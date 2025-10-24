FanDuel Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for First Weekend of NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The first weekend of NBA regular season action arrives alongside Game 1 of the World Series, college football, and NFL Week 8 action, and the latest FanDuel promo code offer will get you ready for all of it. No bonus code is needed to claim a bet $5, win $300 bonus. Just lock in, pick a winner in any of the games (-500 or shorter), and grab the offer here .







The first wager you place on FanDuel will ultimately become your qualifying wager for the bonus. Bet on awesome matchups like Cavaliers-Knicks, 76ers-Celtics or Spurs-Mavericks to be eligible Friday.

FanDuel Promo Code Continues for NBA, World Series

How much better would this night of NBA action be with a $300 bonus in your new account? That’s what you can score with the new FanDuel promo code offer available to any new user Friday. Lock in the deal by betting a small $5 cash bet on any basketball market tonight.

Then, once that wager settles as a win, the sportsbook will send you back $300 in bonus bets. These can be used on other markets, like other NBA games, the World Series Friday or any football game this weekend.

You first have to make an eligible wager for the welcome bonus. That could be anything from $5 on Luka Doncic’s point total or the Magic to knock off the Hawks as a -225 moneyline favorite.

Other high profile contests tip off tonight, as well, such as the Boston Celtics (0-1) vs. the New York Knicks (1-0).

Choose Your Reward for Night Four of NBA Season

Pick the perfect reward for another NBA wager, get your bets protected from injury and find several parlay options all with the FanDuel sportsbook app. Sign into your new account to claim all of the perks, plus much more, Friday:

NBA Choose Your Reward: Make a separate NBA wager tonight and pick from a profit boost, no sweat bet or bet back token to go along with that bet

Live Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost token on any live bet between the Timberwolves and Lakers Friday.

Happy Hour: Check back at 6 p.m. ET to claim a happy hour profit boost token

Snagging FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Friday NBA

Grab the FanDuel promo code offer by setting up your new account with all of the personal and financial information the sportsbook will require. This includes your full name, age, home address and the geolocation of your betting device.

FanDuel will also require you to make a starting cash deposit prior to placing your initial bet. This can be as little as $5, but you can deposit more if you wish.

In the event you get credited with the bonus, FanDuel will give you a total of seven (7) days to use those bets however you want. Select the amount of bonuses you wish to use on any single wager in your betslip. While bonuses do not have to be spent as a lump sum, they will expire after seven (7) days if not used.