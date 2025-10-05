FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 2 0 100…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 2 0 100 33 6 0 243 97 Navy 3 0 101 60 5 0 187 98 North Texas 1 0 45 38 5 0 224 100 South Florida 1 0 54 26 4 1 181 112 Tulane 1 0 31 14 4 1 131 120 East Carolina 1 0 28 6 3 2 152 67 Temple 1 0 27 21 3 2 151 125 FAU 1 1 53 76 2 3 144 167 Rice 1 2 62 65 3 3 123 129 Army 1 2 75 86 2 3 126 137 UAB 0 2 37 69 2 3 144 195 UTSA 0 1 21 27 2 3 146 148 Tulsa 0 3 44 118 2 4 112 158 Charlotte 0 2 43 82 1 4 99 171

___

Friday’s Games

South Florida 54, Charlotte 26

Saturday’s Games

Navy 34, Air Force 31

Army 31, UAB 13

Temple 27, UTSA 21

FAU 27, Rice 21

Memphis 45, Tulsa 7

Thursday, Oct. 9

East Carolina at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10

South Florida at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Charlotte at Army, Noon

Navy at Temple, 4 p.m.

UAB at FAU, 6 p.m.

Rice at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Tech 2 0 54 50 5 0 185 106 Miami 1 0 28 22 5 0 175 68 Virginia 3 0 124 85 5 1 258 143 Duke 3 0 128 57 4 2 219 153 SMU 1 0 31 18 3 2 170 124 Louisville 1 1 61 57 4 1 180 105 California 1 1 49 69 4 2 145 135 Pittsburgh 1 1 75 41 3 2 205 98 Stanford 1 1 50 68 2 3 103 147 Virginia Tech 1 1 46 51 2 4 141 170 NC State 1 2 88 92 4 2 203 150 Wake Forest 1 2 83 87 3 2 135 106 Syracuse 1 2 55 90 3 3 174 179 Clemson 1 2 80 68 2 3 117 101 Florida St. 0 2 60 74 3 2 234 104 North Carolina 0 1 10 38 2 3 94 129 Boston College 0 3 51 106 1 4 157 158

___

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 48, Boston College 7

Clemson 38, North Carolina 10

Wake Forest 30, Virginia Tech 23

NC State 56, Campbell 10

Virginia 30, Louisville 27

SMU 31, Syracuse 18

Miami 28, Florida St. 22

Duke 45, California 21

Saturday, Oct. 11

Pittsburgh at Florida St., Noon

Stanford at SMU, Noon

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 2 0 62 45 5 0 192 61 Texas Tech 2 0 69 21 5 0 243 56 Arizona St. 2 0 54 48 4 1 146 106 Cincinnati 2 0 75 64 4 1 196 104 Iowa St. 2 1 93 73 5 1 188 109 Baylor 2 1 104 88 4 2 218 178 Kansas 2 1 102 67 4 2 210 123 Arizona 1 1 55 52 4 1 166 78 Houston 1 1 47 55 4 1 136 88 TCU 1 1 59 48 4 1 184 107 Utah 1 1 58 48 4 1 195 73 Kansas St. 1 2 89 79 2 4 165 161 UCF 0 2 40 61 3 2 159 87 Colorado 0 3 62 95 2 4 150 149 West Virginia 0 3 48 127 2 4 134 171 Oklahoma St. 0 2 40 86 1 4 82 181

___

Friday’s Games

BYU 38, West Virginia 24

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 35, Kansas St. 34

Cincinnati 38, Iowa St. 30

Arizona 41, Oklahoma St. 13

Texas Tech 35, Houston 11

TCU 35, Colorado 21

Kansas 27, UCF 20

Saturday, Oct. 11

UCF at Cincinnati, Noon

Houston at Oklahoma St., Noon

TCU at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at Utah, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 2 0 83 68 5 0 212 128 UC Davis 2 0 68 39 4 1 159 167 Montana St. 2 0 91 13 4 2 186 109 N. Arizona 1 1 41 51 4 2 181 192 Cal Poly 1 1 59 58 3 3 182 180 E. Washington 1 1 38 84 2 4 139 214 Idaho St. 1 1 64 60 2 4 231 176 Idaho 0 1 30 41 2 3 125 121 N. Colorado 0 1 18 26 2 3 95 97 Sacramento St. 0 1 24 32 2 3 138 116 Weber St. 0 1 12 34 2 3 105 192 Portland St. 0 2 44 66 0 6 67 250

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 34, N. Arizona 10

E. Washington 35, Portland St. 27

Montana 42, Idaho St. 38

UC Davis 34, Cal Poly 27

Saturday, Oct. 11

Idaho St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho, 5 p.m.

