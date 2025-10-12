FBC Glance

Live Radio
The Associated Press

October 12, 2025, 3:31 AM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Memphis 2 0 100 33 6 0 243 97
Navy 4 0 133 91 6 0 219 129
South Florida 2 0 117 62 5 1 244 148
Tulane 2 0 57 33 5 1 157 139
FAU 2 1 106 109 3 3 197 200
North Texas 1 1 81 101 5 1 260 163
Army 2 2 99 93 3 3 150 144
East Carolina 1 1 47 32 3 3 171 93
Temple 1 1 58 53 3 3 182 157
UTSA 1 1 82 40 3 3 207 161
Rice 1 3 75 126 3 4 136 190
Tulsa 0 3 44 118 2 4 112 158
UAB 0 3 70 122 2 4 177 248
Charlotte 0 3 50 106 1 5 106 195

___

Thursday’s Games

Tulane 26, East Carolina 19

Friday’s Games

South Florida 63, North Texas 36

Saturday’s Games

Army 24, Charlotte 7

Navy 32, Temple 31

FAU 53, UAB 33

UTSA 61, Rice 13

Thursday, Oct. 16

Tulsa at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Army at Tulane, Noon

UTSA at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at UAB, 4 p.m.

FAU at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia Tech 3 0 89 70 6 0 220 126
Miami 1 0 28 22 5 0 175 68
Virginia 3 0 124 85 5 1 258 143
Duke 3 0 128 57 4 2 219 153
SMU 2 0 65 28 4 2 204 134
Pittsburgh 2 1 109 72 4 2 239 129
Louisville 1 1 61 57 4 1 180 105
California 1 1 49 69 4 2 145 135
Clemson 2 2 121 78 3 3 158 111
Wake Forest 1 2 83 87 4 2 174 120
NC State 1 2 88 92 4 3 210 186
Syracuse 1 2 55 90 3 3 174 179
Stanford 1 2 60 102 2 4 113 181
Virginia Tech 1 2 66 86 2 5 161 205
Florida St. 0 3 91 108 3 3 265 138
North Carolina 0 1 10 38 2 3 94 129
Boston College 0 4 61 147 1 5 167 199

___

Saturday’s Games

SMU 34, Stanford 10

Pittsburgh 34, Florida St. 31

Georgia Tech 35, Virginia Tech 20

Notre Dame 36, NC State 7

Wake Forest 39, Oregon St. 14

Clemson 41, Boston College 10

Friday, Oct. 17

Louisville at Miami, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at California, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Georgia Tech at Duke, Noon

Uconn at Boston College, Noon

SMU at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 3 0 95 72 6 0 225 88
Texas Tech 3 0 111 38 6 0 285 73
Cincinnati 3 0 95 75 5 1 216 115
Houston 2 1 86 72 5 1 175 105
Utah 2 1 100 58 5 1 237 83
Arizona St. 2 1 64 90 4 2 156 148
Baylor 2 1 104 88 4 2 218 178
Iowa St. 2 2 110 97 5 2 205 133
Kansas 2 2 119 109 4 3 227 165
Kansas St. 2 2 130 107 3 4 206 189
Arizona 1 2 82 85 4 2 193 111
TCU 1 2 87 89 4 2 212 148
Colorado 1 3 86 112 3 4 174 166
UCF 0 3 51 81 3 3 170 107
West Virginia 0 3 48 127 2 4 134 171
Oklahoma St. 0 3 57 125 1 5 99 220

___

Saturday’s Games

Houston 39, Oklahoma St. 17

Cincinnati 20, UCF 11

Colorado 24, Iowa St. 17

Kansas St. 41, TCU 28

Texas Tech 42, Kansas 17

BYU 33, Arizona 27, 2OT

Utah 42, Arizona St. 10

Saturday, Oct. 18

Arizona at Houston, Noon

Baylor at TCU, Noon

West Virginia at UCF, 1 p.m.

Texas Tech at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Utah at BYU, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana 3 0 111 77 6 0 240 137
UC Davis 3 0 113 63 5 1 204 191
Montana St. 3 0 139 27 5 2 234 123
N. Colorado 1 1 67 59 3 3 144 130
Sacramento St. 1 1 79 59 3 3 193 143
E. Washington 1 1 38 84 2 4 139 214
N. Arizona 1 2 65 96 4 3 205 237
Cal Poly 1 2 68 86 3 4 191 208
Idaho St. 1 2 78 108 2 5 245 224
Idaho 0 2 63 90 2 4 158 170
Weber St. 0 2 39 89 2 4 132 247
Portland St. 0 2 44 66 0 6 67 250

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 48, Idaho St. 14

Montana 28, Cal Poly 9

N. Colorado 49, Idaho 33

UC Davis 45, N. Arizona 24

Sacramento St. 55, Weber St. 27

Saturday, Oct. 18

Sacred Heart at Montana, 3 p.m.

