FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 2 0 100…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 2 0 100 33 6 0 243 97 Navy 4 0 133 91 6 0 219 129 South Florida 2 0 117 62 5 1 244 148 Tulane 2 0 57 33 5 1 157 139 FAU 2 1 106 109 3 3 197 200 North Texas 1 1 81 101 5 1 260 163 Army 2 2 99 93 3 3 150 144 East Carolina 1 1 47 32 3 3 171 93 Temple 1 1 58 53 3 3 182 157 UTSA 1 1 82 40 3 3 207 161 Rice 1 3 75 126 3 4 136 190 Tulsa 0 3 44 118 2 4 112 158 UAB 0 3 70 122 2 4 177 248 Charlotte 0 3 50 106 1 5 106 195

___

Thursday’s Games

Tulane 26, East Carolina 19

Friday’s Games

South Florida 63, North Texas 36

Saturday’s Games

Army 24, Charlotte 7

Navy 32, Temple 31

FAU 53, UAB 33

UTSA 61, Rice 13

Thursday, Oct. 16

Tulsa at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Army at Tulane, Noon

UTSA at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at UAB, 4 p.m.

FAU at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Tech 3 0 89 70 6 0 220 126 Miami 1 0 28 22 5 0 175 68 Virginia 3 0 124 85 5 1 258 143 Duke 3 0 128 57 4 2 219 153 SMU 2 0 65 28 4 2 204 134 Pittsburgh 2 1 109 72 4 2 239 129 Louisville 1 1 61 57 4 1 180 105 California 1 1 49 69 4 2 145 135 Clemson 2 2 121 78 3 3 158 111 Wake Forest 1 2 83 87 4 2 174 120 NC State 1 2 88 92 4 3 210 186 Syracuse 1 2 55 90 3 3 174 179 Stanford 1 2 60 102 2 4 113 181 Virginia Tech 1 2 66 86 2 5 161 205 Florida St. 0 3 91 108 3 3 265 138 North Carolina 0 1 10 38 2 3 94 129 Boston College 0 4 61 147 1 5 167 199

___

Saturday’s Games

SMU 34, Stanford 10

Pittsburgh 34, Florida St. 31

Georgia Tech 35, Virginia Tech 20

Notre Dame 36, NC State 7

Wake Forest 39, Oregon St. 14

Clemson 41, Boston College 10

Friday, Oct. 17

Louisville at Miami, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at California, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Georgia Tech at Duke, Noon

Uconn at Boston College, Noon

SMU at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 3 0 95 72 6 0 225 88 Texas Tech 3 0 111 38 6 0 285 73 Cincinnati 3 0 95 75 5 1 216 115 Houston 2 1 86 72 5 1 175 105 Utah 2 1 100 58 5 1 237 83 Arizona St. 2 1 64 90 4 2 156 148 Baylor 2 1 104 88 4 2 218 178 Iowa St. 2 2 110 97 5 2 205 133 Kansas 2 2 119 109 4 3 227 165 Kansas St. 2 2 130 107 3 4 206 189 Arizona 1 2 82 85 4 2 193 111 TCU 1 2 87 89 4 2 212 148 Colorado 1 3 86 112 3 4 174 166 UCF 0 3 51 81 3 3 170 107 West Virginia 0 3 48 127 2 4 134 171 Oklahoma St. 0 3 57 125 1 5 99 220

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston 39, Oklahoma St. 17

Cincinnati 20, UCF 11

Colorado 24, Iowa St. 17

Kansas St. 41, TCU 28

Texas Tech 42, Kansas 17

BYU 33, Arizona 27, 2OT

Utah 42, Arizona St. 10

Saturday, Oct. 18

Arizona at Houston, Noon

Baylor at TCU, Noon

West Virginia at UCF, 1 p.m.

Texas Tech at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Utah at BYU, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 3 0 111 77 6 0 240 137 UC Davis 3 0 113 63 5 1 204 191 Montana St. 3 0 139 27 5 2 234 123 N. Colorado 1 1 67 59 3 3 144 130 Sacramento St. 1 1 79 59 3 3 193 143 E. Washington 1 1 38 84 2 4 139 214 N. Arizona 1 2 65 96 4 3 205 237 Cal Poly 1 2 68 86 3 4 191 208 Idaho St. 1 2 78 108 2 5 245 224 Idaho 0 2 63 90 2 4 158 170 Weber St. 0 2 39 89 2 4 132 247 Portland St. 0 2 44 66 0 6 67 250

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 48, Idaho St. 14

Montana 28, Cal Poly 9

N. Colorado 49, Idaho 33

UC Davis 45, N. Arizona 24

Sacramento St. 55, Weber St. 27

Saturday, Oct. 18

Sacred Heart at Montana, 3 p.m.

