FBC Glance

The Associated Press

October 5, 2025, 2:02 AM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Memphis 2 0 100 33 6 0 243 97
Navy 3 0 101 60 5 0 187 98
North Texas 1 0 45 38 5 0 224 100
South Florida 1 0 54 26 4 1 181 112
Tulane 1 0 31 14 4 1 131 120
East Carolina 1 0 28 6 3 2 152 67
Temple 1 0 27 21 3 2 151 125
FAU 1 1 53 76 2 3 144 167
Rice 1 2 62 65 3 3 123 129
Army 1 2 75 86 2 3 126 137
UAB 0 2 37 69 2 3 144 195
UTSA 0 1 21 27 2 3 146 148
Tulsa 0 3 44 118 2 4 112 158
Charlotte 0 2 43 82 1 4 99 171

___

Friday’s Games

South Florida 54, Charlotte 26

Saturday’s Games

Navy 34, Air Force 31

Army 31, UAB 13

Temple 27, UTSA 21

FAU 27, Rice 21

Memphis 45, Tulsa 7

Thursday, Oct. 9

East Carolina at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10

South Florida at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Charlotte at Army, Noon

Navy at Temple, 4 p.m.

UAB at FAU, 6 p.m.

Rice at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia Tech 2 0 54 50 5 0 185 106
Miami 1 0 28 22 5 0 175 68
Virginia 3 0 124 85 5 1 258 143
Duke 3 0 128 57 4 2 219 153
SMU 1 0 31 18 3 2 170 124
Louisville 1 1 61 57 4 1 180 105
California 1 1 49 69 4 2 145 135
Pittsburgh 1 1 75 41 3 2 205 98
Stanford 1 1 50 68 2 3 103 147
Virginia Tech 1 1 46 51 2 4 141 170
NC State 1 2 88 92 4 2 203 150
Wake Forest 1 2 83 87 3 2 135 106
Syracuse 1 2 55 90 3 3 174 179
Clemson 1 2 80 68 2 3 117 101
Florida St. 0 2 60 74 3 2 234 104
North Carolina 0 1 10 38 2 3 94 129
Boston College 0 3 51 106 1 4 157 158

___

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 48, Boston College 7

Clemson 38, North Carolina 10

Wake Forest 30, Virginia Tech 23

NC State 56, Campbell 10

Virginia 30, Louisville 27

SMU 31, Syracuse 18

Miami 28, Florida St. 22

Duke 45, California 21

Saturday, Oct. 11

Pittsburgh at Florida St., Noon

Stanford at SMU, Noon

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 2 0 62 45 5 0 192 61
Texas Tech 2 0 69 21 5 0 243 56
Arizona St. 2 0 54 48 4 1 146 106
Cincinnati 2 0 75 64 4 1 196 104
Iowa St. 2 1 93 73 5 1 188 109
Baylor 2 1 104 88 4 2 218 178
Kansas 2 1 102 67 4 2 210 123
Arizona 1 1 55 52 4 1 166 78
Houston 1 1 47 55 4 1 136 88
TCU 1 1 59 48 4 1 184 107
Utah 1 1 58 48 4 1 195 73
Kansas St. 1 2 89 79 2 4 165 161
UCF 0 2 40 61 3 2 159 87
Colorado 0 3 62 95 2 4 150 149
West Virginia 0 3 48 127 2 4 134 171
Oklahoma St. 0 2 40 86 1 4 82 181

___

Friday’s Games

BYU 38, West Virginia 24

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 35, Kansas St. 34

Cincinnati 38, Iowa St. 30

Arizona 41, Oklahoma St. 13

Texas Tech 35, Houston 11

TCU 35, Colorado 21

Kansas 27, UCF 20

Saturday, Oct. 11

UCF at Cincinnati, Noon

Houston at Oklahoma St., Noon

TCU at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at Utah, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana 2 0 83 68 5 0 212 128
UC Davis 2 0 68 39 4 1 159 167
Montana St. 2 0 91 13 4 2 186 109
N. Arizona 1 1 41 51 4 2 181 192
Cal Poly 1 1 59 58 3 3 182 180
E. Washington 1 1 38 84 2 4 139 214
Idaho St. 1 1 64 60 2 4 231 176
Idaho 0 1 30 41 2 3 125 121
N. Colorado 0 1 18 26 2 3 95 97
Sacramento St. 0 1 24 32 2 3 138 116
Weber St. 0 1 12 34 2 3 105 192
Portland St. 0 2 44 66 0 6 67 250

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 34, N. Arizona 10

E. Washington 35, Portland St. 27

Montana 42, Idaho St. 38

UC Davis 34, Cal Poly 27

Saturday, Oct. 11

Idaho St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho, 5 p.m.

