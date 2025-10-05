FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|2
|0
|100
|33
|6
|0
|243
|97
|Navy
|3
|0
|101
|60
|5
|0
|187
|98
|North Texas
|1
|0
|45
|38
|5
|0
|224
|100
|South Florida
|1
|0
|54
|26
|4
|1
|181
|112
|Tulane
|1
|0
|31
|14
|4
|1
|131
|120
|East Carolina
|1
|0
|28
|6
|3
|2
|152
|67
|Temple
|1
|0
|27
|21
|3
|2
|151
|125
|FAU
|1
|1
|53
|76
|2
|3
|144
|167
|Rice
|1
|2
|62
|65
|3
|3
|123
|129
|Army
|1
|2
|75
|86
|2
|3
|126
|137
|UAB
|0
|2
|37
|69
|2
|3
|144
|195
|UTSA
|0
|1
|21
|27
|2
|3
|146
|148
|Tulsa
|0
|3
|44
|118
|2
|4
|112
|158
|Charlotte
|0
|2
|43
|82
|1
|4
|99
|171
___
Friday’s Games
South Florida 54, Charlotte 26
Saturday’s Games
Navy 34, Air Force 31
Army 31, UAB 13
Temple 27, UTSA 21
FAU 27, Rice 21
Memphis 45, Tulsa 7
Thursday, Oct. 9
East Carolina at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 10
South Florida at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
Charlotte at Army, Noon
Navy at Temple, 4 p.m.
UAB at FAU, 6 p.m.
Rice at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Tech
|2
|0
|54
|50
|5
|0
|185
|106
|Miami
|1
|0
|28
|22
|5
|0
|175
|68
|Virginia
|3
|0
|124
|85
|5
|1
|258
|143
|Duke
|3
|0
|128
|57
|4
|2
|219
|153
|SMU
|1
|0
|31
|18
|3
|2
|170
|124
|Louisville
|1
|1
|61
|57
|4
|1
|180
|105
|California
|1
|1
|49
|69
|4
|2
|145
|135
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|75
|41
|3
|2
|205
|98
|Stanford
|1
|1
|50
|68
|2
|3
|103
|147
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|46
|51
|2
|4
|141
|170
|NC State
|1
|2
|88
|92
|4
|2
|203
|150
|Wake Forest
|1
|2
|83
|87
|3
|2
|135
|106
|Syracuse
|1
|2
|55
|90
|3
|3
|174
|179
|Clemson
|1
|2
|80
|68
|2
|3
|117
|101
|Florida St.
|0
|2
|60
|74
|3
|2
|234
|104
|North Carolina
|0
|1
|10
|38
|2
|3
|94
|129
|Boston College
|0
|3
|51
|106
|1
|4
|157
|158
___
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 48, Boston College 7
Clemson 38, North Carolina 10
Wake Forest 30, Virginia Tech 23
NC State 56, Campbell 10
Virginia 30, Louisville 27
SMU 31, Syracuse 18
Miami 28, Florida St. 22
Duke 45, California 21
Saturday, Oct. 11
Pittsburgh at Florida St., Noon
Stanford at SMU, Noon
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
NC State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
Clemson at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|2
|0
|62
|45
|5
|0
|192
|61
|Texas Tech
|2
|0
|69
|21
|5
|0
|243
|56
|Arizona St.
|2
|0
|54
|48
|4
|1
|146
|106
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|75
|64
|4
|1
|196
|104
|Iowa St.
|2
|1
|93
|73
|5
|1
|188
|109
|Baylor
|2
|1
|104
|88
|4
|2
|218
|178
|Kansas
|2
|1
|102
|67
|4
|2
|210
|123
|Arizona
|1
|1
|55
|52
|4
|1
|166
|78
|Houston
|1
|1
|47
|55
|4
|1
|136
|88
|TCU
|1
|1
|59
|48
|4
|1
|184
|107
|Utah
|1
|1
|58
|48
|4
|1
|195
|73
|Kansas St.
|1
|2
|89
|79
|2
|4
|165
|161
|UCF
|0
|2
|40
|61
|3
|2
|159
|87
|Colorado
|0
|3
|62
|95
|2
|4
|150
|149
|West Virginia
|0
|3
|48
|127
|2
|4
|134
|171
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|2
|40
|86
|1
|4
|82
|181
___
Friday’s Games
BYU 38, West Virginia 24
Saturday’s Games
Baylor 35, Kansas St. 34
Cincinnati 38, Iowa St. 30
Arizona 41, Oklahoma St. 13
Texas Tech 35, Houston 11
TCU 35, Colorado 21
Kansas 27, UCF 20
Saturday, Oct. 11
UCF at Cincinnati, Noon
Houston at Oklahoma St., Noon
TCU at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.
