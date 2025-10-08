FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|2
|0
|100
|33
|6
|0
|243
|97
|Navy
|3
|0
|101
|60
|5
|0
|187
|98
|North Texas
|1
|0
|45
|38
|5
|0
|224
|100
|South Florida
|1
|0
|54
|26
|4
|1
|181
|112
|Tulane
|1
|0
|31
|14
|4
|1
|131
|120
|East Carolina
|1
|0
|28
|6
|3
|2
|152
|67
|Temple
|1
|0
|27
|21
|3
|2
|151
|125
|FAU
|1
|1
|53
|76
|2
|3
|144
|167
|Rice
|1
|2
|62
|65
|3
|3
|123
|129
|Army
|1
|2
|75
|86
|2
|3
|126
|137
|UAB
|0
|2
|37
|69
|2
|3
|144
|195
|UTSA
|0
|1
|21
|27
|2
|3
|146
|148
|Tulsa
|0
|3
|44
|118
|2
|4
|112
|158
|Charlotte
|0
|2
|43
|82
|1
|4
|99
|171
___
Thursday’s Games
East Carolina at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
South Florida at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Charlotte at Army, Noon
Navy at Temple, 4 p.m.
UAB at FAU, 6 p.m.
Rice at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 16
Tulsa at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
Army at Tulane, Noon
UTSA at North Texas, TBA
Temple at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Memphis at UAB, 4 p.m.
FAU at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Tech
|2
|0
|54
|50
|5
|0
|185
|106
|Miami
|1
|0
|28
|22
|5
|0
|175
|68
|Virginia
|3
|0
|124
|85
|5
|1
|258
|143
|Duke
|3
|0
|128
|57
|4
|2
|219
|153
|SMU
|1
|0
|31
|18
|3
|2
|170
|124
|Louisville
|1
|1
|61
|57
|4
|1
|180
|105
|California
|1
|1
|49
|69
|4
|2
|145
|135
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|75
|41
|3
|2
|205
|98
|Stanford
|1
|1
|50
|68
|2
|3
|103
|147
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|46
|51
|2
|4
|141
|170
|NC State
|1
|2
|88
|92
|4
|2
|203
|150
|Wake Forest
|1
|2
|83
|87
|3
|2
|135
|106
|Syracuse
|1
|2
|55
|90
|3
|3
|174
|179
|Clemson
|1
|2
|80
|68
|2
|3
|117
|101
|Florida St.
|0
|2
|60
|74
|3
|2
|234
|104
|North Carolina
|0
|1
|10
|38
|2
|3
|94
|129
|Boston College
|0
|3
|51
|106
|1
|4
|157
|158
___
Saturday’s Games
Stanford at SMU, Noon
Pittsburgh at Florida St., Noon
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
NC State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
Clemson at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 17
Louisville at Miami, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at California, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
Georgia Tech at Duke, Noon
Uconn at Boston College, Noon
SMU at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|2
|0
|62
|45
|5
|0
|192
|61
|Texas Tech
|2
|0
|69
|21
|5
|0
|243
|56
|Arizona St.
|2
|0
|54
|48
|4
|1
|146
|106
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|75
|64
|4
|1
|196
|104
|Iowa St.
|2
|1
|93
|73
|5
|1
|188
|109
|Baylor
|2
|1
|104
|88
|4
|2
|218
|178
|Kansas
|2
|1
|102
|67
|4
|2
|210
|123
|Arizona
|1
|1
|55
|52
|4
|1
|166
|78
|Houston
|1
|1
|47
|55
|4
|1
|136
|88
|TCU
|1
|1
|59
|48
|4
|1
|184
|107
|Utah
|1
|1
|58
|48
|4
|1
|195
|73
|Kansas St.
|1
|2
|89
|79
|2
|4
|165
|161
|UCF
|0
|2
|40
|61
|3
|2
|159
|87
|Colorado
|0
|3
|62
|95
|2
|4
|150
|149
|West Virginia
|0
|3
|48
|127
|2
|4
|134
|171
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|2
|40
|86
|1
|4
|82
|181
___
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Oklahoma St., Noon
UCF at Cincinnati, Noon
Iowa St. at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
TCU at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.
