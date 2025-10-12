FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|2
|0
|100
|33
|6
|0
|243
|97
|Navy
|4
|0
|133
|91
|6
|0
|219
|129
|South Florida
|2
|0
|117
|62
|5
|1
|244
|148
|Tulane
|2
|0
|57
|33
|5
|1
|157
|139
|FAU
|2
|1
|106
|109
|3
|3
|197
|200
|North Texas
|1
|1
|81
|101
|5
|1
|260
|163
|Army
|2
|2
|99
|93
|3
|3
|150
|144
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|47
|32
|3
|3
|171
|93
|Temple
|1
|1
|58
|53
|3
|3
|182
|157
|UTSA
|1
|1
|82
|40
|3
|3
|207
|161
|Rice
|1
|3
|75
|126
|3
|4
|136
|190
|Tulsa
|0
|3
|44
|118
|2
|4
|112
|158
|UAB
|0
|3
|70
|122
|2
|4
|177
|248
|Charlotte
|0
|3
|50
|106
|1
|5
|106
|195
___
Thursday’s Games
Tulane 26, East Carolina 19
Friday’s Games
South Florida 63, North Texas 36
Saturday’s Games
Army 24, Charlotte 7
Navy 32, Temple 31
FAU 53, UAB 33
UTSA 61, Rice 13
Thursday, Oct. 16
Tulsa at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
Army at Tulane, Noon
UTSA at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Temple at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Memphis at UAB, 4 p.m.
FAU at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Tech
|3
|0
|89
|70
|6
|0
|220
|126
|Miami
|1
|0
|28
|22
|5
|0
|175
|68
|Virginia
|3
|0
|124
|85
|5
|1
|258
|143
|Duke
|3
|0
|128
|57
|4
|2
|219
|153
|SMU
|2
|0
|65
|28
|4
|2
|204
|134
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|109
|72
|4
|2
|239
|129
|Louisville
|1
|1
|61
|57
|4
|1
|180
|105
|California
|1
|1
|49
|69
|4
|2
|145
|135
|Clemson
|2
|2
|121
|78
|3
|3
|158
|111
|Wake Forest
|1
|2
|83
|87
|4
|2
|174
|120
|NC State
|1
|2
|88
|92
|4
|3
|210
|186
|Syracuse
|1
|2
|55
|90
|3
|3
|174
|179
|Stanford
|1
|2
|60
|102
|2
|4
|113
|181
|Virginia Tech
|1
|2
|66
|86
|2
|5
|161
|205
|Florida St.
|0
|3
|91
|108
|3
|3
|265
|138
|North Carolina
|0
|1
|10
|38
|2
|3
|94
|129
|Boston College
|0
|4
|61
|147
|1
|5
|167
|199
___
Saturday’s Games
SMU 34, Stanford 10
Pittsburgh 34, Florida St. 31
Georgia Tech 35, Virginia Tech 20
Notre Dame 36, NC State 7
Wake Forest 39, Oregon St. 14
Clemson 41, Boston College 10
Friday, Oct. 17
Louisville at Miami, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at California, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
Georgia Tech at Duke, Noon
Uconn at Boston College, Noon
SMU at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|3
|0
|95
|72
|6
|0
|225
|88
|Texas Tech
|3
|0
|111
|38
|6
|0
|285
|73
|Cincinnati
|3
|0
|95
|75
|5
|1
|216
|115
|Houston
|2
|1
|86
|72
|5
|1
|175
|105
|Utah
|2
|1
|100
|58
|5
|1
|237
|83
|Arizona St.
|2
|1
|64
|90
|4
|2
|156
|148
|Baylor
|2
|1
|104
|88
|4
|2
|218
|178
|Iowa St.
|2
|2
|110
|97
|5
|2
|205
|133
|Kansas
|2
|2
|119
|109
|4
|3
|227
|165
|Kansas St.