BYU at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Arizona St. at Utah, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|2
|0
|83
|68
|5
|0
|212
|128
|UC Davis
|2
|0
|68
|39
|4
|1
|159
|167
|Montana St.
|2
|0
|91
|13
|4
|2
|186
|109
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|41
|51
|4
|2
|181
|192
|Cal Poly
|1
|1
|59
|58
|3
|3
|182
|180
|E. Washington
|1
|1
|38
|84
|2
|4
|139
|214
|Idaho St.
|1
|1
|64
|60
|2
|4
|231
|176
|Idaho
|0
|1
|30
|41
|2
|3
|125
|121
|N. Colorado
|0
|1
|18
|26
|2
|3
|95
|97
|Sacramento St.
|0
|1
|24
|32
|2
|3
|138
|116
|Weber St.
|0
|1
|12
|34
|2
|3
|105
|192
|Portland St.
|0
|2
|44
|66
|0
|6
|67
|250
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana St. 34, N. Arizona 10
E. Washington 35, Portland St. 27
Montana 42, Idaho St. 38
UC Davis 34, Cal Poly 27
Saturday, Oct. 11
Idaho St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Cal Poly at Montana, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho, 5 p.m.
N. Arizona at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|0
|101
|28
|5
|0
|283
|59
|E. Illinois
|2
|0
|62
|30
|3
|2
|130
|124
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|0
|30
|27
|3
|2
|152
|196
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|0
|65
|42
|3
|3
|121
|162
|UT Martin
|1
|1
|48
|40
|1
|5
|92
|188
|SE Missouri
|0
|1
|10
|34
|1
|4
|109
|197
|Tennessee St.
|0
|2
|15
|66
|1
|4
|63
|169
|Charleston Southern
|0
|2
|55
|65
|1
|5
|96
|181
|W. Illinois
|0
|2
|43
|97
|1
|5
|135
|273
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee Tech 66, W. Illinois 20
Gardner-Webb 30, Charleston Southern 27
Lindenwood (Mo.) 30, UT Martin 14
E. Illinois 31, Tennessee St. 7
Saturday, Oct. 11
Gardner-Webb at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 4 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|2
|0
|83
|25
|5
|0
|239
|48
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|66
|9
|5
|0
|187
|25
|Oregon
|2
|0
|64
|38
|5
|0
|233
|61
|Michigan
|2
|0
|54
|37
|4
|1
|164
|81
|Illinois
|2
|1
|87
|122
|5
|1
|222
|144
|Southern Cal
|2
|1
|110
|82
|4
|1
|242
|115
|Maryland
|1
|1
|47
|34
|4
|1
|150
|67
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|65
|57
|4
|1
|212
|81
|Washington
|1
|1
|30
|44
|4
|1
|197
|99
|Iowa
|1
|1
|53
|48
|3
|2
|147
|78
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|34
|70
|3
|2
|137
|107
|Northwestern
|1
|1
|31
|48
|3
|2
|118
|85
|UCLA
|1
|1
|56
|54
|1
|4
|99
|162
|Michigan St.
