FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|2
|0
|100
|33
|6
|0
|243
|97
|Navy
|4
|0
|133
|91
|6
|0
|219
|129
|South Florida
|2
|0
|117
|62
|5
|1
|244
|148
|Tulane
|2
|0
|57
|33
|5
|1
|157
|139
|FAU
|2
|1
|106
|109
|3
|3
|197
|200
|North Texas
|1
|1
|81
|101
|5
|1
|260
|163
|Army
|2
|2
|99
|93
|3
|3
|150
|144
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|47
|32
|3
|3
|171
|93
|Temple
|1
|1
|58
|53
|3
|3
|182
|157
|UTSA
|1
|1
|82
|40
|3
|3
|207
|161
|Rice
|1
|3
|75
|126
|3
|4
|136
|190
|Tulsa
|0
|3
|44
|118
|2
|4
|112
|158
|UAB
|0
|3
|70
|122
|2
|4
|177
|248
|Charlotte
|0
|3
|50
|106
|1
|5
|106
|195
___
Thursday’s Games
Tulsa at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Army at Tulane, Noon
Temple at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
UTSA at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Memphis at UAB, 4 p.m.
FAU at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 24
North Texas at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
South Florida at Memphis, Noon
Uconn at Rice, 3 p.m.
Temple at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Tech
|3
|0
|89
|70
|6
|0
|220
|126
|Miami
|1
|0
|28
|22
|5
|0
|175
|68
|Virginia
|3
|0
|124
|85
|5
|1
|258
|143
|Duke
|3
|0
|128
|57
|4
|2
|219
|153
|SMU
|2
|0
|65
|28
|4
|2
|204
|134
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|109
|72
|4
|2
|239
|129
|Louisville
|1
|1
|61
|57
|4
|1
|180
|105
|California
|1
|1
|49
|69
|4
|2
|145
|135
|Clemson
|2
|2
|121
|78
|3
|3
|158
|111
|Wake Forest
|1
|2
|83
|87
|4
|2
|174
|120
|NC State
|1
|2
|88
|92
|4
|3
|210
|186
|Syracuse
|1
|2
|55
|90
|3
|3
|174
|179
|Stanford
|1
|2
|60
|102
|2
|4
|113
|181
|Virginia Tech
|1
|2
|66
|86
|2
|5
|161
|205
|Florida St.
|0
|3
|91
|108
|3
|3
|265
|138
|North Carolina
|0
|1
|10
|38
|2
|3
|94
|129
|Boston College
|0
|4
|61
|147
|1
|5
|167
|199
___
Friday’s Games
Louisville at Miami, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at California, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Uconn at Boston College, Noon
Georgia Tech at Duke, Noon
SMU at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 24
California at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Virginia at North Carolina, Noon
Syracuse at Georgia Tech, Noon
SMU at Wake Forest, Noon
NC State at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Stanford at Miami, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|3
|0
|95
|72
|6
|0
|225
|88
|Texas Tech
|3
|0
|111
|38
|6
|0
|285
|73
|Cincinnati
|3
|0
|95
|75
|5
|1
|216
|115
|Houston
|2
|1
|86
|72
|5
|1
|175
|105
|Utah
|2
|1
|100
|58
|5
|1
|237
|83
|Arizona St.
|2
|1
|64
|90
|4
|2
|156
|148
|Baylor
|2
|1
|104
|88
|4
|2
|218
|178
|Iowa St.
|2
|2
|110
|97
|5
|2
|205
|133
|Kansas
|2
|2
|119
|109
|4
|3
|227
|165
|Kansas St.
|2
|2
|130
|107
|3
|4
|206
|189
|Arizona
|1
|2
|82
|85
|4
|2
|193
|111
|TCU
|1
|2
|87
|89
|4
|2
|212
|148
|Colorado
|1
|3
|86
|112
|3
|4
|174
|166
|UCF
|0
|3
|51
|81
|3
|3
|170
|107
|West Virginia
|0
|3
|48
|127
|2
|4
|134
|171
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|3
|57
|125
|1
|5
|99
|220
___
Saturday’s Games
Baylor at TCU, Noon
Arizona at Houston, Noon
West Virginia at UCF, 1 p.m.
