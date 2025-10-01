Erik Johnson retires after 17-season NHL career, highlighted by 2022 Stanley Cup win with Avalanche

DENVER (AP) — Defenseman Erik Johnson announced his retirement Wednesday after a 17-season career that was highlighted by a 2022…

DENVER (AP) — Defenseman Erik Johnson announced his retirement Wednesday after a 17-season career that was highlighted by a 2022 Stanley Cup title with the Colorado Avalanche.

Picked No. 1 in the 2006 NHL draft by St. Louis, Johnson was traded to the Avalanche as part of a blockbuster deal in 2011. He played in 1,023 regular-season games with the Blues, Avalanche, Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers.

He finished with 95 goals, 253 assists, 1,717 blocks and 1,695 hits. Johnson missed the 2008-09 season with the Blues after suffering a serious knee injury in a golf cart accident when his foot got stuck under the accelerator pedal.

“After 18 incredible years in the NHL, I am retiring with a heart full of gratitude,” Johnson said in a statement.

The 37-year-old Johnson has long been a fan favorite in Denver, where he spent 14 of his 17 seasons. His most iconic moment, though, may have taken place away from the ice. He led the crowd in the singing of “All the Small Things,” by Blink-182 after the parade to celebrate Colorado hoisting the Stanley Cup. It was the theme song that season.

In his statement, he thanked organizations, teammates, coaches, staff members, family, friends and, of course, the fans.

“Your passion made every moment unforgettable,” Johnson said.

After spending portions of 14 seasons in Colorado — 2011 to 2022-23, along with a return late last season — Johnson trails only Adam Foote (17) for most seasons among Avalanche/Nordiques blueliners. His 731 regular-season games in an Avalanche sweater are also second only to Foote (967) among the franchise’s defensemen.

The player known as “EJ” is first in franchise history in blocked shots (1,373) and third in hits (1,288) among defensemen. The Bloomington, Minnesota, product leaves the NHL rink 25th on the most games played list among American-born defenseman in league history.

His first NHL game was with St. Louis on Oct. 4, 2007, against the then-Phoenix Coyotes. He had an assist on a goal by Keith Tkachuk.

His last regular-season game was with Colorado on April 13 at Anaheim. He scored an empty-net goal. Johnson also played in two games in the first-round series against Dallas, where the Avalanche lost in seven.

“Hockey has been my life, and I’m grateful for every second,” Johnson said. “I’m excited for what’s next and will always cherish this journey.”