N. Arizona at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee Tech 2 0 101 28 5 0 283 59 E. Illinois 2 0 62 30 3 2 130 124 Gardner-Webb 1 0 30 27 3 2 152 196 Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 0 65 42 3 3 121 162 UT Martin 1 1 48 40 1 5 92 188 SE Missouri 0 1 10 34 1 4 109 197 Tennessee St. 0 2 15 66 1 4 63 169 Charleston Southern 0 2 55 65 1 5 96 181 W. Illinois 0 2 43 97 1 5 135 273

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 66, W. Illinois 20

Gardner-Webb 30, Charleston Southern 27

Lindenwood (Mo.) 30, UT Martin 14

E. Illinois 31, Tennessee St. 7

Saturday, Oct. 11

Gardner-Webb at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 2 0 83 25 5 0 239 48 Ohio St. 2 0 66 9 5 0 187 25 Oregon 2 0 64 38 5 0 233 61 Michigan 2 0 54 37 4 1 164 81 Illinois 2 1 87 122 5 1 222 144 Southern Cal 2 1 110 82 4 1 242 115 Maryland 1 1 47 34 4 1 150 67 Nebraska 1 1 65 57 4 1 212 81 Washington 1 1 30 44 4 1 197 99 Iowa 1 1 53 48 3 2 147 78 Minnesota 1 1 34 70 3 2 137 107 Northwestern 1 1 31 48 3 2 118 85 UCLA 1 1 56 54 1 4 99 162 Michigan St. 0 2 58 83 3 2 164 153 Penn St. 0 2 61 72 3 2 193 89 Rutgers 0 2 56 69 3 2 195 127 Purdue 0 2 44 76 2 3 139 149 Wisconsin 0 2 20 51 2 3 93 99

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 24, Wisconsin 10

Illinois 43, Purdue 27

Washington 24, Maryland 20

UCLA 42, Penn St. 37

Northwestern 42, Louisiana-Monroe 7

Nebraska 38, Michigan St. 27

Ohio St. 42, Minnesota 3

Friday, Oct. 10

Rutgers at Washington, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

UCLA at Michigan St., Noon

Ohio St. at Illinois, Noon

Nebraska at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Purdue at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Monmouth (NJ) 1 0 51 33 4 1 226 180 Elon 2 0 58 23 4 2 183 132 Rhode Island 2 0 62 37 4 2 134 126 Villanova 2 1 101 82 3 2 131 151 William & Mary 2 1 90 92 3 3 161 177 Maine 2 1 98 72 2 4 132 158 New Hampshire 1 1 31 43 3 3 126 130 Stony Brook 1 1 64 43 3 3 167 143 Towson 1 1 29 41 3 3 128 145 Campbell 1 1 70 79 1 5 142 261 NC A&T 1 2 97 105 1 5 145 259 Bryant 0 3 86 110 2 4 158 161 Hampton 0 2 50 74 2 4 139 190 Albany (NY) 0 2 18 71 1 5 87 176

___

Friday’s Games

Brown 28, Rhode Island 21

Saturday’s Games

Villanova 37, New Hampshire 7

Monmouth (NJ) 49, Delaware St. 38

Maine 34, Bryant 14

NC State 56, Campbell 10

Stony Brook 47, Albany (NY) 12

William & Mary 38, NC A&T 34

Hampton 41, Norfolk St. 34

Elon 17, Towson 3

Friday, Oct. 10

Brown at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

SC State at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Maine at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Towson, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Elon, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Kentucky 3 0 95 70 5 1 202 137 Louisiana Tech 2 0 79 25 4 1 140 68 Kennesaw St. 1 0 24 16 3 2 97 116 Jacksonville St. 1 0 34 24 2 3 148 134 Delaware 1 1 62 43 3 2 148 132 New Mexico St. 1 1 51 59 3 2 111 114 FIU 0 1 16 38 2 3 106 160 Missouri St. 0 1 22 27 2 3 108 158 Liberty 0 1 24 34 1 4 85 116 Middle Tennessee 0 1 16 24 1 4 82 155 UTEP 0 1 11 30 1 4 104 133 Sam Houston St. 0 2 34 78 0 5 75 208

