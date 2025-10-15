FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 2 0 100…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 2 0 100 33 6 0 243 97 Navy 4 0 133 91 6 0 219 129 South Florida 2 0 117 62 5 1 244 148 Tulane 2 0 57 33 5 1 157 139 FAU 2 1 106 109 3 3 197 200 North Texas 1 1 81 101 5 1 260 163 Army 2 2 99 93 3 3 150 144 East Carolina 1 1 47 32 3 3 171 93 Temple 1 1 58 53 3 3 182 157 UTSA 1 1 82 40 3 3 207 161 Rice 1 3 75 126 3 4 136 190 Tulsa 0 3 44 118 2 4 112 158 UAB 0 3 70 122 2 4 177 248 Charlotte 0 3 50 106 1 5 106 195

Thursday’s Games

Tulsa at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Army at Tulane, Noon

Temple at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

UTSA at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at UAB, 4 p.m.

FAU at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24

North Texas at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

South Florida at Memphis, Noon

Uconn at Rice, 3 p.m.

Temple at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Tech 3 0 89 70 6 0 220 126 Miami 1 0 28 22 5 0 175 68 Virginia 3 0 124 85 5 1 258 143 Duke 3 0 128 57 4 2 219 153 SMU 2 0 65 28 4 2 204 134 Pittsburgh 2 1 109 72 4 2 239 129 Louisville 1 1 61 57 4 1 180 105 California 1 1 49 69 4 2 145 135 Clemson 2 2 121 78 3 3 158 111 Wake Forest 1 2 83 87 4 2 174 120 NC State 1 2 88 92 4 3 210 186 Syracuse 1 2 55 90 3 3 174 179 Stanford 1 2 60 102 2 4 113 181 Virginia Tech 1 2 66 86 2 5 161 205 Florida St. 0 3 91 108 3 3 265 138 North Carolina 0 1 10 38 2 3 94 129 Boston College 0 4 61 147 1 5 167 199

Friday’s Games

Louisville at Miami, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at California, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Uconn at Boston College, Noon

Georgia Tech at Duke, Noon

SMU at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24

California at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Virginia at North Carolina, Noon

Syracuse at Georgia Tech, Noon

SMU at Wake Forest, Noon

NC State at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at Miami, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 3 0 95 72 6 0 225 88 Texas Tech 3 0 111 38 6 0 285 73 Cincinnati 3 0 95 75 5 1 216 115 Houston 2 1 86 72 5 1 175 105 Utah 2 1 100 58 5 1 237 83 Arizona St. 2 1 64 90 4 2 156 148 Baylor 2 1 104 88 4 2 218 178 Iowa St. 2 2 110 97 5 2 205 133 Kansas 2 2 119 109 4 3 227 165 Kansas St. 2 2 130 107 3 4 206 189 Arizona 1 2 82 85 4 2 193 111 TCU 1 2 87 89 4 2 212 148 Colorado 1 3 86 112 3 4 174 166 UCF 0 3 51 81 3 3 170 107 West Virginia 0 3 48 127 2 4 134 171 Oklahoma St. 0 3 57 125 1 5 99 220

Saturday’s Games

Baylor at TCU, Noon

Arizona at Houston, Noon

West Virginia at UCF, 1 p.m.

Texas Tech at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Utah at BYU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Kansas St. at Kansas, Noon

BYU at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Baylor at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

TCU at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Houston at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Colorado at Utah, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 3 0 111 77 6 0 240 137 UC Davis 3 0 113 63 5 1 204 191 Montana St. 3 0 139 27 5 2 234 123 N. Colorado 1 1 67 59 3 3 144 130 Sacramento St. 1 1 79 59 3 3 193 143 E. Washington 1 1 38 84 2 4 139 214 N. Arizona 1 2 65 96 4 3 205 237 Cal Poly 1 2 68 86 3 4 191 208 Idaho St. 1 2 78 108 2 5 245 224 Idaho 0 2 63 90 2 4 158 170 Weber St. 0 2 39 89 2 4 132 247 Portland St. 0 2 44 66 0 6 67 250

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Montana, 3 p.m.

Weber St. at Portland St., 5 p.m.