|0
|2
|58
|83
|3
|2
|164
|153
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|61
|72
|3
|2
|193
|89
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|56
|69
|3
|2
|195
|127
|Purdue
|0
|2
|44
|76
|2
|3
|139
|149
|Wisconsin
|0
|2
|20
|51
|2
|3
|93
|99
___
Saturday’s Games
Michigan 24, Wisconsin 10
Illinois 43, Purdue 27
Washington 24, Maryland 20
UCLA 42, Penn St. 37
Northwestern 42, Louisiana-Monroe 7
Nebraska 38, Michigan St. 27
Ohio St. 42, Minnesota 3
Friday, Oct. 10
Rutgers at Washington, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
UCLA at Michigan St., Noon
Ohio St. at Illinois, Noon
Nebraska at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
Purdue at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|0
|51
|33
|4
|1
|226
|180
|Elon
|2
|0
|58
|23
|4
|2
|183
|132
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|62
|37
|4
|2
|134
|126
|Villanova
|2
|1
|101
|82
|3
|2
|131
|151
|William & Mary
|2
|1
|90
|92
|3
|3
|161
|177
|Maine
|2
|1
|98
|72
|2
|4
|132
|158
|New Hampshire
|1
|1
|31
|43
|3
|3
|126
|130
|Stony Brook
|1
|1
|64
|43
|3
|3
|167
|143
|Towson
|1
|1
|29
|41
|3
|3
|128
|145
|Campbell
|1
|1
|70
|79
|1
|5
|142
|261
|NC A&T
|1
|2
|97
|105
|1
|5
|145
|259
|Bryant
|0
|3
|86
|110
|2
|4
|158
|161
|Hampton
|0
|2
|50
|74
|2
|4
|139
|190
|Albany (NY)
|0
|2
|18
|71
|1
|5
|87
|176
___
Friday’s Games
Brown 28, Rhode Island 21
Saturday’s Games
Villanova 37, New Hampshire 7
Monmouth (NJ) 49, Delaware St. 38
Maine 34, Bryant 14
NC State 56, Campbell 10
Stony Brook 47, Albany (NY) 12
William & Mary 38, NC A&T 34
Hampton 41, Norfolk St. 34
Elon 17, Towson 3
Friday, Oct. 10
Brown at Bryant, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
SC State at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Maine at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Towson, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Villanova at Elon, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|3
|0
|95
|70
|5
|1
|202
|137
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|0
|79
|25
|4
|1
|140
|68
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|0
|24
|16
|3
|2
|97
|116
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|34
|24
|2
|3
|148
|134
|Delaware
|1
|1
|62
|43
|3
|2
|148
|132
|New Mexico St.
|1
|1
|51
|59
|3
|2
|111
|114
|FIU
|0
|1
|16
|38
|2
|3
|106
|160
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|22
|27
|2
|3
|108
|158
|Liberty
|0
|1
|24
|34
|1
|4
|85
|116
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|1
|16
|24
|1
|4
|82
|155
|UTEP
|0
|1
|11
|30
|1
|4
|104
|133
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|2
|34
|78
|0
|5
|75
|208
___
Thursday’s Games
New Mexico St. 37, Sam Houston St. 10
Friday’s Games
W. Kentucky 27, Delaware 24
Saturday’s Games
Uconn 51, FIU 10
Wednesday, Oct. 8
Missouri St. at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty at UTEP, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 9
Louisiana Tech at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|147
|157
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|111
|110
___
Saturday’s Games
CCSU 42, Sacred Heart 35
Merrimack 24, Robert Morris 7
Saturday, Oct. 11
Maine at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
Howard at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|1
|0
|41
|7
|3
|0
|159
|38
|Penn
|1
|0
|36
|24
|2
|1
|90
|89
|Princeton
|1
|0
|17
|10
|2
|1
|90
|80
|Yale
|1
|0
|41
|24
|2
|1
|82
|65
|Brown
|0
|1
|7
|41
|2
|1
|81
|62
|Dartmouth
|0
|1
|24
|36
|2
|1
|86
|84
|Columbia
|0
|1
|10
|17
|1
|2
|43
|65
|Cornell
|0
|1
|24
|41
|0
|3
|55
|95
___
Friday’s Games
Brown 28, Rhode Island 21
Princeton 17, Columbia 10
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh 31, Yale 13
Penn 36, Dartmouth 24
Colgate 41, Cornell 21
Harvard 59, Holy Cross 24
Friday, Oct. 10
Brown at Bryant, 7 p.m.
Marist at Penn, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
Mercer at Princeton, Noon
Lehigh at Columbia, Noon
Yale at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|62
|58
|3
|3
|151
|128
|W. Michigan
|2
|0
|35
|16
|3
|3
|118
|124
|Ball St.
|1
|0
|20
|14
|2
|3
|82
|147
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|0
|25
|14
|2
|3
|118
|117
|Toledo
|1
|1
|58
|17
|3
|2
|179
|62
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|46
|41
|3
|3
|131
|173
|Ohio
|1
|1
|49
|40
|3
|3
|158
|156
|Akron
|1
|1
|31
|67
|2
|4
|110
|183
|Bowling Green
|0
|1
|20
|35
|2
|3
|106
|129
|Kent St.