Texas Tech at Arizona St., 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Utah at BYU, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Kansas St. at Kansas, Noon
BYU at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Baylor at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
TCU at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Houston at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
Colorado at Utah, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|3
|0
|111
|77
|6
|0
|240
|137
|UC Davis
|3
|0
|113
|63
|5
|1
|204
|191
|Montana St.
|3
|0
|139
|27
|5
|2
|234
|123
|N. Colorado
|1
|1
|67
|59
|3
|3
|144
|130
|Sacramento St.
|1
|1
|79
|59
|3
|3
|193
|143
|E. Washington
|1
|1
|38
|84
|2
|4
|139
|214
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|65
|96
|4
|3
|205
|237
|Cal Poly
|1
|2
|68
|86
|3
|4
|191
|208
|Idaho St.
|1
|2
|78
|108
|2
|5
|245
|224
|Idaho
|0
|2
|63
|90
|2
|4
|158
|170
|Weber St.
|0
|2
|39
|89
|2
|4
|132
|247
|Portland St.
|0
|2
|44
|66
|0
|6
|67
|250
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Montana, 3 p.m.
Weber St. at Portland St., 5 p.m.
Idaho at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 24
Montana at Sacramento St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
E. Washington at Weber St., 3 p.m.
UC Davis at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho, 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Montana St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee Tech
|3
|0
|128
|41
|6
|0
|310
|72
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|0
|51
|37
|4
|2
|173
|206
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|0
|65
|42
|3
|3
|121
|162
|E. Illinois
|2
|1
|72
|51
|3
|3
|140
|145
|UT Martin
|2
|1
|80
|71
|2
|5
|124
|219
|SE Missouri
|1
|1
|38
|46
|2
|4
|137
|209
|Tennessee St.
|0
|3
|27
|94
|1
|5
|75
|197
|Charleston Southern
|0
|3
|68
|92
|1
|6
|109
|208
|W. Illinois
|0
|3
|74
|129
|1
|6
|166
|305
___
Saturday’s Games
UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
Charleston Southern at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Howard at Tennessee St., 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
E. Illinois at Charleston Southern, 2 p.m.
W. Illinois at Tennessee St., 2:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Lindenwood (Mo.), 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|3
|0
|113
|45
|6
|0
|269
|68
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|100
|25
|6
|0
|221
|41
|Southern Cal
|3
|1
|141
|95
|5
|1
|273
|128
|Nebraska
|2
|1
|99
|88
|5
|1
|246
|112
|Oregon
|2
|1
|84
|68
|5
|1
|253
|91
|Washington
|2
|1
|68
|63
|5
|1
|235
|118
|Iowa
|2
|1
|90
|48
|4
|2
|184
|78
|Michigan
|2
|1
|67
|68
|4
|2
|177
|112
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|61
|90
|4
|2
|164
|127
|Northwestern
|2
|1
|53
|69
|4
|2
|140
|106
|UCLA
|2
|1
|94
|67
|2
|4
|137
|175
|Illinois
|2
|2
|103
|156
|5
|2
|238
|178
|Maryland
|1
|2
|78
|68
|4
|2
|181
|101
|Michigan St.
|0
|3
|71
|121
|3
|3
|177
|191
|Penn St.
|0
|3
|82
|94
|3
|3
|214
|111
|Rutgers
|0
|3
|75
|107
|3
|3
|214
|165
|Purdue
|0
|3
|64
|103
|2
|4
|159
|176
|Wisconsin
|0
|3
|20
|88
|2
|4
|93
|136
___
Friday’s Games
Nebraska at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Michigan, Noon
Purdue at Northwestern, 3 p.m.
Michigan St. at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Maryland at UCLA, 7 p.m.
Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Rutgers at Purdue, Noon
Minnesota at Iowa, TBA
Michigan at Michigan St., TBA
Northwestern at Nebraska, TBA
UCLA at Indiana, TBA
Wisconsin at Oregon, TBA
Illinois at Washington, TBA
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|93
|64
|5
|1
|268
|211
|Rhode Island
|3
|0
|100
|64
|5
|2
|172
|153
|Villanova
|3
|1
|130
|103
|4
|2
|160
|172
|Elon
|2
|1
|79
|52
|4
|3
|204
|161
|William & Mary
|2
|1
|90
|92
|3
|3
|161
|177
|Maine
|2
|1
|98
|72
|3
|4
|152
|171
|Campbell
|2
|1
|108
|100
|2
|5
|180
|282
|Stony Brook
|1
|1
|64
|43
|3
|3
|167
|143
|New Hampshire
|1
|2
|58
|81
|3
|4
|153
|168
|Towson
|1
|2
|60
|83
|3
|4
|159
|187
|NC A&T
|1
|2
|97
|105
|1
|6
|161
|281
|Bryant
|0
|3
|86
|110
|2
|5
|177
|190
|Hampton
|0
|3
|71
|112
|2
|5
|160
|228
|Albany (NY)
|0
|2
|18
|71
|1
|5
|87
|176
___
Saturday’s Games
Hampton at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.
Elon at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Campbell at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
William & Mary at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Elon at Maine, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.
Towson at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|0
|59
|23
|4
|2
|132
|123
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|63
|51
|3
|3
|177
|161
|W. Kentucky
|3
|1
|101
|95
|5
|2
|208
|162
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|1
|86
|60
|4
|2
|147
|103
|Liberty
|2
|1
|73
|69
|3
|4
|134
|151
|Delaware
|1
|1
|62
|43
|3
|2
|148
|132
|FIU
|1
|1
|41
|44
|3
|3
|131
|166
|Missouri St.
|1
|1
|44
|47
|3
|3
|130
|178
|New Mexico St.
|1
|2
|78
|89
|3
|3
|138
|144
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|2
|36
|46
|1
|5
|102
|177
|UTEP
|0
|2
|19
|49
|1
|5
|112
|152
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|3
|61
|107
|0
|6
|102
|237
___
Tuesday’s Games
Liberty 30, New Mexico St. 27
FIU 25, W. Kentucky 6
Wednesday’s Games
Delaware at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
UTEP at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 21
Kennesaw St. at FIU, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 22
Middle Tennessee at Delaware, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|179
|171
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|124
|130
___
Saturday’s Games
Merrimack at Harvard, Noon
Sacred Heart at Montana, 3 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|2
|0
|75
|17
|4
|0
|193
|48
|Penn
|1
|0
|36
|24
|3
|1
|118
|98
|Princeton
|1
|0
|17
|10
|2
|2
|104
|118
|Dartmouth
|1
|1
|41
|52
|3
|1
|103
|100
|Yale
|1
|1
|57
|41
|2
|2
|98
|82
|Brown
|0
|1
|7
|41
|3
|1
|110
|81
|Columbia
|0
|1
|10
|17
|1
|3
|50
|96
|Cornell
|0
|2
|34
|75
|0
|4
|65
|129
___
Saturday’s Games
Merrimack at Harvard, Noon
Stonehill at Yale, Noon
Princeton at Brown, Noon
Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Penn at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 24
Columbia at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Harvard at Princeton, Noon
Penn at Yale, Noon
Brown at Cornell, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|3
|0
|77
|16
|4
|3
|160
|124
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|62
|58
|3
|3
|151
|128
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|0
|45
|21
|3
|3
|138
|124
|Bowling Green
|1
|1
|48
|58
|3
|3
|134
|152
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|46
|41
|3
|3
|131
|173
|Ohio
|1
|1
|49
|40
|3
|3
|158
|156
|Ball St.
|1
|1
|20
|56
|2
|4
|82
|189
|Kent St.
|1
|1
|70
|37
|2
|4
|115
|226
|Toledo
|1
|2
|81
|45
|3
|3
|202
|90
|Akron
|1
|2
|38
|87
|2
|5
|117
|203
|E. Michigan
|1
|2
|59
|65
|2
|5
|166
|224
|N. Illinois
|0
|2
|24
|41
|1
|5
|65
|122
___
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Michigan at Bowling Green, Noon
E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), Noon
Kent St. at Toledo, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Umass, 2:30 p.m.