___

Thursday’s Games

New Mexico St. 37, Sam Houston St. 10

Friday’s Games

W. Kentucky 27, Delaware 24

Saturday’s Games

Uconn 51, FIU 10

Wednesday, Oct. 8

Missouri St. at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty at UTEP, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 9

Louisiana Tech at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 4 2 147 157 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 3 3 111 110

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU 42, Sacred Heart 35

Merrimack 24, Robert Morris 7

Saturday, Oct. 11

Maine at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Howard at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 1 0 41 7 3 0 159 38 Penn 1 0 36 24 2 1 90 89 Princeton 1 0 17 10 2 1 90 80 Yale 1 0 41 24 2 1 82 65 Brown 0 1 7 41 2 1 81 62 Dartmouth 0 1 24 36 2 1 86 84 Columbia 0 1 10 17 1 2 43 65 Cornell 0 1 24 41 0 3 55 95

___

Friday’s Games

Brown 28, Rhode Island 21

Princeton 17, Columbia 10

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 31, Yale 13

Penn 36, Dartmouth 24

Colgate 41, Cornell 21

Harvard 59, Holy Cross 24

Friday, Oct. 10

Brown at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Marist at Penn, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Mercer at Princeton, Noon

Lehigh at Columbia, Noon

Yale at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 2 0 62 58 3 3 151 128 W. Michigan 2 0 35 16 3 3 118 124 Ball St. 1 0 20 14 2 3 82 147 Miami (Ohio) 1 0 25 14 2 3 118 117 Toledo 1 1 58 17 3 2 179 62 Cent. Michigan 1 1 46 41 3 3 131 173 Ohio 1 1 49 40 3 3 158 156 Akron 1 1 31 67 2 4 110 183 Bowling Green 0 1 20 35 2 3 106 129 Kent St. 0 1 28 31 1 4 73 220 N. Illinois 0 1 14 25 1 4 55 106 E. Michigan 0 2 43 55 1 5 150 214

___

Saturday’s Games

Ball St. 20, Ohio 14

W. Michigan 21, Umass 3

Buffalo 31, E. Michigan 30

Akron 28, Cent. Michigan 22

Miami (Ohio) 25, N. Illinois 14

Oklahoma 44, Kent St. 0

Saturday, Oct. 11

Miami (Ohio) at Akron, Noon

Toledo at Bowling Green, Noon

N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Umass at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 0 0 0 0 4 2 208 176 Howard 0 0 0 0 3 2 101 94 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 3 3 198 175 SC State 0 0 0 0 3 3 168 194 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 2 4 118 169 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 5 126 208

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 27, Morgan St. 24

Monmouth (NJ) 49, Delaware St. 38

SC State 49, Savannah St. 6

Hampton 41, Norfolk St. 34

Saturday, Oct. 11

SC State at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

S. Connecticut at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Howard at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

NC Central at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 2 0 84 29 5 0 222 46 S. Dakota St. 1 0 35 30 5 0 173 85 S. Illinois 1 0 55 27 4 1 217 105 North Dakota 1 0 35 7 3 2 201 96 South Dakota 1 1 62 75 3 3 148 188 Illinois St. 0 1 16 33 3 2 140 147 Youngstown St. 0 1 30 35 3 2 165 136 Indiana St. 0 1 27 55 2 3 126 229 N. Iowa 0 1 7 35 2 3 78 114 Murray St. 0 1 24 49 0 5 96 221

___

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota 49, Murray St. 24

North Dakota 35, N. Iowa 7

S. Dakota St. 35, Youngstown St. 30

N. Dakota St. 33, Illinois St. 16

S. Illinois 55, Indiana St. 27

Saturday, Oct. 11

South Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Youngstown St. at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Illinois St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UNLV 1 0 31 17 5 0 178 130 Fresno St. 2 0 43 38 5 1 184 117 San Diego St. 1 0 45 24 4 1 140 63 Boise St. 1 0 49 37 3 2 161 127 Utah St. 1 0 49 30 3 2 182 152 San Jose St. 1 0 35 28 2 3 116 140 Hawaii 1 1 65 58 4 2 154 141 New Mexico 0 1 28 35 3 2 150 121 Wyoming 0 1 17 31 2 3 84 106 Air Force 0 3 102 142 1 4 182 189 Colorado St. 0 1 24 45 1 4 85 137 Nevada 0 1 17 20 1 4 77 128

___

Friday’s Games

San Jose St. 35, New Mexico 28

San Diego St. 45, Colorado St. 24

Saturday’s Games

Navy 34, Air Force 31

Notre Dame 28, Boise St. 7

UNLV 31, Wyoming 17

Fresno St. 20, Nevada 17

Friday, Oct. 10

Fresno St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Air Force at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise St., 9:45 p.m.