|2
|2
|130
|107
|3
|4
|206
|189
|Arizona
|1
|2
|82
|85
|4
|2
|193
|111
|TCU
|1
|2
|87
|89
|4
|2
|212
|148
|Colorado
|1
|3
|86
|112
|3
|4
|174
|166
|UCF
|0
|3
|51
|81
|3
|3
|170
|107
|West Virginia
|0
|3
|48
|127
|2
|4
|134
|171
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|3
|57
|125
|1
|5
|99
|220
___
Saturday’s Games
Houston 39, Oklahoma St. 17
Cincinnati 20, UCF 11
Colorado 24, Iowa St. 17
Kansas St. 41, TCU 28
Texas Tech 42, Kansas 17
BYU 33, Arizona 27, 2OT
Utah 42, Arizona St. 10
Saturday, Oct. 18
Arizona at Houston, Noon
Baylor at TCU, Noon
West Virginia at UCF, 1 p.m.
Texas Tech at Arizona St., 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Utah at BYU, 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|3
|0
|111
|77
|6
|0
|240
|137
|UC Davis
|3
|0
|113
|63
|5
|1
|204
|191
|Montana St.
|3
|0
|139
|27
|5
|2
|234
|123
|N. Colorado
|1
|1
|67
|59
|3
|3
|144
|130
|Sacramento St.
|1
|1
|79
|59
|3
|3
|193
|143
|E. Washington
|1
|1
|38
|84
|2
|4
|139
|214
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|65
|96
|4
|3
|205
|237
|Cal Poly
|1
|2
|68
|86
|3
|4
|191
|208
|Idaho St.
|1
|2
|78
|108
|2
|5
|245
|224
|Idaho
|0
|2
|63
|90
|2
|4
|158
|170
|Weber St.
|0
|2
|39
|89
|2
|4
|132
|247
|Portland St.
|0
|2
|44
|66
|0
|6
|67
|250
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana St. 48, Idaho St. 14
Montana 28, Cal Poly 9
N. Colorado 49, Idaho 33
UC Davis 45, N. Arizona 24
Sacramento St. 55, Weber St. 27
Saturday, Oct. 18
Sacred Heart at Montana, 3 p.m.
Weber St. at Portland St., 5 p.m.
Idaho at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee Tech
|3
|0
|128
|41
|6
|0
|310
|72
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|0
|51
|37
|4
|2
|173
|206
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|0
|65
|42
|3
|3
|121
|162
|E. Illinois
|2
|1
|72
|51
|3
|3
|140
|145
|UT Martin
|2
|1
|80
|71
|2
|5
|124
|219
|SE Missouri
|1
|1
|38
|46
|2
|4
|137
|209
|Tennessee St.
|0
|3
|27
|94
|1
|5
|75
|197
|Charleston Southern
|0
|3
|68
|92
|1
|6
|109
|208
|W. Illinois
|0
|3
|74
|129
|1
|6
|166
|305
___
Saturday’s Games
Gardner-Webb 21, E. Illinois 10
UT Martin 32, W. Illinois 31
SE Missouri 28, Tennessee St. 12
Tennessee Tech 27, Charleston Southern 13
Saturday, Oct. 18
UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
Charleston Southern at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Howard at Tennessee St., 5:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|3
|0
|113
|45
|6
|0
|269
|68
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|100
|25
|6
|0
|221
|41
|Southern Cal
|3
|1
|141
|95
|5
|1
|273
|128
|Nebraska
|2
|1
|99
|88
|5
|1
|246
|112
|Oregon
|2
|1
|84
|68
|5
|1
|253
|91
|Washington
|2
|1
|68
|63
|5
|1
|235
|118
|Iowa
|2
|1
|90
|48
|4
|2
|184
|78
|Michigan
|2
|1
|67
|68
|4
|2
|177
|112
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|61
|90
|4
|2
|164
|127
|Northwestern
|2
|1
|53
|69
|4
|2
|140
|106
|UCLA
|2
|1
|94
|67
|2
|4
|137
|175
|Illinois
|2
|2
|103
|156
|5
|2
|238
|178
|Maryland
|1
|2
|78
|68
|4
|2
|181
|101
|Michigan St.