BYU at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Arizona St. at Utah, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
Arizona at Houston, Noon
Baylor at TCU, Noon
West Virginia at UCF, 1 p.m.
Texas Tech at Arizona St., 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Utah at BYU, 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|2
|0
|83
|68
|5
|0
|212
|128
|UC Davis
|2
|0
|68
|39
|4
|1
|159
|167
|Montana St.
|2
|0
|91
|13
|4
|2
|186
|109
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|41
|51
|4
|2
|181
|192
|Cal Poly
|1
|1
|59
|58
|3
|3
|182
|180
|E. Washington
|1
|1
|38
|84
|2
|4
|139
|214
|Idaho St.
|1
|1
|64
|60
|2
|4
|231
|176
|Idaho
|0
|1
|30
|41
|2
|3
|125
|121
|N. Colorado
|0
|1
|18
|26
|2
|3
|95
|97
|Sacramento St.
|0
|1
|24
|32
|2
|3
|138
|116
|Weber St.
|0
|1
|12
|34
|2
|3
|105
|192
|Portland St.
|0
|2
|44
|66
|0
|6
|67
|250
___
Saturday’s Games
Idaho St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Cal Poly at Montana, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho, 5 p.m.
N. Arizona at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
Sacred Heart at Montana, 3 p.m.
Weber St. at Portland St., 5 p.m.
Idaho at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|0
|101
|28
|5
|0
|283
|59
|E. Illinois
|2
|0
|62
|30
|3
|2
|130
|124
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|0
|30
|27
|3
|2
|152
|196
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|0
|65
|42
|3
|3
|121
|162
|UT Martin
|1
|1
|48
|40
|1
|5
|92
|188
|SE Missouri
|0
|1
|10
|34
|1
|4
|109
|197
|Tennessee St.
|0
|2
|15
|66
|1
|4
|63
|169
|Charleston Southern
|0
|2
|55
|65
|1
|5
|96
|181
|W. Illinois
|0
|2
|43
|97
|1
|5
|135
|273
___
Saturday’s Games
Gardner-Webb at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 4 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
Charleston Southern at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Howard at Tennessee St., 5:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|2
|0
|83
|25
|5
|0
|239
|48
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|66
|9
|5
|0
|187
|25
|Oregon
|2
|0
|64
|38
|5
|0
|233
|61
|Michigan
|2
|0
|54
|37
|4
|1
|164
|81
|Illinois
|2
|1
|87
|122
|5
|1
|222
|144
|Southern Cal
|2
|1
|110
|82
|4
|1
|242
|115
|Maryland
|1
|1
|47
|34
|4
|1
|150
|67
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|65
|57
|4
|1
|212
|81
|Washington
|1
|1
|30
|44
|4
|1
|197
|99
|Iowa
|1
|1
|53
|48
|3
|2
|147
|78
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|34
|70
|3
|2
|137
|107
|Northwestern
|1
|1
|31
|48
|3
|2
|118
|85
|UCLA
|1
|1
|56
|54
|1
|4
|99
|162
|Michigan St.
|0
|2
|58
|83
|3
|2
|164
|153
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|61
|72
|3
|2
|193
|89
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|56
|69
|3
|2
|195
|127
|Purdue
|0
|2
|44
|76
|2
|3
|139
|149
|Wisconsin
|0
|2
|20
|51
|2
|3
|93
|99
___
Friday’s Games
Rutgers at Washington, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
UCLA at Michigan St., Noon
Ohio St. at Illinois, Noon
Nebraska at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
Purdue at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 17
Nebraska at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
Washington at Michigan, Noon
Purdue at Northwestern, 3 p.m.