Akron at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Bowling Green at Kent St., Noon
Ohio at E. Michigan, Noon
Akron at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Umass at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|253
|183
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|268
|198
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|190
|210
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|115
|126
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|162
|175
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|140
|239
___
Saturday’s Games
Howard at Tennessee St., 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Delaware St. at NC Central, 1 p.m.
SC State at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Morgan St. at Howard, 3:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|129
|46
|6
|0
|267
|63
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|66
|33
|6
|0
|204
|88
|North Dakota
|2
|0
|70
|24
|4
|2
|236
|113
|South Dakota
|2
|1
|81
|89
|4
|3
|167
|202
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|62
|65
|4
|2
|186
|179
|S. Illinois
|1
|1
|72
|72
|4
|2
|234
|150
|Youngstown St.
|0
|2
|47
|70
|3
|3
|182
|171
|Indiana St.
|0
|2
|41
|74
|2
|4
|140
|248
|N. Iowa
|0
|2
|10
|66
|2
|4
|81
|145
|Murray St.
|0
|2
|56
|95
|0
|6
|128
|267
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
South Dakota at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
North Dakota at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Illinois St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Murray St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Indiana St. at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UNLV
|2
|0
|82
|65
|6
|0
|229
|178
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|89
|34
|5
|1
|184
|73
|Boise St.
|2
|0
|90
|62
|4
|2
|202
|152
|Fresno St.
|2
|1
|64
|87
|5
|2
|205
|166
|Hawaii
|2
|1
|109
|84
|5
|2
|198
|167
|Utah St.
|1
|1
|75
|74
|3
|3
|208
|196
|Wyoming
|1
|1
|52
|59
|3
|3
|119
|134
|Colorado St.
|1
|1
|73
|66
|2
|4
|134
|158
|San Jose St.
|1
|1
|63
|63
|2
|4
|144
|175
|New Mexico
|0
|2
|53
|76
|3
|3
|175
|162
|Air Force
|0
|4
|150
|193
|1
|5
|230
|240
|Nevada
|0
|2
|27
|64
|1
|5
|87
|172
___
Friday’s Games
San Jose St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Wyoming at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at Boise St., 3:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
Nevada at New Mexico, 9:45 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 24
Boise St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
San Diego St. at Fresno St., TBA
Utah St. at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
Colorado St. at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|2
|0
|55
|19
|4
|3
|186
|171
|Duquesne
|2
|0
|86
|21
|4
|3
|222
|200
|Stonehill
|1
|1
|24
|37
|2
|4
|91
|125
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|2
|16
|32
|1
|5
|72
|162
|Robert Morris
|0
|1
|12
|24
|1
|5
|81
|180
|Wagner
|0
|1
|7
|19
|1
|5
|72
|179
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|2
|14
|83
|0
|6
|53
|226
___
Saturday’s Games
Robert Morris at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Stonehill at Yale, Noon
CCSU at Wagner, 5 p.m.
Duquesne at Mercyhurst, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
New Haven at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Duquesne at Wagner, Noon
Stonehill at Mercyhurst, Noon
Robert Morris at St. Francis (Pa.), 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|124
|168
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|124
|249
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Toledo at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|2
|0
|62
|38
|7
|0
|231
|119
|Lafayette
|3
|0
|128
|71
|5
|2
|243
|175
|Colgate
|1
|1
|63
|45
|2
|4
|184
|198
|Bucknell
|1
|2
|81
|131
|4
|3
|193
|254
|Richmond
|1
|2
|66
|73
|4
|3
|137
|150
|Fordham
|1
|2
|57
|89
|1
|5
|113
|245
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|37
|42
|3
|3
|156
|165
|Holy Cross
|0
|1
|21
|26
|0
|6
|95
|160
___
Saturday’s Games
Colgate at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Lafayette at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Georgetown at Bucknell, Noon
Lehigh at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Colgate at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Presbyterian
|2
|0
|72
|25
|6
|0
|244
|90
|Dayton
|3
|0
|124
|52
|5
|1
|193
|90
|Drake
|2
|0
|60
|16
|3
|2
|143
|102
|Butler
|2
|1
|77
|73
|4
|3
|168
|183
|Stetson
|2
|1
|70
|94
|3
|4
|157
|260
|Marist
|1
|1
|47
|45
|3
|3
|131
|131
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|1
|2
|98
|64
|3
|3
|183
|121
|San Diego
|1
|2
|60
|65
|3
|4
|156
|209
|Morehead St.