|0
|1
|28
|31
|1
|4
|73
|220
|N. Illinois
|0
|1
|14
|25
|1
|4
|55
|106
|E. Michigan
|0
|2
|43
|55
|1
|5
|150
|214
___
Saturday’s Games
Ball St. 20, Ohio 14
W. Michigan 21, Umass 3
Buffalo 31, E. Michigan 30
Akron 28, Cent. Michigan 22
Miami (Ohio) 25, N. Illinois 14
Oklahoma 44, Kent St. 0
Saturday, Oct. 11
Miami (Ohio) at Akron, Noon
Toledo at Bowling Green, Noon
N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Umass at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|208
|176
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|101
|94
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|198
|175
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|168
|194
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|118
|169
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|126
|208
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown 27, Morgan St. 24
Monmouth (NJ) 49, Delaware St. 38
SC State 49, Savannah St. 6
Hampton 41, Norfolk St. 34
Saturday, Oct. 11
SC State at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
S. Connecticut at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
Howard at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
NC Central at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|84
|29
|5
|0
|222
|46
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|35
|30
|5
|0
|173
|85
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|55
|27
|4
|1
|217
|105
|North Dakota
|1
|0
|35
|7
|3
|2
|201
|96
|South Dakota
|1
|1
|62
|75
|3
|3
|148
|188
|Illinois St.
|0
|1
|16
|33
|3
|2
|140
|147
|Youngstown St.
|0
|1
|30
|35
|3
|2
|165
|136
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|27
|55
|2
|3
|126
|229
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|7
|35
|2
|3
|78
|114
|Murray St.
|0
|1
|24
|49
|0
|5
|96
|221
___
Saturday’s Games
South Dakota 49, Murray St. 24
North Dakota 35, N. Iowa 7
S. Dakota St. 35, Youngstown St. 30
N. Dakota St. 33, Illinois St. 16
S. Illinois 55, Indiana St. 27
Saturday, Oct. 11
South Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Youngstown St. at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
Illinois St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UNLV
|1
|0
|31
|17
|5
|0
|178
|130
|Fresno St.
|2
|0
|43
|38
|5
|1
|184
|117
|San Diego St.
|1
|0
|45
|24
|4
|1
|140
|63
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|49
|37
|3
|2
|161
|127
|Utah St.
|1
|0
|49
|30
|3
|2
|182
|152
|San Jose St.
|1
|0
|35
|28
|2
|3
|116
|140
|Hawaii
|1
|1
|65
|58
|4
|2
|154
|141
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|28
|35
|3
|2
|150
|121
|Wyoming
|0
|1
|17
|31
|2
|3
|84
|106
|Air Force
|0
|3
|102
|142
|1
|4
|182
|189
|Colorado St.
|0
|1
|24
|45
|1
|4
|85
|137
|Nevada
|0
|1
|17
|20
|1
|4
|77
|128
___
Friday’s Games
San Jose St. 35, New Mexico 28
San Diego St. 45, Colorado St. 24
Saturday’s Games
Navy 34, Air Force 31
Notre Dame 28, Boise St. 7
UNLV 31, Wyoming 17
Fresno St. 20, Nevada 17
Friday, Oct. 10
Fresno St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
Air Force at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Boise St., 9:45 p.m.
San Diego St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 12
Utah St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|1
|0
|31
|7
|3
|3
|162
|159
|Duquesne
|1
|0
|34
|14
|3
|3
|170
|193
|Stonehill
|1
|1
|24
|37
|2
|4
|91
|125
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|69
|156
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|65
|160
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|2
|16
|32
|1
|5
|72
|162
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|7
|31
|0
|5
|46
|174
___
Saturday’s Games
CCSU 42, Sacred Heart 35
Duquesne 34, Stonehill 14
Mercyhurst 22, LIU Brooklyn 13
Merrimack 24, Robert Morris 7
Saturday, Oct. 11
Mercyhurst at Wagner, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Duquesne, 1 p.m.
CCSU at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|103
|144
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|110
|210
___
Saturday’s Games
Appalachian St. 27, Oregon St. 23
Saturday, Oct. 11
Washington St. at Mississippi, 12:45 p.m.
