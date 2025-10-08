FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 2 0 100…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 2 0 100 33 6 0 243 97 Navy 3 0 101 60 5 0 187 98 North Texas 1 0 45 38 5 0 224 100 South Florida 1 0 54 26 4 1 181 112 Tulane 1 0 31 14 4 1 131 120 East Carolina 1 0 28 6 3 2 152 67 Temple 1 0 27 21 3 2 151 125 FAU 1 1 53 76 2 3 144 167 Rice 1 2 62 65 3 3 123 129 Army 1 2 75 86 2 3 126 137 UAB 0 2 37 69 2 3 144 195 UTSA 0 1 21 27 2 3 146 148 Tulsa 0 3 44 118 2 4 112 158 Charlotte 0 2 43 82 1 4 99 171

Thursday’s Games

East Carolina at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

South Florida at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte at Army, Noon

Navy at Temple, 4 p.m.

UAB at FAU, 6 p.m.

Rice at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 16

Tulsa at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Army at Tulane, Noon

UTSA at North Texas, TBA

Temple at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at UAB, 4 p.m.

FAU at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Tech 2 0 54 50 5 0 185 106 Miami 1 0 28 22 5 0 175 68 Virginia 3 0 124 85 5 1 258 143 Duke 3 0 128 57 4 2 219 153 SMU 1 0 31 18 3 2 170 124 Louisville 1 1 61 57 4 1 180 105 California 1 1 49 69 4 2 145 135 Pittsburgh 1 1 75 41 3 2 205 98 Stanford 1 1 50 68 2 3 103 147 Virginia Tech 1 1 46 51 2 4 141 170 NC State 1 2 88 92 4 2 203 150 Wake Forest 1 2 83 87 3 2 135 106 Syracuse 1 2 55 90 3 3 174 179 Clemson 1 2 80 68 2 3 117 101 Florida St. 0 2 60 74 3 2 234 104 North Carolina 0 1 10 38 2 3 94 129 Boston College 0 3 51 106 1 4 157 158

Saturday’s Games

Stanford at SMU, Noon

Pittsburgh at Florida St., Noon

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 17

Louisville at Miami, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at California, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Georgia Tech at Duke, Noon

Uconn at Boston College, Noon

SMU at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 2 0 62 45 5 0 192 61 Texas Tech 2 0 69 21 5 0 243 56 Arizona St. 2 0 54 48 4 1 146 106 Cincinnati 2 0 75 64 4 1 196 104 Iowa St. 2 1 93 73 5 1 188 109 Baylor 2 1 104 88 4 2 218 178 Kansas 2 1 102 67 4 2 210 123 Arizona 1 1 55 52 4 1 166 78 Houston 1 1 47 55 4 1 136 88 TCU 1 1 59 48 4 1 184 107 Utah 1 1 58 48 4 1 195 73 Kansas St. 1 2 89 79 2 4 165 161 UCF 0 2 40 61 3 2 159 87 Colorado 0 3 62 95 2 4 150 149 West Virginia 0 3 48 127 2 4 134 171 Oklahoma St. 0 2 40 86 1 4 82 181

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Oklahoma St., Noon

UCF at Cincinnati, Noon

Iowa St. at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

TCU at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at Utah, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Arizona at Houston, Noon

Baylor at TCU, Noon

West Virginia at UCF, 1 p.m.

Texas Tech at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Utah at BYU, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 2 0 83 68 5 0 212 128 UC Davis 2 0 68 39 4 1 159 167 Montana St. 2 0 91 13 4 2 186 109 N. Arizona 1 1 41 51 4 2 181 192 Cal Poly 1 1 59 58 3 3 182 180 E. Washington 1 1 38 84 2 4 139 214 Idaho St. 1 1 64 60 2 4 231 176 Idaho 0 1 30 41 2 3 125 121 N. Colorado 0 1 18 26 2 3 95 97 Sacramento St. 0 1 24 32 2 3 138 116 Weber St. 0 1 12 34 2 3 105 192 Portland St. 0 2 44 66 0 6 67 250

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho, 5 p.m.

N. Arizona at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Sacred Heart at Montana, 3 p.m.

Weber St. at Portland St., 5 p.m.