|0
|3
|71
|121
|3
|3
|177
|191
|Penn St.
|0
|3
|82
|94
|3
|3
|214
|111
|Rutgers
|0
|3
|75
|107
|3
|3
|214
|165
|Purdue
|0
|3
|64
|103
|2
|4
|159
|176
|Wisconsin
|0
|3
|20
|88
|2
|4
|93
|136
___
Friday’s Games
Washington 38, Rutgers 19
Saturday’s Games
UCLA 38, Michigan St. 13
Ohio St. 34, Illinois 16
Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
Northwestern 22, Penn St. 21
Indiana 30, Oregon 20
Iowa 37, Wisconsin 0
Southern Cal 31, Michigan 13
Minnesota 27, Purdue 20
Friday, Oct. 17
Nebraska at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
Washington at Michigan, Noon
Purdue at Northwestern, 3 p.m.
Michigan St. at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
Maryland at UCLA, 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|93
|64
|5
|1
|268
|211
|Rhode Island
|3
|0
|100
|64
|5
|2
|172
|153
|Villanova
|3
|1
|130
|103
|4
|2
|160
|172
|Elon
|2
|1
|79
|52
|4
|3
|204
|161
|William & Mary
|2
|1
|90
|92
|3
|3
|161
|177
|Maine
|2
|1
|98
|72
|3
|4
|152
|171
|Campbell
|2
|1
|108
|100
|2
|5
|180
|282
|Stony Brook
|1
|1
|64
|43
|3
|3
|167
|143
|New Hampshire
|1
|2
|58
|81
|3
|4
|153
|168
|Towson
|1
|2
|60
|83
|3
|4
|159
|187
|NC A&T
|1
|2
|97
|105
|1
|6
|161
|281
|Bryant
|0
|3
|86
|110
|2
|5
|177
|190
|Hampton
|0
|3
|71
|112
|2
|5
|160
|228
|Albany (NY)
|0
|2
|18
|71
|1
|5
|87
|176
___
Friday’s Games
Brown 29, Bryant 19
Saturday’s Games
SC State 22, NC A&T 16
Rhode Island 38, New Hampshire 27
Maine 20, Merrimack 13
Monmouth (NJ) 42, Towson 31
Campbell 38, Hampton 21
Villanova 29, Elon 21
Saturday, Oct. 18
Hampton at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
Elon at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|3
|0
|95
|70
|5
|1
|202
|137
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|0
|59
|23
|4
|2
|132
|123
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|63
|51
|3
|3
|177
|161
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|1
|86
|60
|4
|2
|147
|103
|Delaware
|1
|1
|62
|43
|3
|2
|148
|132
|New Mexico St.
|1
|1
|51
|59
|3
|2
|111
|114
|Missouri St.