Weber St. at Portland St., 5 p.m.

Idaho at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tennessee Tech 3 0 128 41 6 0 310 72
Gardner-Webb 2 0 51 37 4 2 173 206
Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 0 65 42 3 3 121 162
E. Illinois 2 1 72 51 3 3 140 145
UT Martin 2 1 80 71 2 5 124 219
SE Missouri 1 1 38 46 2 4 137 209
Tennessee St. 0 3 27 94 1 5 75 197
Charleston Southern 0 3 68 92 1 6 109 208
W. Illinois 0 3 74 129 1 6 166 305

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 21, E. Illinois 10

UT Martin 32, W. Illinois 31

SE Missouri 28, Tennessee St. 12

Tennessee Tech 27, Charleston Southern 13

Saturday, Oct. 18

UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Charleston Southern at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Howard at Tennessee St., 5:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 3 0 113 45 6 0 269 68
Ohio St. 3 0 100 25 6 0 221 41
Southern Cal 3 1 141 95 5 1 273 128
Nebraska 2 1 99 88 5 1 246 112
Oregon 2 1 84 68 5 1 253 91
Washington 2 1 68 63 5 1 235 118
Iowa 2 1 90 48 4 2 184 78
Michigan 2 1 67 68 4 2 177 112
Minnesota 2 1 61 90 4 2 164 127
Northwestern 2 1 53 69 4 2 140 106
UCLA 2 1 94 67 2 4 137 175
Illinois 2 2 103 156 5 2 238 178
Maryland 1 2 78 68 4 2 181 101
Michigan St. 0 3 71 121 3 3 177 191
Penn St. 0 3 82 94 3 3 214 111
Rutgers 0 3 75 107 3 3 214 165
Purdue 0 3 64 103 2 4 159 176
Wisconsin 0 3 20 88 2 4 93 136

___

Friday’s Games

Washington 38, Rutgers 19

Saturday’s Games

UCLA 38, Michigan St. 13

Ohio St. 34, Illinois 16

Nebraska 34, Maryland 31

Northwestern 22, Penn St. 21

Indiana 30, Oregon 20

Iowa 37, Wisconsin 0

Southern Cal 31, Michigan 13

Minnesota 27, Purdue 20

Friday, Oct. 17

Nebraska at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Washington at Michigan, Noon

Purdue at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

Michigan St. at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

Maryland at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 93 64 5 1 268 211
Rhode Island 3 0 100 64 5 2 172 153
Villanova 3 1 130 103 4 2 160 172
Elon 2 1 79 52 4 3 204 161
William & Mary 2 1 90 92 3 3 161 177
Maine 2 1 98 72 3 4 152 171
Campbell 2 1 108 100 2 5 180 282
Stony Brook 1 1 64 43 3 3 167 143
New Hampshire 1 2 58 81 3 4 153 168
Towson 1 2 60 83 3 4 159 187
NC A&T 1 2 97 105 1 6 161 281
Bryant 0 3 86 110 2 5 177 190
Hampton 0 3 71 112 2 5 160 228
Albany (NY) 0 2 18 71 1 5 87 176

___

Friday’s Games

Brown 29, Bryant 19

Saturday’s Games

SC State 22, NC A&T 16

Rhode Island 38, New Hampshire 27

Maine 20, Merrimack 13

Monmouth (NJ) 42, Towson 31

Campbell 38, Hampton 21

Villanova 29, Elon 21

Saturday, Oct. 18

Hampton at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Kentucky 3 0 95 70 5 1 202 137
Kennesaw St. 2 0 59 23 4 2 132 123
Jacksonville St. 2 0 63 51 3 3 177 161
Louisiana Tech 2 1 86 60 4 2 147 103
Delaware 1 1 62 43 3 2 148 132
New Mexico St. 1 1 51 59 3 2 111 114
Missouri St. 1 1 44 47 3 3 130 178
Liberty 1 1 43 42 2 4 104 124
FIU 0 1 16 38 2 3 106 160
Middle Tennessee 0 2 36 46 1 5 102 177
UTEP 0 2 19 49 1 5 112 152
Sam Houston St. 0 3 61 107 0 6 102 237