Idaho at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee Tech 2 0 101 28 5 0 283 59 E. Illinois 2 0 62 30 3 2 130 124 Gardner-Webb 1 0 30 27 3 2 152 196 Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 0 65 42 3 3 121 162 UT Martin 1 1 48 40 1 5 92 188 SE Missouri 0 1 10 34 1 4 109 197 Tennessee St. 0 2 15 66 1 4 63 169 Charleston Southern 0 2 55 65 1 5 96 181 W. Illinois 0 2 43 97 1 5 135 273

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 4 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Charleston Southern at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Howard at Tennessee St., 5:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 2 0 83 25 5 0 239 48 Ohio St. 2 0 66 9 5 0 187 25 Oregon 2 0 64 38 5 0 233 61 Michigan 2 0 54 37 4 1 164 81 Illinois 2 1 87 122 5 1 222 144 Southern Cal 2 1 110 82 4 1 242 115 Maryland 1 1 47 34 4 1 150 67 Nebraska 1 1 65 57 4 1 212 81 Washington 1 1 30 44 4 1 197 99 Iowa 1 1 53 48 3 2 147 78 Minnesota 1 1 34 70 3 2 137 107 Northwestern 1 1 31 48 3 2 118 85 UCLA 1 1 56 54 1 4 99 162 Michigan St. 0 2 58 83 3 2 164 153 Penn St. 0 2 61 72 3 2 193 89 Rutgers 0 2 56 69 3 2 195 127 Purdue 0 2 44 76 2 3 139 149 Wisconsin 0 2 20 51 2 3 93 99

Friday’s Games

Rutgers at Washington, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UCLA at Michigan St., Noon

Ohio St. at Illinois, Noon

Nebraska at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Purdue at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 17

Nebraska at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Washington at Michigan, Noon

Purdue at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

Michigan St. at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

Maryland at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Monmouth (NJ) 1 0 51 33 4 1 226 180 Elon 2 0 58 23 4 2 183 132 Rhode Island 2 0 62 37 4 2 134 126 Villanova 2 1 101 82 3 2 131 151 William & Mary 2 1 90 92 3 3 161 177 Maine 2 1 98 72 2 4 132 158 New Hampshire 1 1 31 43 3 3 126 130 Stony Brook 1 1 64 43 3 3 167 143 Towson 1 1 29 41 3 3 128 145 Campbell 1 1 70 79 1 5 142 261 NC A&T 1 2 97 105 1 5 145 259 Bryant 0 3 86 110 2 4 158 161 Hampton 0 2 50 74 2 4 139 190 Albany (NY) 0 2 18 71 1 5 87 176

Friday’s Games

Brown at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SC State at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Maine at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Towson, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Elon, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Hampton at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Kentucky 3 0 95 70 5 1 202 137 Louisiana Tech 2 0 79 25 4 1 140 68 Kennesaw St. 1 0 24 16 3 2 97 116 Jacksonville St. 1 0 34 24 2 3 148 134 Delaware 1 1 62 43 3 2 148 132 New Mexico St. 1 1 51 59 3 2 111 114 FIU 0 1 16 38 2 3 106 160 Missouri St. 0 1 22 27 2 3 108 158 Liberty 0 1 24 34 1 4 85 116 Middle Tennessee 0 1 16 24 1 4 82 155 UTEP 0 1 11 30 1 4 104 133 Sam Houston St. 0 2 34 78 0 5 75 208

Wednesday’s Games

Missouri St. at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty at UTEP, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 14

New Mexico St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

FIU at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 15

UTEP at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Delaware at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 4 2 147 157 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 3 3 111 110

Saturday’s Games

Howard at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Maine at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Merrimack at Harvard, Noon

Sacred Heart at Montana, 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 1 0 41 7 3 0 159 38 Penn 1 0 36 24 2 1 90 89 Princeton 1 0 17 10 2 1 90 80 Yale 1 0 41 24 2 1 82 65 Brown 0 1 7 41 2 1 81 62 Dartmouth 0 1 24 36 2 1 86 84 Columbia 0 1 10 17 1 2 43 65 Cornell 0 1 24 41 0 3 55 95

Friday’s Games

Marist at Penn, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Brown at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mercer at Princeton, Noon

Lehigh at Columbia, Noon

Yale at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Merrimack at Harvard, Noon

Princeton at Brown, Noon

Stonehill at Yale, Noon

Dartmouth at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Penn at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 2 0 62 58 3 3 151 128 W. Michigan 2 0 35 16 3 3 118 124 Ball St. 1 0 20 14 2 3 82 147 Miami (Ohio) 1 0 25 14 2 3 118 117 Toledo 1 1 58 17 3 2 179 62 Cent. Michigan 1 1 46 41 3 3 131 173 Ohio 1 1 49 40 3 3 158 156 Akron 1 1 31 67 2 4 110 183 Bowling Green 0 1 20 35 2 3 106 129 Kent St. 0 1 28 31 1 4 73 220 N. Illinois 0 1 14 25 1 4 55 106 E. Michigan 0 2 43 55 1 5 150 214

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Akron, Noon

Toledo at Bowling Green, Noon

N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Umass at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Cent. Michigan at Bowling Green, Noon

E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), Noon

Kent St. at Toledo, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Umass, 2:30 p.m.