San Diego St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 12

Utah St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 1 0 31 7 3 3 162 159 Duquesne 1 0 34 14 3 3 170 193 Stonehill 1 1 24 37 2 4 91 125 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 1 4 69 156 Wagner 0 0 0 0 1 4 65 160 LIU Brooklyn 0 2 16 32 1 5 72 162 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 7 31 0 5 46 174

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU 42, Sacred Heart 35

Duquesne 34, Stonehill 14

Mercyhurst 22, LIU Brooklyn 13

Merrimack 24, Robert Morris 7

Saturday, Oct. 11

Mercyhurst at Wagner, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 3 2 103 144 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 6 110 210

___

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. 27, Oregon St. 23

Saturday, Oct. 11

Washington St. at Mississippi, 12:45 p.m.

Wake Forest at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 2 0 62 38 6 0 200 112 Lafayette 2 0 66 47 4 2 181 151 Colgate 1 0 44 21 2 3 165 174 Bucknell 1 1 57 69 4 2 169 192 Fordham 1 2 57 89 1 5 113 245 Georgetown 0 1 37 42 3 3 156 165 Richmond 0 2 42 54 3 3 113 131 Holy Cross 0 1 21 26 0 6 95 160

___

Saturday’s Games

Bucknell 33, Richmond 28

Lehigh 31, Yale 13

Lafayette 24, Fordham 10

Georgetown 27, Morgan St. 24

Harvard 59, Holy Cross 24

Colgate 41, Cornell 21

Saturday, Oct. 11

Lehigh at Columbia, Noon

Bucknell at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Richmond at Colgate, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Presbyterian 1 0 41 0 5 0 213 65 Dayton 2 0 83 42 4 1 152 80 Butler 2 0 52 42 4 2 143 152 Drake 1 0 41 0 2 2 124 86 Marist 1 1 47 45 3 2 122 103 San Diego 1 1 44 46 3 3 140 190 Stetson 1 1 49 80 2 4 136 246 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 2 41 51 2 3 126 108 Morehead St. 0 2 28 76 2 4 131 232 Davidson 0 1 32 35 1 4 115 213 Valparaiso 0 1 0 41 1 4 111 170

___

Saturday’s Games

Marist 19, San Diego 14

Drake 41, Valparaiso 0

Dayton 35, Morehead St. 28

Stetson 35, Davidson 32

Butler 21, St. Thomas (Minn.) 14

Friday, Oct. 10

Marist at Penn, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Morehead St. at Stetson, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Butler, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Drake at San Diego, 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mississippi 3 0 95 77 5 0 203 94 Missouri 1 0 29 20 5 0 226 73 Oklahoma 1 0 24 17 5 0 169 36 Texas A&M 2 0 47 19 5 0 174 105 Alabama 2 0 54 35 4 1 182 80 Georgia 2 1 100 79 4 1 173 92 Vanderbilt 1 1 45 37 5 1 259 116 LSU 1 1 39 34 4 1 135 61 Tennessee 1 1 82 78 4 1 255 145 Florida 1 1 39 41 2 3 117 85 South Carolina 1 2 62 73 3 2 124 94 Mississippi St. 0 2 43 72 4 2 202 119 Auburn 0 2 27 40 3 2 138 82 Texas 0 1 21 29 3 2 148 60 Arkansas 0 1 35 41 2 3 187 150 Kentucky 0 3 50 100 2 3 122 139

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 35, Kentucky 14

Florida 29, Texas 21

Alabama 30, Vanderbilt 14

Oklahoma 44, Kent St. 0

Texas A&M 31, Mississippi St. 9

Saturday, Oct. 11

Alabama at Missouri, Noon

Washington St. at Mississippi, 12:45 p.m.

Texas vs. Oklahoma at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Tennessee, 4:15 p.m.

