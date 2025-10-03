England routs South Africa by 10 wickets to kick off Women’s Cricket World Cup campaign

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith took 3-7 in four overs as England routed South Africa by 10…

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith took 3-7 in four overs as England routed South Africa by 10 wickets to kickstart its Women’s Cricket World Cup campaign on Friday.

Smith’s initial burst, combined with skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 2-5 in three overs, saw South Africa crash to 69 all out in 20.4 overs.

It is South Africa’s third-lowest total in a women’s ODI and the fewest number of overs – 20.4 – it has faced to have been bowled out.

In reply, four-time champion England charged to victory in 14.1 overs. Opener Amy Jones scored 40 not out while Tammy Beaumont was unbeaten on 21.

Put into bat, South Africa struggled from the start.

Smith dismissed skipper Laura Wolvaardt and then bowled Tazmin Brits to leave the score 12-2 in 3.1 overs.

She then accounted for star batter Marizanne Kapp, bowled for four in the sixth over. In between, Lauren Bell bowled Sune Luus for two.

None of the top five South Africa batters scored 10. Sciver-Brunt got into the act as she trapped Anneke Bosch lbw for six.

Sinalo Jafta top-scored for South Africa with 22 off 36 balls. She was the only batter to get into double digits.

Sophie Ecclestone (2-19) and Charlie Dean (2-14) also shared in the spoils.

“To get that start was really special and we are delighted with how we went,” player of the match Smith said. “Most importantly we got a big win today. I was told yesterday that I would open the bowling and I was excited about it. It is a tough challenge, but conditions suited me today. I am lucky I could do well.”

The chase went smoothly for England with little pressure on the openers. It was the team’s third 10-wicket victory in a Women’s World Cup.

“It was not our best day with the bat, but we haven’t become a bad batting unit overnight,” Wolvaardt said. “We still have a long tournament ahead of us and will look to put this loss behind us as quickly as we can.”

South Africa next plays New Zealand in Indore on Monday, while England takes on Bangladesh on Tuesday at the same venue.

On Saturday, co-hosts Sri Lanka faces defending champion Australia in Colombo.