|1
|1
|44
|47
|3
|3
|130
|178
|Liberty
|1
|1
|43
|42
|2
|4
|104
|124
|FIU
|0
|1
|16
|38
|2
|3
|106
|160
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|2
|36
|46
|1
|5
|102
|177
|UTEP
|0
|2
|19
|49
|1
|5
|112
|152
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|3
|61
|107
|0
|6
|102
|237
___
Wednesday’s Games
Missouri St. 22, Middle Tennessee 20
Liberty 19, UTEP 8
Thursday’s Games
Kennesaw St. 35, Louisiana Tech 7
Jacksonville St. 29, Sam Houston St. 27
Tuesday, Oct. 14
New Mexico St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
FIU at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 15
UTEP at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Delaware at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|179
|171
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|124
|130
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart 32, Howard 14
Maine 20, Merrimack 13
Saturday, Oct. 18
Merrimack at Harvard, Noon
Sacred Heart at Montana, 3 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|2
|0
|75
|17
|4
|0
|193
|48
|Penn
|1
|0
|36
|24
|3
|1
|118
|98
|Princeton
|1
|0
|17
|10
|2
|2
|104
|118
|Dartmouth
|1
|1
|41
|52
|3
|1
|103
|100
|Yale
|1
|1
|57
|41
|2
|2
|98
|82
|Brown
|0
|1
|7
|41
|3
|1
|110
|81
|Columbia
|0
|1
|10
|17
|1
|3
|50
|96
|Cornell
|0
|2
|34
|75
|0
|4
|65
|129
___
Friday’s Games
Penn 28, Marist 9
Harvard 34, Cornell 10
Brown 29, Bryant 19
Saturday’s Games
Mercer 38, Princeton 14
Lehigh 31, Columbia 7
Dartmouth 17, Yale 16
Saturday, Oct. 18
Merrimack at Harvard, Noon
Princeton at Brown, Noon
Stonehill at Yale, Noon
Dartmouth at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Penn at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|3
|0
|77
|16
|4
|3
|160
|124
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|62
|58
|3
|3
|151
|128
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|0
|45
|21
|3
|3
|138
|124
|Bowling Green
|1
|1
|48
|58
|3
|3
|134
|152
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|46
|41
|3
|3
|131
|173
|Ohio
|1
|1
|49
|40
|3
|3
|158
|156
|Ball St.
|1
|1
|20
|56
|2
|4
|82
|189
|Kent St.
|1
|1
|70
|37
|2
|4
|115
|226
|Toledo
|1
|2
|81
|45
|3
|3
|202
|90
|Akron
|1
|2
|38
|87
|2
|5
|117
|203
|E. Michigan
|1
|2
|59
|65
|2
|5
|166
|224
|N. Illinois
|0
|2
|24
|41
|1
|5
|65
|122
___
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) 20, Akron 7
Bowling Green 28, Toledo 23
E. Michigan 16, N. Illinois 10
Kent St. 42, Umass 6
W. Michigan 42, Ball St. 0
Saturday, Oct. 18
Cent. Michigan at Bowling Green, Noon
E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), Noon
Kent St. at Toledo, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Umass, 2:30 p.m.
Akron at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|253
|183
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|268
|198
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|190
|210
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|115
|126
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|162
|175
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|140
|239
___
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. 44, Va. Lynchburg 6
Delaware St. 70, S. Connecticut 23
SC State 22, NC A&T 16
Sacred Heart 32, Howard 14
Wofford 31, Norfolk St. 14
NC Central 45, Florida A&M 7
Saturday, Oct. 18
Howard at Tennessee St., 5:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|129
|46
|6
|0
|267
|63
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|66
|33
|6
|0
|204
|88
|North Dakota
|2
|0
|70
|24
|4
|2
|236
|113
|South Dakota
|2
|1
|81
|89
|4
|3
|167
|202
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|62
|65
|4
|2
|186
|179
|S. Illinois
|1
|1
|72
|72
|4
|2
|234
|150
|Youngstown St.
|0
|2
|47
|70
|3
|3
|182
|171
|Indiana St.
|0
|2
|41
|74
|2
|4
|140
|248
|N. Iowa
|0
|2
|10
|66
|2
|4
|81
|145
|Murray St.
|0
|2
|56
|95
|0
|6
|128
|267
___
Saturday’s Games
South Dakota 19, Indiana St. 14
S. Dakota St. 31, N. Iowa 3
N. Dakota St. 45, S. Illinois 17
North Dakota 35, Youngstown St. 17
Illinois St. 46, Murray St. 32
Saturday, Oct. 18
N. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
South Dakota at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
North Dakota at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UNLV
|2
|0
|82
|65
|6
|0
|229
|178
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|89
|34
|5
|1
|184
|73
|Boise St.
|2
|0
|90
|62
|4
|2
|202
|152
|Fresno St.
