FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|1
|0
|55
|26
|5
|0
|198
|90
|Navy
|3
|0
|101
|60
|4
|0
|153
|67
|North Texas
|1
|0
|45
|38
|5
|0
|224
|100
|Tulane
|1
|0
|31
|14
|4
|1
|131
|120
|East Carolina
|1
|0
|28
|6
|3
|2
|152
|67
|Rice
|1
|1
|41
|38
|3
|2
|102
|102
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|127
|86
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|124
|104
|UAB
|0
|1
|24
|38
|2
|2
|131
|164
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|125
|121
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|37
|73
|2
|3
|105
|113
|Army
|0
|2
|44
|73
|1
|3
|95
|124
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|17
|28
|1
|3
|73
|117
|FAU
|0
|1
|26
|55
|1
|3
|117
|146
___
Friday’s Games
Charlotte at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Air Force at Navy, Noon
Army at UAB, Noon
UTSA at Temple, 1 p.m.
FAU at Rice, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 9
East Carolina at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 10
South Florida at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
Charlotte at Army, Noon
Navy at Temple, 4 p.m.
UAB at FAU, 6 p.m.
Rice at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Tech
|2
|0
|54
|50
|5
|0
|185
|106
|Louisville
|1
|0
|34
|27
|4
|0
|153
|75
|California
|1
|0
|28
|24
|4
|1
|124
|90
|Virginia
|2
|0
|94
|58
|4
|1
|228
|116
|Duke
|2
|0
|83
|36
|3
|2
|174
|132
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|23
|21
|2
|3
|118
|140
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|37
|59
|3
|2
|156
|148
|Stanford
|1
|1
|50
|68
|2
|3
|103
|147
|NC State
|1
|2
|88
|92
|3
|2
|147
|140
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|147
|46
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|38
|46
|3
|1
|212
|76
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|84
|91
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|27
|34
|2
|2
|157
|91
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|139
|106
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|53
|64
|2
|2
|105
|83
|Boston College
|0
|2
|44
|58
|1
|3
|150
|110
|Clemson
|0
|2
|42
|58
|1
|3
|79
|91
___
Saturday’s Games
Boston College at Pittsburgh, Noon
Clemson at North Carolina, Noon
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.
Campbell at NC State, 2 p.m.
Virginia at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
Syracuse at SMU, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Florida St., 7:30 p.m.
Duke at California, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
Pittsburgh at Florida St., Noon
Stanford at SMU, Noon
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
NC State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
Clemson at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|1
|0
|24
|21
|4
|0
|154
|37
|Houston
|1
|0
|36
|20
|4
|0
|125
|53
|Iowa St.
|2
|0
|63
|35
|5
|0
|158
|71
|Texas Tech
|1
|0
|34
|10
|4
|0
|208
|45
|Arizona St.
|2
|0
|54
|48
|4
|1
|146
|106
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|37
|34
|3
|1
|158
|74
|Utah
|1
|1
|58
|48
|4
|1
|195
|73
|Baylor
|1
|1
|69
|54
|3
|2
|183
|144
|Kansas
|1
|1
|75
|47
|3
|2
|183
|103
|Kansas St.
|1
|1
|55
|44
|2
|3
|131
|126
|Arizona
|0
|1
|14
|39
|3
|1
|125
|65
|TCU
|0
|1
|24
|27
|3
|1
|149
|86
|UCF
|0
|1
|20
|34
|3
|1
|139
|60
|Colorado
|0
|2
|41
|60
|2
|3
|129
|114
|West Virginia
|0
|2
|24
|89
|2
|3
|110
|133
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|1
|27
|45
|1
|3
|69
|140
___
Friday’s Games
West Virginia at BYU, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas St. at Baylor, Noon
Iowa St. at Cincinnati, Noon
Oklahoma St. at Arizona, 3 p.m.
Texas Tech at Houston, 7 p.m.
Colorado at TCU, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas at UCF, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
UCF at Cincinnati, Noon
Houston at Oklahoma St., Noon
TCU at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.
