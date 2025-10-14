Europe to India and LPGA to South Korea, PGA Tour Champions begins postseason

European Tour DP WORLD INDIA CHAMPIONSHIP Site: New Delhi, India. Course: Delhi GC. Yardage: 6,912. Par: 72. Prize money: $4…

European Tour

DP WORLD INDIA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: New Delhi, India.

Course: Delhi GC. Yardage: 6,912. Par: 72.

Prize money: $4 million. Winner’s share: $666,667.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2:30-4 a.m. (NBC Sports app), 4-7:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 4-7:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2-4 a.m. (NBC Sports app), 4-7 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Marco Penge won the Spanish Open.

Notes: The new tournament is the second in India on the European tour with a field that includes five Ryder Cup players. … Rory McIlroy plays for the first time in India. This is his first appearance since the Ryder Cup. … Other European Ryder Cup members are Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland. … Ben Griffin makes his first European Tour start and plays for the first time since his Ryder Cup debut. … The field also includes former British Open champion Brian Harman and two-time Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald. … Eugenio Chacarra won the Hero Indian Open earlier this year and now goes for a sweep of the Indian tournaments. … Michael Kim is in the field. He already has won the French Open on the European Tour schedule. … Marco Penge leads the European tour with three wins this year. He is second to McIlroy in the Race to Dubai.

Next week: Genesis Championship.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

LPGA Tour

BMW LADIES CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Haenam, South Korea.

Course: Pine Beach GL. Yardage: 6,785. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.3 million. Winner’s share: $345,000.

Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Hannah Green.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

Last week: Jeeno Thitikul won the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

Notes: This is the first of two straight tournaments in South Korea, with the International Crown next week. … Jeeno Thitikul last week became the first multiple winner on the LPGA this season. She is not playing this week but will be part of Thailand’s team in the International Crown next week. … Three of the four Americans in the International Crown are playing this week — Lauren Coughlin, Lilia Vu and Yealimi Noh. Angel Yin is not in the field. … The field only includes Miyu Yamashita, Minjee Lee and Hyo Joo Kim from the top 10 in the women’s world ranking. … Thitikul now has a commanding lead in all the major awards on the LPGA Tour, including a 40-point lead over Minjee Lee for LPGA player of the year. … Hannah Green won last year. It was her third win of the 2024 season, making her the first Australian since Karrie Webb to win three times in a season on the LPGA.

Next week: Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

PGA Tour Champions

DOMINION ENERGY CHARITY CLASSIC

Site: Richmond, Virginia.

Course: The Country Cub of Virginia (James River). Yardage: 7,025. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.3 million. Winner’s share: $345,000.

Television: Friday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Tim O’Neal.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last week: Alex Cejka won the SAS Championship.

Notes: This starts the three-tournament postseason for the Charles Schwab Cup. It starts with the top 72 players. … The top 54 players after this week will advance to the second postseason event. … Kirk Triplett finished at No. 72 by $201 over Brandt Jobe. … Miguel Angel Jimenez goes into the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs with a $520,494 lead over Stewart Cink. The Spaniard is the only player on the PGA Tour Champions to surpass $3 million in earnings this year. … Bernhard Langer has three tournaments remaining to extend his streak of winning at least once on the PGA Tour Champions in every season since the 68-year-old German became eligible in 2007. He won on the Legends Tour in Europe this year. … Fred Couples (No. 59) and Paul Broadhurst (No. 68) are the only eligible players who are not in the field. … The SAS Championship was the first tournament Alex Cejka won over 54 holes. The other three were majors.

Next week: Simmons Bank Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

PGA Tour

Last week: Xander Schauffele won the Baycurrent Classic.

Next week: Bank of Utah Championship.

FedEx Cup champion: Tommy Fleetwood.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

Korn Ferry Tour

Last week: Chandler Blanchet won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

Next tournament: End of season.

Points champion: Johnny Keefer.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

___

Other tours

Japan Golf Tour: Japan Open, Nikko CC, Tochigi, Japan. Defending champion: Shugo Imahira. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Asian Tour: SJM Macao Open, Macau Golf and CC, Macao, China. Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-5 a.m. (NBC Sports app); Saturday-Sunday, 12-4 a.m. (NBC Sports app). Defending champion: Rattanon Wannasrichan. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Hangzhou Open, Hangzhou West Lake GC, Hangzhou, China. Previous winner: Conor Purcell. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

PGA Tour of Australasia: WA Open, Mount Lawley GC, Inglewood, Australia. Defending champion: Elvis Smylie. Online: https://golf.com.au/

Sunshine Tour: Fortress Invitational, Glendower GC, Edenvale, South Africa. Defending champion: Robin Williams. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Fujitsu Ladies, Tokyu Seven Hundred Club, Chiba, Japan. Previous winner: Miyu Yamashita. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Sangsangin-Hankyung Wownet Open, Lakewood CC, Yangju, South Korea. Defending champion: Bokyeom Park. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.