Weber St. at Portland St., 5 p.m.

Idaho at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee Tech 3 0 128 41 6 0 310 72 Gardner-Webb 2 0 51 37 4 2 173 206 Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 0 65 42 3 3 121 162 E. Illinois 2 1 72 51 3 3 140 145 UT Martin 2 1 80 71 2 5 124 219 SE Missouri 1 1 38 46 2 4 137 209 Tennessee St. 0 3 27 94 1 5 75 197 Charleston Southern 0 3 68 92 1 6 109 208 W. Illinois 0 3 74 129 1 6 166 305

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 21, E. Illinois 10

UT Martin 32, W. Illinois 31

SE Missouri 28, Tennessee St. 12

Tennessee Tech 27, Charleston Southern 13

Saturday, Oct. 18

UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Charleston Southern at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Howard at Tennessee St., 5:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 3 0 113 45 6 0 269 68 Ohio St. 3 0 100 25 6 0 221 41 Southern Cal 3 1 141 95 5 1 273 128 Nebraska 2 1 99 88 5 1 246 112 Oregon 2 1 84 68 5 1 253 91 Washington 2 1 68 63 5 1 235 118 Iowa 2 1 90 48 4 2 184 78 Michigan 2 1 67 68 4 2 177 112 Minnesota 2 1 61 90 4 2 164 127 Northwestern 2 1 53 69 4 2 140 106 UCLA 2 1 94 67 2 4 137 175 Illinois 2 2 103 156 5 2 238 178 Maryland 1 2 78 68 4 2 181 101 Michigan St. 0 3 71 121 3 3 177 191 Penn St. 0 3 82 94 3 3 214 111 Rutgers 0 3 75 107 3 3 214 165 Purdue 0 3 64 103 2 4 159 176 Wisconsin 0 3 20 88 2 4 93 136

___

Friday’s Games

Washington 38, Rutgers 19

Saturday’s Games

UCLA 38, Michigan St. 13

Ohio St. 34, Illinois 16

Nebraska 34, Maryland 31

Northwestern 22, Penn St. 21

Indiana 30, Oregon 20

Iowa 37, Wisconsin 0

Southern Cal 31, Michigan 13

Minnesota 27, Purdue 20

Friday, Oct. 17

Nebraska at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Washington at Michigan, Noon

Purdue at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

Michigan St. at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

Maryland at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 93 64 5 1 268 211 Rhode Island 3 0 100 64 5 2 172 153 Villanova 3 1 130 103 4 2 160 172 Elon 2 1 79 52 4 3 204 161 William & Mary 2 1 90 92 3 3 161 177 Maine 2 1 98 72 3 4 152 171 Campbell 2 1 108 100 2 5 180 282 Stony Brook 1 1 64 43 3 3 167 143 New Hampshire 1 2 58 81 3 4 153 168 Towson 1 2 60 83 3 4 159 187 NC A&T 1 2 97 105 1 6 161 281 Bryant 0 3 86 110 2 5 177 190 Hampton 0 3 71 112 2 5 160 228 Albany (NY) 0 2 18 71 1 5 87 176

___

Friday’s Games

Brown 29, Bryant 19

Saturday’s Games

SC State 22, NC A&T 16

Rhode Island 38, New Hampshire 27

Maine 20, Merrimack 13

Monmouth (NJ) 42, Towson 31

Campbell 38, Hampton 21

Villanova 29, Elon 21

Saturday, Oct. 18

Hampton at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Kentucky 3 0 95 70 5 1 202 137 Kennesaw St. 2 0 59 23 4 2 132 123 Jacksonville St. 2 0 63 51 3 3 177 161 Louisiana Tech 2 1 86 60 4 2 147 103 Delaware 1 1 62 43 3 2 148 132 New Mexico St. 1 1 51 59 3 2 111 114 Missouri St. 1 1 44 47 3 3 130 178 Liberty 1 1 43 42 2 4 104 124 FIU 0 1 16 38 2 3 106 160 Middle Tennessee 0 2 36 46 1 5 102 177 UTEP 0 2 19 49 1 5 112 152 Sam Houston St. 0 3 61 107 0 6 102 237