BYU at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Arizona St. at Utah, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|1
|0
|41
|30
|4
|0
|170
|90
|N. Arizona
|1
|0
|31
|17
|4
|1
|171
|158
|UC Davis
|1
|0
|34
|12
|3
|1
|125
|140
|Cal Poly
|1
|0
|32
|24
|3
|2
|155
|146
|Montana St.
|1
|0
|57
|3
|3
|2
|152
|99
|Idaho St.
|1
|0
|26
|18
|2
|3
|193
|134
|Idaho
|0
|1
|30
|41
|2
|3
|125
|121
|N. Colorado
|0
|1
|18
|26
|2
|3
|95
|97
|Sacramento St.
|0
|1
|24
|32
|2
|3
|138
|116
|Weber St.
|0
|1
|12
|34
|2
|3
|105
|192
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|3
|57
|1
|4
|104
|187
|Portland St.
|0
|1
|17
|31
|0
|5
|40
|215
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana St. at N. Arizona, 5 p.m.
Portland St. at E. Washington, 7 p.m.
Montana at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
UC Davis at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
Idaho St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Cal Poly at Montana, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho, 5 p.m.
N. Arizona at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|0
|35
|8
|4
|0
|217
|39
|E. Illinois
|1
|0
|31
|23
|2
|2
|99
|117
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|0
|35
|28
|2
|3
|91
|148
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|34
|10
|1
|4
|78
|158
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|122
|169
|Tennessee St.
|0
|1
|8
|35
|1
|3
|56
|138
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|28
|35
|1
|4
|69
|151
|SE Missouri
|0
|1
|10
|34
|1
|4
|109
|197
|W. Illinois
|0
|1
|23
|31
|1
|4
|115
|207
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
UT Martin at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
Gardner-Webb at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Charleston Southern, 4 p.m.
Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 4 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|2
|0
|83
|25
|5
|0
|239
|48
|Maryland
|1
|0
|27
|10
|4
|0
|130
|43
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|24
|6
|4
|0
|145
|22
|Oregon
|2
|0
|64
|38
|5
|0
|233
|61
|Michigan
|1
|0
|30
|27
|3
|1
|140
|71
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|31
|28
|3
|1
|134
|65
|Southern Cal
|2
|1
|110
|82
|4
|1
|242
|115
|Illinois
|1
|1
|44
|95
|4
|1
|179
|117
|Iowa
|1
|1
|53
|48
|3
|2
|147
|78
|Northwestern
|1
|1
|31
|48
|2
|2
|76
|78
|Michigan St.
|0
|1
|31
|45
|3
|1
|137
|115
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|27
|30
|3
|1
|174
|54
|Penn St.
|0
|1
|24
|30
|3
|1
|156
|47
|Washington
|0
|1
|6
|24
|3
|1
|173
|79
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|56
|69
|3
|2
|195
|127
|Purdue
|0
|1
|17
|33
|2
|2
|112
|106
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|10
|27
|2
|2
|83
|75
|UCLA
|0
|1
|14
|17
|0
|4
|57
|125
___
Saturday’s Games
Wisconsin at Michigan, Noon
Illinois at Purdue, Noon
Washington at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Nebraska, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 10
Rutgers at Washington, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
UCLA at Michigan St., Noon
Ohio St. at Illinois, Noon
Nebraska at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
Purdue at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|62
|37
|4
|1
|113
|98
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|0
|51
|33
|3
|1
|177
|142
|Elon
|1
|0
|41
|20
|3
|2
|166
|129
|New Hampshire
|1
|0
|24
|6
|3
|2
|119
|93
|Towson
|1
|0
|26
|24
|3
|2
|125
|128
|Villanova
|1
|1
|64
|75
|2
|2
|94
|144
|William & Mary
|1
|1
|52
|58
|2
|3
|123
|143
|Campbell
|1
|1
|70
|79
|1
|4
|132
|205
|Maine
|1
|1
|64
|58
|1
|4
|98
|144
|NC A&T
|1
|1
|63
|67
|1
|4
|111
|221
|Bryant
|0
|2
|72
|76
|2
|3
|144
|127
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|17
|31
|2
|3
|120
|131
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|6
|24
|1
|4
|75
|129
|Hampton
|0
|2
|50
|74
|1
|4
|98
|156
___
Friday’s Games
Brown vs. Rhode Island at Pawtucket, R.I., 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Villanova at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Delaware St. at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Maine at Bryant, 2 p.m.