Michigan St. at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
Maryland at UCLA, 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|0
|51
|33
|4
|1
|226
|180
|Elon
|2
|0
|58
|23
|4
|2
|183
|132
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|62
|37
|4
|2
|134
|126
|Villanova
|2
|1
|101
|82
|3
|2
|131
|151
|William & Mary
|2
|1
|90
|92
|3
|3
|161
|177
|Maine
|2
|1
|98
|72
|2
|4
|132
|158
|New Hampshire
|1
|1
|31
|43
|3
|3
|126
|130
|Stony Brook
|1
|1
|64
|43
|3
|3
|167
|143
|Towson
|1
|1
|29
|41
|3
|3
|128
|145
|Campbell
|1
|1
|70
|79
|1
|5
|142
|261
|NC A&T
|1
|2
|97
|105
|1
|5
|145
|259
|Bryant
|0
|3
|86
|110
|2
|4
|158
|161
|Hampton
|0
|2
|50
|74
|2
|4
|139
|190
|Albany (NY)
|0
|2
|18
|71
|1
|5
|87
|176
___
Friday’s Games
Brown at Bryant, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
SC State at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Maine at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Towson, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Villanova at Elon, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
Hampton at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
Elon at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|3
|0
|95
|70
|5
|1
|202
|137
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|0
|79
|25
|4
|1
|140
|68
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|0
|24
|16
|3
|2
|97
|116
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|34
|24
|2
|3
|148
|134
|Delaware
|1
|1
|62
|43
|3
|2
|148
|132
|New Mexico St.
|1
|1
|51
|59
|3
|2
|111
|114
|FIU
|0
|1
|16
|38
|2
|3
|106
|160
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|22
|27
|2
|3
|108
|158
|Liberty
|0
|1
|24
|34
|1
|4
|85
|116
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|1
|16
|24
|1
|4
|82
|155
|UTEP
|0
|1
|11
|30
|1
|4
|104
|133
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|2
|34
|78
|0
|5
|75
|208
___
Wednesday’s Games
Missouri St. at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty at UTEP, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Louisiana Tech at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 14
New Mexico St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
FIU at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 15
UTEP at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Delaware at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|147
|157
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|111
|110
___
Saturday’s Games
Howard at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Maine at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
Merrimack at Harvard, Noon
Sacred Heart at Montana, 3 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|1
|0
|41
|7
|3
|0
|159
|38
|Penn
|1
|0
|36
|24
|2
|1
|90
|89
|Princeton
|1
|0
|17
|10
|2
|1
|90
|80
|Yale
|1
|0
|41
|24
|2
|1
|82
|65
|Brown
|0
|1
|7
|41
|2
|1
|81
|62
|Dartmouth
|0
|1
|24
|36
|2
|1
|86
|84
|Columbia
|0
|1
|10
|17
|1
|2
|43
|65
|Cornell
|0
|1
|24
|41
|0
|3
|55
|95
___
Friday’s Games
Marist at Penn, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Brown at Bryant, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Mercer at Princeton, Noon
Lehigh at Columbia, Noon
Yale at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
Merrimack at Harvard, Noon
Princeton at Brown, Noon
Stonehill at Yale, Noon
Dartmouth at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Penn at Columbia, 1:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|62
|58
|3
|3
|151
|128
|W. Michigan
|2
|0
|35
|16
|3
|3
|118
|124
|Ball St.
|1
|0
|20
|14
|2
|3
|82
|147
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|0
|25
|14
|2
|3
|118
|117
|Toledo
|1
|1
|58
|17
|3
|2
|179
|62
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|46
|41
|3
|3
|131
|173
|Ohio
|1
|1
|49
|40
|3
|3
|158
|156
|Akron
|1
|1
|31
|67
|2
|4
|110
|183
|Bowling Green
|0
|1
|20
|35
|2
|3
|106
|129
|Kent St.
|0
|1
|28
|31
|1
|4
|73
|220
|N. Illinois
|0
|1
|14
|25
|1
|4
|55
|106
|E. Michigan
|0
|2
|43
|55
|1
|5
|150
|214
___
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) at Akron, Noon
Toledo at Bowling Green, Noon
N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Umass at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
Cent. Michigan at Bowling Green, Noon
E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), Noon
Kent St. at Toledo, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Umass, 2:30 p.m.
