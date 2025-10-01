FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 1 0 55…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 1 0 55 26 5 0 198 90 Navy 3 0 101 60 4 0 153 67 North Texas 1 0 45 38 5 0 224 100 Tulane 1 0 31 14 4 1 131 120 East Carolina 1 0 28 6 3 2 152 67 Rice 1 1 41 38 3 2 102 102 South Florida 0 0 0 0 3 1 127 86 Temple 0 0 0 0 2 2 124 104 UAB 0 1 24 38 2 2 131 164 UTSA 0 0 0 0 2 2 125 121 Tulsa 0 2 37 73 2 3 105 113 Army 0 2 44 73 1 3 95 124 Charlotte 0 1 17 28 1 3 73 117 FAU 0 1 26 55 1 3 117 146

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at Navy, Noon

Army at UAB, Noon

UTSA at Temple, 1 p.m.

FAU at Rice, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 9

East Carolina at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10

South Florida at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Charlotte at Army, Noon

Navy at Temple, 4 p.m.

UAB at FAU, 6 p.m.

Rice at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Tech 2 0 54 50 5 0 185 106 Louisville 1 0 34 27 4 0 153 75 California 1 0 28 24 4 1 124 90 Virginia 2 0 94 58 4 1 228 116 Duke 2 0 83 36 3 2 174 132 Virginia Tech 1 0 23 21 2 3 118 140 Syracuse 1 1 37 59 3 2 156 148 Stanford 1 1 50 68 2 3 103 147 NC State 1 2 88 92 3 2 147 140 Miami 0 0 0 0 4 0 147 46 Florida St. 0 1 38 46 3 1 212 76 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 2 84 91 Pittsburgh 0 1 27 34 2 2 157 91 SMU 0 0 0 0 2 2 139 106 Wake Forest 0 2 53 64 2 2 105 83 Boston College 0 2 44 58 1 3 150 110 Clemson 0 2 42 58 1 3 79 91

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at Pittsburgh, Noon

Clemson at North Carolina, Noon

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.

Campbell at NC State, 2 p.m.

Virginia at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at SMU, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.

Duke at California, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Pittsburgh at Florida St., Noon

Stanford at SMU, Noon

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 1 0 24 21 4 0 154 37 Houston 1 0 36 20 4 0 125 53 Iowa St. 2 0 63 35 5 0 158 71 Texas Tech 1 0 34 10 4 0 208 45 Arizona St. 2 0 54 48 4 1 146 106 Cincinnati 1 0 37 34 3 1 158 74 Utah 1 1 58 48 4 1 195 73 Baylor 1 1 69 54 3 2 183 144 Kansas 1 1 75 47 3 2 183 103 Kansas St. 1 1 55 44 2 3 131 126 Arizona 0 1 14 39 3 1 125 65 TCU 0 1 24 27 3 1 149 86 UCF 0 1 20 34 3 1 139 60 Colorado 0 2 41 60 2 3 129 114 West Virginia 0 2 24 89 2 3 110 133 Oklahoma St. 0 1 27 45 1 3 69 140

Friday’s Games

West Virginia at BYU, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. at Baylor, Noon

Iowa St. at Cincinnati, Noon

Oklahoma St. at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Texas Tech at Houston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at TCU, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

UCF at Cincinnati, Noon

Houston at Oklahoma St., Noon

TCU at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at Utah, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 1 0 41 30 4 0 170 90 N. Arizona 1 0 31 17 4 1 171 158 UC Davis 1 0 34 12 3 1 125 140 Cal Poly 1 0 32 24 3 2 155 146 Montana St. 1 0 57 3 3 2 152 99 Idaho St. 1 0 26 18 2 3 193 134 Idaho 0 1 30 41 2 3 125 121 N. Colorado 0 1 18 26 2 3 95 97 Sacramento St. 0 1 24 32 2 3 138 116 Weber St. 0 1 12 34 2 3 105 192 E. Washington 0 1 3 57 1 4 104 187 Portland St. 0 1 17 31 0 5 40 215

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.

Portland St. at E. Washington, 7 p.m.

Montana at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Idaho St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho, 5 p.m.