Akron at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 0 0 0 0 4 2 208 176 Howard 0 0 0 0 3 2 101 94 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 3 3 198 175 SC State 0 0 0 0 3 3 168 194 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 2 4 118 169 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 5 126 208

Saturday’s Games

Va. Lynchburg at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

S. Connecticut at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

SC State at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Howard at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

NC Central at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Howard at Tennessee St., 5:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 2 0 84 29 5 0 222 46 S. Dakota St. 1 0 35 30 5 0 173 85 S. Illinois 1 0 55 27 4 1 217 105 North Dakota 1 0 35 7 3 2 201 96 South Dakota 1 1 62 75 3 3 148 188 Illinois St. 0 1 16 33 3 2 140 147 Youngstown St. 0 1 30 35 3 2 165 136 Indiana St. 0 1 27 55 2 3 126 229 N. Iowa 0 1 7 35 2 3 78 114 Murray St. 0 1 24 49 0 5 96 221

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Youngstown St. at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Illinois St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

N. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

South Dakota at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UNLV 1 0 31 17 5 0 178 130 Fresno St. 2 0 43 38 5 1 184 117 San Diego St. 1 0 45 24 4 1 140 63 Boise St. 1 0 49 37 3 2 161 127 Utah St. 1 0 49 30 3 2 182 152 San Jose St. 1 0 35 28 2 3 116 140 Hawaii 1 1 65 58 4 2 154 141 New Mexico 0 1 28 35 3 2 150 121 Wyoming 0 1 17 31 2 3 84 106 Air Force 0 3 102 142 1 4 182 189 Colorado St. 0 1 24 45 1 4 85 137 Nevada 0 1 17 20 1 4 77 128

Friday’s Games

Fresno St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise St., 9:45 p.m.

San Diego St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Utah St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 17

San Jose St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

UNLV at Boise St., 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at New Mexico, 9:45 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 1 0 31 7 3 3 162 159 Duquesne 1 0 34 14 3 3 170 193 Stonehill 1 1 24 37 2 4 91 125 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 1 4 69 156 Wagner 0 0 0 0 1 4 65 160 LIU Brooklyn 0 2 16 32 1 5 72 162 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 7 31 0 5 46 174

Saturday’s Games

Mercyhurst at Wagner, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Robert Morris at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Stonehill at Yale, Noon

CCSU at Wagner, 5 p.m.

Duquesne at Mercyhurst, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 3 2 103 144 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 6 110 210

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Mississippi, 12:45 p.m.

Wake Forest at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Washington St. at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 2 0 62 38 6 0 200 112 Lafayette 2 0 66 47 4 2 181 151 Colgate 1 0 44 21 2 3 165 174 Bucknell 1 1 57 69 4 2 169 192 Fordham 1 2 57 89 1 5 113 245 Georgetown 0 1 37 42 3 3 156 165 Richmond 0 2 42 54 3 3 113 131 Holy Cross 0 1 21 26 0 6 95 160

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh at Columbia, Noon

Bucknell at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Richmond at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Colgate at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Presbyterian 1 0 41 0 5 0 213 65 Dayton 2 0 83 42 4 1 152 80 Butler 2 0 52 42 4 2 143 152 Drake 1 0 41 0 2 2 124 86 Marist 1 1 47 45 3 2 122 103 San Diego 1 1 44 46 3 3 140 190 Stetson 1 1 49 80 2 4 136 246 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 2 41 51 2 3 126 108 Morehead St. 0 2 28 76 2 4 131 232 Davidson 0 1 32 35 1 4 115 213 Valparaiso 0 1 0 41 1 4 111 170

Friday’s Games

Marist at Penn, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Butler, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Drake at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Butler at Dayton, Noon

Davidson at Drake, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Marist at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mississippi 3 0 95 77 5 0 203 94 Missouri 1 0 29 20 5 0 226 73 Oklahoma 1 0 24 17 5 0 169 36 Texas A&M 2 0 47 19 5 0 174 105 Alabama 2 0 54 35 4 1 182 80 Georgia 2 1 100 79 4 1 173 92 Vanderbilt 1 1 45 37 5 1 259 116 LSU 1 1 39 34 4 1 135 61 Tennessee 1 1 82 78 4 1 255 145 Florida 1 1 39 41 2 3 117 85 South Carolina 1 2 62 73 3 2 124 94 Mississippi St. 0 2 43 72 4 2 202 119 Auburn 0 2 27 40 3 2 138 82 Texas 0 1 21 29 3 2 148 60 Arkansas 0 1 35 41 2 3 187 150 Kentucky 0 3 50 100 2 3 122 139

Saturday’s Games

Alabama at Missouri, Noon

Washington St. at Mississippi, 12:45 p.m.