___

Wednesday’s Games

Missouri St. 22, Middle Tennessee 20

Liberty 19, UTEP 8

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 35, Louisiana Tech 7

Jacksonville St. 29, Sam Houston St. 27

Tuesday, Oct. 14

New Mexico St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

FIU at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 15

UTEP at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Delaware at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 5 2 179 171 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 3 4 124 130

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart 32, Howard 14

Maine 20, Merrimack 13

Saturday, Oct. 18

Merrimack at Harvard, Noon

Sacred Heart at Montana, 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 2 0 75 17 4 0 193 48 Penn 1 0 36 24 3 1 118 98 Princeton 1 0 17 10 2 2 104 118 Dartmouth 1 1 41 52 3 1 103 100 Yale 1 1 57 41 2 2 98 82 Brown 0 1 7 41 3 1 110 81 Columbia 0 1 10 17 1 3 50 96 Cornell 0 2 34 75 0 4 65 129

___

Friday’s Games

Penn 28, Marist 9

Harvard 34, Cornell 10

Brown 29, Bryant 19

Saturday’s Games

Mercer 38, Princeton 14

Lehigh 31, Columbia 7

Dartmouth 17, Yale 16

Saturday, Oct. 18

Merrimack at Harvard, Noon

Princeton at Brown, Noon

Stonehill at Yale, Noon

Dartmouth at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Penn at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Michigan 3 0 77 16 4 3 160 124 Buffalo 2 0 62 58 3 3 151 128 Miami (Ohio) 2 0 45 21 3 3 138 124 Bowling Green 1 1 48 58 3 3 134 152 Cent. Michigan 1 1 46 41 3 3 131 173 Ohio 1 1 49 40 3 3 158 156 Ball St. 1 1 20 56 2 4 82 189 Kent St. 1 1 70 37 2 4 115 226 Toledo 1 2 81 45 3 3 202 90 Akron 1 2 38 87 2 5 117 203 E. Michigan 1 2 59 65 2 5 166 224 N. Illinois 0 2 24 41 1 5 65 122

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 20, Akron 7

Bowling Green 28, Toledo 23

E. Michigan 16, N. Illinois 10

Kent St. 42, Umass 6

W. Michigan 42, Ball St. 0

Saturday, Oct. 18

Cent. Michigan at Bowling Green, Noon

E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), Noon

Kent St. at Toledo, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Umass, 2:30 p.m.

Akron at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 0 0 0 0 5 2 253 183 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 4 3 268 198 SC State 0 0 0 0 4 3 190 210 Howard 0 0 0 0 3 3 115 126 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 3 4 162 175 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 6 140 239

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. 44, Va. Lynchburg 6

Delaware St. 70, S. Connecticut 23

SC State 22, NC A&T 16

Sacred Heart 32, Howard 14

Wofford 31, Norfolk St. 14

NC Central 45, Florida A&M 7

Saturday, Oct. 18

Howard at Tennessee St., 5:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 3 0 129 46 6 0 267 63 S. Dakota St. 2 0 66 33 6 0 204 88 North Dakota 2 0 70 24 4 2 236 113 South Dakota 2 1 81 89 4 3 167 202 Illinois St. 1 1 62 65 4 2 186 179 S. Illinois 1 1 72 72 4 2 234 150 Youngstown St. 0 2 47 70 3 3 182 171 Indiana St. 0 2 41 74 2 4 140 248 N. Iowa 0 2 10 66 2 4 81 145 Murray St. 0 2 56 95 0 6 128 267

___

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota 19, Indiana St. 14

S. Dakota St. 31, N. Iowa 3

N. Dakota St. 45, S. Illinois 17

North Dakota 35, Youngstown St. 17

Illinois St. 46, Murray St. 32

Saturday, Oct. 18

N. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

South Dakota at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UNLV 2 0 82 65 6 0 229 178 San Diego St. 2 0 89 34 5 1 184 73 Boise St. 2 0 90 62 4 2 202 152 Fresno St. 2 1 64 87 5 2 205 166 Hawaii 2 1 109 84 5 2 198 167 Utah St. 1 1 75 74 3 3 208 196 Wyoming 1 1 52 59 3 3 119 134 Colorado St. 1 1 73 66 2 4 134 158 San Jose St. 1 1 63 63 2 4 144 175 New Mexico 0 2 53 76 3 3 175 162 Air Force 0 4 150 193 1 5 230 240 Nevada 0 2 27 64 1 5 87 172