Idaho at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24

Montana at Sacramento St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

E. Washington at Weber St., 3 p.m.

UC Davis at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Montana St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee Tech 3 0 128 41 6 0 310 72 Gardner-Webb 2 0 51 37 4 2 173 206 Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 0 65 42 3 3 121 162 E. Illinois 2 1 72 51 3 3 140 145 UT Martin 2 1 80 71 2 5 124 219 SE Missouri 1 1 38 46 2 4 137 209 Tennessee St. 0 3 27 94 1 5 75 197 Charleston Southern 0 3 68 92 1 6 109 208 W. Illinois 0 3 74 129 1 6 166 305

Saturday’s Games

UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Charleston Southern at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Howard at Tennessee St., 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

E. Illinois at Charleston Southern, 2 p.m.

W. Illinois at Tennessee St., 2:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Lindenwood (Mo.), 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 3 0 113 45 6 0 269 68 Ohio St. 3 0 100 25 6 0 221 41 Southern Cal 3 1 141 95 5 1 273 128 Nebraska 2 1 99 88 5 1 246 112 Oregon 2 1 84 68 5 1 253 91 Washington 2 1 68 63 5 1 235 118 Iowa 2 1 90 48 4 2 184 78 Michigan 2 1 67 68 4 2 177 112 Minnesota 2 1 61 90 4 2 164 127 Northwestern 2 1 53 69 4 2 140 106 UCLA 2 1 94 67 2 4 137 175 Illinois 2 2 103 156 5 2 238 178 Maryland 1 2 78 68 4 2 181 101 Michigan St. 0 3 71 121 3 3 177 191 Penn St. 0 3 82 94 3 3 214 111 Rutgers 0 3 75 107 3 3 214 165 Purdue 0 3 64 103 2 4 159 176 Wisconsin 0 3 20 88 2 4 93 136

Friday’s Games

Nebraska at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Michigan, Noon

Purdue at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

Michigan St. at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Maryland at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Rutgers at Purdue, Noon

Minnesota at Iowa, TBA

Michigan at Michigan St., TBA

Northwestern at Nebraska, TBA

UCLA at Indiana, TBA

Wisconsin at Oregon, TBA

Illinois at Washington, TBA

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 93 64 5 1 268 211 Rhode Island 3 0 100 64 5 2 172 153 Villanova 3 1 130 103 4 2 160 172 Elon 2 1 79 52 4 3 204 161 William & Mary 2 1 90 92 3 3 161 177 Maine 2 1 98 72 3 4 152 171 Campbell 2 1 108 100 2 5 180 282 Stony Brook 1 1 64 43 3 3 167 143 New Hampshire 1 2 58 81 3 4 153 168 Towson 1 2 60 83 3 4 159 187 NC A&T 1 2 97 105 1 6 161 281 Bryant 0 3 86 110 2 5 177 190 Hampton 0 3 71 112 2 5 160 228 Albany (NY) 0 2 18 71 1 5 87 176

Saturday’s Games

Hampton at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Campbell at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

William & Mary at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Elon at Maine, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

Towson at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 2 0 59 23 4 2 132 123 Jacksonville St. 2 0 63 51 3 3 177 161 W. Kentucky 3 1 101 95 5 2 208 162 Louisiana Tech 2 1 86 60 4 2 147 103 Liberty 2 1 73 69 3 4 134 151 Delaware 1 1 62 43 3 2 148 132 FIU 1 1 41 44 3 3 131 166 Missouri St. 1 1 44 47 3 3 130 178 New Mexico St. 1 2 78 89 3 3 138 144 Middle Tennessee 0 2 36 46 1 5 102 177 UTEP 0 2 19 49 1 5 112 152 Sam Houston St. 0 3 61 107 0 6 102 237

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 30, New Mexico St. 27

FIU 25, W. Kentucky 6

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

UTEP at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 21

Kennesaw St. at FIU, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 22

Middle Tennessee at Delaware, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 5 2 179 171 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 3 4 124 130

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Harvard, Noon

Sacred Heart at Montana, 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 2 0 75 17 4 0 193 48 Penn 1 0 36 24 3 1 118 98 Princeton 1 0 17 10 2 2 104 118 Dartmouth 1 1 41 52 3 1 103 100 Yale 1 1 57 41 2 2 98 82 Brown 0 1 7 41 3 1 110 81 Columbia 0 1 10 17 1 3 50 96 Cornell 0 2 34 75 0 4 65 129

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Harvard, Noon

Stonehill at Yale, Noon

Princeton at Brown, Noon

Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Penn at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24

Columbia at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Harvard at Princeton, Noon

Penn at Yale, Noon

Brown at Cornell, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Michigan 3 0 77 16 4 3 160 124 Buffalo 2 0 62 58 3 3 151 128 Miami (Ohio) 2 0 45 21 3 3 138 124 Bowling Green 1 1 48 58 3 3 134 152 Cent. Michigan 1 1 46 41 3 3 131 173 Ohio 1 1 49 40 3 3 158 156 Ball St. 1 1 20 56 2 4 82 189 Kent St. 1 1 70 37 2 4 115 226 Toledo 1 2 81 45 3 3 202 90 Akron 1 2 38 87 2 5 117 203 E. Michigan 1 2 59 65 2 5 166 224 N. Illinois 0 2 24 41 1 5 65 122

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Bowling Green, Noon

E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), Noon

Kent St. at Toledo, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Umass, 2:30 p.m.