Wake Forest at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|2
|0
|62
|38
|6
|0
|200
|112
|Lafayette
|2
|0
|66
|47
|4
|2
|181
|151
|Colgate
|1
|0
|44
|21
|2
|3
|165
|174
|Bucknell
|1
|1
|57
|69
|4
|2
|169
|192
|Fordham
|1
|2
|57
|89
|1
|5
|113
|245
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|37
|42
|3
|3
|156
|165
|Richmond
|0
|2
|42
|54
|3
|3
|113
|131
|Holy Cross
|0
|1
|21
|26
|0
|6
|95
|160
___
Saturday’s Games
Bucknell 33, Richmond 28
Lehigh 31, Yale 13
Lafayette 24, Fordham 10
Georgetown 27, Morgan St. 24
Harvard 59, Holy Cross 24
Colgate 41, Cornell 21
Saturday, Oct. 11
Lehigh at Columbia, Noon
Bucknell at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Richmond at Colgate, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Presbyterian
|1
|0
|41
|0
|5
|0
|213
|65
|Dayton
|2
|0
|83
|42
|4
|1
|152
|80
|Butler
|2
|0
|52
|42
|4
|2
|143
|152
|Drake
|1
|0
|41
|0
|2
|2
|124
|86
|Marist
|1
|1
|47
|45
|3
|2
|122
|103
|San Diego
|1
|1
|44
|46
|3
|3
|140
|190
|Stetson
|1
|1
|49
|80
|2
|4
|136
|246
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|2
|41
|51
|2
|3
|126
|108
|Morehead St.
|0
|2
|28
|76
|2
|4
|131
|232
|Davidson
|0
|1
|32
|35
|1
|4
|115
|213
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|0
|41
|1
|4
|111
|170
___
Saturday’s Games
Marist 19, San Diego 14
Drake 41, Valparaiso 0
Dayton 35, Morehead St. 28
Stetson 35, Davidson 32
Butler 21, St. Thomas (Minn.) 14
Friday, Oct. 10
Marist at Penn, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
Morehead St. at Stetson, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Butler, 1 p.m.
Dayton at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Drake at San Diego, 5 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mississippi
|3
|0
|95
|77
|5
|0
|203
|94
|Missouri
|1
|0
|29
|20
|5
|0
|226
|73
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|24
|17
|5
|0
|169
|36
|Texas A&M
|2
|0
|47
|19
|5
|0
|174
|105
|Alabama
|2
|0
|54
|35
|4
|1
|182
|80
|Georgia
|2
|1
|100
|79
|4
|1
|173
|92
|Vanderbilt
|1
|1
|45
|37
|5
|1
|259
|116
|LSU
|1
|1
|39
|34
|4
|1
|135
|61
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|82
|78
|4
|1
|255
|145
|Florida
|1
|1
|39
|41
|2
|3
|117
|85
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|62
|73
|3
|2
|124
|94
|Mississippi St.
|0
|2
|43
|72
|4
|2
|202
|119
|Auburn
|0
|2
|27
|40
|3
|2
|138
|82
|Texas
|0
|1
|21
|29
|3
|2
|148
|60
|Arkansas
|0
|1
|35
|41
|2
|3
|187
|150
|Kentucky
|0
|3
|50
|100
|2
|3
|122
|139
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia 35, Kentucky 14
Florida 29, Texas 21
Alabama 30, Vanderbilt 14
Oklahoma 44, Kent St. 0
Texas A&M 31, Mississippi St. 9
Saturday, Oct. 11
Alabama at Missouri, Noon
Washington St. at Mississippi, 12:45 p.m.
Texas vs. Oklahoma at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Tennessee, 4:15 p.m.
Florida at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina at LSU, 7:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Furman
|2
|0
|62
|35
|4
|1
|151
|119
|Mercer
|4
|0
|143
|76
|4
|1
|153
|91
|W. Carolina
|2
|0
|73
|56
|3
|3
|201
|222
|The Citadel
|2
|1
|68
|61
|2
|3
|81
|122
|Chattanooga
|1
|1
|31
|42
|2
|4
|145
|184
|ETSU
|0
|2
|56
|69
|2
|4
|175
|209
|VMI
|0
|1
|14
|21
|1
|4
|105
|153
|Samford
|0
|4
|82
|166
|0
|6
|92
|242
|Wofford
|0
|2
|42
|45
|0
|5
|73
|113
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Carolina 23, Wofford 21
Chattanooga 21, VMI 14
Furman 31, ETSU 22
Mercer 45, Samford 21
Saturday, Oct. 11
Mercer at Princeton, Noon
Norfolk St. at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Valdosta St. at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Furman at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
VMI at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lamar
|1
|0
|24
|17
|4
|1
|110
|120
|SE Louisiana
|2
|0
|83
|31
|4
|2
|194
|138
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|0
|65
|34
|4
|2
|183
|106
|East Texas A&M
|1
|0
|40
|10
|1
|4
|126
|210
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|1
|1
|58
|52
|5
|1
|292
|86
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|37
|30
|1
|5
|77
|164
|Incarnate Word
|0
|2
|23
|51
|2
|4
|135
|158
|Houston Christian
|0
|1
|7
|27
|1
|4
|116
|132
|Northwestern St.