N. Arizona at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee Tech 1 0 35 8 4 0 217 39 E. Illinois 1 0 31 23 2 2 99 117 Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 0 35 28 2 3 91 148 UT Martin 1 0 34 10 1 4 78 158 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 2 2 122 169 Tennessee St. 0 1 8 35 1 3 56 138 Charleston Southern 0 1 28 35 1 4 69 151 SE Missouri 0 1 10 34 1 4 109 197 W. Illinois 0 1 23 31 1 4 115 207

Saturday’s Games

W. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

UT Martin at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Gardner-Webb at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 2 0 83 25 5 0 239 48 Maryland 1 0 27 10 4 0 130 43 Ohio St. 1 0 24 6 4 0 145 22 Oregon 2 0 64 38 5 0 233 61 Michigan 1 0 30 27 3 1 140 71 Minnesota 1 0 31 28 3 1 134 65 Southern Cal 2 1 110 82 4 1 242 115 Illinois 1 1 44 95 4 1 179 117 Iowa 1 1 53 48 3 2 147 78 Northwestern 1 1 31 48 2 2 76 78 Michigan St. 0 1 31 45 3 1 137 115 Nebraska 0 1 27 30 3 1 174 54 Penn St. 0 1 24 30 3 1 156 47 Washington 0 1 6 24 3 1 173 79 Rutgers 0 2 56 69 3 2 195 127 Purdue 0 1 17 33 2 2 112 106 Wisconsin 0 1 10 27 2 2 83 75 UCLA 0 1 14 17 0 4 57 125

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Michigan, Noon

Illinois at Purdue, Noon

Washington at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Nebraska, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10

Rutgers at Washington, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

UCLA at Michigan St., Noon

Ohio St. at Illinois, Noon

Nebraska at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Purdue at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Rhode Island 2 0 62 37 4 1 113 98 Monmouth (NJ) 1 0 51 33 3 1 177 142 Elon 1 0 41 20 3 2 166 129 New Hampshire 1 0 24 6 3 2 119 93 Towson 1 0 26 24 3 2 125 128 Villanova 1 1 64 75 2 2 94 144 William & Mary 1 1 52 58 2 3 123 143 Campbell 1 1 70 79 1 4 132 205 Maine 1 1 64 58 1 4 98 144 NC A&T 1 1 63 67 1 4 111 221 Bryant 0 2 72 76 2 3 144 127 Stony Brook 0 1 17 31 2 3 120 131 Albany (NY) 0 1 6 24 1 4 75 129 Hampton 0 2 50 74 1 4 98 156

Friday’s Games

Brown vs. Rhode Island at Pawtucket, R.I., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Villanova at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Maine at Bryant, 2 p.m.

Campbell at NC State, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

NC A&T at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Elon at Towson, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10

Brown at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

SC State at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Maine at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Towson, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Elon, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana Tech 2 0 79 25 4 1 140 68 W. Kentucky 2 0 68 46 4 1 175 113 Delaware 1 0 38 16 3 1 124 105 Kennesaw St. 1 0 24 16 3 2 97 116 Jacksonville St. 1 0 34 24 2 3 148 134 FIU 0 1 16 38 2 2 96 109 New Mexico St. 0 1 14 49 2 2 74 104 Missouri St. 0 1 22 27 2 3 108 158 Liberty 0 1 24 34 1 4 85 116 Middle Tennessee 0 1 16 24 1 4 82 155 UTEP 0 1 11 30 1 4 104 133 Sam Houston St. 0 1 24 41 0 4 65 171

Thursday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

FIU at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 8

Missouri St. at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty at UTEP, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 9

Louisiana Tech at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 4 1 112 115 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 2 3 87 103

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at CCSU, Noon

Robert Morris at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Maine at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Howard at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 1 0 41 7 2 0 100 14 Yale 1 0 41 24 2 0 69 34 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 2 0 62 48 Brown 0 1 7 41 1 1 53 41 Columbia 0 0 0 0 1 1 33 48 Penn 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 65 Princeton 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 70 Cornell 0 1 24 41 0 2 34 54

Friday’s Games

Brown vs. Rhode Island at Pawtucket, R.I., 7 p.m.