|2
|1
|64
|87
|5
|2
|205
|166
|Hawaii
|2
|1
|109
|84
|5
|2
|198
|167
|Utah St.
|1
|1
|75
|74
|3
|3
|208
|196
|Wyoming
|1
|1
|52
|59
|3
|3
|119
|134
|Colorado St.
|1
|1
|73
|66
|2
|4
|134
|158
|San Jose St.
|1
|1
|63
|63
|2
|4
|144
|175
|New Mexico
|0
|2
|53
|76
|3
|3
|175
|162
|Air Force
|0
|4
|150
|193
|1
|5
|230
|240
|Nevada
|0
|2
|27
|64
|1
|5
|87
|172
___
Friday’s Games
Colorado St. 49, Fresno St. 21
Saturday’s Games
UNLV 51, Air Force 48
Wyoming 35, San Jose St. 28
Boise St. 41, New Mexico 25
San Diego St. 44, Nevada 10
Sunday’s Games
Hawaii 44, Utah St. 26
Friday, Oct. 17
San Jose St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
UNLV at Boise St., 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
Nevada at New Mexico, 9:45 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|2
|0
|55
|19
|4
|3
|186
|171
|Duquesne
|2
|0
|86
|21
|4
|3
|222
|200
|Stonehill
|1
|1
|24
|37
|2
|4
|91
|125
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|2
|16
|32
|1
|5
|72
|162
|Robert Morris
|0
|1
|12
|24
|1
|5
|81
|180
|Wagner
|0
|1
|7
|19
|1
|5
|72
|179
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|2
|14
|83
|0
|6
|53
|226
___
Saturday’s Games
Mercyhurst 19, Wagner 7
Duquesne 52, St. Francis (Pa.) 7
CCSU 24, Robert Morris 12
Saturday, Oct. 18
Robert Morris at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Stonehill at Yale, Noon
CCSU at Wagner, 5 p.m.
Duquesne at Mercyhurst, 7 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|124
|168
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|124
|249
___
Saturday’s Games
Mississippi 24, Washington St. 21
Wake Forest 39, Oregon St. 14
Saturday, Oct. 18
Washington St. at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|2
|0
|62
|38
|7
|0
|231
|119
|Lafayette
|3
|0
|128
|71
|5
|2
|243
|175
|Colgate
|1
|1
|63
|45
|2
|4
|184
|198
|Bucknell
|1
|2
|81
|131
|4
|3
|193
|254
|Richmond
|1
|2
|66
|73
|4
|3
|137
|150
|Fordham
|1
|2
|57
|89
|1
|5
|113
|245
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|37
|42
|3
|3
|156
|165
|Holy Cross
|0
|1
|21
|26
|0
|6
|95
|160
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh 31, Columbia 7
Lafayette 62, Bucknell 24
Richmond 24, Colgate 19
Saturday, Oct. 18
Colgate at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Lafayette at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Presbyterian
|2
|0
|72
|25
|6
|0
|244
|90
|Dayton
|3
|0
|124
|52
|5
|1
|193
|90
|Drake
|2
|0
|60
|16
|3
|2
|143
|102
|Butler
|2
|1
|77
|73
|4
|3
|168
|183
|Stetson
|2
|1
|70
|94
|3
|4
|157
|260
|Marist
|1
|1
|47
|45
|3
|3
|131
|131
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|1
|2
|98
|64
|3
|3
|183
|121
|San Diego
|1
|2
|60
|65
|3
|4
|156
|209
|Morehead St.
