dayton
|3
|1
|141
|75
|5
|2
|210
|113
|Butler
|3
|1
|100
|90
|5
|3
|191
|200
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|2
|2
|153
|81
|4
|3
|238
|138
|Stetson
|2
|2
|77
|136
|3
|5
|164
|302
|Marist
|1
|2
|68
|68
|3
|4
|152
|154
|San Diego
|1
|2
|60
|65
|3
|4
|156
|209
|Morehead St.
|1
|3
|65
|118
|3
|5
|168
|274
|Davidson
|0
|3
|45
|137
|1
|6
|128
|315
|Valparaiso
|0
|3
|27
|137
|1
|6
|138
|266
___
Saturday’s Games
Davidson at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Drake at Butler, 1 p.m.
Marist at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Dayton at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Presbyterian at Dayton, Noon
Drake at Marist, Noon
San Diego at Davidson, Noon
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas A&M
|4
|0
|126
|78
|7
|0
|253
|164
|Alabama
|4
|0
|118
|79
|6
|1
|246
|124
|Georgia
|4
|1
|163
|124
|6
|1
|236
|137
|Mississippi
|3
|1
|130
|120
|6
|1
|262
|158
|Missouri
|2
|1
|76
|64
|6
|1
|273
|117
|Oklahoma
|2
|1
|56
|47
|6
|1
|201
|66
|Vanderbilt
|2
|1
|76
|61
|6
|1
|290
|140
|Texas
|2
|1
|60
|48
|5
|2
|187
|79
|LSU
|2
|2
|83
|75
|5
|2
|179
|102
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|136
|146
|5
|2
|309
|213
|Florida
|2
|2
|79
|96
|3
|4
|157
|140
|South Carolina
|1
|4
|79
|119
|3
|4
|141
|140
|Mississippi St.
|0
|3
|64
|95
|4
|3
|223
|142
|Auburn
|0
|4
|54
|83
|3
|4
|165
|125
|Kentucky
|0
|4
|63
|116
|2
|4
|135
|155
|Arkansas
|0
|3
|108
|120
|2
|5
|260
|229
___
Saturday’s Games
Vanderbilt at Texas, Noon
Oklahoma at Tennessee, TBA
South Carolina at Mississippi, TBA
Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Kentucky at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Mississippi at Oklahoma, Noon
Auburn at Arkansas, 12:45 p.m.
Alabama at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Missouri at Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m.
Texas at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.
Texas A&M at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|4
|0
|143
|76
|5
|1
|191
|105
|W. Carolina
|4
|0
|170
|101
|5
|3
|298
|267
|Chattanooga
|2
|1
|73
|80
|3
|4
|187
|222
|Furman
|2
|2
|82
|118
|4
|3
|171
|202
|The Citadel
|2
|2
|106
|106
|3
|4
|157
|181
|Wofford
|1
|2
|73
|58
|2
|5
|135
|140
|ETSU
|1
|3
|139
|121
|3
|5
|258
|261
|Samford
|1
|4
|106
|188
|1
|6
|116
|264
|VMI
|0
|3
|46
|90
|1
|6
|137
|222
___
Saturday’s Games
Samford at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Mercer at Furman, 2 p.m.
VMI at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
The Citadel at Furman, 2 p.m.
VMI at Mercer, 3 p.m.
Wofford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at Samford, 3:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lamar
|3
|0
|80
|61
|6
|1
|166
|164
|SE Louisiana
|3
|0
|132
|31
|5
|2
|243
|138
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|0
|99
|41
|5
|2
|217
|113
|East Texas A&M
|2
|1
|115
|88
|2
|5
|201
|288
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|1
|2
|79
|75
|5
|2
|313
|109
|Houston Christian
|1
|2
|27
|71
|2
|5
|136
|176
|McNeese St.
|1
|2
|44
|72
|2
|5
|156
|205
|Nicholls
|1
|2
|44
|64
|1
|6
|84
|198
|Incarnate Word
|0
|3
|68
|103
|2
|5
|180
|210
|Northwestern St.
|0
|3
|27
|109
|1
|6
|71
|282
___
Saturday’s Games
Lamar at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Houston Christian at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
East Texas A&M at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
UT Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
SE Louisiana at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Lamar at Northwestern St., 5 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at UT Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|3
|0
|133
|71
|5
|1
|211
|123
|Alabama St.
|2
|1
|128
|87
|4
|2
|237
|155
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|1
|121
|100
|3
|4
|209
|251
|Florida A&M
|1
|1
|47
|70
|2
|4
|110
|206
|Alabama A&M
|1
|2
|103
|123
|4
|3
|223
|234
|MVSU
|0
|2
|45
|68
|1
|5
|129
|217
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|4
|0
|87
|49
|5
|2
|152
|138
|Texas Southern
|3
|1
|116
|69
|4
|3
|187
|145
|Grambling St.
|1
|2
|53
|65
|4
|3
|176
|201
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|2
|47
|91
|3
|4
|184
|217
|Alcorn St.
|0
|3
|60
|70
|1
|6
|143
|194
|Southern U.
|0
|3
|30
|107
|1
|6
|92
|253
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Lincoln University (CA) at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
MVSU at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. vs. Alabama A&M at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Southern U., 5 p.m.
Jackson St. vs. Grambling St. at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|4
|0
|136
|58
|6
|1
|226
|109
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|1
|113
|112
|4
|3
|133
|198
|Marshall
|2
|1
|139
|115
|4
|3
|246
|216
|Appalachian St.
|1
|2
|100
|103
|4
|3
|195
|197
|Old Dominion
|1
|2
|98
|118
|4
|3
|232
|184
|Georgia Southern
|1
|2
|86
|97
|3
|4
|206
|249
|Georgia St.
|0
|3
|51
|96
|1
|6
|132
|288
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Miss.
|3
|0
|98
|67
|5
|2
|215
|176
|Troy
|3
|0
|116
|79
|5
|2
|198
|171
|Arkansas St.
|2
|1
|62
|72
|3
|4
|155
|204
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|2
|50
|76
|3
|4
|117
|216
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|2
|78
|97
|2
|5
|165
|207
|Texas State
|0
|3
|108
|119
|3
|4
|253
|219
|South Alabama
|0
|3
|58
|84
|1
|6
|164
|205
___
Tuesday’s Games
James Madison at Texas State, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Marshall at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Old Dominion at Louisiana-Monroe, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Troy, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 23
South Alabama at Georgia St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Appalachian St. at Old Dominion, Noon
Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|4
|0
|194
|85
|8
|0
|377
|139
|Abilene Christian
|3
|1
|151
|98
|4
|4
|214
|233
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|1
|82
|94
|3
|4
|177
|252
|Austin Peay
|2
|2
|137
|119
|4
|3
|233
|168
|West Georgia
|2
|3
|113
|155
|5
|3
|216
|199
|E. Kentucky
|1
|2
|60
|88
|3
|4
|131
|194
|North Alabama
|1
|2
|79
|115
|2
|5
|191
|259
|S. Utah
|1
|2
|97
|103
|2
|5
|253
|259
|Utah Tech
|0
|3
|50
|106
|1
|6
|131
|204
___
Saturday’s Games
North Alabama at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Austin Peay at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Cent. Arkansas at West Georgia, 2 p.m.
Tarleton St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
North Alabama at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
S. Utah at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|5
|2
|274
|149
|Uconn
|5
|2
|260
|159
|Umass
|0
|7
|79
|249
___
Saturday’s Games
UAB at Uconn, Noon
Notre Dame at Boston College, TBA
Saturday, Oct. 25
Uconn at Rice, 3 p.m.
Umass at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