N. Arizona at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tennessee Tech 2 0 101 28 5 0 283 59
E. Illinois 2 0 62 30 3 2 130 124
Gardner-Webb 1 0 30 27 3 2 152 196
Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 0 65 42 3 3 121 162
UT Martin 1 1 48 40 1 5 92 188
SE Missouri 0 1 10 34 1 4 109 197
Tennessee St. 0 2 15 66 1 4 63 169
Charleston Southern 0 2 55 65 1 5 96 181
W. Illinois 0 2 43 97 1 5 135 273

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 66, W. Illinois 20

Gardner-Webb 30, Charleston Southern 27

Lindenwood (Mo.) 30, UT Martin 14

E. Illinois 31, Tennessee St. 7

Saturday, Oct. 11

Gardner-Webb at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 2 0 83 25 5 0 239 48
Ohio St. 2 0 66 9 5 0 187 25
Oregon 2 0 64 38 5 0 233 61
Michigan 2 0 54 37 4 1 164 81
Illinois 2 1 87 122 5 1 222 144
Southern Cal 2 1 110 82 4 1 242 115
Maryland 1 1 47 34 4 1 150 67
Nebraska 1 1 65 57 4 1 212 81
Washington 1 1 30 44 4 1 197 99
Iowa 1 1 53 48 3 2 147 78
Minnesota 1 1 34 70 3 2 137 107
Northwestern 1 1 31 48 3 2 118 85
UCLA 1 1 56 54 1 4 99 162
Michigan St. 0 2 58 83 3 2 164 153
Penn St. 0 2 61 72 3 2 193 89
Rutgers 0 2 56 69 3 2 195 127
Purdue 0 2 44 76 2 3 139 149
Wisconsin 0 2 20 51 2 3 93 99

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 24, Wisconsin 10

Illinois 43, Purdue 27

Washington 24, Maryland 20

UCLA 42, Penn St. 37

Northwestern 42, Louisiana-Monroe 7

Nebraska 38, Michigan St. 27

Ohio St. 42, Minnesota 3

Friday, Oct. 10

Rutgers at Washington, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

UCLA at Michigan St., Noon

Ohio St. at Illinois, Noon

Nebraska at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Purdue at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Monmouth (NJ) 1 0 51 33 4 1 226 180
Elon 2 0 58 23 4 2 183 132
Rhode Island 2 0 62 37 4 2 134 126
Villanova 2 1 101 82 3 2 131 151
William & Mary 2 1 90 92 3 3 161 177
Maine 2 1 98 72 2 4 132 158
New Hampshire 1 1 31 43 3 3 126 130
Stony Brook 1 1 64 43 3 3 167 143
Towson 1 1 29 41 3 3 128 145
Campbell 1 1 70 79 1 5 142 261
NC A&T 1 2 97 105 1 5 145 259
Bryant 0 3 86 110 2 4 158 161
Hampton 0 2 50 74 2 4 139 190
Albany (NY) 0 2 18 71 1 5 87 176

___

Friday’s Games

Brown 28, Rhode Island 21

Saturday’s Games

Villanova 37, New Hampshire 7

Monmouth (NJ) 49, Delaware St. 38

Maine 34, Bryant 14

NC State 56, Campbell 10

Stony Brook 47, Albany (NY) 12

William & Mary 38, NC A&T 34

Hampton 41, Norfolk St. 34

Elon 17, Towson 3

Friday, Oct. 10

Brown at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

SC State at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Maine at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Towson, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Elon, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Kentucky 3 0 95 70 5 1 202 137
Louisiana Tech 2 0 79 25 4 1 140 68
Kennesaw St. 1 0 24 16 3 2 97 116
Jacksonville St. 1 0 34 24 2 3 148 134
Delaware 1 1 62 43 3 2 148 132
New Mexico St. 1 1 51 59 3 2 111 114
FIU 0 1 16 38 2 3 106 160
Missouri St. 0 1 22 27 2 3 108 158
Liberty 0 1 24 34 1 4 85 116
Middle Tennessee 0 1 16 24 1 4 82 155
UTEP 0 1 11 30 1 4 104 133
Sam Houston St. 0 2 34 78 0 5 75 208

