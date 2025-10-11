Even with key players injured, Phoenix Mercury go down fighting in WNBA Finals

PHOENIX (AP) — Satou Sabally was out with a concussion and Alyssa Thomas was basically playing with one arm. Even…

PHOENIX (AP) — Satou Sabally was out with a concussion and Alyssa Thomas was basically playing with one arm.

Even so, the feisty Phoenix Mercury had one more run left in these WNBA Finals.

Kahleah Copper helped whittle a 14-point deficit down to six in the fourth quarter before the Las Vegas Aces turned back the rally, but the Mercury felt they had nothing to be ashamed of even though they lost 97-86 on Friday in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, getting swept in the best-of-seven series.

“I’m super proud of the group,” Copper said. “We’ve battled everything all year, from the start until now, being without Satou. After the game, I wanted us to feel it, hear the celebrations, feel that moment and feel the hurt. Let it fuel us for the future.

“But I’m proud of how we responded to adversity all year. I wouldn’t want to do it with any other group.”

Copper led the Mercury with 30 points on 12-of-22 shooting. Thomas had a triple-double with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Thomas’ output was particularly impressive considering she could barely shoot in the second half. She hurt her right shoulder late in the first half after taking a hard screen from Aces guard Jewell Loyd and had to leave the game, but returned in the second half to provide her usual grit and production.

Sabally missed Game 4 after suffering a concussion near the end of Game 3.

“I know when I look to my left, we’re going to war,” Copper said, sitting next to Thomas at the postgame press conference. “I know it’s about winning. It’s about nothing but winning. She went down and I was like ‘You good?’ She went to the back and I told everyone ‘Don’t worry, she’s coming back.’”

It was the end of an impressive run for the Mercury, who weren’t considered a title contender before the season started. The nucleus of Sabally, Thomas and Copper jelled by the playoffs and they knocked off the defending champion New York Liberty in the opening round before beating the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx in the semifinals.

The Mercury couldn’t recreate that same success against the talented and experienced Aces. They nearly won Game 1 and made big comebacks in Game 3 and Game 4 before fading late, failing to break through and make it a longer series.

But there’s a lot to like about the Mercury going forward. Second-year coach Nate Tibbetts is optimistic.

“I think we’re building something cool and special here,” Tibbetts said. “I’m thankful for this opportunity.”

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.