___

Friday’s Games

Colorado St. 49, Fresno St. 21

Saturday’s Games

UNLV 51, Air Force 48

Wyoming 35, San Jose St. 28

Boise St. 41, New Mexico 25

San Diego St. 44, Nevada 10

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 44, Utah St. 26

Friday, Oct. 17

San Jose St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

UNLV at Boise St., 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at New Mexico, 9:45 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 2 0 55 19 4 3 186 171 Duquesne 2 0 86 21 4 3 222 200 Stonehill 1 1 24 37 2 4 91 125 LIU Brooklyn 0 2 16 32 1 5 72 162 Robert Morris 0 1 12 24 1 5 81 180 Wagner 0 1 7 19 1 5 72 179 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 2 14 83 0 6 53 226

___

Saturday’s Games

Mercyhurst 19, Wagner 7

Duquesne 52, St. Francis (Pa.) 7

CCSU 24, Robert Morris 12

Saturday, Oct. 18

Robert Morris at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Stonehill at Yale, Noon

CCSU at Wagner, 5 p.m.

Duquesne at Mercyhurst, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 3 3 124 168 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 7 124 249

___

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi 24, Washington St. 21

Wake Forest 39, Oregon St. 14

Saturday, Oct. 18

Washington St. at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 2 0 62 38 7 0 231 119 Lafayette 3 0 128 71 5 2 243 175 Colgate 1 1 63 45 2 4 184 198 Bucknell 1 2 81 131 4 3 193 254 Richmond 1 2 66 73 4 3 137 150 Fordham 1 2 57 89 1 5 113 245 Georgetown 0 1 37 42 3 3 156 165 Holy Cross 0 1 21 26 0 6 95 160

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 31, Columbia 7

Lafayette 62, Bucknell 24

Richmond 24, Colgate 19

Saturday, Oct. 18

Colgate at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Presbyterian 2 0 72 25 6 0 244 90 Dayton 3 0 124 52 5 1 193 90 Drake 2 0 60 16 3 2 143 102 Butler 2 1 77 73 4 3 168 183 Stetson 2 1 70 94 3 4 157 260 Marist 1 1 47 45 3 3 131 131 St. Thomas (Minn.) 1 2 98 64 3 3 183 121 San Diego 1 2 60 65 3 4 156 209 Morehead St. 0 3 42 97 2 5 145 253 Davidson 0 2 45 92 1 5 128 270 Valparaiso 0 2 10 82 1 5 121 211

___

Friday’s Games

Penn 28, Marist 9

Saturday’s Games

St. Thomas (Minn.) 57, Davidson 13

Stetson 21, Morehead St. 14

Presbyterian 31, Butler 25

Dayton 41, Valparaiso 10

Drake 19, San Diego 16

Saturday, Oct. 18

Butler at Dayton, Noon

Davidson at Drake, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Marist at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mississippi 3 0 95 77 6 0 227 115 Texas A&M 3 0 81 36 6 0 208 122 Alabama 3 0 81 59 5 1 209 104 Georgia 3 1 120 89 5 1 193 102 LSU 2 1 59 44 5 1 155 71 Tennessee 2 1 116 109 5 1 289 176 Missouri 1 1 53 47 5 1 250 100 Oklahoma 1 1 30 40 5 1 175 59 Vanderbilt 1 1 45 37 5 1 259 116 Texas 1 1 44 35 4 2 171 66 Florida 1 2 56 75 2 4 134 119 South Carolina 1 3 72 93 3 3 134 114 Mississippi St. 0 2 43 72 4 2 202 119 Auburn 0 3 37 60 3 3 148 102 Kentucky 0 3 50 100 2 3 122 139 Arkansas 0 2 66 75 2 4 218 184

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama 27, Missouri 24

Mississippi 24, Washington St. 21

Texas 23, Oklahoma 6

Tennessee 34, Arkansas 31

Texas A&M 34, Florida 17

Georgia 20, Auburn 10

LSU 20, South Carolina 10

Saturday, Oct. 18

LSU at Vanderbilt, Noon

Oklahoma at South Carolina, 12:45 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Florida, 4:15 p.m.