Columbia at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Yale at Lehigh, Noon

Dartmouth at Penn, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Harvard at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10

Brown at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Marist at Penn, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Mercer at Princeton, Noon

Lehigh at Columbia, Noon

Yale at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Michigan 1 0 24 13 3 2 109 145 Ohio 1 0 35 20 3 2 144 136 Buffalo 1 0 31 28 2 3 120 98 W. Michigan 1 0 14 13 2 3 97 121 Toledo 1 1 58 17 3 2 179 62 Bowling Green 0 1 20 35 2 3 106 129 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 133 Kent St. 0 1 28 31 1 3 73 176 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 1 3 93 103 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 3 41 81 Akron 0 1 3 45 1 4 82 161 E. Michigan 0 1 13 24 1 4 120 183

Saturday’s Games

Ohio at Ball St., Noon

W. Michigan at Umass, 2:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Miami (Ohio) at Akron, Noon

Toledo at Bowling Green, Noon

N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Umass at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 0 0 0 0 4 2 208 176 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 3 2 160 126 Howard 0 0 0 0 3 2 101 94 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 2 3 94 142 SC State 0 0 0 0 2 3 119 188 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 4 92 167

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Savannah St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

SC State at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

S. Connecticut at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Howard at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

NC Central at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 1 0 51 13 4 0 189 30 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 4 0 138 55 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 124 114 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 3 1 162 78 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 135 101 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 99 174 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 2 71 79 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 2 166 89 South Dakota 0 1 13 51 2 3 99 164 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 72 172

Saturday’s Games

Murray St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

South Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Youngstown St. at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Illinois St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 1 0 23 21 4 1 164 100 Boise St. 1 0 49 37 3 1 154 99 Utah St. 1 0 49 30 3 2 182 152 Hawaii 1 1 65 58 4 2 154 141 UNLV 0 0 0 0 4 0 147 113 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 3 1 122 86 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 95 39 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 2 2 67 75 Air Force 0 3 102 142 1 3 151 155 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 61 92 Nevada 0 0 0 0 1 3 60 108 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 81 112

Friday’s Games

New Mexico at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at Navy, Noon

Boise St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10

Fresno St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Air Force at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise St., 9:45 p.m.

San Diego St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 12

Utah St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 1 0 31 7 2 3 120 124 Stonehill 1 0 10 3 2 3 77 91 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 2 3 136 179 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 132 LIU Brooklyn 0 1 3 10 1 4 59 140 Wagner 0 0 0 0 1 4 65 160 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 7 31 0 5 46 174

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at CCSU, Noon

Stonehill at Duquesne, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Mercyhurst at Wagner, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 3 2 103 144 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 5 87 183

Saturday’s Games

Oregon St. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Washington St. at Mississippi, 12:45 p.m.

Wake Forest at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 2 0 62 38 5 0 169 99 Lafayette 1 0 42 37 3 2 157 141 Colgate 1 0 44 21 1 3 124 153 Fordham 1 1 47 65 1 4 103 221 Bucknell 0 1 24 41 3 2 136 164 Richmond 0 1 14 21 3 2 85 98 Georgetown 0 1 37 42 2 3 129 141 Holy Cross 0 1 21 26 0 5 71 101

Saturday’s Games

Richmond at Bucknell, Noon

Yale at Lehigh, Noon

Fordham at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Lehigh at Columbia, Noon

Bucknell at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Richmond at Colgate, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Presbyterian 1 0 41 0 5 0 213 65 Dayton 1 0 48 14 3 1 117 52 Butler 1 0 31 28 3 2 122 138 San Diego 1 0 30 27 3 2 126 171 Marist 0 1 28 31 2 2 103 89 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 1 27 30 2 2 112 87 Morehead St. 0 1 0 41 2 3 103 197 Drake 0 0 0 0 1 2 83 86 Davidson 0 0 0 0 1 3 83 178 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 1 3 111 129 Stetson 0 1 14 48 1 4 101 214

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Marist, Noon

Valparaiso at Drake, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Davidson at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Butler at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10

Marist at Penn, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Morehead St. at Stetson, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Butler, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Drake at San Diego, 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mississippi 3 0 95 77 5 0 203 94 Missouri 1 0 29 20 5 0 226 73 Oklahoma 1 0 24 17 4 0 125 36 Texas A&M 1 0 16 10 4 0 143 96 Vanderbilt 1 0 31 7 5 0 245 86 Alabama 1 0 24 21 3 1 152 66 LSU 1 1 39 34 4 1 135 61 Tennessee 1 1 82 78 4 1 255 145 Georgia 1 1 65 65 3 1 138 78 South Carolina 1 2 62 73 3 2 124 94 Mississippi St. 0 1 34 41 4 1 193 88 Texas 0 0 0 0 3 1 127 31 Auburn 0 2 27 40 3 2 138 82 Kentucky 0 2 36 65 2 2 108 104 Arkansas 0 1 35 41 2 3 187 150 Florida 0 1 10 20 1 3 88 64

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky at Georgia, Noon

Texas at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Alabama at Missouri, Noon

Washington St. at Mississippi, 12:45 p.m.