___

Thursday’s Games

New Mexico St. 37, Sam Houston St. 10

Friday’s Games

W. Kentucky 27, Delaware 24

Saturday’s Games

Uconn 51, FIU 10

Wednesday, Oct. 8

Missouri St. at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty at UTEP, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 9

Louisiana Tech at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 4 2 147 157
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 3 3 111 110

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU 42, Sacred Heart 35

Merrimack 24, Robert Morris 7

Saturday, Oct. 11

Maine at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Howard at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Harvard 1 0 41 7 3 0 159 38
Penn 1 0 36 24 2 1 90 89
Princeton 1 0 17 10 2 1 90 80
Yale 1 0 41 24 2 1 82 65
Brown 0 1 7 41 2 1 81 62
Dartmouth 0 1 24 36 2 1 86 84
Columbia 0 1 10 17 1 2 43 65
Cornell 0 1 24 41 0 3 55 95

___

Friday’s Games

Brown 28, Rhode Island 21

Princeton 17, Columbia 10

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 31, Yale 13

Penn 36, Dartmouth 24

Colgate 41, Cornell 21

Harvard 59, Holy Cross 24

Friday, Oct. 10

Brown at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Marist at Penn, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Mercer at Princeton, Noon

Lehigh at Columbia, Noon

Yale at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 62 58 3 3 151 128
W. Michigan 2 0 35 16 3 3 118 124
Ball St. 1 0 20 14 2 3 82 147
Miami (Ohio) 1 0 25 14 2 3 118 117
Toledo 1 1 58 17 3 2 179 62
Cent. Michigan 1 1 46 41 3 3 131 173
Ohio 1 1 49 40 3 3 158 156
Akron 1 1 31 67 2 4 110 183
Bowling Green 0 1 20 35 2 3 106 129
Kent St. 0 1 28 31 1 4 73 220
N. Illinois 0 1 14 25 1 4 55 106
E. Michigan 0 2 43 55 1 5 150 214

___

Saturday’s Games

Ball St. 20, Ohio 14

W. Michigan 21, Umass 3

Buffalo 31, E. Michigan 30

Akron 28, Cent. Michigan 22

Miami (Ohio) 25, N. Illinois 14

Oklahoma 44, Kent St. 0

Saturday, Oct. 11

Miami (Ohio) at Akron, Noon

Toledo at Bowling Green, Noon

N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Umass at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC Central 0 0 0 0 4 2 208 176
Howard 0 0 0 0 3 2 101 94
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 3 3 198 175
SC State 0 0 0 0 3 3 168 194
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 2 4 118 169
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 5 126 208

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 27, Morgan St. 24

Monmouth (NJ) 49, Delaware St. 38

SC State 49, Savannah St. 6

Hampton 41, Norfolk St. 34

Saturday, Oct. 11

SC State at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

S. Connecticut at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Howard at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

NC Central at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 2 0 84 29 5 0 222 46
S. Dakota St. 1 0 35 30 5 0 173 85
S. Illinois 1 0 55 27 4 1 217 105
North Dakota 1 0 35 7 3 2 201 96
South Dakota 1 1 62 75 3 3 148 188
Illinois St. 0 1 16 33 3 2 140 147
Youngstown St. 0 1 30 35 3 2 165 136
Indiana St. 0 1 27 55 2 3 126 229
N. Iowa 0 1 7 35 2 3 78 114
Murray St. 0 1 24 49 0 5 96 221

___

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota 49, Murray St. 24

North Dakota 35, N. Iowa 7

S. Dakota St. 35, Youngstown St. 30

N. Dakota St. 33, Illinois St. 16

S. Illinois 55, Indiana St. 27

Saturday, Oct. 11

South Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Youngstown St. at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Illinois St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UNLV 1 0 31 17 5 0 178 130
Fresno St. 2 0 43 38 5 1 184 117
San Diego St. 1 0 45 24 4 1 140 63
Boise St. 1 0 49 37 3 2 161 127
Utah St. 1 0 49 30 3 2 182 152
San Jose St. 1 0 35 28 2 3 116 140
Hawaii 1 1 65 58 4 2 154 141
New Mexico 0 1 28 35 3 2 150 121
Wyoming 0 1 17 31 2 3 84 106
Air Force 0 3 102 142 1 4 182 189
Colorado St. 0 1 24 45 1 4 85 137
Nevada 0 1 17 20 1 4 77 128

___

Friday’s Games

San Jose St. 35, New Mexico 28

San Diego St. 45, Colorado St. 24

Saturday’s Games

Navy 34, Air Force 31

Notre Dame 28, Boise St. 7

UNLV 31, Wyoming 17

Fresno St. 20, Nevada 17

Friday, Oct. 10

Fresno St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Air Force at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise St., 9:45 p.m.

