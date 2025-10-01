Fan hospitalized and 2 arrested following clashes ahead of Napoli-Sporting Champions League game

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — One Portuguese fan was hospitalized and two Napoli supporters were arrested following clashes before a Champions…

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — One Portuguese fan was hospitalized and two Napoli supporters were arrested following clashes before a Champions League match against Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.

Cars were damaged and chairs were thrown when the opposing fan groups came into contact in the city center ahead of the match at the Stadio Diego Maradona, the Gazzetta dello Sport reported. It appeared that Napoli supporters attacked Sporting fans at a downtown restaurant, sending tables flying.

Police were searching for up to seven more suspects allegedly involved in the clashes.

It’s Napoli’s first home match in the competition since the Partenopei hosted Barcelona in the 2023-24 round of 16.

Serie A champion Napoli opened this season’s competition with a 2-0 loss at Manchester City. Sporting opened with a 4-1 win over Kazakh club Kairat.