Georgia at Auburn, TBA

Florida at Texas A&M, TBA

South Carolina at LSU, TBA

Texas vs. Oklahoma at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Tennessee, 4:15 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Furman 1 0 31 13 3 1 120 97 Mercer 3 0 98 55 3 1 108 70 W. Carolina 1 0 50 35 2 3 178 201 The Citadel 2 1 68 61 2 3 81 122 ETSU 0 1 34 38 2 3 153 178 VMI 0 0 0 0 1 3 91 132 Chattanooga 0 1 10 28 1 4 124 170 Samford 0 3 61 121 0 5 71 197 Wofford 0 1 21 22 0 4 52 90

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

ETSU at Furman, 2 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Mercer at Princeton, Noon

Norfolk St. at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Valdosta St. at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

Furman at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

VMI at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Louisiana 1 0 45 31 3 2 156 138 Stephen F. Austin 1 0 34 17 3 2 152 89 Nicholls 1 0 20 6 1 4 60 140 UT Rio Grande Valley 0 1 31 45 4 1 265 79 Lamar 0 0 0 0 3 1 86 103 Incarnate Word 0 1 6 20 2 3 118 127 Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 1 3 109 105 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 44 173 McNeese St. 0 1 17 34 1 4 129 167 East Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 4 86 200

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

East Texas A&M at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at UT Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Lamar at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama St. 1 0 42 14 3 1 151 82 Jackson St. 1 0 38 13 3 1 116 65 Bethune-Cookman 1 0 41 34 2 3 129 185 Alabama A&M 0 1 34 41 3 2 154 152 Florida A&M 0 1 14 42 1 3 70 133 MVSU 0 1 20 23 0 4 55 172

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 2 0 50 34 3 2 115 123 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 0 24 20 2 2 82 136 Texas Southern 1 1 44 42 1 3 54 108 Grambling St. 0 1 13 28 3 2 136 164 Southern U. 0 1 13 38 1 4 75 184 Alcorn St. 0 1 20 24 0 4 61 148

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Prairie View at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Jackson St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Lincoln University (CA) at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

MVSU at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

NC Central at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.

Westgate Christian Ravens at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Jackson St., 3:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 1 0 35 10 3 1 125 61 Coastal Carolina 1 0 38 20 2 2 58 106 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 3 1 134 66 Appalachian St. 0 1 22 38 2 2 90 109 Georgia Southern 0 1 10 35 2 3 130 187 Marshall 0 1 51 54 2 3 158 155 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 81 192

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Monroe 1 0 28 16 3 1 88 114 Southern Miss. 1 0 38 22 3 2 155 131 Louisiana-Lafayette 1 0 54 51 2 3 141 161 Texas State 0 0 0 0 3 1 145 100 Troy 0 0 0 0 2 2 82 92 Arkansas St. 0 1 16 28 1 4 109 160 South Alabama 0 1 20 38 1 4 126 159

Saturday’s Games

James Madison at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

South Alabama at Troy, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 9

Southern Miss. at Georgia Southern, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Louisiana-Lafayette at James Madison, Noon

Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Troy at Texas State, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 1 0 56 10 5 0 239 64 West Georgia 2 0 60 36 5 0 163 80 Abilene Christian 1 0 45 31 2 3 108 166 Austin Peay 1 1 73 55 3 2 169 104 E. Kentucky 0 1 12 33 2 3 83 139 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 3 112 144 Cent. Arkansas 0 1 10 56 1 4 105 214 S. Utah 0 1 24 27 1 4 180 183 Utah Tech 0 1 10 42 1 4 91 140

Saturday’s Games

North Alabama at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.

West Georgia at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Abilene Christian at West Georgia, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Uconn 3 2 171 126 Notre Dame 2 2 176 111 Umass 0 4 49 158

Saturday’s Games

W. Michigan at Umass, 2:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

Umass at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