Akron at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Bowling Green at Kent St., Noon

Ohio at E. Michigan, Noon

Akron at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Umass at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 0 0 0 0 5 2 253 183 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 4 3 268 198 SC State 0 0 0 0 4 3 190 210 Howard 0 0 0 0 3 3 115 126 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 3 4 162 175 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 6 140 239

Saturday’s Games

Howard at Tennessee St., 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Delaware St. at NC Central, 1 p.m.

SC State at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Howard, 3:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 3 0 129 46 6 0 267 63 S. Dakota St. 2 0 66 33 6 0 204 88 North Dakota 2 0 70 24 4 2 236 113 South Dakota 2 1 81 89 4 3 167 202 Illinois St. 1 1 62 65 4 2 186 179 S. Illinois 1 1 72 72 4 2 234 150 Youngstown St. 0 2 47 70 3 3 182 171 Indiana St. 0 2 41 74 2 4 140 248 N. Iowa 0 2 10 66 2 4 81 145 Murray St. 0 2 56 95 0 6 128 267

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

South Dakota at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Illinois St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Indiana St. at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UNLV 2 0 82 65 6 0 229 178 San Diego St. 2 0 89 34 5 1 184 73 Boise St. 2 0 90 62 4 2 202 152 Fresno St. 2 1 64 87 5 2 205 166 Hawaii 2 1 109 84 5 2 198 167 Utah St. 1 1 75 74 3 3 208 196 Wyoming 1 1 52 59 3 3 119 134 Colorado St. 1 1 73 66 2 4 134 158 San Jose St. 1 1 63 63 2 4 144 175 New Mexico 0 2 53 76 3 3 175 162 Air Force 0 4 150 193 1 5 230 240 Nevada 0 2 27 64 1 5 87 172

Friday’s Games

San Jose St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wyoming at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at Boise St., 3:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at New Mexico, 9:45 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 24

Boise St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

San Diego St. at Fresno St., TBA

Utah St. at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 2 0 55 19 4 3 186 171 Duquesne 2 0 86 21 4 3 222 200 Stonehill 1 1 24 37 2 4 91 125 LIU Brooklyn 0 2 16 32 1 5 72 162 Robert Morris 0 1 12 24 1 5 81 180 Wagner 0 1 7 19 1 5 72 179 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 2 14 83 0 6 53 226

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Stonehill at Yale, Noon

CCSU at Wagner, 5 p.m.

Duquesne at Mercyhurst, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

New Haven at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Duquesne at Wagner, Noon

Stonehill at Mercyhurst, Noon

Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 3 3 124 168 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 7 124 249

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Toledo at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 2 0 62 38 7 0 231 119 Lafayette 3 0 128 71 5 2 243 175 Colgate 1 1 63 45 2 4 184 198 Bucknell 1 2 81 131 4 3 193 254 Richmond 1 2 66 73 4 3 137 150 Fordham 1 2 57 89 1 5 113 245 Georgetown 0 1 37 42 3 3 156 165 Holy Cross 0 1 21 26 0 6 95 160

Saturday’s Games

Colgate at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Georgetown at Bucknell, Noon

Lehigh at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Presbyterian 2 0 72 25 6 0 244 90 Dayton 3 0 124 52 5 1 193 90 Drake 2 0 60 16 3 2 143 102 Butler 2 1 77 73 4 3 168 183 Stetson 2 1 70 94 3 4 157 260 Marist 1 1 47 45 3 3 131 131 St. Thomas (Minn.) 1 2 98 64 3 3 183 121 San Diego 1 2 60 65 3 4 156 209 Morehead St. 0 3 42 97 2 5 145 253 Davidson 0 2 45 92 1 5 128 270 Valparaiso 0 2 10 82 1 5 121 211

Saturday’s Games

Butler at Dayton, Noon

Stetson at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Drake, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Marist at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Presbyterian at Dayton, Noon

Drake at Marist, Noon

San Diego at Davidson, Noon

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mississippi 3 0 95 77 6 0 227 115 Texas A&M 3 0 81 36 6 0 208 122 Alabama 3 0 81 59 5 1 209 104 Georgia 3 1 120 89 5 1 193 102 LSU 2 1 59 44 5 1 155 71 Tennessee 2 1 116 109 5 1 289 176 Missouri 1 1 53 47 5 1 250 100 Oklahoma 1 1 30 40 5 1 175 59 Vanderbilt 1 1 45 37 5 1 259 116 Texas 1 1 44 35 4 2 171 66 Florida 1 2 56 75 2 4 134 119 South Carolina 1 3 72 93 3 3 134 114 Mississippi St. 0 2 43 72 4 2 202 119 Auburn 0 3 37 60 3 3 148 102 Kentucky 0 3 50 100 2 3 122 139 Arkansas 0 2 66 75 2 4 218 184

Saturday’s Games

LSU at Vanderbilt, Noon

Oklahoma at South Carolina, 12:45 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Florida, 4:15 p.m.