|0
|3
|42
|97
|2
|5
|145
|253
|Davidson
|0
|2
|45
|92
|1
|5
|128
|270
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|10
|82
|1
|5
|121
|211
___
Friday’s Games
Penn 28, Marist 9
Saturday’s Games
St. Thomas (Minn.) 57, Davidson 13
Stetson 21, Morehead St. 14
Presbyterian 31, Butler 25
Dayton 41, Valparaiso 10
Drake 19, San Diego 16
Saturday, Oct. 18
Butler at Dayton, Noon
Davidson at Drake, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Marist at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mississippi
|3
|0
|95
|77
|6
|0
|227
|115
|Texas A&M
|3
|0
|81
|36
|6
|0
|208
|122
|Alabama
|3
|0
|81
|59
|5
|1
|209
|104
|Georgia
|3
|1
|120
|89
|5
|1
|193
|102
|LSU
|2
|1
|59
|44
|5
|1
|155
|71
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|116
|109
|5
|1
|289
|176
|Missouri
|1
|1
|53
|47
|5
|1
|250
|100
|Oklahoma
|1
|1
|30
|40
|5
|1
|175
|59
|Vanderbilt
|1
|1
|45
|37
|5
|1
|259
|116
|Texas
|1
|1
|44
|35
|4
|2
|171
|66
|Florida
|1
|2
|56
|75
|2
|4
|134
|119
|South Carolina
|1
|3
|72
|93
|3
|3
|134
|114
|Mississippi St.
|0
|2
|43
|72
|4
|2
|202
|119
|Auburn
|0
|3
|37
|60
|3
|3
|148
|102
|Kentucky
|0
|3
|50
|100
|2
|3
|122
|139
|Arkansas
|0
|2
|66
|75
|2
|4
|218
|184
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama 27, Missouri 24
Mississippi 24, Washington St. 21
Texas 23, Oklahoma 6
Tennessee 34, Arkansas 31
Texas A&M 34, Florida 17
Georgia 20, Auburn 10
LSU 20, South Carolina 10
Saturday, Oct. 18
LSU at Vanderbilt, Noon
Oklahoma at South Carolina, 12:45 p.m.
Mississippi at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Florida, 4:15 p.m.
Texas at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri at Auburn, 7:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|4
|0
|143
|76
|5
|1
|191
|105
|W. Carolina
|3
|0
|125
|63
|4
|3
|253
|229
|Furman
|2
|1
|69
|87
|4
|2
|158
|171
|The Citadel
|2
|1
|68
|61
|3
|3
|119
|136
|Chattanooga
|1
|1
|31
|42
|2
|4
|145
|184
|ETSU
|1
|2
|101
|79
|3
|4
|220
|219
|VMI
|0
|2
|24
|66
|1
|5
|115
|198
|Wofford
|0
|2
|42
|45
|1
|5
|104
|127
|Samford
|0
|4
|82
|166
|0
|6
|92
|242
___
Saturday’s Games
Mercer 38, Princeton 14
Wofford 31, Norfolk St. 14
The Citadel 38, Valdosta St. 14
W. Carolina 52, Furman 7
ETSU 45, VMI 10
Saturday, Oct. 18
Furman at Wofford, Noon
ETSU at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
Samford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lamar
|2
|0
|57
|40
|5
|1
|143
|143
|SE Louisiana
|2
|0
|83
|31
|4
|2
|194
|138
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|0
|65
|34
|4
|2
|183
|106
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|1
|1
|58
|52
|5
|1
|292
|86
|Houston Christian
|1
|1
|27
|44
|2
|4
|136
|149
|East Texas A&M
|1
|1
|63
|43
|1
|5
|149
|243
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|37
|30
|1
|5
|77
|164
|Incarnate Word
|0
|2
|23
|51
|2
|4
|135
|158
|McNeese St.
|0
|2
|17
|72
|1
|5
|129
|205
|Northwestern St.
|0
|2
|27
|60
|1
|5
|71
|233
___
Saturday’s Games
Lamar 33, East Texas A&M 23
Houston Christian 20, Northwestern St. 17
Saturday, Oct. 18
UT Rio Grande Valley at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
East Texas A&M at Incarnate Word, 5:30 p.m.
