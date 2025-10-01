Expectations remain low in Buffalo, where Ruff-coached Sabres seek to snap 14-season playoff drought

Buffalo Sabres Last season: 36-39-7, extended NHL-record playoff drought to a 14th season. COACH: Lindy Ruff (900-718-160 and 78 ties…

Buffalo Sabres

Last season: 36-39-7, extended NHL-record playoff drought to a 14th season.

COACH: Lindy Ruff (900-718-160 and 78 ties over 17 seasons with 3 teams).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 9 vs. New York Rangers.

DEPARTURES: RW JJ Peterka, D Connor Clifton, G James Reimer, D Jacob Bernard-Docker, F Sam Lafferty.

ADDITIONS: RW Shane Doan, D Michael Kesselring, D Mason Geertsen, F Justin Danforth, G Alex Lyon, G Alexandar Georgiev.

GOALIES: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonnen (71-65-15, 3.06 GAA, 0.898 save percentage) and Alex Lyon (51-38-11, 2.99 GAA, 0.902 save percentage).

BETMGM STANLEY CUP ODDS: 100-1.

What to expect

Not much from a team that has languished at the bottom of NHL standings since the end of Ruff’s first tenure as coach. He’s back for a second stint and entering his second season says he’s got a better grasp of what needs to be addressed. Ruff wants Buffalo to be more defensively responsible and play with a grittier style with the additions of Doan and Kesserling. The Sabres have talent but there are questions about chemistry and culture. They’re further challenged playing in an Atlantic Division steeped in high-end teams.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Buffalo’s blue line features two No. 1 draft picks in captain Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, plus a No. 4 selection in Bowen Byram. The Sabres bulked up with the addition of the 6-foot-5, 215-pound Kesselring. Buffalo is also strong down the middle with centers Tage Thompson, trade deadline addition Josh Norris and Ryan McLeod. Thompson, however, might shift to the wing.

The not-so-good: Luukkonnen has been inconsistent but the Sabres have hit pause on goalie Devon Levi’s ascension, having the 23-year-old start yet another season developing in the minors. Forward depth is a concern with Buffalo relying heavily on Thompson and Alex Tuch to lead the offense, especially now with Peterka traded to Utah. General manager Kevyn Adams has often hoped in vain for Buffalo’s youth to produce; he acknowledged second-guessing himself for not making a move to spark the team during its 0-10-3 tailspin spanning November and December.

Players to watch

Norris, the key piece in a trade that sent Dylan Cozens to Ottawa in March, is finally healthy after aggravating a torn oblique injury upon his arrival in Buffalo. Though he’s topped 20 goals three times, including a career-best 35 four years ago, Norris has yet to play a full campaign over his six NHL seasons. Tuch is another player to watch both on and off the ice. The ninth-year player’s contract is up after this season, with the two sides far apart in discussions on a long-term extension.