Texas at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri at Auburn, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Mississippi at Oklahoma, Noon

Auburn at Arkansas, 12:45 p.m.

Missouri at Vanderbilt, TBA

Texas at Mississippi St., TBA

Alabama at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 4 0 143 76 5 1 191 105 W. Carolina 3 0 125 63 4 3 253 229 Furman 2 1 69 87 4 2 158 171 The Citadel 2 1 68 61 3 3 119 136 Chattanooga 1 1 31 42 2 4 145 184 ETSU 1 2 101 79 3 4 220 219 VMI 0 2 24 66 1 5 115 198 Wofford 0 2 42 45 1 5 104 127 Samford 0 4 82 166 0 6 92 242

Saturday’s Games

Furman at Wofford, Noon

ETSU at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

Samford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

The Citadel at Furman, 2 p.m.

VMI at Mercer, 3 p.m.

Wofford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Samford, 3:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lamar 2 0 57 40 5 1 143 143 SE Louisiana 2 0 83 31 4 2 194 138 Stephen F. Austin 2 0 65 34 4 2 183 106 UT Rio Grande Valley 1 1 58 52 5 1 292 86 Houston Christian 1 1 27 44 2 4 136 149 East Texas A&M 1 1 63 43 1 5 149 243 Nicholls 1 1 37 30 1 5 77 164 Incarnate Word 0 2 23 51 2 4 135 158 McNeese St. 0 2 17 72 1 5 129 205 Northwestern St. 0 2 27 60 1 5 71 233

Saturday’s Games

UT Rio Grande Valley at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

East Texas A&M at Incarnate Word, 5:30 p.m.

Houston Christian at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

SE Louisiana at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Lamar at Northwestern St., 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at UT Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 3 0 133 71 5 1 211 123 Alabama St. 2 1 128 87 4 2 237 155 Bethune-Cookman 2 1 121 100 3 4 209 251 Alabama A&M 1 2 103 123 4 3 223 234 Florida A&M 0 1 14 42 1 4 77 178 MVSU 0 2 45 68 0 5 80 217

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 3 0 63 46 4 2 128 135 Texas Southern 3 1 116 69 3 3 126 135 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 1 31 71 3 3 168 197 Grambling St. 0 2 33 49 3 3 156 185 Alcorn St. 0 2 32 37 1 5 115 161 Southern U. 0 2 27 83 1 5 89 229

Saturday’s Games

Va. Lynchburg at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Southern U., 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

MVSU at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. Alabama A&M at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Southern U., 5 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Grambling St. at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 3 0 73 31 5 1 163 82 Coastal Carolina 2 1 68 75 3 3 88 161 Appalachian St. 1 1 63 58 4 2 158 152 Old Dominion 1 1 71 55 4 2 205 121 Marshall 1 1 99 78 3 3 206 179 Georgia Southern 0 2 45 73 2 4 165 225 Georgia St. 0 2 27 55 1 5 108 247

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Miss. 2 0 76 57 4 2 193 166 Troy 2 0 79 65 4 2 161 157 Arkansas St. 2 1 62 72 3 4 155 204 Louisiana-Monroe 1 1 36 39 3 3 103 179 Louisiana-Lafayette 1 1 68 75 2 4 155 185 Texas State 0 2 71 79 3 3 216 179 South Alabama 0 3 58 84 1 6 164 205

Tuesday’s Games

Arkansas St. 15, South Alabama 14

Saturday’s Games

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 23

South Alabama at Georgia St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Appalachian St. at Old Dominion, Noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 3 0 149 75 7 0 332 129 Abilene Christian 3 0 127 67 4 3 190 202 Cent. Arkansas 2 1 82 94 3 4 177 252 West Georgia 2 2 103 110 5 2 206 154 Austin Peay 2 2 137 119 4 3 233 168 E. Kentucky 1 1 46 53 3 3 117 159 North Alabama 0 2 44 101 1 5 156 245 S. Utah 0 2 66 79 1 5 222 235 Utah Tech 0 3 50 106 1 6 131 204

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

West Georgia at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Cent. Arkansas at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

Tarleton St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

S. Utah at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 4 2 240 125 Uconn 4 2 222 136 Umass 0 6 58 221

Saturday’s Games

Uconn at Boston College, Noon

Buffalo at Umass, 2:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Uconn at Rice, 3 p.m.

Umass at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