|0
|1
|10
|40
|1
|4
|54
|213
|McNeese St.
|0
|2
|17
|72
|1
|5
|129
|205
___
Saturday’s Games
Lamar 24, Nicholls 17
Stephen F. Austin 31, Incarnate Word 17
East Texas A&M 40, Northwestern St. 10
SE Louisiana 38, McNeese St. 0
UT Rio Grande Valley 27, Houston Christian 7
Saturday, Oct. 11
Lamar at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama St.
|2
|0
|94
|49
|4
|1
|203
|117
|Jackson St.
|2
|0
|95
|37
|4
|1
|173
|89
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|1
|76
|86
|2
|4
|164
|237
|Alabama A&M
|0
|2
|58
|98
|3
|3
|178
|209
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|14
|42
|1
|3
|70
|133
|MVSU
|0
|1
|20
|23
|0
|4
|55
|172
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|3
|0
|63
|46
|4
|2
|128
|135
|Texas Southern
|2
|1
|95
|49
|2
|3
|105
|115
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|1
|31
|71
|2
|3
|89
|187
|Grambling St.
|0
|1
|13
|28
|3
|2
|136
|164
|Southern U.
|0
|1
|13
|38
|1
|4
|75
|184
|Alcorn St.
|0
|2
|32
|37
|0
|5
|73
|161
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama St. 52, Bethune-Cookman 35
Prairie View 13, Alcorn St. 12
Jackson St. 57, Alabama A&M 24
Texas Southern 51, Ark.-Pine Bluff 7
Saturday, Oct. 11
Lincoln University (CA) at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
MVSU at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
NC Central at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.
Westgate Christian Ravens at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Jackson St., 3:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Grambling St., 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|2
|0
|49
|17
|4
|1
|139
|68
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|47
|7
|4
|1
|181
|73
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|1
|45
|67
|2
|3
|65
|153
|Appalachian St.
|0
|1
|22
|38
|3
|2
|117
|132
|Georgia Southern
|0
|1
|10
|35
|2
|3
|130
|187
|Marshall
|0
|1
|51
|54
|2
|3
|158
|155
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|7
|14
|1
|4
|88
|206
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|0
|28
|16
|3
|2
|95
|156
|Southern Miss.
|1
|0
|38
|22
|3
|2
|155
|131
|Troy
|1
|0
|31
|24
|3
|2
|113
|116
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|0
|54
|51
|2
|3
|141
|161
|Arkansas St.
|1
|1
|47
|58
|2
|4
|140
|190
|Texas State
|0
|1
|30
|31
|3
|2
|175
|131
|South Alabama
|0
|2
|44
|69
|1
|5
|150
|190
___
Saturday’s Games
James Madison 14, Georgia St. 7
Appalachian St. 27, Oregon St. 23
Northwestern 42, Louisiana-Monroe 7
Arkansas St. 31, Texas State 30
Old Dominion 47, Coastal Carolina 7
Troy 31, South Alabama 24
Thursday, Oct. 9
Southern Miss. at Georgia Southern, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
Louisiana-Lafayette at James Madison, Noon
Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Troy at Texas State, 8 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|2
|0
|108
|52
|6
|0
|291
|106
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|97
|54
|3
|3
|160
|189
|West Georgia
|2
|1
|90
|80
|5
|1
|193
|124
|Austin Peay
|2
|1
|117
|85
|4
|2
|213
|134
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|1
|33
|73
|2
|4
|128
|231
|E. Kentucky
|0
|1
|12
|33
|2
|3
|83
|139
|North Alabama
|0
|1
|23
|52
|1
|4
|135
|196
|S. Utah
|0
|2
|66
|79
|1
|5
|222
|235
|Utah Tech
|0
|2
|27
|65
|1
|5
|108
|163
___
Saturday’s Games
Abilene Christian 52, North Alabama 23
Austin Peay 44, West Georgia 30
Cent. Arkansas 23, Utah Tech 17
Tarleton St. 52, S. Utah 42
Saturday, Oct. 11
Abilene Christian at West Georgia, 2 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 4 p.m.
Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Uconn
|4
|2
|222
|136
|Notre Dame
|3
|2
|204
|118
|Umass
|0
|5
|52
|179
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Michigan 21, Umass 3
Notre Dame 28, Boise St. 7
Uconn 51, FIU 10
Saturday, Oct. 11
Umass at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.
NC State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
