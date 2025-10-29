Wolvaardt’s 169 helps South Africa crush 4-time champion England in Women’s Cricket World Cup semis

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Skipper Laura Wolvaardt’s imposing century helped South Africa crush four-time champion England by 125 runs Wednesday…

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Skipper Laura Wolvaardt’s imposing century helped South Africa crush four-time champion England by 125 runs Wednesday to reach the final of the Women’s Cricket World Cup for the first time.

Wolvaardt hit 169 off 143 balls, the third-highest individual score in the World Cup knockout stages, as South Africa posted its biggest total in tournament history in a dramatic turnaround from its heavy loss to England in the league stage.

The Proteas finished on 319-7 in 50 overs after losing the toss, with Wolvaardt compiling 20 fours and 4 sixes in her 10th ODI century.

Wolvaardt produced the second-highest individual score by a captain in a World Cup match, behind Australian Belinda Clark’s 229 not out against Denmark in 1997.

South Africa had previously lost in the semifinals in 2000, 2017 and 2022.

England was bowled out for 194 in 42.3 overs, with medium pacer Marizanne Kapp picking up 5-20, as it was beaten by South Africa for the first time in the World Cup knockout stages.

Kapp also became the most successful bowler in tournament history with 44 wickets, overtaking India’s Jhulan Goswami (43).

The big turnaround

Wolvaardt reversed South Africa’s disappointing performance against England in the league stage at the same venue, when it was bowled out for 69.

“It still feels a bit unreal,” Wolvaardt said. “That’s the sort of thing you dream as a kid, scoring 100 in a World Cup — a knockout game as well. It’s a very special day.

“It’s probably my top knock, just in the context of the game, a World Cup semifinal.”

Openers on fire

Sent in to bat after England won the toss, Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits opened with a sparkling 116-run stand.

Brits scored 45 off 65 balls, and Wolvaardt reached 50 off 52 deliveries.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone pegged South Africa back, bowling Brits and Anneke Bosch (0) in the 23rd over.

Nat Sciver-Brunt made it three quick wickets as she bowled Sune Luus for one, but Wolvaardt then added 72 with Kapp for the fourth wicket.

Kapp scored 42 off 33 balls, including four fours and a six, in a superb all-round effort.

There was a further flurry of three wickets as South Africa slid to 202-6 in 40.1 overs.

But Wolvaardt then changed gears. First she got to 100 off 115 balls, and then hit the next 50 off only 21 deliveries, including four sixes.

One-way traffic

South Africa’s total was the second highest in a knockout game in tournament history, behind Australia’s 356-5 against England in the 2022 final.

The last 10 overs yielded 117 runs, taking the game away from England.

Kapp kept the momentum going with an immaculate opening spell of bowling, including a double-wicket first over to dismiss Amy Jones and Heather Knight for ducks.

Ayabonga Khaka then had Tammy Beaumont caught for a golden duck as England crashed to three wickets down for one run.

It was a mountain to climb thereafter, despite half-centuries from skipper Sciver-Brunt (64) and Alice Capsey (50) in a 107-run fourth-wicket stand.

It was the second-biggest margin of defeat by runs for England in tournament history. Meanwhile, it was a third consecutive final for the Proteas women in ICC tournaments – they reached the finals of the last two T20 World Cups in 2023 and 2024.

Next semifinal

The South Africans were coming off a heavy loss in the last league round to Defending champion Australia, which takes on co-host India in the second semifinal on Thursday.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.