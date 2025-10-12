Stunning victory for Faroe Islands keeps World Cup hopes alive; Netherlands, Scotland, Croatia win

Tiny Faroe Islands took a big step toward its first World Cup on Sunday with a stunning 2-1 win against…

Tiny Faroe Islands took a big step toward its first World Cup on Sunday with a stunning 2-1 win against the Czech Republic.

Ranked 136th by FIFA, the nation with a population of less than 55,000 has put itself in contention for the playoffs for next year’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

A run of four wins from its last five qualifying matches has seen it climb to third in Group L. And victory against the second-placed Czechs means just one point separates the teams in the likely race to be runner-up to Croatia and secure a place in the playoffs.

Substitute Martin Agnarsson was the hero for host Faroe Islands, which is located halfway between Scotland and Iceland and has a land area of just 540 square miles. The team has long been a minnow of European soccer and at its lowest point was ranked 198th.

And it was the underdog against a Czech team still hoping to win the group. But Agnarsson’s 81st-minute goal not only delivered a blow to Czech chances of qualifying automatically as group winner but opened up the fight for runner-up with one game remaining for both teams.

The upset was on once Hanus Sorensen put Faroe Islands ahead in the 67th minute at Torsvollur, a stadium with a capacity of just over 6,000 in the capital Torshavn. Adam Karabec had leveled in the 78th before Agnarsson’s decisive goal.

Croatia — World Cup runner-up in 2018 and semifinalist in 2022 — leads the group by three points after a 3-0 win at home to Gibraltar and has a far superior goal difference. Croatia also has a game in hand on the Czechs and Faroe Islands.

Depay delivers again for Netherlands

Netherlands continues to lead the way in Group G after a 4-0 win against Finland in Amsterdam.

Memphis Depay scored from the penalty spot for a record-extending 54th goal for his country. The former Manchester United forward has scored seven goals in six qualifying games during this campaign.

Donyell Malen, Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo were also on target for the Dutch who top the group on 16 points with two games remaining.

Poland is three points behind in second. Sebastian Szymanski scored directly from a corner and Robert Lewandowski got the other goal in Poland’s 2-0 win against Lithuania.

Too close to call

Denmark and Scotland are neck and neck at the top of Group C after both teams won again.

Scotland beat Belarus 2-1 after goals from Che Adams and Scott McTominay put it in control at Hampden Park. Gleb Kuchko pulled one back in stoppage time for Belarus.

Rasmus Hojlund’s hot streak continues since leaving Manchester United to join Napoli on loan last month.

He got Denmark started with the first goal in a 3-1 win against Greece. That’s eight combined for club and country since his move.

Denmark leads the group, ahead of Scotland on goal difference, with both teams on 10 points after four games.

Austria brought down to earth

After the 10-0 rout of San Marino on Thursday, Group H leader Austria saw its 100% record ended by Romania.

Virgil Ghita’s goal in the fifth minute of added time sealed a 1-0 win for Romania.

That was good news for second-placed Bosnia and Herzegovina with just two points separating the top two.