Texas vs. Oklahoma at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Tennessee, 4:15 p.m.

Florida at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at LSU, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Missouri at Auburn, TBA

Texas at Kentucky, TBA

LSU at Vanderbilt, TBA

Oklahoma at South Carolina, TBA

Mississippi at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Florida, 4:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Furman 2 0 62 35 4 1 151 119 Mercer 4 0 143 76 4 1 153 91 W. Carolina 2 0 73 56 3 3 201 222 The Citadel 2 1 68 61 2 3 81 122 Chattanooga 1 1 31 42 2 4 145 184 ETSU 0 2 56 69 2 4 175 209 VMI 0 1 14 21 1 4 105 153 Samford 0 4 82 166 0 6 92 242 Wofford 0 2 42 45 0 5 73 113

Saturday’s Games

Mercer at Princeton, Noon

Norfolk St. at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Valdosta St. at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Furman at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

VMI at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Furman at Wofford, Noon

ETSU at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

Samford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lamar 1 0 24 17 4 1 110 120 SE Louisiana 2 0 83 31 4 2 194 138 Stephen F. Austin 2 0 65 34 4 2 183 106 East Texas A&M 1 0 40 10 1 4 126 210 UT Rio Grande Valley 1 1 58 52 5 1 292 86 Nicholls 1 1 37 30 1 5 77 164 Incarnate Word 0 2 23 51 2 4 135 158 Houston Christian 0 1 7 27 1 4 116 132 Northwestern St. 0 1 10 40 1 4 54 213 McNeese St. 0 2 17 72 1 5 129 205

Saturday’s Games

Lamar at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

UT Rio Grande Valley at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.

East Texas A&M at Incarnate Word, 5:30 p.m.

Houston Christian at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama St. 2 0 94 49 4 1 203 117 Jackson St. 2 0 95 37 4 1 173 89 Bethune-Cookman 1 1 76 86 2 4 164 237 Alabama A&M 0 2 58 98 3 3 178 209 Florida A&M 0 1 14 42 1 3 70 133 MVSU 0 1 20 23 0 4 55 172

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 3 0 63 46 4 2 128 135 Texas Southern 2 1 95 49 2 3 105 115 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 1 31 71 2 3 89 187 Grambling St. 0 1 13 28 3 2 136 164 Southern U. 0 1 13 38 1 4 75 184 Alcorn St. 0 2 32 37 0 5 73 161

Saturday’s Games

MVSU at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

NC Central at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.

Westgate Christian Ravens at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Jackson St., 3:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at MVSU, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Southern U., 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 2 0 49 17 4 1 139 68 Old Dominion 1 0 47 7 4 1 181 73 Coastal Carolina 1 1 45 67 2 3 65 153 Appalachian St. 0 1 22 38 3 2 117 132 Georgia Southern 0 1 10 35 2 3 130 187 Marshall 0 1 51 54 2 3 158 155 Georgia St. 0 1 7 14 1 4 88 206

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Monroe 1 0 28 16 3 2 95 156 Southern Miss. 1 0 38 22 3 2 155 131 Troy 1 0 31 24 3 2 113 116 Louisiana-Lafayette 1 0 54 51 2 3 141 161 Arkansas St. 1 1 47 58 2 4 140 190 Texas State 0 1 30 31 3 2 175 131 South Alabama 0 2 44 69 1 5 150 190

Thursday’s Games

Southern Miss. at Georgia Southern, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at James Madison, Noon

Old Dominion at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Troy at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 14

Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 2 0 108 52 6 0 291 106 Abilene Christian 2 0 97 54 3 3 160 189 West Georgia 2 1 90 80 5 1 193 124 Austin Peay 2 1 117 85 4 2 213 134 Cent. Arkansas 1 1 33 73 2 4 128 231 E. Kentucky 0 1 12 33 2 3 83 139 North Alabama 0 1 23 52 1 4 135 196 S. Utah 0 2 66 79 1 5 222 235 Utah Tech 0 2 27 65 1 5 108 163

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

West Georgia at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Uconn 4 2 222 136 Notre Dame 3 2 204 118 Umass 0 5 52 179

Saturday’s Games

Umass at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Uconn at Boston College, Noon

Buffalo at Umass, 2:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