Texas at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri at Auburn, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 4 0 143 76 5 1 191 105 W. Carolina 3 0 125 63 4 3 253 229 Furman 2 1 69 87 4 2 158 171 The Citadel 2 1 68 61 3 3 119 136 Chattanooga 1 1 31 42 2 4 145 184 ETSU 1 2 101 79 3 4 220 219 VMI 0 2 24 66 1 5 115 198 Wofford 0 2 42 45 1 5 104 127 Samford 0 4 82 166 0 6 92 242

___

Saturday’s Games

Mercer 38, Princeton 14

Wofford 31, Norfolk St. 14

The Citadel 38, Valdosta St. 14

W. Carolina 52, Furman 7

ETSU 45, VMI 10

Saturday, Oct. 18

Furman at Wofford, Noon

ETSU at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

Samford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lamar 2 0 57 40 5 1 143 143 SE Louisiana 2 0 83 31 4 2 194 138 Stephen F. Austin 2 0 65 34 4 2 183 106 UT Rio Grande Valley 1 1 58 52 5 1 292 86 Houston Christian 1 1 27 44 2 4 136 149 East Texas A&M 1 1 63 43 1 5 149 243 Nicholls 1 1 37 30 1 5 77 164 Incarnate Word 0 2 23 51 2 4 135 158 McNeese St. 0 2 17 72 1 5 129 205 Northwestern St. 0 2 27 60 1 5 71 233

___

Saturday’s Games

Lamar 33, East Texas A&M 23

Houston Christian 20, Northwestern St. 17

Saturday, Oct. 18

UT Rio Grande Valley at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

East Texas A&M at Incarnate Word, 5:30 p.m.

Houston Christian at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 3 0 133 71 5 1 211 123 Alabama St. 2 1 128 87 4 2 237 155 Bethune-Cookman 2 1 121 100 3 4 209 251 Alabama A&M 1 2 103 123 4 3 223 234 Florida A&M 0 1 14 42 1 4 77 178 MVSU 0 2 45 68 0 5 80 217

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 3 0 63 46 4 2 128 135 Texas Southern 3 1 116 69 3 3 126 135 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 1 31 71 3 3 168 197 Grambling St. 0 2 33 49 3 3 156 185 Alcorn St. 0 2 32 37 1 5 115 161 Southern U. 0 2 27 83 1 5 89 229

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M 45, MVSU 25

Alcorn St. 42, Lincoln University (CA) 0

NC Central 45, Florida A&M 7

Ark.-Pine Bluff 79, Westgate Christian Ravens 10

Bethune-Cookman 45, Southern U. 14

Jackson St. 38, Alabama St. 34

Texas Southern 21, Grambling St. 20

Saturday, Oct. 18

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Southern U., 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 3 0 73 31 5 1 163 82 Coastal Carolina 2 1 68 75 3 3 88 161 Appalachian St. 1 1 63 58 4 2 158 152 Old Dominion 1 1 71 55 4 2 205 121 Marshall 1 1 99 78 3 3 206 179 Georgia Southern 0 2 45 73 2 4 165 225 Georgia St. 0 2 27 55 1 5 108 247

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Miss. 2 0 76 57 4 2 193 166 Troy 2 0 79 65 4 2 161 157 Louisiana-Monroe 1 1 36 39 3 3 103 179 Arkansas St. 1 1 47 58 2 4 140 190 Louisiana-Lafayette 1 1 68 75 2 4 155 185 Texas State 0 2 71 79 3 3 216 179 South Alabama 0 2 44 69 1 5 150 190

___

Thursday’s Games

Southern Miss. 38, Georgia Southern 35

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 24, Louisiana-Lafayette 14

Marshall 48, Old Dominion 24

Appalachian St. 41, Georgia St. 20

Coastal Carolina 23, Louisiana-Monroe 8

Troy 48, Texas State 41, OT

Tuesday, Oct. 14

Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 3 0 149 75 7 0 332 129 Abilene Christian 3 0 127 67 4 3 190 202 Cent. Arkansas 2 1 82 94 3 4 177 252 West Georgia 2 2 103 110 5 2 206 154 Austin Peay 2 2 137 119 4 3 233 168 E. Kentucky 1 1 46 53 3 3 117 159 North Alabama 0 2 44 101 1 5 156 245 S. Utah 0 2 66 79 1 5 222 235 Utah Tech 0 3 50 106 1 6 131 204

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian 30, West Georgia 13

Cent. Arkansas 49, North Alabama 21

E. Kentucky 34, Austin Peay 20

Tarleton St. 41, Utah Tech 23

Saturday, Oct. 18

West Georgia at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 4 2 240 125 Uconn 4 2 222 136 Umass 0 6 58 221

___

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. 42, Umass 6

Notre Dame 36, NC State 7

Saturday, Oct. 18

Uconn at Boston College, Noon

Buffalo at Umass, 2:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