Campbell at NC State, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
NC A&T at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Elon at Towson, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 10
Brown at Bryant, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
SC State at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Maine at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Towson, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Villanova at Elon, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|0
|79
|25
|4
|1
|140
|68
|W. Kentucky
|2
|0
|68
|46
|4
|1
|175
|113
|Delaware
|1
|0
|38
|16
|3
|1
|124
|105
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|0
|24
|16
|3
|2
|97
|116
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|34
|24
|2
|3
|148
|134
|FIU
|0
|1
|16
|38
|2
|2
|96
|109
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|14
|49
|2
|2
|74
|104
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|22
|27
|2
|3
|108
|158
|Liberty
|0
|1
|24
|34
|1
|4
|85
|116
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|1
|16
|24
|1
|4
|82
|155
|UTEP
|0
|1
|11
|30
|1
|4
|104
|133
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|1
|24
|41
|0
|4
|65
|171
___
Thursday’s Games
Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
W. Kentucky at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
FIU at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 8
Missouri St. at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty at UTEP, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 9
Louisiana Tech at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St., 8 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|112
|115
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|87
|103
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart at CCSU, Noon
Robert Morris at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
Maine at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
Howard at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|1
|0
|41
|7
|2
|0
|100
|14
|Yale
|1
|0
|41
|24
|2
|0
|69
|34
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|62
|48
|Brown
|0
|1
|7
|41
|1
|1
|53
|41
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|48
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|65
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|70
|Cornell
|0
|1
|24
|41
|0
|2
|34
|54
___
Friday’s Games
Brown vs. Rhode Island at Pawtucket, R.I., 7 p.m.
Columbia at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Yale at Lehigh, Noon
Dartmouth at Penn, 1 p.m.
Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Harvard at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 10
Brown at Bryant, 7 p.m.
Marist at Penn, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
Mercer at Princeton, Noon
Lehigh at Columbia, Noon
Yale at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|0
|24
|13
|3
|2
|109
|145
|Ohio
|1
|0
|35
|20
|3
|2
|144
|136
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|31
|28
|2
|3
|120
|98
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|14
|13
|2
|3
|97
|121
|Toledo
|1
|1
|58
|17
|3
|2
|179
|62
|Bowling Green
|0
|1
|20
|35
|2
|3
|106
|129
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|62
|133
|Kent St.
|0
|1
|28
|31
|1
|3
|73
|176
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|93
|103
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|41
|81
|Akron
|0
|1
|3
|45
|1
|4
|82
|161
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|13
|24
|1
|4
|120
|183
___
Saturday’s Games
Ohio at Ball St., Noon
W. Michigan at Umass, 2:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
Miami (Ohio) at Akron, Noon
Toledo at Bowling Green, Noon
N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Umass at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|208
|176
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|160
|126
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|101
|94
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|94
|142
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|119
|188
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|92
|167
___
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Delaware St. at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Savannah St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
SC State at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
S. Connecticut at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
Howard at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
NC Central at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|51
|13
|4
|0
|189
|30
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|138
|55
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|124
|114
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|162
|78
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|135
|101
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|99
|174
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|71
|79
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|166
|89
|South Dakota
|0
|1
|13
|51
|2
|3
|99
|164
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|72
|172
___
Saturday’s Games
Murray St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
North Dakota at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., 6 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
South Dakota at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Youngstown St. at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
Illinois St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|1
|0
|23
|21
|4
|1
|164
|100
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|49
|37
|3
|1
|154
|99
|Utah St.
|1
|0
|49
|30
|3
|2
|182
|152
|Hawaii
|1
|1
|65
|58
|4
|2
|154
|141
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|147
|113
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|122
|86
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|95
|39
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|67
|75
|Air Force
|0
|3
|102
|142
|1
|3
|151
|155
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|61
|92
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|60
|108
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|81
|112
___
Friday’s Games
New Mexico at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Colorado St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Air Force at Navy, Noon
Boise St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
Nevada at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 10
Fresno St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
Air Force at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Boise St., 9:45 p.m.