Akron at Ball St., 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|208
|176
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|101
|94
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|198
|175
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|168
|194
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|118
|169
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|126
|208
___
Saturday’s Games
Va. Lynchburg at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
S. Connecticut at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
SC State at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Howard at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
NC Central at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
Howard at Tennessee St., 5:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|84
|29
|5
|0
|222
|46
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|35
|30
|5
|0
|173
|85
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|55
|27
|4
|1
|217
|105
|North Dakota
|1
|0
|35
|7
|3
|2
|201
|96
|South Dakota
|1
|1
|62
|75
|3
|3
|148
|188
|Illinois St.
|0
|1
|16
|33
|3
|2
|140
|147
|Youngstown St.
|0
|1
|30
|35
|3
|2
|165
|136
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|27
|55
|2
|3
|126
|229
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|7
|35
|2
|3
|78
|114
|Murray St.
|0
|1
|24
|49
|0
|5
|96
|221
___
Saturday’s Games
South Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Youngstown St. at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
Illinois St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
N. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
South Dakota at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
North Dakota at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UNLV
|1
|0
|31
|17
|5
|0
|178
|130
|Fresno St.
|2
|0
|43
|38
|5
|1
|184
|117
|San Diego St.
|1
|0
|45
|24
|4
|1
|140
|63
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|49
|37
|3
|2
|161
|127
|Utah St.
|1
|0
|49
|30
|3
|2
|182
|152
|San Jose St.
|1
|0
|35
|28
|2
|3
|116
|140
|Hawaii
|1
|1
|65
|58
|4
|2
|154
|141
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|28
|35
|3
|2
|150
|121
|Wyoming
|0
|1
|17
|31
|2
|3
|84
|106
|Air Force
|0
|3
|102
|142
|1
|4
|182
|189
|Colorado St.
|0
|1
|24
|45
|1
|4
|85
|137
|Nevada
|0
|1
|17
|20
|1
|4
|77
|128
___
Friday’s Games
Fresno St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Air Force at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Boise St., 9:45 p.m.
San Diego St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Utah St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 17
San Jose St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
UNLV at Boise St., 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
Nevada at New Mexico, 9:45 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|1
|0
|31
|7
|3
|3
|162
|159
|Duquesne
|1
|0
|34
|14
|3
|3
|170
|193
|Stonehill
|1
|1
|24
|37
|2
|4
|91
|125
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|69
|156
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|65
|160
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|2
|16
|32
|1
|5
|72
|162
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|7
|31
|0
|5
|46
|174
___
Saturday’s Games
Mercyhurst at Wagner, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Duquesne, 1 p.m.
CCSU at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
Robert Morris at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Stonehill at Yale, Noon
CCSU at Wagner, 5 p.m.
Duquesne at Mercyhurst, 7 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|103
|144
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|110
|210
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at Mississippi, 12:45 p.m.
