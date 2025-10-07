England wins toss and opts to bowl against Bangladesh in Women’s Cricket World Cup

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Nat Sciver-Brunt called correctly at the toss as England opted to bowl against Bangladesh in the…

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Nat Sciver-Brunt called correctly at the toss as England opted to bowl against Bangladesh in the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

It is the second game for both sides in the tournament. In their first outings, England routed South Africa by 10 wickets at the same venue in Guwahati, while Bangladesh beat Pakistan by seven wickets in Colombo.

Both teams are currently in the top-four in the points’ table and England could go top with a win. The three-time champions have fielded the same eleven from its last game.

Bangladesh has made two changes – medium pacer Ritu Moni and left-arm spinner Shanjida Akter Maghla come into the eleven.

The pitch at the Barsapara Stadium aided spin in its first two tournament games and should continue to do so again. Evening dew could aid the chasing side.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (wk/captain), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

