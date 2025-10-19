England into semifinals after surviving India’s thrilling run chase at Women’s Cricket World Cup

INDORE, India (AP) — England dug in for a four-run victory over India to clinch a semifinal spot at the…

INDORE, India (AP) — England dug in for a four-run victory over India to clinch a semifinal spot at the Women’s Cricket World Cup on Sunday, leaving the tournament co-hosts in a five-way contest for the remaining place in the final four.

Chasing a winning target of 289, India stumbled from a position of strength to fall just short as it was contained to 284-5 in its 50 overs.

India was on course for victory for much of its innings – Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 88, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hit a run-a-ball 70.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt picked up 2-47 and left-arm spinner Linsey Smith bowled a tight spell – 1-40 in 10 overs, including the key wicket of Mandhana — to apply the brakes on the home team and help pull off a stunning win.

It was India’s third straight loss — following defeats to Australia and South Africa —- and stunned the home crowd at Holkar Stadium.

This was after England opted to bat first and posted 288-8, with Heather Knight contributing 109 off 91 balls.

England joined defending champion Australia and South Africa in the semifinals with a fourth win in five games. The four-time champions next play Australia on Wednesday at the same venue.

India is still fourth with four points from five games and needs a massive turnaround in form against New Zealand (Thursday) and Bangladesh (Sunday) in its las two group games.

“Smriti’s dismissal was the turning point,” Kaur said. “We had sufficient batting to finish the game, but I don’t know how things went the other way. Credit to England – they kept bowling well and kept getting wickets.”

Co-host Sri Lanka takes on Bangladesh – also at Navi Mumbai – on Monday.

India comes close

The chase didn’t get off to the best start. Pratika Rawal was caught behind for six, while Charlie Dean trapped Harleen Deol leg before wicket for 24.

Mandhana and Kaur then combined at 42-2 and the pair added 125 runs off 122 balls for the third wicket, with India seemingly cruising on a batting-friendly surface.

Kaur reached her half-century off 54 balls, while Mandhana was content with playing an anchoring role. She reached her second consecutive 50 off 60 balls.

Sciver-Brunt got the breakthrough to dismiss Kaur, but India was still favorite to win.

Deepti Sharma hit 50 off 57, and put on 67 off 66 with Mandhana.

India needed 62 off the last 60 deliveries but momentum swung when Mandhana went for a big shot against Smith in the 42nd over and was caught on the boundary.

India slipped from 234-3 to 262-6 in 33 deliveries with Sharma out caught off Sophie Ecclestone (1-58) in the 47th over.

England piled on the pressure as Amanjot Kaur (18 not out) and Sneh Rana (10 not out) were unable to finish off the chase.

Knight shines

Knight scored her third ODI hundred to lead England’s innings.

England made a good start with openers Tammy Beaumont (22) and Amy Jones putting on 73 runs. Jones scored 56 off 68 balls.

Off-spinner Sharma accounted for both openers, before Knight took over the innings, including a 113-run third-wicket stand with Sciver-Brunt (38 off 49).

“I got myself in and put down the accelerator. It felt like we needed 300 on that pitch but it was frustrating to not get there in the end,” Knight said. “I was desperate to put in a statement performance for my 300th (international game) and I am pleased to do that.”

Knight reached her century off 86 balls, including 14 fours and a six. She was run out in the 45th over as England slipped toward the end, conceding five wickets for 31 runs across 5.1 overs.

Sharma returned figures of 4-51 in 10 overs and followed up with a half-century, but it wasn’t enough on the day.