Wake Forest at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
Washington St. at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|2
|0
|62
|38
|6
|0
|200
|112
|Lafayette
|2
|0
|66
|47
|4
|2
|181
|151
|Colgate
|1
|0
|44
|21
|2
|3
|165
|174
|Bucknell
|1
|1
|57
|69
|4
|2
|169
|192
|Fordham
|1
|2
|57
|89
|1
|5
|113
|245
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|37
|42
|3
|3
|156
|165
|Richmond
|0
|2
|42
|54
|3
|3
|113
|131
|Holy Cross
|0
|1
|21
|26
|0
|6
|95
|160
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh at Columbia, Noon
Bucknell at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Richmond at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
Colgate at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Lafayette at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Presbyterian
|1
|0
|41
|0
|5
|0
|213
|65
|Dayton
|2
|0
|83
|42
|4
|1
|152
|80
|Butler
|2
|0
|52
|42
|4
|2
|143
|152
|Drake
|1
|0
|41
|0
|2
|2
|124
|86
|Marist
|1
|1
|47
|45
|3
|2
|122
|103
|San Diego
|1
|1
|44
|46
|3
|3
|140
|190
|Stetson
|1
|1
|49
|80
|2
|4
|136
|246
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|2
|41
|51
|2
|3
|126
|108
|Morehead St.
|0
|2
|28
|76
|2
|4
|131
|232
|Davidson
|0
|1
|32
|35
|1
|4
|115
|213
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|0
|41
|1
|4
|111
|170
___
Friday’s Games
Marist at Penn, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Butler, 1 p.m.
Dayton at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Drake at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
Butler at Dayton, Noon
Davidson at Drake, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Marist at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mississippi
|3
|0
|95
|77
|5
|0
|203
|94
|Missouri
|1
|0
|29
|20
|5
|0
|226
|73
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|24
|17
|5
|0
|169
|36
|Texas A&M
|2
|0
|47
|19
|5
|0
|174
|105
|Alabama
|2
|0
|54
|35
|4
|1
|182
|80
|Georgia
|2
|1
|100
|79
|4
|1
|173
|92
|Vanderbilt
|1
|1
|45
|37
|5
|1
|259
|116
|LSU
|1
|1
|39
|34
|4
|1
|135
|61
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|82
|78
|4
|1
|255
|145
|Florida
|1
|1
|39
|41
|2
|3
|117
|85
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|62
|73
|3
|2
|124
|94
|Mississippi St.
|0
|2
|43
|72
|4
|2
|202
|119
|Auburn
|0
|2
|27
|40
|3
|2
|138
|82
|Texas
|0
|1
|21
|29
|3
|2
|148
|60
|Arkansas
|0
|1
|35
|41
|2
|3
|187
|150
|Kentucky
|0
|3
|50
|100
|2
|3
|122
|139
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama at Missouri, Noon
Washington St. at Mississippi, 12:45 p.m.
Texas vs. Oklahoma at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Tennessee, 4:15 p.m.
Florida at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina at LSU, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
Missouri at Auburn, TBA
Texas at Kentucky, TBA
LSU at Vanderbilt, TBA
Oklahoma at South Carolina, TBA
Mississippi at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Florida, 4:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Furman
|2
|0
|62
|35
|4
|1
|151
|119
|Mercer
|4
|0
|143
|76
|4
|1
|153
|91
|W. Carolina
|2
|0
|73
|56
|3
|3
|201
|222
|The Citadel
|2
|1
|68
|61
|2
|3
|81
|122
|Chattanooga
|1
|1
|31
|42
|2
|4
|145
|184
|ETSU
|0
|2
|56
|69
|2
|4
|175
|209
|VMI
|0
|1
|14
|21
|1
|4
|105
|153
|Samford
|0
|4
|82
|166
|0
|6
|92
|242
|Wofford
|0
|2
|42
|45
|0
|5
|73
|113
___
Saturday’s Games
Mercer at Princeton, Noon
Norfolk St. at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Valdosta St. at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Furman at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
VMI at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
Furman at Wofford, Noon
ETSU at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
Samford at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lamar
|1
|0
|24
|17
|4
|1
|110
|120
|SE Louisiana
|2
|0
|83
|31
|4
|2
|194
|138
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|0
|65
|34
|4
|2
|183
|106
|East Texas A&M
|1
|0
|40
|10
|1
|4
|126
|210
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|1
|1
|58
|52
|5
|1
|292
|86
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|37
|30
|1
|5
|77
|164
|Incarnate Word
|0
|2
|23
|51
|2
|4
|135
|158
|Houston Christian
|0
|1
|7
|27
|1
|4
|116
|132
|Northwestern St.
|0
|1
|10
|40
|1
|4
|54
|213
|McNeese St.
|0
|2
|17
|72
|1
|5
|129
|205
___
Saturday’s Games
Lamar at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
UT Rio Grande Valley at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 5 p.m.
