FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for NCAAF, MLB, UFC 320

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of this FanDuel promo code offer in time for the weekend’s action. New users can place a $5 bet on the NFL, MLB, college football or any other game to get a $300 bonus. Click here to activate this offer.







This is an opportunity for players to secure a 60-1 odds boost on any game this weekend. Picking a winner on this initial $5 bet is the only way to secure the $300 bonus.

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for sports bettors. We also recommend checking out the profit boosts available in the app.

Click here to redeem this FanDuel promo code offer and use a $5 bet on any game to get $300 in bonuses with a win.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus More In-App Promos Big Match on Campus 50% Profit Boost, Boostin’ With the Boys Profit Boost, Free Daily Shuffle, etc. Bonus Last Verified On October 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Picking a winner is the only hurdle for players to clear on FanDuel Sportsbook. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on the NFL, MLB, college football, WNBA or any other sport.

If that bet wins, players will receive a $300 bonus. From there, start using these bonuses to make picks on any game in the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

It’s important to note that players can redeem this offer without entering a promo code. For a detailed breakdown of the registration process, refer to the outline below:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

Bet $5 on any sport this weekend to get $300 in bonuses with a win.

Start using these bonus bets to make picks on the NFL, MLB and college football throughout the weekend.

Other Ways to Bet This Weekend

This 60-1 odds boost is a great way to get started, but there are tons of other ways to get in on the action. We recommend checking out the profit boosts for the games. Here is a quick look at a few of the options:

30% Friday Profit Boost: Apply this 30% profit boost to any college football game on Friday night. This wager must have a final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer.

Apply this 30% profit boost to any college football game on Friday night. This wager must have a final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer. 30% UFC 320 Profit Boost: This is a simple offer for new players to use on any fight during UFC 320.

This is a simple offer for new players to use on any fight during UFC 320. 25% SGP Profit Boost for the WNBA Finals: This is another straightforward profit boost for players. Place a same game parlay on the WNBA Finals and win a bigger payday with this boost.

This is another straightforward profit boost for players. Place a same game parlay on the WNBA Finals and win a bigger payday with this boost. Boostin’ With The Boys: Score a profit boost on college football this weekend with the guys from the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast. This is a weekly boost for college football fans.

Score a profit boost on college football this weekend with the guys from the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast. This is a weekly boost for college football fans. Big Match on Campus: Score a 50% profit boost on Miami vs. Florida State this weekend. This is an ACC rivalry game in primetime and FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a massive boost.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.