Florida at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at LSU, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Furman 2 0 62 35 4 1 151 119 Mercer 4 0 143 76 4 1 153 91 W. Carolina 2 0 73 56 3 3 201 222 The Citadel 2 1 68 61 2 3 81 122 Chattanooga 1 1 31 42 2 4 145 184 ETSU 0 2 56 69 2 4 175 209 VMI 0 1 14 21 1 4 105 153 Samford 0 4 82 166 0 6 92 242 Wofford 0 2 42 45 0 5 73 113

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina 23, Wofford 21

Chattanooga 21, VMI 14

Furman 31, ETSU 22

Mercer 45, Samford 21

Saturday, Oct. 11

Mercer at Princeton, Noon

Norfolk St. at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Valdosta St. at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Furman at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

VMI at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lamar 1 0 24 17 4 1 110 120 SE Louisiana 2 0 83 31 4 2 194 138 Stephen F. Austin 2 0 65 34 4 2 183 106 East Texas A&M 1 0 40 10 1 4 126 210 UT Rio Grande Valley 1 1 58 52 5 1 292 86 Nicholls 1 1 37 30 1 5 77 164 Incarnate Word 0 2 23 51 2 4 135 158 Houston Christian 0 1 7 27 1 4 116 132 Northwestern St. 0 1 10 40 1 4 54 213 McNeese St. 0 2 17 72 1 5 129 205

___

Saturday’s Games

Lamar 24, Nicholls 17

Stephen F. Austin 31, Incarnate Word 17

East Texas A&M 40, Northwestern St. 10

SE Louisiana 38, McNeese St. 0

UT Rio Grande Valley 27, Houston Christian 7

Saturday, Oct. 11

Lamar at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama St. 2 0 94 49 4 1 203 117 Jackson St. 2 0 95 37 4 1 173 89 Bethune-Cookman 1 1 76 86 2 4 164 237 Alabama A&M 0 2 58 98 3 3 178 209 Florida A&M 0 1 14 42 1 3 70 133 MVSU 0 1 20 23 0 4 55 172

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 3 0 63 46 4 2 128 135 Texas Southern 2 1 95 49 2 3 105 115 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 1 31 71 2 3 89 187 Grambling St. 0 1 13 28 3 2 136 164 Southern U. 0 1 13 38 1 4 75 184 Alcorn St. 0 2 32 37 0 5 73 161

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. 52, Bethune-Cookman 35

Prairie View 13, Alcorn St. 12

Jackson St. 57, Alabama A&M 24

Texas Southern 51, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7

Saturday, Oct. 11

Lincoln University (CA) at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

MVSU at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

NC Central at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.

Westgate Christian Ravens at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Jackson St., 3:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 2 0 49 17 4 1 139 68 Old Dominion 1 0 47 7 4 1 181 73 Coastal Carolina 1 1 45 67 2 3 65 153 Appalachian St. 0 1 22 38 3 2 117 132 Georgia Southern 0 1 10 35 2 3 130 187 Marshall 0 1 51 54 2 3 158 155 Georgia St. 0 1 7 14 1 4 88 206

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Monroe 1 0 28 16 3 2 95 156 Southern Miss. 1 0 38 22 3 2 155 131 Troy 1 0 31 24 3 2 113 116 Louisiana-Lafayette 1 0 54 51 2 3 141 161 Arkansas St. 1 1 47 58 2 4 140 190 Texas State 0 1 30 31 3 2 175 131 South Alabama 0 2 44 69 1 5 150 190

___

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 14, Georgia St. 7

Appalachian St. 27, Oregon St. 23

Northwestern 42, Louisiana-Monroe 7

Arkansas St. 31, Texas State 30

Old Dominion 47, Coastal Carolina 7

Troy 31, South Alabama 24

Thursday, Oct. 9

Southern Miss. at Georgia Southern, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Louisiana-Lafayette at James Madison, Noon

Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Troy at Texas State, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 2 0 108 52 6 0 291 106 Abilene Christian 2 0 97 54 3 3 160 189 West Georgia 2 1 90 80 5 1 193 124 Austin Peay 2 1 117 85 4 2 213 134 Cent. Arkansas 1 1 33 73 2 4 128 231 E. Kentucky 0 1 12 33 2 3 83 139 North Alabama 0 1 23 52 1 4 135 196 S. Utah 0 2 66 79 1 5 222 235 Utah Tech 0 2 27 65 1 5 108 163

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian 52, North Alabama 23

Austin Peay 44, West Georgia 30

Cent. Arkansas 23, Utah Tech 17

Tarleton St. 52, S. Utah 42

Saturday, Oct. 11

Abilene Christian at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Uconn 4 2 222 136 Notre Dame 3 2 204 118 Umass 0 5 52 179

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Michigan 21, Umass 3

Notre Dame 28, Boise St. 7

Uconn 51, FIU 10

Saturday, Oct. 11

Umass at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