Houston Christian at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|3
|0
|133
|71
|5
|1
|211
|123
|Alabama St.
|2
|1
|128
|87
|4
|2
|237
|155
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|1
|121
|100
|3
|4
|209
|251
|Alabama A&M
|1
|2
|103
|123
|4
|3
|223
|234
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|14
|42
|1
|4
|77
|178
|MVSU
|0
|2
|45
|68
|0
|5
|80
|217
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|3
|0
|63
|46
|4
|2
|128
|135
|Texas Southern
|3
|1
|116
|69
|3
|3
|126
|135
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|1
|31
|71
|3
|3
|168
|197
|Grambling St.
|0
|2
|33
|49
|3
|3
|156
|185
|Alcorn St.
|0
|2
|32
|37
|1
|5
|115
|161
|Southern U.
|0
|2
|27
|83
|1
|5
|89
|229
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama A&M 45, MVSU 25
Alcorn St. 42, Lincoln University (CA) 0
NC Central 45, Florida A&M 7
Ark.-Pine Bluff 79, Westgate Christian Ravens 10
Bethune-Cookman 45, Southern U. 14
Jackson St. 38, Alabama St. 34
Texas Southern 21, Grambling St. 20
Saturday, Oct. 18
Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at MVSU, 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Prairie View at Southern U., 5 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|3
|0
|73
|31
|5
|1
|163
|82
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|1
|68
|75
|3
|3
|88
|161
|Appalachian St.
|1
|1
|63
|58
|4
|2
|158
|152
|Old Dominion
|1
|1
|71
|55
|4
|2
|205
|121
|Marshall
|1
|1
|99
|78
|3
|3
|206
|179
|Georgia Southern
|0
|2
|45
|73
|2
|4
|165
|225
|Georgia St.
|0
|2
|27
|55
|1
|5
|108
|247
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Miss.
|2
|0
|76
|57
|4
|2
|193
|166
|Troy
|2
|0
|79
|65
|4
|2
|161
|157
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|1
|36
|39
|3
|3
|103
|179
|Arkansas St.
|1
|1
|47
|58
|2
|4
|140
|190
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|1
|68
|75
|2
|4
|155
|185
|Texas State
|0
|2
|71
|79
|3
|3
|216
|179
|South Alabama
|0
|2
|44
|69
|1
|5
|150
|190
___
Thursday’s Games
Southern Miss. 38, Georgia Southern 35
Saturday’s Games
James Madison 24, Louisiana-Lafayette 14
Marshall 48, Old Dominion 24
Appalachian St. 41, Georgia St. 20
Coastal Carolina 23, Louisiana-Monroe 8
Troy 48, Texas State 41, OT
Tuesday, Oct. 14
Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Old Dominion at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Texas State at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|3
|0
|149
|75
|7
|0
|332
|129
|Abilene Christian
|3
|0
|127
|67
|4
|3
|190
|202
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|1
|82
|94
|3
|4
|177
|252
|West Georgia
|2
|2
|103
|110
|5
|2
|206
|154
|Austin Peay
|2
|2
|137
|119
|4
|3
|233
|168
|E. Kentucky
|1
|1
|46
|53
|3
|3
|117
|159
|North Alabama
|0
|2
|44
|101
|1
|5
|156
|245
|S. Utah
|0
|2
|66
|79
|1
|5
|222
|235
|Utah Tech
|0
|3
|50
|106
|1
|6
|131
|204
___
Saturday’s Games
Abilene Christian 30, West Georgia 13
Cent. Arkansas 49, North Alabama 21
E. Kentucky 34, Austin Peay 20
Tarleton St. 41, Utah Tech 23
Saturday, Oct. 18
West Georgia at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|4
|2
|240
|125
|Uconn
|4
|2
|222
|136
|Umass
|0
|6
|58
|221
___
Saturday’s Games
Kent St. 42, Umass 6
Notre Dame 36, NC State 7
Saturday, Oct. 18
Uconn at Boston College, Noon
Buffalo at Umass, 2:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