___

Wednesday’s Games

Missouri St. 22, Middle Tennessee 20

Liberty 19, UTEP 8

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 35, Louisiana Tech 7

Jacksonville St. 29, Sam Houston St. 27

Tuesday, Oct. 14

New Mexico St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

FIU at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 15

UTEP at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Delaware at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 5 2 179 171
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 3 4 124 130

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart 32, Howard 14

Maine 20, Merrimack 13

Saturday, Oct. 18

Merrimack at Harvard, Noon

Sacred Heart at Montana, 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Harvard 2 0 75 17 4 0 193 48
Penn 1 0 36 24 3 1 118 98
Princeton 1 0 17 10 2 2 104 118
Dartmouth 1 1 41 52 3 1 103 100
Yale 1 1 57 41 2 2 98 82
Brown 0 1 7 41 3 1 110 81
Columbia 0 1 10 17 1 3 50 96
Cornell 0 2 34 75 0 4 65 129

___

Friday’s Games

Penn 28, Marist 9

Harvard 34, Cornell 10

Brown 29, Bryant 19

Saturday’s Games

Mercer 38, Princeton 14

Lehigh 31, Columbia 7

Dartmouth 17, Yale 16

Saturday, Oct. 18

Merrimack at Harvard, Noon

Princeton at Brown, Noon

Stonehill at Yale, Noon

Dartmouth at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Penn at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Michigan 3 0 77 16 4 3 160 124
Buffalo 2 0 62 58 3 3 151 128
Miami (Ohio) 2 0 45 21 3 3 138 124
Bowling Green 1 1 48 58 3 3 134 152
Cent. Michigan 1 1 46 41 3 3 131 173
Ohio 1 1 49 40 3 3 158 156
Ball St. 1 1 20 56 2 4 82 189
Kent St. 1 1 70 37 2 4 115 226
Toledo 1 2 81 45 3 3 202 90
Akron 1 2 38 87 2 5 117 203
E. Michigan 1 2 59 65 2 5 166 224
N. Illinois 0 2 24 41 1 5 65 122

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 20, Akron 7

Bowling Green 28, Toledo 23

E. Michigan 16, N. Illinois 10

Kent St. 42, Umass 6

W. Michigan 42, Ball St. 0

Saturday, Oct. 18

Cent. Michigan at Bowling Green, Noon

E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), Noon

Kent St. at Toledo, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Umass, 2:30 p.m.

Akron at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 0 0 0 0 5 2 253 183
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 4 3 268 198
SC State 0 0 0 0 4 3 190 210
Howard 0 0 0 0 3 3 115 126
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 3 4 162 175
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 6 140 239

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. 44, Va. Lynchburg 6

Delaware St. 70, S. Connecticut 23

SC State 22, NC A&T 16

Sacred Heart 32, Howard 14

Wofford 31, Norfolk St. 14

NC Central 45, Florida A&M 7

Saturday, Oct. 18

Howard at Tennessee St., 5:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 3 0 129 46 6 0 267 63
S. Dakota St. 2 0 66 33 6 0 204 88
North Dakota 2 0 70 24 4 2 236 113
South Dakota 2 1 81 89 4 3 167 202
Illinois St. 1 1 62 65 4 2 186 179
S. Illinois 1 1 72 72 4 2 234 150
Youngstown St. 0 2 47 70 3 3 182 171
Indiana St. 0 2 41 74 2 4 140 248
N. Iowa 0 2 10 66 2 4 81 145
Murray St. 0 2 56 95 0 6 128 267

___

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota 19, Indiana St. 14

S. Dakota St. 31, N. Iowa 3

N. Dakota St. 45, S. Illinois 17

North Dakota 35, Youngstown St. 17

Illinois St. 46, Murray St. 32

Saturday, Oct. 18

N. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

South Dakota at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UNLV 2 0 82 65 6 0 229 178
San Diego St. 2 0 89 34 5 1 184 73
Boise St. 2 0 90 62 4 2 202 152
Fresno St. 2 1 64 87 5 2 205 166
Hawaii 2 1 109 84 5 2 198 167
Utah St. 1 1 75 74 3 3 208 196
Wyoming 1 1 52 59 3 3 119 134
Colorado St. 1 1 73 66 2 4 134 158
San Jose St. 1 1 63 63 2 4 144 175
New Mexico 0 2 53 76 3 3 175 162
Air Force 0 4 150 193 1 5 230 240
Nevada 0 2 27 64 1 5 87 172