San Diego St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 12

Utah St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
CCSU 1 0 31 7 3 3 162 159
Duquesne 1 0 34 14 3 3 170 193
Stonehill 1 1 24 37 2 4 91 125
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 1 4 69 156
Wagner 0 0 0 0 1 4 65 160
LIU Brooklyn 0 2 16 32 1 5 72 162
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 7 31 0 5 46 174

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU 42, Sacred Heart 35

Duquesne 34, Stonehill 14

Mercyhurst 22, LIU Brooklyn 13

Merrimack 24, Robert Morris 7

Saturday, Oct. 11

Mercyhurst at Wagner, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 3 2 103 144
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 6 110 210

___

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. 27, Oregon St. 23

Saturday, Oct. 11

Washington St. at Mississippi, 12:45 p.m.

Wake Forest at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lehigh 2 0 62 38 6 0 200 112
Lafayette 2 0 66 47 4 2 181 151
Colgate 1 0 44 21 2 3 165 174
Bucknell 1 1 57 69 4 2 169 192
Fordham 1 2 57 89 1 5 113 245
Georgetown 0 1 37 42 3 3 156 165
Richmond 0 2 42 54 3 3 113 131
Holy Cross 0 1 21 26 0 6 95 160

___

Saturday’s Games

Bucknell 33, Richmond 28

Lehigh 31, Yale 13

Lafayette 24, Fordham 10

Georgetown 27, Morgan St. 24

Harvard 59, Holy Cross 24

Colgate 41, Cornell 21

Saturday, Oct. 11

Lehigh at Columbia, Noon

Bucknell at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Richmond at Colgate, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Presbyterian 1 0 41 0 5 0 213 65
Dayton 2 0 83 42 4 1 152 80
Butler 2 0 52 42 4 2 143 152
Drake 1 0 41 0 2 2 124 86
Marist 1 1 47 45 3 2 122 103
San Diego 1 1 44 46 3 3 140 190
Stetson 1 1 49 80 2 4 136 246
St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 2 41 51 2 3 126 108
Morehead St. 0 2 28 76 2 4 131 232
Davidson 0 1 32 35 1 4 115 213
Valparaiso 0 1 0 41 1 4 111 170

___

Saturday’s Games

Marist 19, San Diego 14

Drake 41, Valparaiso 0

Dayton 35, Morehead St. 28

Stetson 35, Davidson 32

Butler 21, St. Thomas (Minn.) 14

Friday, Oct. 10

Marist at Penn, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Morehead St. at Stetson, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Butler, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Drake at San Diego, 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mississippi 3 0 95 77 5 0 203 94
Missouri 1 0 29 20 5 0 226 73
Oklahoma 1 0 24 17 5 0 169 36
Texas A&M 2 0 47 19 5 0 174 105
Alabama 2 0 54 35 4 1 182 80
Georgia 2 1 100 79 4 1 173 92
Vanderbilt 1 1 45 37 5 1 259 116
LSU 1 1 39 34 4 1 135 61
Tennessee 1 1 82 78 4 1 255 145
Florida 1 1 39 41 2 3 117 85
South Carolina 1 2 62 73 3 2 124 94
Mississippi St. 0 2 43 72 4 2 202 119
Auburn 0 2 27 40 3 2 138 82
Texas 0 1 21 29 3 2 148 60
Arkansas 0 1 35 41 2 3 187 150
Kentucky 0 3 50 100 2 3 122 139

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 35, Kentucky 14

Florida 29, Texas 21

Alabama 30, Vanderbilt 14

Oklahoma 44, Kent St. 0

Texas A&M 31, Mississippi St. 9

Saturday, Oct. 11

Alabama at Missouri, Noon

Washington St. at Mississippi, 12:45 p.m.

Texas vs. Oklahoma at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Tennessee, 4:15 p.m.