East Texas A&M at Incarnate Word, 5:30 p.m.
Houston Christian at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama St.
|2
|0
|94
|49
|4
|1
|203
|117
|Jackson St.
|2
|0
|95
|37
|4
|1
|173
|89
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|1
|76
|86
|2
|4
|164
|237
|Alabama A&M
|0
|2
|58
|98
|3
|3
|178
|209
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|14
|42
|1
|3
|70
|133
|MVSU
|0
|1
|20
|23
|0
|4
|55
|172
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|3
|0
|63
|46
|4
|2
|128
|135
|Texas Southern
|2
|1
|95
|49
|2
|3
|105
|115
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|1
|31
|71
|2
|3
|89
|187
|Grambling St.
|0
|1
|13
|28
|3
|2
|136
|164
|Southern U.
|0
|1
|13
|38
|1
|4
|75
|184
|Alcorn St.
|0
|2
|32
|37
|0
|5
|73
|161
___
Saturday’s Games
MVSU at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
NC Central at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.
Westgate Christian Ravens at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Jackson St., 3:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Grambling St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at MVSU, 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Prairie View at Southern U., 5 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|2
|0
|49
|17
|4
|1
|139
|68
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|47
|7
|4
|1
|181
|73
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|1
|45
|67
|2
|3
|65
|153
|Appalachian St.
|0
|1
|22
|38
|3
|2
|117
|132
|Georgia Southern
|0
|1
|10
|35
|2
|3
|130
|187
|Marshall
|0
|1
|51
|54
|2
|3
|158
|155
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|7
|14
|1
|4
|88
|206
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|0
|28
|16
|3
|2
|95
|156
|Southern Miss.
|1
|0
|38
|22
|3
|2
|155
|131
|Troy
|1
|0
|31
|24
|3
|2
|113
|116
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|0
|54
|51
|2
|3
|141
|161
|Arkansas St.
|1
|1
|47
|58
|2
|4
|140
|190
|Texas State
|0
|1
|30
|31
|3
|2
|175
|131
|South Alabama
|0
|2
|44
|69
|1
|5
|150
|190
___
Thursday’s Games
Southern Miss. at Georgia Southern, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at James Madison, Noon
Old Dominion at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Troy at Texas State, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 14
Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Old Dominion at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Texas State at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|2
|0
|108
|52
|6
|0
|291
|106
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|97
|54
|3
|3
|160
|189
|West Georgia
|2
|1
|90
|80
|5
|1
|193
|124
|Austin Peay
|2
|1
|117
|85
|4
|2
|213
|134
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|1
|33
|73
|2
|4
|128
|231
|E. Kentucky
|0
|1
|12
|33
|2
|3
|83
|139
|North Alabama
|0
|1
|23
|52
|1
|4
|135
|196
|S. Utah
|0
|2
|66
|79
|1
|5
|222
|235
|Utah Tech
|0
|2
|27
|65
|1
|5
|108
|163
___
Saturday’s Games
Abilene Christian at West Georgia, 2 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 4 p.m.
Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
West Georgia at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Abilene Christian at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Uconn
|4
|2
|222
|136
|Notre Dame
|3
|2
|204
|118
|Umass
|0
|5
|52
|179
___
Saturday’s Games
Umass at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.
NC State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 18
Uconn at Boston College, Noon
Buffalo at Umass, 2:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