___

Friday’s Games

Colorado St. 49, Fresno St. 21

Saturday’s Games

UNLV 51, Air Force 48

Wyoming 35, San Jose St. 28

Boise St. 41, New Mexico 25

San Diego St. 44, Nevada 10

Sunday’s Games

Hawaii 44, Utah St. 26

Friday, Oct. 17

San Jose St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

UNLV at Boise St., 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at New Mexico, 9:45 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
CCSU 2 0 55 19 4 3 186 171
Duquesne 2 0 86 21 4 3 222 200
Stonehill 1 1 24 37 2 4 91 125
LIU Brooklyn 0 2 16 32 1 5 72 162
Robert Morris 0 1 12 24 1 5 81 180
Wagner 0 1 7 19 1 5 72 179
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 2 14 83 0 6 53 226

___

Saturday’s Games

Mercyhurst 19, Wagner 7

Duquesne 52, St. Francis (Pa.) 7

CCSU 24, Robert Morris 12

Saturday, Oct. 18

Robert Morris at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Stonehill at Yale, Noon

CCSU at Wagner, 5 p.m.

Duquesne at Mercyhurst, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 3 3 124 168
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 7 124 249

___

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi 24, Washington St. 21

Wake Forest 39, Oregon St. 14

Saturday, Oct. 18

Washington St. at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lehigh 2 0 62 38 7 0 231 119
Lafayette 3 0 128 71 5 2 243 175
Colgate 1 1 63 45 2 4 184 198
Bucknell 1 2 81 131 4 3 193 254
Richmond 1 2 66 73 4 3 137 150
Fordham 1 2 57 89 1 5 113 245
Georgetown 0 1 37 42 3 3 156 165
Holy Cross 0 1 21 26 0 6 95 160

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 31, Columbia 7

Lafayette 62, Bucknell 24

Richmond 24, Colgate 19

Saturday, Oct. 18

Colgate at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Presbyterian 2 0 72 25 6 0 244 90
Dayton 3 0 124 52 5 1 193 90
Drake 2 0 60 16 3 2 143 102
Butler 2 1 77 73 4 3 168 183
Stetson 2 1 70 94 3 4 157 260
Marist 1 1 47 45 3 3 131 131
St. Thomas (Minn.) 1 2 98 64 3 3 183 121
San Diego 1 2 60 65 3 4 156 209
Morehead St. 0 3 42 97 2 5 145 253
Davidson 0 2 45 92 1 5 128 270
Valparaiso 0 2 10 82 1 5 121 211

___

Friday’s Games

Penn 28, Marist 9

Saturday’s Games

St. Thomas (Minn.) 57, Davidson 13

Stetson 21, Morehead St. 14

Presbyterian 31, Butler 25

Dayton 41, Valparaiso 10

Drake 19, San Diego 16

Saturday, Oct. 18

Butler at Dayton, Noon

Davidson at Drake, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Marist at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mississippi 3 0 95 77 6 0 227 115
Texas A&M 3 0 81 36 6 0 208 122
Alabama 3 0 81 59 5 1 209 104
Georgia 3 1 120 89 5 1 193 102
LSU 2 1 59 44 5 1 155 71
Tennessee 2 1 116 109 5 1 289 176
Missouri 1 1 53 47 5 1 250 100
Oklahoma 1 1 30 40 5 1 175 59
Vanderbilt 1 1 45 37 5 1 259 116
Texas 1 1 44 35 4 2 171 66
Florida 1 2 56 75 2 4 134 119
South Carolina 1 3 72 93 3 3 134 114
Mississippi St. 0 2 43 72 4 2 202 119
Auburn 0 3 37 60 3 3 148 102
Kentucky 0 3 50 100 2 3 122 139
Arkansas 0 2 66 75 2 4 218 184

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama 27, Missouri 24

Mississippi 24, Washington St. 21

Texas 23, Oklahoma 6

Tennessee 34, Arkansas 31

Texas A&M 34, Florida 17

Georgia 20, Auburn 10

LSU 20, South Carolina 10

Saturday, Oct. 18

LSU at Vanderbilt, Noon

Oklahoma at South Carolina, 12:45 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Florida, 4:15 p.m.