San Diego St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 12
Utah St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|1
|0
|31
|7
|2
|3
|120
|124
|Stonehill
|1
|0
|10
|3
|2
|3
|77
|91
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|136
|179
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|62
|132
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|1
|3
|10
|1
|4
|59
|140
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|65
|160
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|7
|31
|0
|5
|46
|174
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart at CCSU, Noon
Stonehill at Duquesne, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.
Robert Morris at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
Mercyhurst at Wagner, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Duquesne, 1 p.m.
CCSU at Robert Morris, 2 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|103
|144
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|87
|183
___
Saturday’s Games
Oregon St. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
Washington St. at Mississippi, 12:45 p.m.
Wake Forest at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|2
|0
|62
|38
|5
|0
|169
|99
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|42
|37
|3
|2
|157
|141
|Colgate
|1
|0
|44
|21
|1
|3
|124
|153
|Fordham
|1
|1
|47
|65
|1
|4
|103
|221
|Bucknell
|0
|1
|24
|41
|3
|2
|136
|164
|Richmond
|0
|1
|14
|21
|3
|2
|85
|98
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|37
|42
|2
|3
|129
|141
|Holy Cross
|0
|1
|21
|26
|0
|5
|71
|101
___
Saturday’s Games
Richmond at Bucknell, Noon
Yale at Lehigh, Noon
Fordham at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
Lehigh at Columbia, Noon
Bucknell at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Richmond at Colgate, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Presbyterian
|1
|0
|41
|0
|5
|0
|213
|65
|Dayton
|1
|0
|48
|14
|3
|1
|117
|52
|Butler
|1
|0
|31
|28
|3
|2
|122
|138
|San Diego
|1
|0
|30
|27
|3
|2
|126
|171
|Marist
|0
|1
|28
|31
|2
|2
|103
|89
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|1
|27
|30
|2
|2
|112
|87
|Morehead St.
|0
|1
|0
|41
|2
|3
|103
|197
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|83
|86
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|83
|178
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|111
|129
|Stetson
|0
|1
|14
|48
|1
|4
|101
|214
___
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Marist, Noon
Valparaiso at Drake, 1 p.m.
Dayton at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
Davidson at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Butler at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 10
Marist at Penn, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
Morehead St. at Stetson, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Butler, 1 p.m.
Dayton at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Drake at San Diego, 5 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mississippi
|3
|0
|95
|77
|5
|0
|203
|94
|Missouri
|1
|0
|29
|20
|5
|0
|226
|73
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|24
|17
|4
|0
|125
|36
|Texas A&M
|1
|0
|16
|10
|4
|0
|143
|96
|Vanderbilt
|1
|0
|31
|7
|5
|0
|245
|86
|Alabama
|1
|0
|24
|21
|3
|1
|152
|66
|LSU
|1
|1
|39
|34
|4
|1
|135
|61
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|82
|78
|4
|1
|255
|145
|Georgia
|1
|1
|65
|65
|3
|1
|138
|78
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|62
|73
|3
|2
|124
|94
|Mississippi St.
|0
|1
|34
|41
|4
|1
|193
|88
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|127
|31
|Auburn
|0
|2
|27
|40
|3
|2
|138
|82
|Kentucky
|0
|2
|36
|65
|2
|2
|108
|104
|Arkansas
|0
|1
|35
|41
|2
|3
|187
|150
|Florida
|0
|1
|10
|20
|1
|3
|88
|64
___
Saturday’s Games
Kentucky at Georgia, Noon
Texas at Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
Alabama at Missouri, Noon
Washington St. at Mississippi, 12:45 p.m.
Georgia at Auburn, TBA
Florida at Texas A&M, TBA
South Carolina at LSU, TBA
Texas vs. Oklahoma at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Tennessee, 4:15 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Furman
|1
|0
|31
|13
|3
|1
|120
|97
|Mercer
|3
|0
|98
|55
|3
|1
|108
|70
|W. Carolina
|1
|0
|50
|35
|2
|3
|178
|201
|The Citadel
|2
|1
|68
|61
|2
|3
|81
|122
|ETSU
|0
|1
|34
|38
|2
|3
|153
|178
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|91
|132
|Chattanooga
|0
|1
|10
|28
|1
|4
|124
|170
|Samford
|0
|3
|61
|121
|0
|5
|71
|197
|Wofford
|0
|1
|21
|22
|0
|4
|52
|90
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Carolina at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
ETSU at Furman, 2 p.m.