Florida at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at LSU, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Furman 2 0 62 35 4 1 151 119
Mercer 4 0 143 76 4 1 153 91
W. Carolina 2 0 73 56 3 3 201 222
The Citadel 2 1 68 61 2 3 81 122
Chattanooga 1 1 31 42 2 4 145 184
ETSU 0 2 56 69 2 4 175 209
VMI 0 1 14 21 1 4 105 153
Samford 0 4 82 166 0 6 92 242
Wofford 0 2 42 45 0 5 73 113

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina 23, Wofford 21

Chattanooga 21, VMI 14

Furman 31, ETSU 22

Mercer 45, Samford 21

Saturday, Oct. 11

Mercer at Princeton, Noon

Norfolk St. at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Valdosta St. at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Furman at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

VMI at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lamar 1 0 24 17 4 1 110 120
SE Louisiana 2 0 83 31 4 2 194 138
Stephen F. Austin 2 0 65 34 4 2 183 106
East Texas A&M 1 0 40 10 1 4 126 210
UT Rio Grande Valley 1 1 58 52 5 1 292 86
Nicholls 1 1 37 30 1 5 77 164
Incarnate Word 0 2 23 51 2 4 135 158
Houston Christian 0 1 7 27 1 4 116 132
Northwestern St. 0 1 10 40 1 4 54 213
McNeese St. 0 2 17 72 1 5 129 205

___

Saturday’s Games

Lamar 24, Nicholls 17

Stephen F. Austin 31, Incarnate Word 17

East Texas A&M 40, Northwestern St. 10

SE Louisiana 38, McNeese St. 0

UT Rio Grande Valley 27, Houston Christian 7

Saturday, Oct. 11

Lamar at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama St. 2 0 94 49 4 1 203 117
Jackson St. 2 0 95 37 4 1 173 89
Bethune-Cookman 1 1 76 86 2 4 164 237
Alabama A&M 0 2 58 98 3 3 178 209
Florida A&M 0 1 14 42 1 3 70 133
MVSU 0 1 20 23 0 4 55 172

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 3 0 63 46 4 2 128 135
Texas Southern 2 1 95 49 2 3 105 115
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 1 31 71 2 3 89 187
Grambling St. 0 1 13 28 3 2 136 164
Southern U. 0 1 13 38 1 4 75 184
Alcorn St. 0 2 32 37 0 5 73 161

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama St. 52, Bethune-Cookman 35

Prairie View 13, Alcorn St. 12

Jackson St. 57, Alabama A&M 24

Texas Southern 51, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7

Saturday, Oct. 11

Lincoln University (CA) at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

MVSU at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

NC Central at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.

Westgate Christian Ravens at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Jackson St., 3:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 2 0 49 17 4 1 139 68
Old Dominion 1 0 47 7 4 1 181 73
Coastal Carolina 1 1 45 67 2 3 65 153
Appalachian St. 0 1 22 38 3 2 117 132
Georgia Southern 0 1 10 35 2 3 130 187
Marshall 0 1 51 54 2 3 158 155
Georgia St. 0 1 7 14 1 4 88 206

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Monroe 1 0 28 16 3 2 95 156
Southern Miss. 1 0 38 22 3 2 155 131
Troy 1 0 31 24 3 2 113 116
Louisiana-Lafayette 1 0 54 51 2 3 141 161
Arkansas St. 1 1 47 58 2 4 140 190
Texas State 0 1 30 31 3 2 175 131
South Alabama 0 2 44 69 1 5 150 190

___

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 14, Georgia St. 7

Appalachian St. 27, Oregon St. 23

Northwestern 42, Louisiana-Monroe 7

Arkansas St. 31, Texas State 30

Old Dominion 47, Coastal Carolina 7

Troy 31, South Alabama 24

Thursday, Oct. 9

Southern Miss. at Georgia Southern, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Louisiana-Lafayette at James Madison, Noon

Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Troy at Texas State, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tarleton St. 2 0 108 52 6 0 291 106
Abilene Christian 2 0 97 54 3 3 160 189
West Georgia 2 1 90 80 5 1 193 124
Austin Peay 2 1 117 85 4 2 213 134
Cent. Arkansas 1 1 33 73 2 4 128 231
E. Kentucky 0 1 12 33 2 3 83 139
North Alabama 0 1 23 52 1 4 135 196
S. Utah 0 2 66 79 1 5 222 235
Utah Tech 0 2 27 65 1 5 108 163

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian 52, North Alabama 23

Austin Peay 44, West Georgia 30

Cent. Arkansas 23, Utah Tech 17

Tarleton St. 52, S. Utah 42

Saturday, Oct. 11

Abilene Christian at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Uconn 4 2 222 136
Notre Dame 3 2 204 118
Umass 0 5 52 179

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Michigan 21, Umass 3

Notre Dame 28, Boise St. 7

Uconn 51, FIU 10

Saturday, Oct. 11

Umass at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