Texas at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri at Auburn, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mercer 4 0 143 76 5 1 191 105
W. Carolina 3 0 125 63 4 3 253 229
Furman 2 1 69 87 4 2 158 171
The Citadel 2 1 68 61 3 3 119 136
Chattanooga 1 1 31 42 2 4 145 184
ETSU 1 2 101 79 3 4 220 219
VMI 0 2 24 66 1 5 115 198
Wofford 0 2 42 45 1 5 104 127
Samford 0 4 82 166 0 6 92 242

___

Saturday’s Games

Mercer 38, Princeton 14

Wofford 31, Norfolk St. 14

The Citadel 38, Valdosta St. 14

W. Carolina 52, Furman 7

ETSU 45, VMI 10

Saturday, Oct. 18

Furman at Wofford, Noon

ETSU at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

Samford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lamar 2 0 57 40 5 1 143 143
SE Louisiana 2 0 83 31 4 2 194 138
Stephen F. Austin 2 0 65 34 4 2 183 106
UT Rio Grande Valley 1 1 58 52 5 1 292 86
Houston Christian 1 1 27 44 2 4 136 149
East Texas A&M 1 1 63 43 1 5 149 243
Nicholls 1 1 37 30 1 5 77 164
Incarnate Word 0 2 23 51 2 4 135 158
McNeese St. 0 2 17 72 1 5 129 205
Northwestern St. 0 2 27 60 1 5 71 233

___

Saturday’s Games

Lamar 33, East Texas A&M 23

Houston Christian 20, Northwestern St. 17

Saturday, Oct. 18

UT Rio Grande Valley at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

East Texas A&M at Incarnate Word, 5:30 p.m.

Houston Christian at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 3 0 133 71 5 1 211 123
Alabama St. 2 1 128 87 4 2 237 155
Bethune-Cookman 2 1 121 100 3 4 209 251
Alabama A&M 1 2 103 123 4 3 223 234
Florida A&M 0 1 14 42 1 4 77 178
MVSU 0 2 45 68 0 5 80 217

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 3 0 63 46 4 2 128 135
Texas Southern 3 1 116 69 3 3 126 135
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 1 31 71 3 3 168 197
Grambling St. 0 2 33 49 3 3 156 185
Alcorn St. 0 2 32 37 1 5 115 161
Southern U. 0 2 27 83 1 5 89 229

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M 45, MVSU 25

Alcorn St. 42, Lincoln University (CA) 0

NC Central 45, Florida A&M 7

Ark.-Pine Bluff 79, Westgate Christian Ravens 10

Bethune-Cookman 45, Southern U. 14

Jackson St. 38, Alabama St. 34

Texas Southern 21, Grambling St. 20

Saturday, Oct. 18

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Southern U., 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 3 0 73 31 5 1 163 82
Coastal Carolina 2 1 68 75 3 3 88 161
Appalachian St. 1 1 63 58 4 2 158 152
Old Dominion 1 1 71 55 4 2 205 121
Marshall 1 1 99 78 3 3 206 179
Georgia Southern 0 2 45 73 2 4 165 225
Georgia St. 0 2 27 55 1 5 108 247

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Miss. 2 0 76 57 4 2 193 166
Troy 2 0 79 65 4 2 161 157
Louisiana-Monroe 1 1 36 39 3 3 103 179
Arkansas St. 1 1 47 58 2 4 140 190
Louisiana-Lafayette 1 1 68 75 2 4 155 185
Texas State 0 2 71 79 3 3 216 179
South Alabama 0 2 44 69 1 5 150 190

___

Thursday’s Games

Southern Miss. 38, Georgia Southern 35

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 24, Louisiana-Lafayette 14

Marshall 48, Old Dominion 24

Appalachian St. 41, Georgia St. 20

Coastal Carolina 23, Louisiana-Monroe 8

Troy 48, Texas State 41, OT

Tuesday, Oct. 14

Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tarleton St. 3 0 149 75 7 0 332 129
Abilene Christian 3 0 127 67 4 3 190 202
Cent. Arkansas 2 1 82 94 3 4 177 252
West Georgia 2 2 103 110 5 2 206 154
Austin Peay 2 2 137 119 4 3 233 168
E. Kentucky 1 1 46 53 3 3 117 159
North Alabama 0 2 44 101 1 5 156 245
S. Utah 0 2 66 79 1 5 222 235
Utah Tech 0 3 50 106 1 6 131 204

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian 30, West Georgia 13

Cent. Arkansas 49, North Alabama 21

E. Kentucky 34, Austin Peay 20

Tarleton St. 41, Utah Tech 23

Saturday, Oct. 18

West Georgia at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 4 2 240 125
Uconn 4 2 222 136
Umass 0 6 58 221

___

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. 42, Umass 6

Notre Dame 36, NC State 7

Saturday, Oct. 18

Uconn at Boston College, Noon

Buffalo at Umass, 2:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