|0
|3
|42
|97
|2
|5
|145
|253
|Davidson
|0
|2
|45
|92
|1
|5
|128
|270
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|10
|82
|1
|5
|121
|211
___
Saturday’s Games
Butler at Dayton, Noon
Stetson at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Drake, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Marist at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Presbyterian at Dayton, Noon
Drake at Marist, Noon
San Diego at Davidson, Noon
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mississippi
|3
|0
|95
|77
|6
|0
|227
|115
|Texas A&M
|3
|0
|81
|36
|6
|0
|208
|122
|Alabama
|3
|0
|81
|59
|5
|1
|209
|104
|Georgia
|3
|1
|120
|89
|5
|1
|193
|102
|LSU
|2
|1
|59
|44
|5
|1
|155
|71
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|116
|109
|5
|1
|289
|176
|Missouri
|1
|1
|53
|47
|5
|1
|250
|100
|Oklahoma
|1
|1
|30
|40
|5
|1
|175
|59
|Vanderbilt
|1
|1
|45
|37
|5
|1
|259
|116
|Texas
|1
|1
|44
|35
|4
|2
|171
|66
|Florida
|1
|2
|56
|75
|2
|4
|134
|119
|South Carolina
|1
|3
|72
|93
|3
|3
|134
|114
|Mississippi St.
|0
|2
|43
|72
|4
|2
|202
|119
|Auburn
|0
|3
|37
|60
|3
|3
|148
|102
|Kentucky
|0
|3
|50
|100
|2
|3
|122
|139
|Arkansas
|0
|2
|66
|75
|2
|4
|218
|184
___
Saturday’s Games
LSU at Vanderbilt, Noon
Oklahoma at South Carolina, 12:45 p.m.
Mississippi at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Florida, 4:15 p.m.
Texas at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri at Auburn, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Mississippi at Oklahoma, Noon
Auburn at Arkansas, 12:45 p.m.
Missouri at Vanderbilt, TBA
Texas at Mississippi St., TBA
Alabama at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|4
|0
|143
|76
|5
|1
|191
|105
|W. Carolina
|3
|0
|125
|63
|4
|3
|253
|229
|Furman
|2
|1
|69
|87
|4
|2
|158
|171
|The Citadel
|2
|1
|68
|61
|3
|3
|119
|136
|Chattanooga
|1
|1
|31
|42
|2
|4
|145
|184
|ETSU
|1
|2
|101
|79
|3
|4
|220
|219
|VMI
|0
|2
|24
|66
|1
|5
|115
|198
|Wofford
|0
|2
|42
|45
|1
|5
|104
|127
|Samford
|0
|4
|82
|166
|0
|6
|92
|242
___
Saturday’s Games
Furman at Wofford, Noon
ETSU at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
Samford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
The Citadel at Furman, 2 p.m.
VMI at Mercer, 3 p.m.