Samford at Mercer, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
Mercer at Princeton, Noon
Norfolk St. at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Valdosta St. at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
Furman at W. Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
VMI at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Louisiana
|1
|0
|45
|31
|3
|2
|156
|138
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|34
|17
|3
|2
|152
|89
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|20
|6
|1
|4
|60
|140
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|0
|1
|31
|45
|4
|1
|265
|79
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|86
|103
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|6
|20
|2
|3
|118
|127
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|109
|105
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|44
|173
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|17
|34
|1
|4
|129
|167
|East Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|86
|200
___
Saturday’s Games
Nicholls at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
East Texas A&M at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
Houston Christian at UT Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
Lamar at East Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama St.
|1
|0
|42
|14
|3
|1
|151
|82
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|38
|13
|3
|1
|116
|65
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|0
|41
|34
|2
|3
|129
|185
|Alabama A&M
|0
|1
|34
|41
|3
|2
|154
|152
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|14
|42
|1
|3
|70
|133
|MVSU
|0
|1
|20
|23
|0
|4
|55
|172
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|2
|0
|50
|34
|3
|2
|115
|123
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|0
|24
|20
|2
|2
|82
|136
|Texas Southern
|1
|1
|44
|42
|1
|3
|54
|108
|Grambling St.
|0
|1
|13
|28
|3
|2
|136
|164
|Southern U.
|0
|1
|13
|38
|1
|4
|75
|184
|Alcorn St.
|0
|1
|20
|24
|0
|4
|61
|148
___
Saturday’s Games
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Prairie View at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.
Alabama A&M vs. Jackson St. at Mobile, Ala., 5 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
Lincoln University (CA) at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
MVSU at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
NC Central at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.
Westgate Christian Ravens at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Jackson St., 3:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Grambling St., 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|1
|0
|35
|10
|3
|1
|125
|61
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|0
|38
|20
|2
|2
|58
|106
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|134
|66
|Appalachian St.
|0
|1
|22
|38
|2
|2
|90
|109
|Georgia Southern
|0
|1
|10
|35
|2
|3
|130
|187
|Marshall
|0
|1
|51
|54
|2
|3
|158
|155
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|81
|192
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|0
|28
|16
|3
|1
|88
|114
|Southern Miss.
|1
|0
|38
|22
|3
|2
|155
|131
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|0
|54
|51
|2
|3
|141
|161
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|145
|100
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|82
|92
|Arkansas St.
|0
|1
|16
|28
|1
|4
|109
|160
|South Alabama
|0
|1
|20
|38
|1
|4
|126
|159
___
Saturday’s Games
James Madison at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Texas State at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
South Alabama at Troy, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 9
Southern Miss. at Georgia Southern, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
Louisiana-Lafayette at James Madison, Noon
Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Troy at Texas State, 8 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|56
|10
|5
|0
|239
|64
|West Georgia
|2
|0
|60
|36
|5
|0
|163
|80
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|45
|31
|2
|3
|108
|166
|Austin Peay
|1
|1
|73
|55
|3
|2
|169
|104
|E. Kentucky
|0
|1
|12
|33
|2
|3
|83
|139
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|112
|144
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|1
|10
|56
|1
|4
|105
|214
|S. Utah
|0
|1
|24
|27
|1
|4
|180
|183
|Utah Tech
|0
|1
|10
|42
|1
|4
|91
|140
___
Saturday’s Games
North Alabama at Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.
West Georgia at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Utah Tech at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
Abilene Christian at West Georgia, 2 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 4 p.m.
Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Utah Tech, 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Uconn
|3
|2
|171
|126
|Notre Dame
|2
|2
|176
|111
|Umass
|0
|4
|49
|158
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Michigan at Umass, 2:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
FIU at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 11
Umass at Kent St., 2:30 p.m.
NC State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