Wofford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at Samford, 3:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lamar
|2
|0
|57
|40
|5
|1
|143
|143
|SE Louisiana
|2
|0
|83
|31
|4
|2
|194
|138
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|0
|65
|34
|4
|2
|183
|106
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|1
|1
|58
|52
|5
|1
|292
|86
|Houston Christian
|1
|1
|27
|44
|2
|4
|136
|149
|East Texas A&M
|1
|1
|63
|43
|1
|5
|149
|243
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|37
|30
|1
|5
|77
|164
|Incarnate Word
|0
|2
|23
|51
|2
|4
|135
|158
|McNeese St.
|0
|2
|17
|72
|1
|5
|129
|205
|Northwestern St.
|0
|2
|27
|60
|1
|5
|71
|233
___
Saturday’s Games
UT Rio Grande Valley at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
East Texas A&M at Incarnate Word, 5:30 p.m.
Houston Christian at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
SE Louisiana at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Lamar at Northwestern St., 5 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at UT Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|3
|0
|133
|71
|5
|1
|211
|123
|Alabama St.
|2
|1
|128
|87
|4
|2
|237
|155
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|1
|121
|100
|3
|4
|209
|251
|Alabama A&M
|1
|2
|103
|123
|4
|3
|223
|234
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|14
|42
|1
|4
|77
|178
|MVSU
|0
|2
|45
|68
|0
|5
|80
|217
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|3
|0
|63
|46
|4
|2
|128
|135
|Texas Southern
|3
|1
|116
|69
|3
|3
|126
|135
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|1
|31
|71
|3
|3
|168
|197
|Grambling St.
|0
|2
|33
|49
|3
|3
|156
|185
|Alcorn St.
|0
|2
|32
|37
|1
|5
|115
|161
|Southern U.
|0
|2
|27
|83
|1
|5
|89
|229
___
Saturday’s Games
Va. Lynchburg at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at MVSU, 3 p.m.
Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Prairie View at Southern U., 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
MVSU at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. vs. Alabama A&M at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Southern U., 5 p.m.
Jackson St. vs. Grambling St. at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|3
|0
|73
|31
|5
|1
|163
|82
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|1
|68
|75
|3
|3
|88
|161
|Appalachian St.
|1
|1
|63
|58
|4
|2
|158
|152
|Old Dominion
|1
|1
|71
|55
|4
|2
|205
|121
|Marshall
|1
|1
|99
|78
|3
|3
|206
|179
|Georgia Southern
|0
|2
|45
|73
|2
|4
|165
|225
|Georgia St.
|0
|2
|27
|55
|1
|5
|108
|247
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Miss.
|2
|0
|76
|57
|4
|2
|193
|166
|Troy
|2
|0
|79
|65
|4
|2
|161
|157
|Arkansas St.
|2
|1
|62
|72
|3
|4
|155
|204
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|1
|36
|39
|3
|3
|103
|179
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|1
|68
|75
|2
|4
|155
|185
|Texas State
|0
|2
|71
|79
|3
|3
|216
|179
|South Alabama
|0
|3
|58
|84
|1
|6
|164
|205
___
Tuesday’s Games
Arkansas St. 15, South Alabama 14
Saturday’s Games
Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Texas State at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 23
South Alabama at Georgia St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Appalachian St. at Old Dominion, Noon
Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|3
|0
|149
|75
|7
|0
|332
|129
|Abilene Christian
|3
|0
|127
|67
|4
|3
|190
|202
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|1
|82
|94
|3
|4
|177
|252
|West Georgia
|2
|2
|103
|110
|5
|2
|206
|154
|Austin Peay
|2
|2
|137
|119
|4
|3
|233
|168
|E. Kentucky
|1
|1
|46
|53
|3
|3
|117
|159
|North Alabama
|0
|2
|44
|101
|1
|5
|156
|245
|S. Utah
|0
|2
|66
|79
|1
|5
|222
|235
|Utah Tech
|0
|3
|50
|106
|1
|6
|131
|204
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Kentucky at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
West Georgia at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Cent. Arkansas at West Georgia, 2 p.m.
Tarleton St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
North Alabama at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
S. Utah at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|4
|2
|240
|125
|Uconn
|4
|2
|222
|136
|Umass
|0
|6
|58
|221
___
Saturday’s Games
Uconn at Boston College, Noon
Buffalo at Umass, 2:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25
Uconn at Rice, 3 p.m.
Umass at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.